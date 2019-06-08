Trump says Mexico reaches deal with U.S. on migration, averting tariff war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Mexico's government had reached a deal with the United States to avert a tariff war by pledging to take "strong measures" to contain migration of mostly Central Americans crossing the southern U.S. border.
Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders, and his announcement of a deal came after three days of Mexico-U.S. negotiations in Washington.
"The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," Trump said on Twitter on Friday evening.
"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," Trump added.
Details of the agreement would be released shortly by the U.S. State Department, Trump said.
U.S. border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, the highest monthly level since 2006, and Trump, who has railed against what he describes as an"invasion," had threatened to impose levies rising to 25% unless Mexico addressed the problem.
Mexico made concessions during the talks, offering to send 6,000 troops to its southern border with Guatemala, but has also said it wants to see a long-term solution that would involve economic development aid.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Yubaru
What Trump is after is a deal to stop illegal IMMIGRATION, the migration of the refugees from Central America is not just the problem of Mexico nor the US, and all countries in the region have to work together to stop the MIGRATION of people leaving their home countries.
However, using tariffs, which inevitably hurt both sides of the border, does not seem to me, to be the way to settle problems like this!
CrazyJoe
My opinion: There are not going to be any tariffs on Mexico. There never were going to be any tariffs on Mexico. Mexico will change something, Trump will proclaim victory and the charade will be over.
bass4funk
I would intend to agree with you, but what else can he do in all honesty, the Democrats won’t help him, now the Republicans are getting worried about this and Congress as a whole won’t come together to pass a bipartisan law to bring this crisis to an end and as long as both sides don’t fix this problem, it’ll only get worse, not better. So Trump has really no options left. Also, Mexico needs to step up because they will make sure they keep out as many migrants as possible because they give them visas to continue on to the States, Mexico doesn’t want to be bothered with these people and then they pawn it on us, we are at the breaking point, so while I agree with you overall on tariffs, Trump’s hands are tied and left with really no options, if he doesn’t do this, it just won’t stop.
Chip Star
Too funny that Republicans are screeching about immigration now given they killed two immigration reform bills in 2013. If Republicans had been serious about immigration reform, the would have accepted the bills as a start, instead they preferred to let the issue fester.
extanker
I agree with you, but in this case, there's not much else he can do but threaten them. Mexico has done nothing to stop the flow of illegals, so what else can we do? Now they are already looking at moving 6000 Mexican troops to secure their Southern border. Something is suddenly working.
bass4funk
https://www.newsmax.com/headline/obama-immigration-bypass-congress/2014/06/30/id/580054/
"In our conversation last week, I told the president what I have been telling him for months: the American people and their elected officials don't trust him to enforce the law as written," Boehner said in a statement. "Until that changes, it is going to be difficult to make progress on this issue... It is sad and disappointing that – faced with this challenge – President Obama won't work with us, but is instead intent on going it alone with executive orders that can't and won't fix these problems.
The collapse of the legislative process delivers another in a series of blows to Obama's domestic policy agenda and comes as he struggles to deal with a flood of unaccompanied minors largely from Central America who have entered the United States.
"The president’s own executive orders have led directly to the humanitarian crisis along the Southern border, giving false hope to children and their families that if they enter the country illegally they will be allowed to stay," Boehner chided
"Speaker Boehner told the president exactly what he has been telling him: the American people and their elected officials don't trust him to enforce the law as written," spokesman Michael Steel said. "Until that changes, it is going to be difficult to make progress on this issue."
Not to mention they weren’t going to close the loopholes, end chain migration, catch and release, end the visa lottery program and birthright citizenship or seal the border. So No, under those circumstances, the GOP didn’t want to waste their time signing a bill that does nothing to change our broken immigration policies.
Chip Star
The GOP mantra: If we can't fix it all at once, we don't even want to try.
Serrano
Mexico will change something, Trump will proclaim victory and the charade will be over.
It will be a significant change as Mexico really, really wants to avoid those tariffs. It's no charade, we have a crisis on our border thanks to the Democrats and RINOS. They want to block the tariffs but not the invasion of illegal migrants. Really despicable.
bass4funk
We have been trying since 1986 and the Democrats to this day still haven’t taken aggressive action on the issue seriously.
Chip Star
Trying so hard you killed two reform bills in 2013. If you can't get your way, why even attempt to address the issue. Hilarious.
Chip Star
The GOP tactic in 2913 is the equivalent to saying, "I can't read Shakespeare, so I'm not going to continue to learn how to read."
bass4funk
If the Democrats don’t want to seal the border, stop illegal crossings, end catch and release, chain migration and birthright citizenship and given the history of Democrats not doing anything to stem the growing tide, I don’t blame them for killing a bill that would never have been enforced, doesn’t make sense.