Trump says he expects agreement to be signed after 'very good' talks with Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump said a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday had gone "better than anybody could have expected", and they would sign a document following talks on ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.
Kim stood silently alongside Trump as he spoke to media during a post-lunch stroll through the gardens of the Singapore hotel where the summit was held, but the North Korean leader had earlier described their meeting as a "a good prelude to peace".
Both men walked to Trump's limousine and looked in at the rear seat, with Trump apparently showing Kim something inside. They then resumed their walk.
"A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing," Trump told journalists, without giving details on what would be signed.
Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.
Ike-in-Tokyo-from-89
His huge button?
kawabegawa198
What a great day! CNN going into meltdown now!
Kobe White Bar Owner
fingers and toes crossed folks!!!!
Blacklabel
Just “progress” and “momentum” who cares about thaaaaat? they aren’t denuclearized already? Failure!
Cochise
Oh CNN has turned psycho - now theyre attacking Kim too!
And now CNN is bending over backwards to downplay the imminent signing. CNN - credibility all in the toilet.
These says CBNis inly good for its (unintentional!) comedy.
Cochise
CNN, that is.