Trump says U.S. 'very, very ready' for whatever coronavirus threat brings

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation's response.
Trump sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S., saying, "I don't think it's inevitable."
But standing next to him at a White House news conference were health authorities who reiterated that Americans need to get ready for what could become a wider outbreak requiring such steps as school closures.
"Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working and is responsible for the low levels of cases we have so far. However, we do expect more cases," said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and sometimes shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.
The National Institutes of Health's top infectious disease chief cautioned a vaccine won't be ready for widespread use for a year or more - but said the virus might return, so researchers have to push ahead.
NIH's Dr Anthony Fauci called it "quite conceivable" that the virus will "come back and recycle next year. In that case, we hope to have a vaccine."
Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will be working with CDC, NIH and other government agencies to coordinate the response. In previous outbreaks, the White House has appointed a "czar" to pull together the different departments' work.
The CDC urged Americans Tuesday to be prepared to cancel mass gatherings and urged schools and businesses to develop teleworking plans, amid dire warnings that countries are not ready to contain an outbreak that has infected 80,000 people, mostly in China.
"We're very, very ready for this, for anything," even if it's "a breakout of larger proportions," Trump told a news conference.
The U.S. announced a 15th case of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 60. No details were released immediately on the newest case. But the higher count includes people who traveled back from outbreak areas in Asia: three who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan and 42 Americans who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.
On Capitol Hill, senior lawmakers called for a bipartisan spending package that would give federal, state and local officials more resources. Trump had requested $2.5 billion to fight the virus; Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York countered with an $8.5 billion proposal.
Trump told reporters he was open to spending "whatever's appropriate."
Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have questioned whether Trump's original request is sufficient.
House Appropriations chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said it's premature to put a price tag on the package. "We're working on it and we'll have a number but I'm not sure it's going to be the number that Schumer's proposing," said Lowey, adding that she's working with lawmakers of both parties.
Aides said the House measure is likely to be unveiled next week. Bipartisan "four corner" meetings - Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate - began Wednesday, a House Democratic aide said, with a bipartisan bill the goal.
Schumer has been harshly critical of Trump's response to the outbreak, and his request - announced before the Democratic-controlled House Appropriations Committee has weighed in - rankled some Democrats hoping for quick, bipartisan action to address the crisis.
Arriving back in the U.S. early Wednesday, Trump immediately began to counter critics who say he should have acted sooner to bolster the federal response to the coronavirus.
U.S. lawmakers have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response.
During a trip to India, the president told reporters experts were "very close to a vaccine," forcing White House officials to clarify later that he was talking about Ebola, not the novel coronavirus.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also come in for criticism after telling CNBC the virus was "contained" -- on the same day the CDC warned that a U.S. outbreak was inevitable.
But Trump has insisted his administration is "doing a GREAT job," blaming the media Wednesday for trying to stoke fear in a tweet in which he spelled the name of the virus incorrectly.
"Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible," he tweeted, using a derogatory name for cable news network MSNBC that suggests it is connected to the Democratic National Committee.
"Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"
Wall Street stocks opened higher after suffering a second straight rout Tuesday, with losses picking up after U.S. health officials warned the epidemic was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.
With cases being reported in more countries -- and lockdowns in nations including Austria, Italy and Spain -- traders are worried about the impact on the global economy.
In the U.S., officials have voiced fears for the supply of medical products because a high proportion of ingredients used to make medicine comes from China.
The Food and Drug Administration has also identified personal protective equipment, such as face masks, respirators and gowns, as being among products at risk of shortages.
Trump has wondered aloud if Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is the right person to lead the administration's response. The White House had considered naming a virus czar, but was not sure that was the right route, said a person familiar with the discussions. Azar himself was said to be supportive of naming a czar.
Among those under consideration for such a post: Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was also pushing back. Grisham retweeted a CDC post that said "there is currently no reported community spread" of coronavirus in the U.S.
This week, the NIH received a shipment of test doses of a vaccine candidate from Moderna Inc, in preparation for first-step safety testing in a few dozen people aimed to begin by April. But Fauci cautioned reporters that in a best-case scenario, "you're talking about a year to a year and a half" before any vaccine would be ready for widespread use.
Fauci said that while only a few cases have turned up in the U.S. from travelers outside the country, "we need to be able to think about how we will respond to a pandemic outbreak."
"It's very clear. If we have a global pandemic, no country is going to be without impact," Fauci said.
A pandemic involves the continual spread of sustained transmission from person to person in multiple regions and hemispheres throughout the world simultaneously, Fauci noted.
Chip Star
During a trip to India, the president told reporters experts were "very close to a vaccine," forcing White House officials to clarify later that he was talking about Ebola, not the novel coronavirus.
What an absolute moron. How many times does Donny have to display his imbecility before everyone admits he’s an utterly incompetent, barely literate excuse for a human being?
Continuing to support Donny requires willful ignorance.
TumbleDry
Another big win! MAGA!
/sarcasm
PTownsend
If there was ever a time when honesty was required of a leader, it's a time like this when COVID-19 is in the daily news and reported from an array of perspectives.
Trump's told so many lies since he's been in office. Making his lies worse are his followers cheering on his lies saying good on him for 'trolling the libs'.
