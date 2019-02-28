Trump says talks with Kim failed over N Korean sanctions demands

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam had failed to reach agreement due to North Korean demands to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.
"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn't do that....we had to walk away from it," Trump told reporters after summit talks were cut short in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: "The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”
Trump had been scheduled to hold a "joint agreement signing ceremony" with Kim at the conclusion of their summit talks, but that was scraped.
Both leaders left the venue of their talks, the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel, at 1.25 p.m., without attending a planned lunch together, and returned to their hotels.
Earlier Kim and Trump, seated across from each other at a conference table, had appeared confident of progress.
“If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter, when asked if he was ready to give up his nuclear weapons.
Trump, responding to that, said: "That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”
Kim did not elaborate on what "denuclearization" would entail, but asked if he was ready to take concrete steps, Kim said they had just been talking about that.
"Hope you give us more time to talk. Even a minute is precious," he told reporters.
While the United States is demanding North Korea give up all of its nuclear and missile programs, the North wants to see the removal of a U.S. nuclear umbrella for its Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan.
The two leaders' summit in Singapore in June, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, produced a vague statement in which Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
But there has been little progress since.
Kicking off the second day of talks at the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel earlier, Trump again stressed the talks aimed at tackling North Korea's nuclear threat should not be rushed.
"I've been saying very much from the beginning that speed is not that important to me. I very much appreciate no testing of nuclear rockets, missiles, any of it, very much appreciate it," Trump told reporters before his session with Kim. "Chairman Kim and myself, we want to do the right deal."
North Korea has conducted no nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests since late 2017.
Kim, asked by a reporter if he was confident about a deal, said, through an interpreter:
"It's too early to tell, but I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," he said, in what was believed to be his first ever response to a foreign journalist.
"There must be people who watch us having a wonderful time, like a scene from a fantasy movie. We have so far made lots of efforts, and it's time to show them," Kim said.
Trump reiterated North Korea's potential, if a deal can be done, saying the isolated country could be an "economic powerhouse".
klausdorth
live on "his beloved" TV station now:
Tony G
Rodman should of been at the meeting.
funkymofo
Well, it didn't quite achieve zero results, he did get to legitimize a murderous dictator.
Concerned Citizen
Unfortunate. Nevertheless, dialogue and friendly relations are a welcome improvement over the previous situation.
Strangerland
The master negotiator wins again!
oh wait. Un walked away further legitimized. What did Trump get? Bueller? Bueller?
gcbel
As long as he didn’t give away anything for nothing again, credit for trying I guess.
JJ Jetplane
Someone said it best the other day. They are there just for the snacks and cameras.
I can understand North Korea’s legitimate concerns over denuclearization. They give up nuclear capabilities but still must live under the umbrella that there are nuclear missiles that close to them.
Phrases like this shows that Trump has actually grown in his role.
Chip Star
Trump gave legitimacy to Kim.
Dango bong
the bias is so blinding you can not see that no missiles have flown over Japan in two years? Just talking is a good thing take of the blinders
lincolnman
Well, another replay of Summit #1 - Trump gets taken to the cleaners and gets nothing in return.
Kim goes home to an adoring, if hypnotized, populace saying he met one-on-one with the President of the strongest country in the world - and that shows he too is a "world-stage" leader - just like his grandfather...
And the cult of personality continues - aided and abetted by "The Apprentice"...and he keeps his nukes and missiles...
The Art of the Fail....
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
lolz More missiles flew in the first year of Trump's administration than in any other year prior. Perhaps you feel we should praise the arsonist for putting out his own fire, but I certainly don't/.
Is it though? Is it worth legitimizing a murderous dictatorship? What, precisely, was gained? I feel we Americans have debased ourselves even being seen in public with the likes of such a murderous tyrant.
CrazyJoe
Nobel Peace Prize - No
Booby Prize - Yes
Maybe now that Trump is in Vietnam, he can visit the final resting place of the soldier who took his spot.
Deadforgood
Talking can be very dangerous, its what started the massive amount of missile tests from NK over Japan in the first place. Thanks to Trump, of course.
Deadforgood
Trump on Otto:
Sound familiar? Mbs? Putin? Lol.
Chip Star
Accuracy is key, which you clearly lack:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-41275614
elephant200
Where is the Japanese abductess issue? How many seconds they spent over here?
itsonlyrocknroll
President Trump has a somewhat inward-looking view of US forward base strategy. A zero sum mentality.
South Korea/Japan hosts substantial military and navy forces that primarily, are a preventative measure to protect US interests, An example, South China Sea trade routes, but significantly provide both conventional, tactical, and strategic nuclear strike capabilities to deter missile attack on US towns and cities.
Deadforgood
Who cares? This is about preventing nuclear crisis. Not Japanese that were abducted generations ago and have no interest in coming back to Japan.
Bungle
What exactly does that mean, considering that ignoring NK hasn’t yielded favourable results either.
Blacklabel
all the "he gave away the farm!" stories are now furiously being re-written.
So what is it now, he walked away instead of lifting sanctions! he should have lifted those and gotten nothing in return! the orange dotard!
ClippetyClop
I think it means that Kim's prestige & grip on his country has been immeasurably strengthened by the meetings, which makes the chances of his horrid regime being challenged from within NK greatly diminished. Some may argue that the chance of the regime crumbling were slim anyway.
wtfjapan
failed over N Korean sanctions demands
hold on I thought Trump said he'd have the NK problem sorted quickly, millions more $ down the drain for a total farce of a sumit. Ah well Trump can always go to Marlago for a game of golf and chocolate cake.
itsonlyrocknroll
I believe this summit has revealed, formally, that Pyongyang is not prepare to enter negotiations in good faith, and commit to any form of complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. Just demand all sanctions be lifted for some value ambiguous offer or pretence of denuclearization.
'lipstick on a pig'....is Hilary Clinton definition....
Bungle
Any challenge from within (if it were to happen at all) would likely produce another unscrupulous so-and-so from the military brass, and in any case, Kim will be preaching to the converted so there’s no mileage lost there.
kurisupisu
Had President Trump given in to North Korea’s demands then there would be criticism-he didn’t and there is still criticism.
Pretty pathetic posters on this forum....
jcapan
The obvious parallel here is the Cuban Thaw Obama initiated. Among Obama's critics at the time:
This sounded wrongheaded at the time and those saying talking w/NK now sound about the same. Talk to everyone, at all times. You don't have to concede anything. Talking and establishing some level of trust is diplomacy 101. We can hate Trump and still recognize when he's at least attempting to do something good (even if it's for self-serving reasons, legacy, a Nobel, a distraction). Intellectual honesty demands it. Just like it demands calling out his administration for their foolish moves re: Cuba, Iran and most recently Venezuela.
Silvafan
At the expensive of millions dollars, that his country club charges the American people everytime the family visits one of his businesses. He goes to his properties to hide from the job, and charge all the staffers and security to stay there with him at a premium.
He scamming everyone which his base likes because that is what they would do.
Silvafan
He is also running back home to deal with criminal charges against him, his family, and business partners.
lol! Go get em Cohen!