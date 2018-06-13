Trump says he felt foolish lobbing insults at Kim last year

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday in Singapore.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he sometimes "felt foolish" lobbing insults at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But he said without his harsh rhetoric, their summit may never have happened.

Trump was reflecting on his evolving rhetoric in an interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in Singapore.

Trump, who had threatened "fire and fury" and called Kim "Little Rocket Man," said: "I think without the rhetoric we wouldn't have been here."

He said that past administrations had what he called "a policy of silence" and didn't respond when rivals "said something very bad and very threatening and horrible."

Trump said, "That's not the answer."

He said of his rhetoric: "I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.