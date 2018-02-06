Trump says it's 'un-American' not to applaud him

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused Democrats of being "un-American" and maybe even treasonous for failing to applaud him during his State of the Union speech.
Trump said during a speech in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday that the Democrats last week gave off "bad energy" as he delivered his first State of the Union, failing to clap even at positive economic news.
Trump called their reception "un-American" and asked: "Shall we call that treason? Why not?"
He added that, "they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."
It has become standard for members of the opposing party to give the president a chilly reception as he updates the nation on the State of the Union.
Trump said Democrats would rather see him do poorly than to see the country do well.
The president also criticized House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for calling "crumbs" the $1,000 bonuses some companies are giving their workers following passage of the tax overhaul bill.
Trump, a real estate mogul, said Pelosi is a rich woman who lives in a big beautiful house. Pelosi represents San Francisco in Congress.
Trump said it was "not a good day" for Pelosi. He called her the Republicans' "secret weapon" and predicted the party will do well in November's elections.
Trump was promoting the tax cuts on a visit to an Ohio manufacturer.
Pelosi has criticized Trump's tax laws of being overly generous to the wealthy. She said last fall, "You've set a banquet for the wealthy and corporate America and thrown a few crumbs" to the middle class.
Trump also took credit for the fact that no football players kneeled during the national anthem at Sunday's Super Bowl.
Trump was speaking at an Ohio factory on the economy and tax cuts when he changed the topic to Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. He told the audience at an Ohio manufacturer that "there was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl." He then asked: "We've made a lot of improvement, haven't we?"
Trump has been critical of NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem at games to protest unfair police treatment of minorities. He says the practice is disrespectful to service members.
None of Sunday's players took part in any demonstration during the anthem.
37 Comments
Daniel Naumoff
Trying to appeal to petty nationalistic feelings is the last thing you would want to do to stay legit and relevant. Since he does not have to worry about that anymore, well... sick burn.
Tommy Jones
the $1,000 bonuses some companies are giving their workers following passage of the tax overhaul bill.
This is an inaccurate statement. It should read "the UP TO $1,000 bonuses . . ." because many companies are providing a maximum of $1,000 if the employee meets the required time-in-service threshold. Most of the bonuses are far less than $1,000.
SuperLib
Not applauding Trump: un-American.
Choosing to believe Putin over your own intelligence agencies, calling POWs losers, importing foreign workers, manufacturing in China, working with foreign actors to get dirt on Americans: pro-American.
Yep, sounds like Trump.
CrazyJoe
So the self-proclaimed King of the United States of America is dissatisfied that everyone doesn't bow down and worship him. I suppose that a collection of Fox Cough News hosts and their dim-witted followers aren't enough for The Great Orange One.
Everyday is historical low in America.
Burning Bush
Right on, the players are siding with Trump.
What a great president for our country.
Tommy Jones
Anyone else see that huge assumption?
Kitsap
And, I thought America was still a constitutional republic.
simon g
ITHMFA For the worlds sake. America needs to be right again. MAGA is bigotry in a red cap.
katsu78
The Trump regime is out of control.
Maria
Of course, things were different during the previous presidency, right?
Oof, he's such a douche.
Alfie Noakes
Translation: "I've got them blacks back in line. That's why you voted for me, isn't it."
GW
To call this fool a simpleton would clearly be a massive compliment. You just cant find words to describe this utter moron he is so low down & despicable, way way off the charts......
TorafusuTorasan
Further down this slippery slope, it will be un-American to refrain from cutting off your left nut to send him to use as a golf ball. And the sad part is the handfull of true believers who will run out to their garage to find the pruning shears.
Can't say I begrudge any Eagles who skip the White House portion of their Super Bowl victory tour.
Wolfpack
Reading the story this headline is misleading.
Luddite
But it's the land of thr free. Supposedly.
