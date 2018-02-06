Trump says it's 'un-American' not to applaud him

President Donald Trump speaks on tax policy during a visit to Sheffer Corporation, Monday, in Blue Ash, Ohio.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused Democrats of being "un-American" and maybe even treasonous for failing to applaud him during his State of the Union speech.

Trump said during a speech in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday that the Democrats last week gave off "bad energy" as he delivered his first State of the Union, failing to clap even at positive economic news.

Trump called their reception "un-American" and asked: "Shall we call that treason? Why not?"

He added that, "they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."

It has become standard for members of the opposing party to give the president a chilly reception as he updates the nation on the State of the Union.

Trump said Democrats would rather see him do poorly than to see the country do well.

The president also criticized House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for calling "crumbs" the $1,000 bonuses some companies are giving their workers following passage of the tax overhaul bill.

Trump, a real estate mogul, said Pelosi is a rich woman who lives in a big beautiful house. Pelosi represents San Francisco in Congress.

Trump said it was "not a good day" for Pelosi. He called her the Republicans' "secret weapon" and predicted the party will do well in November's elections.

Trump was promoting the tax cuts on a visit to an Ohio manufacturer.

Pelosi has criticized Trump's tax laws of being overly generous to the wealthy. She said last fall, "You've set a banquet for the wealthy and corporate America and thrown a few crumbs" to the middle class.

Trump also took credit for the fact that no football players kneeled during the national anthem at Sunday's Super Bowl.

Trump was speaking at an Ohio factory on the economy and tax cuts when he changed the topic to Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. He told the audience at an Ohio manufacturer that "there was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl." He then asked: "We've made a lot of improvement, haven't we?"

Trump has been critical of NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem at games to protest unfair police treatment of minorities. He says the practice is disrespectful to service members.

None of Sunday's players took part in any demonstration during the anthem.

