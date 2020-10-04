Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical'

President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and faces a “critical” next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday — in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.
Trump offered his own assessment Saturday evening in a video from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.”
Hours earlier, chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the hospital, “We're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.”
The changing, and at times contradictory, accounts created a credibility crisis for the White House at a crucial moment, with the president’s health and the nation’s leadership on the line. With Trump expected to remain hospitalized several more days and the presidential election looming, his condition is being anxiously watched by Americans.
Moreover, the president's health represents a national security issue of paramount importance not only to the functions of the U.S. government but to countries around the world, friendly and otherwise.
Saturday's briefing by Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than it answered. Conley repeatedly refused to say whether the president ever needed supplemental oxygen, despite repeated questioning, and declined to share key details including how high a fever Trump had been running before it came back down to a normal range. Conley also revealed that Trump had begun exhibiting “clinical indications” of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.
Conley spent much of the briefing dodging reporters' questions, as he was pressed for details.
“Thursday no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen,” Conley said.
But according to a person familiar with Trump’s condition, Trump was administered oxygen at the White House on Friday morning, well before he was transported to the military hospital by helicopter that evening. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity,
Conley said that Trump's symptoms, including a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue “are now resolving and improving,” and said the president had been fever-free for 24 hours. But Trump also is taking aspirin, which lowers body temperature and could mask or mitigate that symptom.
“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley, who said Trump's heart, kidney, and liver functions were normal and that he was not having trouble breathing or walking around.
In the hospital video, Trump defended his decision to continue campaigning and holding large events in the midst of a pandemic.
“I had no choice,” said Trump, who refused to abide by basic public health recommendations, including mask-wearing. "I had to be out front ... I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe. ... As a leader, you have to confront problems.”
Trump also thanked his medical team and hailed the state-of-the-art treatments he was receiving, comparing them to “miracles coming down from God.” Trump’s medical care is far superior to the average American's, with around-the-clock attention and experimental treatments.
The president was angry at Meadows' public assessment of his health and, in an effort to prove his vitality, Trump ordered up the video and authorized longtime confidant Rudy Giuliani to release a statement on his behalf that he was feeling well, according to a Republican close to the White House not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.
Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide and killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S.
First lady Melania Trump remained at the White House to recover from her own bout with the virus. She was “really handling it very nicely,” Trump said in the video, noting with a touch of humor that she was “just a little tiny bit younger” — in fact, 24 years younger.
Meadows himself had insisted Friday morning that Trump had only “mild symptoms" as the White House tried to project an image of normalcy. It was unclear whether Trump already had received oxygen when Meadows spoke.
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms and has been working throughout the day,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said late in the day on Friday. She said Trump had only been sent to Walter Reed as a precaution.
Trump's administration has been less than transparent with the public throughout the pandemic, both about the president’s health and the virus' spread inside the White House. The first word that a close aide to Trump had been infected came from the media, not the White House. And aides have repeatedly declined to share basic health information, including a full accounting of the president’s symptoms, what tests he’s undertaken and the results.
In a memo released late Friday, Conley did report that Trump had been treated at the hospital with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after sharing that he'd taking another experimental drug at the White House.
Conley declined to say when Trump had last been tested before he was confirmed to have COVID-19 late Thursday. He initially suggested that Trump was 72 hours into the diagnosis — which would mean that he was confirmed infected Wednesday. Conley later clarified that Trump was administered an accurate test for the virus on Thursday afternoon, after White House aide Hope Hicks was confirmed to be positive and Trump exhibited “clinical indications” of the virus.
The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties. In addition to accessibility to tests and equipment, the decision to move to the hospital on Friday was made, at least in part, with the understanding that hurrying there later could send a worrying signal if he took a turn for the worse.
On Saturday, Conley said Trump’s blood oxygen level was 96%, which is in the normal range. The two experimental drugs he has received, given through an IV, have shown some promise against COVID-19. On Friday, he was given a single dose of a drug Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.
Friday night, he began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients. The drugs work in different ways — the antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus and remdesivir curbs the virus’ ability to multiply.