Strangerland
I wonder what he thinks of the Republican who yelled out 'liar' when Obama was speaking that time then.
cleo
Yes, It's actually much worse. He wants to call the Democrats 'traitors' simply for being the opposition and doing what the opposition does.
This is a dangerous man.
CrazyJoe
Why doesn't he go visit the Kimberly-Clark plant where they are using the tax cut to structure the lay offs of 5500 workers?
PTownsend
In red state beerhalls there’s a puscht for revised wording to the pledge of allegiance, one that has fuhrer references to the country, more to its autocrat and his struggles.
Which country are you referring to?
Strangerland
Exactly. The Republicans are whining that they are dying by the sword they created. Boo-hoo.
Yeah, that comment was confusing. The context of the article being about Trump would make one thing that the president being referred to would be Trump, but Burning Bush is Russian, and referred to the president of 'our country'. So was he referring to the president of the USA or Russia?
TorafusuTorasan
It must be a lousy country if you have people going out of their way to devote themselves to propping up Trump.
Bintaro
FYI , the entire quote :
"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'treasonous.' I mean, Yeah, I guess why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country that much."
Blacklabel
Yes so why DO Dems wish for the failure of our economy and country over hoping for our prosperity?
That headline is very misleading as they matched a quote with something he wasn’t speaking about when quoted.
Toasted Heretic
Well, giving the Putins of this world a free hand in subverting democracy in your country is treasonous, Donald.
Refusing to applaud your actions and disgraceful stewardship of your country is not.
Do you see the difference?
Just because people despise you and everything you stand for doesn't make them anti-American.
Blacklabel
So now the liberals who been calling the entire Trump campaign and his family treasonous daily for 1.5 years are now triggered when Trump calls them out for being against the prosperity of our country.
There’s a reason he said that exact word.
Wolfpack
So where in this quote does it say that it’s un-American for the Dems not to applaud him? Dems would not applaud the good things he was saying about the country. Low black unemployment, rising GDP, etc.
Saying Dems are treasonous is ridiculous but not any worse than when Obama called Bush un-American. Not that I can in anyway understand that Trump’s mimicking of Obama’s insults can be seen as a good thing - it’s not.
Nippori Nick
A certain German leader in the 30's and 40's said it was treasonous not to salute him.
Salute, applaud? Same thing.
Laguna
New York Mag:
serendipitous1
The words 'complete loser' spring to mind. This is who some people in the US voted for to be their leader? Shame on them.
bones
This man clearly has some serious mental health issues...
this is beyond arrogant and egotistical even for trump.
Toasted Heretic
It's almost like watching some bizarre fantasy unfold. The ego of the man is astounding. He demands loyalty, asks if his staff voted for him and tells the people what they can or cannot protest about.
Kneel before Zod.
Blacklabel
Someone please provide a link to the exact quote showing Trump said it is unAmerican to not clap for him. Headline is “trump says.....” did he say that?
Blacklabel
This article a bunch of nothing. Just a last minute replacement for the “they won’t let us release OUR memo” article that had to be cancelled.
Bintaro
@Wolfpack
Found the first part :
"You're up there and you have half the room going totally crazy wild. They loved everything, they want to do something great for our country," he continued. "And you have the other side, even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like death. And un-American, un-American."
He describes republicans "going wild".
Then democrats not so.
And says it's "un-american".
Just saying.
Blacklabel
So the real headline is "Trump says Dems were like death, Un-American, during SOTU speech."
Which is true.
Strangerland
Why DO pubs make up rhetoric like this and expect anyone with a shred of intelligence to accept something so blatantly ridiculous as being true?
Blacklabel
Regardless this story is actually good optics for Trump
Reminds people of the Dem lack of reaction to all of the positive news for our country.
Reminds us of the well liked speech of 1 week ago people were starting to forget about.
Brings up the word "treason" which liberals will now attack as being inappropriate to say and that requires indisputable proof before saying. (which is not what the Dems did when they used it for the last 1.5 years)