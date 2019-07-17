Trump says he does not have 'racist bone' in his body

Facing a remarkable political repudiation, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican congressional allies denied Tuesday that he is racist and sought to shoo GOP lawmakers away from a House Democratic resolution condemning his "racist comments" about congresswomen of color.
Two days after tweeting that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A. — Trump characteristically plunged forward with time-tested insults. He accused his four outspoken critics of "spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician" and added, "If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!" — echoing taunts long unleashed against political dissidents rather than opposing parties' lawmakers.
The president was joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and other top Republicans in trying to redirect the focus from Trump's original tweets, which for three days have consumed Washington and drawn widespread condemnation. Instead, they tried playing offense by accusing the four congresswomen — among the Democrats' most left-leaning members and ardent Trump critics — of socialism, an accusation that's already a central theme of the GOP's 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns.
Even after two-and-a-half years of Trump's governing style, the spectacle of a president laboring — probably in vain — to head off a House vote essentially proclaiming him to be a racist was extraordinary.
Underscoring the stakes, Republicans formally objected after Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said during a floor speech that Trump's tweets were "disgraceful and disgusting" and that Republicans should join Democrats in "condemning the president's racist tweets." Led by Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, Republicans sought to have her words stricken from the record, a rare procedural rebuke that failed on a party-line vote.
After a delay of more than 90 minutes, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer of Maryland said Pelosi had indeed violated a House rule against characterizing an action as racist. Hoyer was presiding after Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri stormed away from the presiding officer's chair, saying, "We want to just fight," which he apparently aimed at Republicans.
Some rank-and-file GOP lawmakers have agreed that Trump's words were racist, but on Tuesday party leaders insisted they were not and accused Democrats of using the resulting tumult to score political points. Among the few voices of restraint, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump wasn't racist, but he also called on leaders "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House" to attack ideas, not the people who espouse them.
"There's been a consensus that political rhetoric has gotten way, way heated across the political spectrum," said the Republican leader from Kentucky, breaking his own two days of silence on Trump's attacks.
Hours earlier, Trump tweeted, "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" He wrote that House Republicans should "not show 'weakness'" by agreeing to a resolution he labeled "a Democrat con game."
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of Trump's four targets, returned his fire.
"You're right, Mr President - you don't have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head and a racist heart in your chest," she tweeted.
The four-page Democratic resolution, which seemed certain to pass the House with few if any GOP votes, "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color." It said Trump's slights "do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America."
All but goading Republicans, the resolution included a full page of remarks by President Ronald Reagan, who is revered by the GOP. Reagan said in 1989 that if the U.S. shut its doors to newcomers, "our leadership in the world would soon be lost."
Republican leaders were lobbying GOP lawmakers hard to oppose the resolution.
McCarthy called the measure "all politics," and No. 3 House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming said the four Democrats "are wrong when they attempt to impose the fraud of socialism on the American people."
The showdown came after years of Democrats bristling over anti-immigrant and racially incendiary pronouncements by Trump. Those include his kicking off his presidential campaign by proclaiming many Mexican migrants to be criminals and asserting there were "fine people" on both sides at a 2017 neo-Nazis rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly.
And the strong words in Washington come as actions are underway elsewhere: The administration has begun coast-to-coast raids targeting migrants in the U.S. illegally and has newly restricted access to the U.S. by asylum seekers.
Trump's criticism was aimed at four freshman Democrats who have garnered attention since their arrival in January for their outspoken liberal views and thinly veiled distaste for Trump: Ocasio-Cortez and Reps Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.
The four have been in an increasingly personal clash with Democratic Speaker Pelosi, too, over how assertively the House should be in trying to restrain Trump's ability to curb immigration. But if anything, Trump's tweets have served to ease some of that tension, with Pelosi telling Democrats at a closed-door meeting Tuesday, "We are offended by what he said about our sisters," according to an aide in the room who described the private meeting on condition of anonymity.
That's not to say that all internal Democratic strains are resolved.
The four rebellious freshmen joined Rep Steven Cohen of Tennessee and a handful of others who wanted the House to vote on a harsher censure of Trump's tweets. And Rep Al Green of Texas could try forcing a House vote soon on whether to impeach Trump — a move he's tried in the past but lost, earning opposition from most Democrats.
At the Senate Republicans' weekly lunch Tuesday, Trump's tweets came up and some lawmakers were finding the situation irksome, participants said. Many want the 2020 campaigns to focus on progressive Democrats' demands for government-provided health care, abolishing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and other hard-left policies.
"Those ideas give us so much material to work with and it takes away from our time to talk about it," Sen Mike Braun of Indiana said of the Trump tweets.