Trump's appointee runs the CDC. Unlike most other heads Trump's appointed, he's extremely knowledgable regarding the issues his department deals with. However,
Is Redfield a tool of big pharma? If so, he's just another swamp creature Trump's added to go along with all the others in his admin from one of the big corporations.
Blacklabel
so now even coronavirus has become a liberal political attack against Trump.
PTownsend
I disagree - in part. I think there's general acknowledgment among those opposed to Trump that among Trump's backers are those from America's ruling class running global corporations, many with Ivy League degrees, i.e. well-educated, just like their fathers and grandfathers had. Remember, Trump's daddy bought degrees for his son from Ivy League schools where Trump could hobnob with his fellow so-called 'elite'.
klausdorth
DeDonald has spoken ... everyone believe him!
Because the man knows (NOT!!) what he is talking about.
And now they are asking for 2.5 billion $ after having slashed the budget related to "things" like this before.
PTownsend
Have you read what one of the alt right's media icons - 'decorated' by a fellow chickenhawk - says
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/25/rush-limbaugh-coronavirus-trump
Blacklabel
We don’t know the exact origin of this virus.
but Yes this will be weaponized against Trump. Liberals hoping stock market/economy and a lot of people get infected. For politics.
Any response that restricts movement of people into USA will be called authoritarian and racist.
PTownsend
No 'liberals' (i.e. in the global alt right glossary anyone who questions Putin, Trump, Bannon, etal) I've ever read has said that. Only posters who want to continue Trump etal divide and conquer tactics would oversimplify what's going on to either one pole or its extreme opposite. No one wants anyone infested. No one wants the economy hurt.
Blacklabel
All 2020 Dems were asked what they would do yesterday in the debate and they all deflected. Easier to just say Trump has no policy and then criticize any response he has. Orangemanbad and all.
you might want to read your friends here gleefully posting about the US stock market going down because of coronavirus and hoping that will cause the end of Trump.
SuperLib
Trump's just freaking out because of the stock market. Let's hope he sits this one out and leaves it to the experts.
bass4funk
Is that what he told you?
Naw, as the President he should be able to speak to the people and tell us what he has planned to fight this disease.
PTownsend
Who knows what policies Trump might have, if any. I will never trust anything he says; he's lied too many times. That he's got his admin filled with people protecting him makes them just as hard to believe. How many Americans were 'harmed' in the Iran shelling? Is COVID-19 'under control' as he said?
Jimizo
I can imagine a brainstorming session with White House officials ending with something like ‘that’s about as good as we are going to get’.
What a circus.
Blacklabel
That is correct as of this moment, subject to change, as we have less than 15 cases. Hopefully it stays that way. Another reason why we need strong immigration enforcement and border security.
u_s__reamer
The trouble with reality-challenged Trump is that, like "the boy who cried wolf", when words exit his mouth they become debased coinage, which is a serious handicap for any person of authority. Trump's verbal tic, " you wouldn't believe...", only reminds us of his untrustworthiness and reinforces our skepticism re his ex cathedra pronouncements. The Corona virus is really going to get under his skin if it spreads in the USA and he is forced to abandon his redneck campaign rallies.
SuperLib
Even you admitted he's a compulsive liar. Why would you want to get information from him about this? Let him play golf instead and leave it to others.
Busby
More evidence of Trump's serial lying and overall incompetence....
Donnie and his minions saying the virus was contained while his own medical experts say expect it to spread across the country...
During the past three years he has underfunded and scaled back all the agencies who work to prevent and treat these type of medical emergencies...
He does nothing but issue fifth grade level tweets at 3:00AM while on the throne...some leadership.
He's a clown and a joke - just what Putin wanted at US President...
ClippetyClop
No need to fear, Trump has his best man Pence on the case, so no doubt God will be arriving shortly to bless America and defeat the virus.
PTownsend
And you know that because...? What source are you using. CNN, which some posters claim to follow while saying it can't be trusted. 'Corporate media' which those same posters say can't be trusted. Qanon/8chan/RT/infowars which many Trump supporters rely on for memes to parrot. One thing the Trump era will be forever remembered for, besides his impeachment, is for badly damaging any credibility government and media might have had. Trump supporters, in the US and 'abroad', have greatly assisted his and his fellow global elite's efforts to do so.
lincolnman
Oh heaven help us - Mr Fifth Grader says we're "very, very ready"... When he says that, expect a disaster.
And Pious Pence is now the point man? Am sure he'll send thoughts and prayers. And maybe we should ask him where he's been hiding for the past two months ever since Bolton's bombshell came out on the QPQ. He and Bolton are old-school Repub buddies - he needs to be asked if Bolton is lying...and just watch him turn crimson...
Trump and Pence trying to understand and protect us from Corona sounds like a script idea for Dumb and Dumber 4...
bass4funk
I never, ever said, he was a “compulsive” don’t do the CNN thing.
From the same people he gets it from, the CDC.
What?
Yrral
Blacklabel ,Mexican cross our border legally and illegally, they are not ask for their health paper
CrazyJoe
If you need any more proof that Donald Trump doesn't care about you, witness his complaints about the media reporting on this epidemic. Is it our health he's concerned about? No. It's the stock market, which to him is a proxy for his greatness.