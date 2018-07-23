Trump says his campaign was spied upon illegally

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that documents released by the FBI relating to a former adviser's ties to Russia showed that his campaign for the 2016 presidential election had been illegally spied upon by U.S. law enforcement, but offered no evidence to support his assertion.
In a series of Twitter posts, Trump also accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice of misleading the courts during a probe of Russian interference in the election, but did not elaborate.
The FBI documents released on Saturday showed how in 2016 the bureau requested surveillance of the former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, as part of that investigation, saying the bureau believed he had been collaborating with the Russian government.
"Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Democratic National Committee."Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!"
A White House spokeswoman referred questions on why Trump believed the documents proved the FBI and DOJ demonstrated illegal conduct or were misleading courts to Trump's personal counsel. His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, did not respond to a request for comment.
The DOJ did not immediately respond to requests to comment on Trump's allegation. The FBI declined to comment.
Page told CNN on Sunday he was never an agent of a foreign power, and that the documents overstated his ties to Russia. Page could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.
A spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is now leading the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, declined to comment on the president's tweets.
Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. law enforcement agencies that are investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the vote, and he has insisted there was no collusion with members of his campaign. Russia denies any interference.
Trump's statements on Twitter followed sharp criticism, including from some Republicans, of his meeting in Finland last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At a joint news conference, Trump failed to confront the Russian leader over Moscow's alleged election interference and appeared to side with the Kremlin over U.S. intelligence agencies.
The 412 pages of heavily redacted documents released on Saturday by the FBI included surveillance applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and warrants surrounding the investigation into Page. They included an initial application and requests for renewals that were filed in 2017, after Trump took office.
"The FBI believes that Page has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian Government," the surveillance application filed in October 2016 said.
In addition, the documents said "the FBI believes that the Russian Government's efforts are being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with" Trump's campaign, and that Page "has established relationships with Russian Government officials, including Russian intelligence officers."
Page has denied being an agent of the Russian government and has not been charged with any crime.
Referring to the Page documents, Trump tweeted on Sunday:"As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of "Justice" and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!"
Some Republican lawmakers have contended that the FBI made serious missteps when it sought a warrant to monitor Page in October 2016 shortly after he left the Trump campaign.
On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Page called the documents a "complete joke" and insisted they overstated his relationships with the Russian government.
"I've never been an agent of a foreign power by any stretch of the imagination," Page told CNN. "I've never been anywhere near what's being described here."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Be nice to wake up one morning and hear that Trump said something intelligent!
Madverts
Poor little Russian agents on trump’s campaign being spied upon.
Implosion is nigh. And long overdue .
David Varnes
Dear Cadet Coward-In-Bonespurs,
You can scream "witch hunt" and 'rigged' and all your other gaslighting buzz words all you want. You can keep your followers drinking the Kool-Aid all you want. You can try to shift blame (without evidence) onto the DNC, to HRC, to Obama, to Santa Claus, to whoever. It doesn't matter.
It doesn't change the simple facts that you have proven through your own conduct and words. The facts that you are an abhorrent coward of a man unfit to be President of the United States. That your very presence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is a slap in the face of the great men who have sat in that office before you.
It doesn't change the fact that you do not care about your country before you care about your 'brand.' You do not care about destroying the very foundations that our nation was founded upon in your own mad quest for power, President Commodus.
It doesn't change the fact that you wouldn't know truth if it barked in your face, or that your behavior has weakened the United States.
It doesn't change the fact that you are an abject liar who relies upon gaslighting and dogwhistling, upon fear mongering and the lowest common denominator in order to maintain a facade of power.
It doesn't change the fact that while you have maintained the facade thus far, you cannot maintain an honorable core, because you have no honor.
I went to an institution that has a simple motto: Duty, Honor, Country. For you, Donald Trump you coward, those three words mean nothing to you. Your motto is Me, Me, Me.
Strangerland
I'm thinking this whole Cohen thing has him freaked out. Cohen knew more of his dirt than anyone. This is why he's back to trying to discredit the intelligence agencies again, because he's realizing how strong the info is that they have on him. Since he can't really discredit his personal lawyer, he needs to move one step higher and discredit the people interviewing his personal lawyer.
Rearranging chairs on the deck of the titanic is all it is.
CrazyJoe
When Page was warned by the FBI that a Russian spy ring was trying to recruit him his response wasn't "Oh My God" or "how can I help protect America", it was to run to the Russians and warn them the FBI was onto them. Another Republican patriot.
Laguna
Nobody ever wants to take responsibility for what Trump says - they just keep passing the buck until you get to someone like Sanders who simply flat-out lies. That says a lot.