“We’re maximizing all aspects of his care,” attacking the virus in multiple ways, Conley said. “I didn’t want to hold anything back if there was any possibility it would add value to his care.”
He noted that in many cases, COVID-19 can become more dangerous as the body responds. “The first week of COVID, and in particular day seven to 10, are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness,” he said.
At the same time, the White House has been working to trace a flurry of new infections of close Trump aides and allies. Attention is focused in particular on last Saturday’s White House event introducing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. That day, Trump gathered more than 150 people in the Rose Garden, where they mingled, hugged and shook hands — overwhelmingly without masks. There were also several indoor receptions, where Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her family, senators and others spent time in the close quarters of the White House, photographs show.
Among those who attended and have now tested positive: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. The president's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, have also tested positive, though they were not at the event.
Despite its failure to protect the president and senior staff from infection, the White House has given no indication that it intends to make any major protocol changes, such as mandating that everyone wears a mask.
Meadows, the chief of staff, accompanied the president to the hospital aboard Marine One, the kind of small, enclosed space where experts say the virus easily spreads. Those aboard did wear masks.
While Vice President Mike Pence is currently off the campaign trail preparing for the coming week’s vice presidential debate, he and his staff are operating under a “business as usual” approach. He’s still planning to travel to Arizona on Thursday, Indiana on Friday and Florida on Saturday for events instead of isolating himself after potential exposure and to protect himself from contracting the virus anywhere else.© BETHESDA, Md
Ah_so
He's been identified - everyone knows exactly who it is!
P. Smith
I bet Trump is wishing he had listened to the experts and taken the precautions they were screaming on his ear to take.
PTownsend
Which of the conflicting reports to believe. Chaos and deceit: a legacy of the Trump era.
The Avenger
Trump’s doctor, an osteopath of all things, cannot be the one giving news briefings anymore. He has lost all credibility. We need a specialist who is treating Trump, who has no political concerns to get in the way, to tell the American people what’s going on with the President. The osteopath briefing was a chaotic disaster of misinformation and evasion.
After 1353 days of lies from the Trump administration, it was probably unrealistic to expect them to start telling the truth now.
quercetum
He’s not tweeting. This makes me think he’s not doing well.
OssanAmerica
From testing positive to hospitalization in 24 hours. Let's think about this. Even the doctors are political pawns.
nostromo
lets hope its not terminal...
B. Jay
I have no doubts he will recover not because he is resilient as Boris Johnson says but because as President of the United States, he will receive the best possible medical attention. The question remains whether Trump will learn anything from this. You bet only a visit to the ICU like it happened to Bojo in April would make Trump learn something. if he gets better with only mild symptoms, he would just dismiss it as only sniffles.
u_s__reamer
I bet Trump is wishing he had listened to the experts and taken the precautions they were screaming on his ear to take.
It ain't necessarily so: the old, inveterate narcissist would rather be given a state funeral with a Washington "Trump Memorial" than be given a room with no view in the pen.
The doctors and experts know their options and would be wise not to listen to Trump's boastful ravings like, "I feel like I could walk out of here today." His Covid condition will likely be curable - his narcissism never.
bass4funk
I don't know if Trump will think like that, who knows, but I don't think that will change Trump's view overall. He has always said, you should wear a mask if you want, now whether he will do it more or not remains to be seen. But the article is a bit over the top and yes, the next 48 hours is crucial, but so far by most reports the President is not showing any serious COVID symptoms to the point where doctors are alarmed and because they are giving him lots of vitamin D3, Zinc and other newer drugs and having the best medical staff on the planet it would seem he will pull through nicely, now Chris Christie is someone the doctors are more concerned about given the guys health history.
P. Smith
You are trusting anonymous sources. Hilarious. Kind of like how you constantly flip-flop on polls being credible.
funkymofo
9 infected so far in the GOP Washington cluster-is this what he meant by draining the swamp?
bass4funk
What? Polls and the media have nothing to do with this. I'm trusting the words of some of the most credible doctors around, not the media left or right, just the medical physicians that are working hard on the President.
