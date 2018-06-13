Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday in Singapore. Photo: AP
world

Trump says he felt foolish lobbing insults at Kim last year

2 Comments
SINGAPORE

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he sometimes "felt foolish" lobbing insults at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But he said without his harsh rhetoric, their summit may never have happened.

Trump was reflecting on his evolving rhetoric in an interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in Singapore.

Trump, who had threatened "fire and fury" and called Kim "Little Rocket Man," said: "I think without the rhetoric we wouldn't have been here."

He said that past administrations had what he called "a policy of silence" and didn't respond when rivals "said something very bad and very threatening and horrible."

Trump said, "That's not the answer."

He said of his rhetoric: "I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice."

2 Comments
He said of his rhetoric: "I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice."

No, life is filled with choices - you just keep making bad ones and refuse to man-up to them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

WeaselToday  06:57 am JST

He said of his rhetoric: "I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice."

No, life is filled with choices - you just keep making bad ones and refuse to man-up to them.

Exactly.

This is straight out of the abuser's playbook: "I may be a horrible person, but you wouldn't be anything without me." Never mind that this deal doesn't get us anywhere close to the position we were in before Bush Jr. "Axis of Evil" comment provoked North Korea to kick out UN weapon inspectors, never mind that Trump gave a massive concession to North Korea without getting anything concrete in return, and never mind that Trump's promise to withdraw from the Korean peninsula came as a total surprise to his own allies and his own military. He needs you to believe you are powerless without him, because otherwise he has no niche to fit into.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

