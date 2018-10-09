Trump says he has no plans to fire Rosenstein

President Donald Trump said Monday he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, delivering a reprieve for the Justice Department official whose future has been the source of intense speculation for two weeks.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he had "a very good relationship" with Rosenstein and was eager to speak with him aboard Air Force One on a flight to Florida for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference. They did talk, for about 45 minutes, but not alone, a White House spokesman said.
The group discussed violent crime in Chicago, support for local law enforcement, border security, the police chiefs' conference they were flying to and "general DOJ business," spokesman Hogan Gidley said without elaboration.
"The press wants to know, 'What did you talk about?'" Trump said later to an audience of police officials. "But we had a very good talk, I will say."
The flight provided an opportunity for their most extensive conversation since news reports last month that Rosenstein had discussed the possibilities in early 2017 of secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.
Those reports triggered an avalanche of speculation about the future of Rosenstein — and also the special counsel's investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign since the deputy attorney general appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to his post and closely oversees his work.
"I didn't know Rod before, but I've gotten to know him," Trump said at the White House. "I look forward to flying with him. It'll be very nice."
The Justice Department has denied that Rosenstein had proposed invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and issued a statement that said the remark about recording the president was meant sarcastically.
Even so, Rosenstein told White House officials that he was willing to resign and arrived at the White House at one point with the expectation that he would be fired. He met in person with White House chief of staff John Kelly and spoke by phone with Trump during a tumultuous day that ended with him still in his job.
Rosenstein and Trump had been expected to meet at the White House days later, but that meeting was put off so that the president could focus on a confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump had previously said that he would prefer not to fire the Justice Department's No. 2 official and that Rosenstein has told him he did not say the remarks attributed to him. Advisers had also cautioned Trump against doing anything dramatic in the weeks before the midterm elections next month.
Kelly was present for Monday's conversation between Rosenstein and Trump, the White House said, as was Rosenstein's top deputy at the Justice Department, Ed O'Callaghan.
The speculation over Rosenstein's future concerned Democrats, who feared that a dismissal could lead to Trump curtailing Mueller's probe. Although Trump has at times criticized his deputy attorney general, he has reserved his sharpest verbal attacks for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia investigation in March 2017 because of his own earlier involvement with the Trump campaign.
Both men will likely see their futures re-evaluated after the elections, Trump advisers have said.
Besides the meeting with Trump, Rosenstein has also agreed to a private meeting with House Republicans who want to question him about his reported statements on the president.
PTownsend
but only his base, which of course includes the globe's .01% who are getting richer and more powerful during his reign, believe him.
Nothing the most dishonest politician in modern American history says can be trusted.
arrestpaul
I'm not the least bit surprised that all of those media reporters, and the multitude of internet rumormongers, were incorrect, or deliberately misleading, when they first declared that Trump was going to fire Rod Rosenstein. I guess they had no reason to let actual facts get in the way of a good story.
David Varnes
Question: Is Trump lying?
Answer: Is the Pope Catholic?
Burning Bush
Brilliant strategy.
Keep him on board to muddy the waters.
Chip Star
You are giving a lot of undue credit (Trump constantarly blindly flailing around because he has no idea what he's doing) to a guy that disparaged Rosenstein before he got to know him.
"I didn't know Rod before, but I've gotten to know him," Trump said at the White House. "I look forward to flying with him. It'll be very nice."
She be fun watching Trump's intellectually dishonest supporters justifying this to themselves. Trump supporters' capacity for self deception is a sight to behold.
bass4funk
Yes, curse those Silicone Valley liberals!
That award goes to the entire Democrat party.
Look, Trump is not a fool, he can wait or at the very least try his best to get along with Rosenstein which is a good thing as long as he doesn't go nutty and behind his back, he doesn't need to be fired.
arrestpaul
Who was it who first broke the story that Rod Rosenstein was going to be fired?
It should be obvious by now that whoever that person was, they obviously didn't know what they were talking about. Or had simply made up the story. The other media outlets chose to parrot an unverified story, because they are either too lazy, or too politically motivated, to verify the story themselves. Was cheaper not to? Wasn't there enough man-power to do an proper, olde-fashion, job of accurately reporting a story? Whatever happened to supplying the who, what, why, when, and how of a news story B4 you publish?