P. Smith
Getting information from the doctors via the media but the media has nothing to do with this. Yeah, that makes sense.
BigYen
One thing's for sure. We can't rely on the anodyne public utterances of Conley or the White House doctors.
Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff (the unidentified source?) is quoted as saying:
... Trump went through a "very concerning" period on Friday (local time) and the next 48 hours "will be critical" in his care...
Whereas Conley...
repeatedly refused to say whether the President ever needed supplemental oxygen, despite repeated questioning, and declined to discuss exactly when he fell ill. Dr Conley also revealed Mr Trump began exhibiting "clinical indications" of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, earlier than previously known.
I'm one of those who hope Trump recovers in time to be soundly beaten at the election. But it looks like if we just listen to Conley, we''re not going to get much of an idea of whether that will happen.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-04/donald-trump-coronavirus-concerning-period-48-hours-critical/12729740
ulysses
trump’s followers suddenly have a lot of faith in doctors.
The ones who told people to wear masks.
News coming out is that trump knew by Wednesday that he was positive, he still attended events and infected others .
Unbelievable.....
bass4funk
Breaking CNN report: Trump: I'm feeling much better now.
Fantastic news!
P. Smith
You’re trusting CNN now. Yet another flip-flop.
bass4funk
No, I trust the doctors handling our President, I was just pointing out how painful it was for CNN to put that statement out, I'm sure Bezos is not happy his paper will have to do the same as well as the NYT. Lol
SuperLib
Except Fauci.
ulysses
CNN also reported Meadows saying next 24 hours are critical for trump.
trump followers probably missed that.....
P. Smith
It’a not painful to report for true news organizations. I’m also not sure how you know how these organizations feel. Conservatives seem to be all about feelings. Lol.
ulysses
Watched the latest trump video, his breathing was labored, he was leaning forward for support and looked scared!!!
I wish his team would speak the truth for once.
bass4funk
To a point, yes.
No, but if Trump says he feels much better, that's a huge indicator he'll be fine given the fact that he's already had the virus for 8-9 days about.
bass4funk
Thank you!
Haaa Nemui
If this is true it’s almost treasonous.
Lovecrafting
Latest video of Trump made him look like a friendly person - such a contrast! At the same time, he’s become a real live lab test with all the cocktail of experimental drugs he’s getting, I wonder if that is a sane protocol or if he asked for it ? Giving experimental still non approved drugs to the president of the United States indicates a despaired move.
Speed
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. How ironic that he is being treated at a facility funded by the public. Basically public national healthcare.
He's been hell bent on making sure the general public doesn't get the same benefits. A hypocrite to the utmost extreme.
bass4funk
What? Yeah, sure. LOL
'If' but he won't now. Looks like he now has the anti-bodies to fight this virus, fantastic!
P. Smith
As soon as the body is attacked by a virus, it starts producing antibodies to fight that virus. This doesn’t mean the antibodies will win the fight.
bass4funk
The people fund the very people that protect the nation, their cities and streets and put their lives on the line every single day and now we see the effects of that when you take that funding away, you have chaos!
Very different taking care of the leader of the nation or any nation over the impossible care of taking and being responsible of giving quality care for over 320 million people (plus liberals want 40 million rough estimate illegals )to receive healthcare as well from cradle to grave, will never happen and is impossible to implement, not if want to completely bankrupt the system, the ACA is struggling as it is already.
Antiquesaving
This administration does nothing but lie.
Tye doctor said Trump was 72 hours into treatment, that would put his treatment starting 24 hours before he was supposedly diagnosed with Covid-19. He later tried backtracking by playing on words by saying Trump was diagnosed by an Accurate test 48 hours ago.
That means the quick test showed positive 72 hours before started treatment but Trump went on to his fund raiser and meeting people without mask until the 2nd accurate test also came back positive.
Imagine these rich donors paying $250,000 each to meet him, if they get sick and Trump knowing went to meet them with covid-19, the White House may be facing some serious legal issues.
bass4funk
Doesn't mean that they will lose the fight either and going by the doctors and what the President is feeling, he'll God willing be back on the road again soon.
