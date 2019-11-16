Trump says he discussed Biden in call with Ukrainian president

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he discussed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son in a call with Ukraine's president.
Trump's statement to reporters about his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came as the Democratic leader of a key congressional panel said the pursuit of Trump's impeachment may be the "only remedy" to the situation.
Trump's call with Zelensky has been at the center of an escalating battle in Washington since Friday, when news outlets reported that Trump repeatedly asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate whether Biden, the Democratic front-runner to take on Trump in next year's election, misused his position when he was vice president.
Trump told reporters at the White House that their phone conversation was mostly congratulatory but also touched on corruption and the Bidens.
"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don't want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine," Trump said.
Democrats have said that if Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Biden, it is tantamount to promoting foreign interference in the 2020 election.
Trump has denied doing anything improper. His allies, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have defended the president's phone call, which, according to news reports, was the subject of a complaint made by an as-yet-unnamed whistleblower.
If an investigation shows that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, the U.S. Congress may have no choice but to pursue impeachment, Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday.
Schiff had previously shied away from calling for impeachment, but his comments on CNN's "State of the Union" showed his stance had shifted.
"If the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader to do something illicit, to provide dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that conduct represents," Schiff said.
Other legislators have called for the Democratic leadership to pursue impeachment immediately, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted calls to formally begin the process.
In a letter to colleagues later on Sunday, Pelosi warned the administration against keeping the details of the whistleblower complaint secret. The administration has so far resisted sharing the details of the complaint with lawmakers.
"If the administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the president, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation," Pelosi wrote.
Senator Mitt Romney, who has clashed with Trump in the past, sounded a rare note of concern among Trump's fellow Republicans, many of whom have remained silent, defended Trump or escalated their attacks on Biden in the days after the reports about the Trump-Zelensky call.
"If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme," Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said in a Twitter post.
Impeachment proceedings in Congress, which begin in the House, can lead to a president being removed from office, but Democrats would need the support of Republicans, who control the Senate.
Multiple news organizations reported on Friday that Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to investigate whether Biden misused his position as vice president under Democratic President Barack Obama to threaten to withhold U.S. aid unless a prosecutor who was looking into a gas company in which Biden's son was involved was fired.
Biden has confirmed he wanted the prosecutor fired but denies it was to help his son. Biden said the wider U.S. government, the European Union and other international institutions also wanted the prosecutor fired for his alleged failure to pursue major corruption cases.
Biden said on Saturday there should be an investigation into Trump's call, saying it "appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power." He said he never spoke to his son about Ukraine.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Burning Bush
The left-right divide in America is intractable.
Politics and government is a total mess.
Yubaru
Out of all the "dishonest" things that have happened under you and your watch this is a classic, "pot-keele-black" moment.
Two wrongs do not make a right, and if Biden is guilty, then fine he should pay for it, but so should you Mr. Trump!
Haaa Nemui
Wow. Biden is starting to look like a perfect candidate for president.
Chip Star
Thanks to your boy Donny.
coskuri
Biden is becoming Trump. Can they do a ticket ?
Chip Star
"I'm not looking to hurt Biden, but he did a very dishonest thing," Trump said
Donny calling out anyone for being dishonest is the height of hypocrisy.
Toasted Heretic
Impeach the liar.
WilliB
It is not left-right. It is the gullible believers of the corporate media with their globalist propaganda vs the rest of us. The so-called "left" has long stopped being left.
Strangerland
Since I usually don’t agree with you, I must be one of the gullible le believers of the corporate media with their globalist propaganda. I don’t actually know who the globalists are, or what their agenda is that they are trying to push with their propaganda, which would seem to indicate that as you say, I am gullible.
So can you tell me, who are these “globalists”, and what is their agenda? I’d like to know so I can stop being gullible about it.
Blacklabel
Yet Trump calling them out for dishonesty doesn’t mean he is wrong. It just benefits you to deflect to Trump instead of looking into what he said.
Biden is on YouTube describing doing exactly what Trump says he did.
WilliB
chipsta:
Err, really? Seems to me that Biden complaining about having his Ukrainan ties investigated is.
Remember, Joe bragged about it before:
Guess they forgot to tell you that at CNN...
CrazyJoe
Trump came right out and admitted that he'd done this impeachable offense...so why are we still playing 'maybe we should/maybe we shouldn't'?
Impeach him because it is the right thing to do in a country that prides itself on 'the rule of law'. If the Senate chooses to ignore Trump's own words, then they deserve the shellacking they'll get in November 2020. This is not the Clinton impeachment over something stupid; this is impeachment over self-dealing and encouraging foreign interference in our political system.
SuperLib
Just release the damn transcripts and end this.
commanteer
Funny how the usually incoherent Nancy Pelosi called the Democrats' obsession with impeachment their Moby Dick. By all means, go for it.
Strangerland
Ah ok, then Trump is ok then. He's justified, because someone else has supposedly done it.
Strangerland
Well the problem is the difference between ethics and politics.
The ethical thing to do is impeach him - if the impeachment laws don't apply to Trump and what he has done, then what do they even exist for?
The political thing to do is to leave it to the voters, because as Nancy has stated, this will turn out to be a political Moby Dick.
The question is which is more important at a time of the serious moral failings of the president? Is it more important to do what is right ethically, being clear about how society expects the representative of their nation to behave, or is it more important to do what is right politically, to gain back power, to wrest back control from a man who is clearly unfit to lead.
That's a hard decision. Both hold strong appeal, the problem is that they conflict.
SuperLib
Trump just admitted that he talked about Biden in the phone call.
Wolfpack
And....????
Blacklabel
Yep he is fine. Because to care about what Trump only said, you also have to care about what Biden actually DID. Big difference.