Chip Star
Donny is self-aware enough to project. Too funny when he denigrates others for the exact same things he does. What an absolute moron. Thanks, deplorables.
SuperLib
Looks like the GOP is going all in with racism. I can't say that I blame them. They backed themselves into a corner when they pushed away women, minorities, and college educated people. Not much else left except uneducated white males.
Blacklabel
the comments were not racist.
Pelosi was trying to distance herself from these 4. They in return called HER racist and her chief of staff tweeted racist comments.
Now Pelosi has no choice after Trumps comments but to support the 4 and bring them back as the faces of the Dem party.
Bonus is that AOC now has to defend any horrible comment Omar makes as they are now a “group”.
Black Sabbath
About half of republican voters found in Trump someone who wasn’t afraid to appeal to racist sentiment loudly and bluntly. It's not that ugly blatant racism was something that hadn’t occurred to the country club types -- Those guys just thought they couldn't get away with something like this in the 21st century.
Normally they would have been right: it would have lost them as many votes among educated whites as it won them among working-class whites.
But after eight years of a black president in the White House, Trump could get away with it. Only by a hair, and only with plenty of other help, but he did get away with it, losing 10 points of support among college-educated whites but gaining 14 points among working-class whites.
The entire Republican Party is now all-in on this strategy. Trump goes full racist and nary a peep from anyone.
The party that pretended and preened about its tough foreign policy, it individual responsibility and its family values is now just an unhappy marriage between bigots and big money, neither of which give a crap about morals, American values, American security or the Constution. The former just want no more brown people and for the current one to keep their place, and the latter want to cut taxes, again.
Deplorable.
Toasted Heretic
Trump doubles down and claims that his racist tweets aren't racist. Bit like Rudy's "truth isn't truth" from last year.
Or, as Orwell put it - “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
I still believe there were genuine working class or marginalized voters who believed that Trump would offer them something different from the usual merry-go-round. That he might not engage in lies, nepotism and tax breaks for the rich.
Then there were those who knew exactly what they were voting for - as Trump's racism has been on show for years. They still try to pretend that he's not a racist. But they know.
Still, you have to hand it to Trump and his disciples. It's a brilliant (and cynical) deflection from the concentration camps and the sordid Epstein stories.
Blacklabel
No, that would be they just want to fight. We includes the person speaking and any associated group (the Dems)
SaikoPhysco
Whatever you call it... telling a bunch of mixed raced elected officials to "go back to where you came from" is just wrong and not called for.... especially by a sitting President. In any other context it could be called "racist", and it probably should be called that here. The only reason Trump has not been impeached by now is because he supports a bigger budget for the military and his support for Israel.
No Business
He didn't say anything racist. Honestly, he could cure cancer single-handed right now, and the left would find fault with him in some contrived way or another. Also, a bit rich for someone from Somalia(!) to be criticizing her adopted country!
Toasted Heretic
They were the epitome of racist language. Being told to go back to your country/the country you came from is actual racism.
Trumpists (not necessarily Trump voters but those core voters who support him no matter what) can't bring themselves to condemn the man.
Only a matter of time before he drops the n-word and Trumpists try to rationalize and defend it.
He could bring back Jim Crow and Trumpists would be saying that maybe it's a good idea because, you know, people don't really get on.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jul/16/go-back-country-trump-racist-tweet-hit-nerve-americans
Pelosi is an idiot as well and one of the old guard who really need to call it a day. Their sitting on the fence politics and sucking up to big business is as bad as the Republicans.
In the meantime, Trump has shown his true colors and finally, we all know what MAGA really means.
The gloves are off. The mask has slipped.
Blacklabel
plus the Speaker of the House broke 2 rules of Congress today, inappropriate comments and leaving the floor while they were being reviewed.
had to be saved by a partisan vote from having her comments officially removed from the record.
all for people who called her a racist last week, which allowed Trump to defend her. Dems are imploding.
Toasted Heretic
Yes, he did. He has a long history of racism and this was the clearest indication yet that he believes you have to be white to be American.
The left? Racism transcends partisanship. Everyone should be condemning it.
Why? She's an American citizen. Criticism of one's country is healthy and democratic. I've lived in several countries including my original place of birth and I don't agree with the Govts in many cases. It's my right to speak out and say so. Doesn't mean I don't like where I live.
Toasted Heretic
Trump cultists are terrified to acknowledge his racism and get all upset that Pelosi called it what it is.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol None of this has anything to do with rather his comments were racist or not. You're trying to justify Donny's racist comments.
Blacklabel
Yet Pelosi herself made racist comments last week along with AOC chief of staff. None of you cared.
Toasted Heretic
Why can't you bring yourself to acknowledge Trump's racism?
Why are you defending his racism?
Chip Star
I see your mind reading capabilities are still intact.