'Trump says he would be willing to sign a revamped Paris climate deal"

President Donald Trump would be willing to sign the U.S. back up to the Paris climate accord, but only if the treaty undergoes major change, he said in comments published Sunday.
Trump was met with global condemnation when he announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, painting it a "bad deal" for the U.S. economy.
While the president remains firm in his criticism of the historic accord, which was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, he said he would be willing to sign up to a revamped deal.
"The Paris accord, for us, would have been a disaster," he told Britain's ITV channel in an interviewed to be aired late Sunday.
"If they made a good deal... there's always a chance we'd get back," Trump added, describing the current agreement as "terrible" and "unfair" to the U.S.
The landmark treaty was agreed by 197 nations in 2015 after intense negotiations in Paris, where all countries made voluntary carbon-cutting pledges running to 2030.
"If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal," Trump said, according to extracts of the interview.
"Would I go back in? Yeah, I'd go back in... I would love to."
Earlier this month, Trump said the U.S. could "conceivably" return to the deal under more favorable terms, raising questions about whether he was bluffing about pulling out of the Paris deal in a bid for easier emissions targets.© 2018 AFP
Laguna
The Paris treaty is voluntary. How much of a better deal can you get than “nonbinding”? Here’s how the process works. Each participating country determines, on its own, the policies and emission reductions to which it is prepared to commit. It then submits a Nationally Determined Contribution, i.e., a set of emission targets and a plan to achieve them. The US voluntarily offered up an NDC and can voluntarily offer up a different or weaker NDC any time it wants.
Trump can weaken the US NDC, without penalty. He can roll back all of Obama’s carbon regulations, without penalty. He can simply fail to meet the targets of the NDC, without penalty. There are regular five-year reviews, in which each country reports its progress, explains why it did or didn’t hit its NDC targets, and answers questions from other countries; all Trump has to do is explain himself at each five-year review, and the explanation can be as minimal as he likes.
So, no, it is not a bad deal for the US, anymore than it is for any other country. Likely Trump's reptilian brain rebelled simply because Obama was for it. Realistically, it is absolutely impossible to renegotiate the Paris Accord to give the US a "better deal."
PTownsend
say just about anything, then say he didn't say it, then change his mind and say any media outlet that directly quoted him was printing fake news.
Himajin
" Each participating country determines, on its own, the policies and emission reductions to which it is prepared to commit. It then submits a Nationally Determined Contribution, i.e., a set of emission targets and a plan to achieve them. The US voluntarily offered up an NDC and can voluntarily offer up a different or weaker NDC any time it wants.
Trump can weaken the US NDC, without penalty. He can roll back all of Obama’s carbon regulations, without penalty. He can simply fail to meet the targets of the NDC, without penalty. "
Which is why I think it's a waste of time, pure self-congratulatory 'eco' BS. They can set their own targets (whether those target reductions are based on reality re environmental benefits or not), set their own time frame (untethered to how fast it supposedly needs to be done to save the planet), and if you don't live up to it, no penalties??
What use is it?
And they all fly from all over Europe to Paris on private or government planes, causing God knows how much additional pollution....it's an exercise in patting oneself on the back. No country is going voluntarily opt for levels that actually cause economic pain...what a waste of time and resources.
Laguna
It's better than nothing, that's what. No deal involving binding targets would ever work.
Think of it as a sort Alcoholics Anonymous for polluters, where each country in the world sets targets, strives to meet them, and all gather around a table periodically to show their results, observe those of others, and learn what works and what doesn't - and then make tomorrow another new day.
serendipitous1
Trump talks like he doesn't even know what the Paris accord is. He just hates it because Obama signed it. Trump is beyond pathetic.
Strangerland
Who gives a damn what trump is or isn’t willing to do. He’s like the kid who took his ball home, and after the other kids start using another ball, days ‘what will you guys give me to come back with my ball?’.