Blacklabel
This isn’t even bothering Trump but it’s destroying Biden’s candidacy.
I would almost think the whistleblower is fake and someone in the administration told the media about this hoping they take the bait as always. Or Hillary, as she brought it up the first time to get Biden not to run in 2016.
lincolnman
Donnie has confessed to the crime - time to send in the FBI for the "perp walk" out of the White House...
Pence, tell your wife to start looking for new drapes....
Strangerland
But, Trump.
Chip Star
Quick! Trot out a conspiracy theory to justify Donny's repugnance.
No links to the evidence of Biden doing what you're claiming he did?
stormcrow
Had this been a Democratic president, this Republican controlled U.S. senate would've impeached him/her a long time ago.
To impeach or not to impeach? That is the . . .
On the one hand, Nancy Pelosi is right. This Republican senate has proved time and time again that it will turn a blind eye to this president thumbing his nose at the law and the constitution. Also, Pelosi is right that having impeachment hearings will energize Trump's base while weakening the Democratic one.
However, as a matter of principle, it's necessary to strongly condemn what this president has done and continues doing on a daily basis. It's necessary for the history books. Pressuring a foreign leader by withholding desperately needed military aid unless that foreign leader can provide damaging information on political opponents at home. This is wrong on so many levels, and it's dangerous for any future president of any political party to believe that they can get away with it. If most of us were in the position of the Ukraine leaders holding on by our fingernails waiting for desperately needed U.S. military aid, then the temptation to manufacture false information would be overwhelming. Trump's behavior as president needs to be strongly condemned.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lololol What Biden did was perfectly above board, which is exactly why he was open about it. He pressured Ukraine to fire a corrupt prosecutor; like exactly what we should do with Billy Barr. This is the prosecutor who got fired. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viktor_Shokin
Shokin's corruption is well-documented. The Biden video is also old, not new. If you actually cared, if this was actually an issue, why is it that not one of the Trumpies said a thing about it until now?
Chip Star
As is typical of Trumpophiles, they are going off half cocked and twisting the available evidence to suit their inaccurate narrative.
Have some intellectual independence and integrity.
Strangerland
The Republicans don't have the ethics vs. politics problem.
They stopped pretending like they care about ethics long ago. For them it's only political. Impeaching a democratic president would always be politically opportune for them, so it's easy for them to impeach.
Norman Goodman
It seems to now only be a question of if we want a corrupt president from the Democrats or a corrupt president from the Republicans in 2020. Wouldn't it be nice to have a decent man in office from a third party? Well it won't happen in 2020 but it could happen in 2024 if Americans would just start voting for decent people this election.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
CrazyJoe: "Impeach him because it is the right thing to do in a country that prides itself on 'the rule of law'."
stormcrow: "To impeach or not to impeach? That is the . . ."
It is more that obvious that the US is now under a dictatorship. Trump does as he likes and when he like, without any regard for law, constitution or congress. The US citizens are lumbered with this dictator and they don't know what to do.
Maybe US citizens should become freedom fighters in their own country. Follow France, Egypt, HK, .... Fight for your freedom US.
lincolnman
Follow the timeline - it says everything you need to know.....
The Defense Dept puts together a military aid package for Ukraine to fight the Russians....
Even though its recommended by SECDEF and SECSTATE, Trump puts a hold on it....
Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy, then starts talking to the Ukraine President about launching an investigation into Biden's son - note personal lawyer, not govt lawyer - just like Cohen. This was after the Fox poll that showed Donnie losing to Biden by double digits....
All this comes out because of the Whistleblowers complaint, and suddenly the aid package is approved....
More details of fraud and conspiracy will no doubt be forthcoming...
Just more evidence of the sewer that is Trump-world....
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/hayesbrown/trump-ukraine-biden-giuliani-whistleblower-explain
bass4funk
Dictatorship? Creative...anyway, If you think he’s bad he fails in comparison to the previous President.
Yes! And so the fight to end socialism and radical liberal indoctrination carries on!
Jimizo
Does that include Trump piling on the debt with out of control socialist spending?
Strangerland
And what about taxing his own people on imported Chinese products, and giving that money to farmers?
Sneezy
This is true. Obama was not a fantastic President, but compared to Trump he was a massive success.
Jimizo
I remember the days on this site when the US right used to quote Thatcher’s idea that socialism is fine until you run out of other people’s money.
Looks like minds, principles and shoes need to be discarded when you enter the Trump tent.
Blacklabel
We have been talking about Ukraine for a long time now. You guys just deflect when it comes up screaming Russia Russia. But now to defend Biden and attack Trump you have to talk about it now.
so it’s ok to force Ukraine to remove a prosecutor by withholding money, huh?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
If its corruption/inaction as a public prosecutor, absolutely. This has been well-documented.
Blacklabel
But doing the same exact thing unless that leader stops all investigation into your sons company is a-ok?
Blacklabel
So why was the USA involved in who is a prosecutor in Ukraine?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
lolololol There is 0 proof of that. Just spurious allegations, by our village idiot president.
Blacklabel
The only reason the USA could remotely care who a prosecutor in Ukraine is if he was investigating a US citizen. Otherwise it’s none of the USA business.
Especially the son of the US Vice President, can’t have any scandal coming back home from there.
Blacklabel
Was zero proof of Russia collusion either. Yet it was investigated for 2.5 years. Why are you so afraid to find out what happened?
bass4funk
Not nearly as much as cradle to grave entitlements.
Of the English language and apology I will give him that.
lincolnman
No, no, no, you got the question wrong....it should be;
So, it's OK for a sitting President to threaten another country's leader by withholding military aid to coerce them into launching a phony investigation to harm a political opponent?
There, fixed it for you...