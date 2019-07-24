Trump says he can name at least 20 Democrats who are worse than the 'squad'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he can name at least 20 Democrats who, in his opinion, are worse than the "squad" of four Democratic female lawmakers he's been feuding with over their sharp critiques of his administration. He promised to name those Democrats "at some point."
Trump brought up his purported list during a wide-ranging address at a conference for conservative teens during which he sharpened his criticism of Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
The Republican president has been engaged in a back and forth with the black, Latina and Muslim lawmakers since he sent racist tweets July 14 saying they should "go back" to the "broken" countries they came from. Three of the four were born in the U.S., while Omar is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Somalia.
Trump is trying to turn the group into the face of the Democratic Party heading into the 2020 presidential election, using their views and policy positions to paint the party as extreme and its leaders as wrong for the future of the country.
"They have a big problem because they have others than these four," Trump said of Democrats during the nearly 80-minute speech. "I could name another 20 right now. Without looking at a note I could name another 20 that I think are in many ways worse."
"At some point, we will be naming them, if you don't mind, because we have to get the word out," Trump said.
Students, many of whom sported Trump's signature red campaign caps, booed when he mentioned Tlaib by name.
Tlaib and her three colleagues are sharp critics of Trump and America's direction under his leadership. Trump tweeted Sunday that "I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country." He called on them to apologize for the "horrible (hateful) things they have said."
The lawmakers have said they were sent to Washington to help make America live up to its promise. None offered an immediate response Tuesday to Trump's latest jabs at them.
As a candidate, Trump himself was critical of the country's direction under the leadership of Barack Obama. During the 2016 campaign, Trump criticized his predecessor's leadership, called him "the most ignorant president in our history" and said "nobody respects us."
During Tuesday's speech, Trump said the self-described "squad" is "not what we want representing us."
"These are people that I believe, honestly, I believe they hate our country," he said.
The president's remarks drew cheers and chants of "four more years" from the crowd of mostly high school students attending a teen summit sponsored by Turning Point USA, which describes itself as a youth organization dedicated to educating and training and students "to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government."
Trump told the students that young people are thriving under his economic stewardship, but also warned of bias against conservatives. He recounted several instances where conservative students were attacked or otherwise singled out because of their views.
"Forces of political correctness want to silence conservative students to make you feel alone, marginalized and isolated — and you are not," he said.
Chip Star
Donny says a lot of things, of which very few are truthful or accurate.
Yubaru
So please Donnie, share with the world the other 20 people who you think should "go back to their own countries" and clean things up there?
Does Nancy Pelosi head that list?
Kentarogaijin
keep braying Donnie !!..
Bintaro
The guy can't even pronounce "anonymous" or "origins" right. Now way he has the faculties to remember 20 names and tell them without notes.
Mr. Noidall
Brilliant move by Trump. Now all the dems will be separating themselves from the squad to prove they're not worse; when in actuality, they're all a choir that sings an obscene tune.
Trump is against these people because of their proposals. How about ignoring race just for a minute--yeah I know it's tough--and report on why Trump is highly critical of these 4. He's repeated that the 4 hate the country. How about reporting to the reader what Trump believes is why they hate the USA. Why keep stoking racial tensions when Trump has never mentioned race? Like I said, if Trump only injected race as much as the media does, I might actually concede that he was a racist. But I won't hold my breath. I already know the deal. Ben Carson has already agreed that Trump's not a racist; and there are a lot of black vloggers who agree that Trump's not a racist. How about reporting on the fact that Jesse Jackson gave Trump an award in 1998 for "opening up Wall Street" to African-Americans. How about a balanced report for once?
Anyway, brilliant politicking by Trump. The 4 have made their beds, and now the entire democratic party will have to lie in them. Trump's definitely got 2020, both figuratively and literally.
PTownsend
Says Trump in his ongoing attempts to undermine US systems, as he attacks opposition (fundamental to any democracy, rights to oppose guaranteed in the US Constitution), as he attacks the 'media' (in the alt right glossary 'media' means outlets that don't push the alt right agenda), as he attacks the courts and Congress (fundamental to the US to ensure balance of powers, needed to check an executive who wants to seize control for himself, his family and the faction of the .01% he prefers).
Trump encourages foreign governments to meddle in US politics. Trump has spent his entire life taking from the country, given little. I say Trump's the one who hates the country.
Jimizo
Fake news.
I can understand Trump lying as usual to try to score points, but there is no need to let go of reality here in a sensible conversation. It comes across as delirium rather than ‘politicking’.
PTownsend
If you're an American you know that's not possible, unless your intent is to continue to sweep the very serious problems related to race (and class) under the carpet. Only someone from the majority culture would suggest 'ignoring' race. And by saying 'ignore race', I think (as a white American) you're NOT ignoring race, you're pushing a white perspective.
Trump's base is primarily White. Roughly 67% of White males voted for him Trump7s playing to his demographic.
Mr. Noidall
Now the dems are forced to identify themselves with the extremism of the 4 or isolate the 4. Either way Trump wins. Talk about chess moves.
Strangerland
I guess he spent a few days putting together a list of white democrats he could criticize to show how he’s not racist - he hates everyone equally!
Strangerland
Hyper partisanship is the deplorable new norm for the American right.