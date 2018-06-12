Trump says he believes N Korea will denuclearize

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesdays he really believes North Korea's Kim Jong Un is going to make good on his promise to denuclearize.

Trump said near the end of a lengthy press conference in Singapore that he may be wrong about Kim, but he'll never admit it.

Trump joked that "I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.'" But he said, "I don't know that I'll ever admit that."

Trump appeared to be in a good spirits as he answered questions for almost an hour following a day of meetings with Kim and other North Korean officials.

Trump said "we'll probably need another summit"— or at least a second meeting — with Kim as they discuss his commitment to denuclearization.

But Trump said that he and Kim were able to cover far more ground than he'd expected. He says, "We're much further along than I would have thought."

He said North Korea has a "substantial arsenal" of nuclear weapons and the summit should have happened five years ago.

Trump said that the U.S. doesn't have a lot of intelligence on the country but that "we have enough intelligence to know that what they have is very substantial."

The president said Kim understands what the U.S. has been pushing for in the talks. Trump said, "I think he's going to do these things."

Trump also pushed back on criticism that the U.S. has gotten little in return for his meeting with Kim, saying that he "gave up nothing."

He says "it's not a big deal" for world leaders to meet with the president of the United States.

Trump announced that he will stop conducting U.S. military "war games" with ally South Korea while negotiations between the two countries continue.

Trump cast the decision as a cost-saving measure, but North Korea has long objected to the drills as a security threat.

He said he had planned to place another 300 sanctions on North Korea recently, but he held off because it would be "disrespectful" ahead of the meeting.

Trump said that the U.S. will remove the sanctions already in place when they're assured that the nuclear weapons "are no longer a factor."

He said he'll invite Kim to visit the White House at the "appropriate time" and that he is open to visiting Kim some day in Pyongyang.

Questioned about his repeated praise of Kim during their meetings in spite of Kim's distressing record on human rights, Trump said Kim "is very talented." He pointed to Kim's rise to power at a relatively young age.

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing U.S. college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump said without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He said, "Otto did not die in vain."

Trump said human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly. On the question of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, Trump said: "I brought it up absolutely and they are going to be working on that."

He added, "We didn't put it down in the document but it will be worked out," referring to the joint statement signed by the leaders and released after their meeting.

In a surprise revelation, Trump also said that he spoke directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of their Singapore summit.

He ended by congratulating reporters and saying he's eager to "take it a little bit easy" now that the highly anticipated summit is over.