You were only relevant when we were playing with your ball Trumpy. You made yourself irrelevant when you took it home.
sf2k
Huh? Anyone know what he's bloviating about now? The accord is voluntary as well as the targets, only that they improve over time. Who is he going to negotiate with?
Whatever, the world does move on
Serrano
'Trump says he would be willing to sign a revamped Paris climate deal"
Makes sense. Original version sucks for the U.S. Majority of Americans approve of the America First policy.
Matt Hartwell
Chances of renegotiation are somewhere between 0 and zero.
Seems to me the various U.S states will go their own way on this issue anyway. Some are going ahead with renewables in a significant way, some aren't.
Its the same in Australia. Very wishy washy support for renewable energy, but its happening anyway just due to community projects and again certain states are for more open to renewables.
When it comes to other aspects of the Paris accord, like support for continued scientific research in this area is where the U.S is really going to let everyone down.
Brian Wheway
@Laguna, i like your comments its explain the paris agreement, but you said "Likely Trump's reptilian brain rebelled" , please, this is very upsetting and disrespectful to reptiles, they are intelligent, caring, loving creatures. And there not hell bent in destroying the world just for the sake of making a few more dollars. Amoebas, Algae, plankton brain rebelled would be a better statement.
Laguna
Serrano, do you have even a singly, itsy-bitsy suggestion on how to make it better for the US? Anything is okay. I'll wait.
Regarding (not) making sense, how to parse these Trumpisms from a Davos interview:
Every nation on earth save for the US has signed onto this agreement, one that may well have multi-generational repercussions on the fate of all plants and animals that live on the earth, and it happened to be signed in France, whose president, Macron, Trump apparently "likes," and whether he "likes" or not an incidental participant in this crucial agreement seems to be a factor in his decision. Parse that.
Tell that to the polar bears. Ice caps are not setting records. Ice caps are at their lowest extant in recorded history. Where does this guy get his information?
Two things are clear: Trump has a knee-jerk reaction to anything Obama did (which he can undo); and he hates to look like an idiot (it takes him a while to realize people are looking at him funny, but he eventually gets it). So now he's put himself in the untenable position of demanding renegotiation as a prerequisite for US participation of an accord which will not be renegotiated. Shades of TPP. Idiot - his hubris painted himself into a corner once again.
mmwkdw
It doesn't really matter that much, if the rest of the World adopts new regulations, then the US has to follow them, otherwise they wont be able to sell their products into those markets... I suspect that Trump is a bit ashamed that America wasn't the original lead in this movement, hence why he rejects it in order to attempt to be seen to be the new leader... though the horse unfortunately has already left the gate in this case.
Serrano
Laguna: "Serrano, do you have even a singly, itsy-bitsy suggestion on how to make it better for the US? Anything is okay. I'll wait."
Sorry to keep you waiting. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/the-paris-climate-agreement-was-a-terrible-deal-for-the-us/article/2624974
borscht
I wonder if everyone knows this is Fake News? He said no such thing. He will never sign an agreement about the environment. Fake. Fake. Fake. (He will say tomorrow.)
Laguna
Thanks for the article, Serrano!
The first half (2/3 of the article) begins "...this agreement imposed a goal...＂which invalidates everything that follows. If economic harm is felt, well, heck - it's only a goal! Chuck it overboard and create a new NDC. So the article's argument on this point is totally bogus; either the authors were misinformed (unlikely, given the noun "goal" in the first paragraph) or purposely misleading (well, it is the Washington Examiner, owned by Jared Kushner).
The second half regards something that will cost the US money: aiding poorer countries to improve energy input methods and efficiency and thus reduce pollutants in relation to BTUs. We're talking here moving from tree-based coal to solar. Certainly, whether one finds this worthwhile is a personal value judgement. Trump apparently does not. Do you?
nishikat
Then why is Trump going back? A non-binding non-binding agreement. Next there will be a non-binding non-binding non-binding agreement. So double non-binding is better than just non-binding. OK.
Now Trump is going back to TPP.