Wolfpack
7.6 million Americans have contracted the virus. It’s a pandemic. Even Progressives contract the virus. People cannot lock themselves into a room for the duration. Other people have to work to make it possible for daily life to go on. When you order a package of essentials from Amazon, the logistics to get that package to your basement require others to take risks on your behalf.
Lovecrafting
Why is it that precaution = lock yourself up? If you look at Japan people are living almost normally: trains are still packed, everybody is masked and everybody use hand sanitizers and extremely low casualties. Would America had followed these basic rules, maybe things would have turned differently ?
ulysses
Four days ago trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask.
Today the country’s in a crisis because of his lack of intelligence.
He is doing to the country what he did to his businesses, taking uninformed risks and losing heavily.
ulysses
If everyone at the WH events had worn masks, we wouldn’t be spending millions of dollars on public healthcare treating trump and his band!!!!
It would have cost a few cents to save millions!!!
Ah_so
As I was saying yesterday, Bass, he is likely to survive at his age and health, but that doesn't mean he will necessarily get over it easily. You did suggest that he would throw it off like a cold, but what we are hearing is that his condition is a bit worse than we first heard.
At his age, this may knock him out for a month or two, but as long as he takes it easy, he should be fine by November.
Weasel
He seems to taking about every drug under the sun that'll treat everything from hair loss, stomach ulcers, to jet lag, yet somehow his musing of intravenously taking disinfectants didn't make the list? Strange. Suppose that happened to be overlooked by Sean Conley?
oldman_13
How fitting the doctors downplay the very serious condition Trump is in, almost like misleading the public into denying reality.
Hmmm, sounds kinda familiar don't it?
Toasted Heretic
Now, you're trusting doctors?
That's interesting.
Which doctors, though - there's conflicting news as to Trump's health.
https://www.bbc.com/news/election-us-2020-54402127
oldman_13
And how exactly does an individual that has contributed more to the chaos over the lack of proper response and resources to the coronavirus thread in America, now get access to the latest and greatest experimental drugs for treating covid-19?
Where is the fairness in that?
u_s__reamer
I wonder how Trump feels now about being "locked up" in Walter Reed, the hospital for "suckers" and "losers"? The best outcome for Trump's condition would be that after his brush with the grim reaper he emerges from the hospital chastened and changed, humbled and cured of his arrogance, ready at last to make amends like Scrooge for a lifetime of selfishness and deceit by working to give ALL the American people affordable full coverage health care. Let us pray!
bass4funk
The God I worship, can't speak for others so....
I am sure the President feels great and knowing that he will be released soon.
ulysses
Whatever skills Sean Connolly has, lying doesn’t seem to be one. He did it so badly, it was comical.
ulysses
Pence put out another lie though trump is so insecure he doesn’t want to transfer power even temporarily!!!
Wonder how lying and religiosity go together.
lincolnman
In Trump's video today his complexion looked almost normal - which means;
They took away both his bronzer and Cheetos at Walter Reed....
He's sick - really sick - and even four coats of orange makeup won't cover it up...
bass4funk
I go by the 7 top doctors that are working with him who's highest priority is to get him back on his feet again, those are the medical doctors we watch and get updates from.
ulysses
News in is that a lot of the tump campaign staffers are refusing to work, angry at the president risking their lives!!!!
Racism will get you only so far!!!!!
Jimizo
Stupid actions have consequences.
Hope he gets over it soon and it was a big enough shock to get him to grow up and tell his cult followers to grow up.
Put a mask on.
lincolnman
The campaign is over - done - finished...
Trump held a super-spreader event that so far has infected 14 people - and put at risk all three branches of our government...
He showed he isn't capable of even protecting his family or close associates - how could he even begin to protect the American people...
The virus is the No. 1 voting issue for Americans - and this preventable mass infection shows that Trump can't protect those he cares about most from a disease he admitted was "a killer" "deadly", and "like the plague"...
He ought to pack it in now and save some of his campaign money for the fines he will surely get for both the bank/tax fraud and illegal payoff indictments that are coming...