U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS
world

Trump says he expects agreement to be signed after 'very good' talks with Kim

6 Comments
SINGAPORE

U.S. President Donald Trump said a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday had gone "better than anybody could have expected", and they would sign a document following talks on ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

Kim stood silently alongside Trump as he spoke to media during a post-lunch stroll through the gardens of the Singapore hotel where the summit was held, but the North Korean leader had earlier described their meeting as a "a good prelude to peace".

Both men walked to Trump's limousine and looked in at the rear seat, with Trump apparently showing Kim something inside. They then resumed their walk.

"A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing," Trump told journalists, without giving details on what would be signed.

Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Both men walked to Trump's limousine and looked in at the rear seat, with Trump apparently showing Kim something inside. They then resumed their walk.

His huge button?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What a great day! CNN going into meltdown now!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

fingers and toes crossed folks!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just “progress” and “momentum” who cares about thaaaaat? they aren’t denuclearized already? Failure!

US and North Korea will sign pledge to keep the momentum going, official says

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh CNN has turned psycho - now theyre attacking Kim too!

And now CNN is bending over backwards to downplay the imminent signing. CNN - credibility all in the toilet.

These says CBNis inly good for its (unintentional!) comedy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

CNN, that is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

