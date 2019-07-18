Trump slams congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'

Going after four Democratic congresswomen one by one, a combative President Donald Trump turned his campaign rally Wednesday into an extended dissection of the liberal views of the women of color, deriding them for what he painted as extreme positions and suggesting they just get out.
"Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down," Trump told the crowd in North Carolina, a swing state he won in 2016 and wants to claim again in 2020. "They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave.'"
Eager to rile up his base with the some of the same kind of rhetoric he targeted at minorities and women in 2016, Trump declared, "I think in some cases they hate our country."
Trump's jabs were aimed at the self-described "squad" of four freshmen Democrats who have garnered attention since their arrival in January for their outspoken liberal views and distaste for Trump: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.
Taking the legislators on one at a time, Trump ticked through a laundry list of what he deemed offensive comments by each woman, mangling and misconstruing many facts along the way.
Omar came under the harshest criticism as Trump played to voters' grievances, drawing a chant from the crowd of "Send her back! Send her back!"
Trump set off a firestorm Sunday when he tweeted that the four should "go back" to their home countries — though three were born in the United States. Trump has accused them of "spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician."
Before he left Washington, Trump said he has no regrets about his ongoing spat with the four. Trump told reporters he thinks he's "winning the political argument" and "winning it by a lot."
"If people want to leave our country, they can. If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can," Trump said. "I'll never change on that."
Trump's harsh denunciations were another sign of his willingness to exploit the nation's racial divisions heading into the 2020 campaign.
His speech was filled with Trump's trademark criticisms about the news media, which he says sides with liberals, and of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Mueller had been scheduled to testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill, but it was postponed. Trump brought him up anyway. "What happened to me with this witch hunt should never be allowed to happen to another president," he said.
He also talked about illegal immigration, a main theme of his first presidential bid that is taking center stage in his re-election campaign. He brushed off the criticism he has gotten for saying that the congresswomen should go back home. "So controversial," he said sarcastically.
The four freshmen have portrayed the president as a bully who wants to "vilify" not only immigrants, but all people of color. They say they are fighting for their priorities to lower health care costs and pass a Green New Deal addressing climate change, while his thundering attacks are a distraction and tear at the core of America values.
The Democratic-led U.S. House voted Tuesday to condemn Trump for what it labeled "racist comments," despite near-solid GOP opposition and the president's own insistence that he doesn't have a "racist bone" in his body.
Trump hasn't shown signs of being rattled by the House rebuke, and called an impeachment resolution that failed in Congress earlier Wednesday "ridiculous." The condemnation carries no legal repercussions and his latest harangues struck a chord with supporter in Greenville, whose chants of "Four more years!" and "Build that wall!" bounced off the rafters.
Vice President Mike Pence was first up after spending the day in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and visiting troops at Fort Bragg. "North Carolina and America needs four more years," Pence said.
It was Trump's sixth visit to the state as president and his first 2020 campaign event in North Carolina, where he defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Before Trump arrived, Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, spoke at a rally in Greenville and called Trump "just another corrupt snake oil salesman."
Before Trump arrived, Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, spoke at a rally in Greenville and called Trump "just another corrupt snake oil salesman."

"From sparking a harmful trade war that puts our farmers in the crosshairs, to giving corporations a billion-dollar giveaway at the expense of our middle class, to repeatedly pushing to end protections for pre-existing conditions and raise health care costs, his broken promises have hurt hard-working families across North Carolina," Goodwin said.
JJ Jetplane
Not this President. No matter how big or how small the comment, they all will elicit a response from Trump. Turning the other cheek or ignoring a comment is considered a sign of weakness for this President. So is admitting you were wrong.
Seriously, I am not ready for another election campaign run on bringing out the hate and division in this country.
cla68
Hearing the crowd chant “Send her back” was hilarious. The “Squad” is now the face of the Democratic Party.
SuperLib
Just as I predicted.
No Iran deal, no NK deal, no new NAFTA, no new healthcare plan, no new environmental plan, no new ME plan, no wall, no China deal.
His only option is to make it about race, and he will specifically target uneducated white males.
Will racism be enough to keep the GOP in power for one last hurrah? We shall see. It's not popular with the younger voters, but the GOP has an immediate need.
lincolnman
Donnie started the whole "go back home" theater this week just to keep all the bombshells on his relationship with his buddy Epstein off the news. Today a tape surfaces of the two ogling the Buffalo Bills cheerleaders - two pervs of a feather...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tasneemnashrulla/trump-epstein-party-tape-mar-a-lago-women
Then we learn Trump and Epstein have a two man, 28 female (teenager?) dinner together...I wonder what the dessert was...
https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2019/07/trump-was-alone-at-a-1992-party-with-28-girls-and.html
Expect the Dimwit to utter more clearly racist and deplorable comments to keep them, not his creepy bromance with Epstein, in the news...
Just call him Dodging Donnie...or Epstein's bro...
Texas A&M Aggie
Called this one a few news cycles ago. President Trump is already making "The Squad" the new face of the democrat party in the run up to the general election next year. With the House democrats having passed their toothless resolution condemning Mr. Trump, they now offifcal.y own everything who Pelosi has called "her girls" says from this day forward. It may play well in the four-six deep blue states, but for the rest of America, not so much.
plasticmonkey
Yes. Fascist rallies are so funny.
The Original Wing
Can't speak to other elements of their history, but photos of them laughing together at two parties nearly 30 years ago is far from evidence of a strong relationship. I've laughed at parties with many people I dislike over the years. I've invited people I dislike to parties over the years. It's part of the social graces required for doing business or building relationships with people who might connect you to other useful people later.
Northernlife
@cla Hearing the crowd chant “Send her back” was hilarious...
Its absolutely hilarious that you find that amusing..
Your very special very very special and dont forget that.....
bass4funk
How? Show me where he called them out by race or religion. Show all of us that his accurate and spot on analysis of Omar was racist. Show us that Omar’s admiration for Al Qaida and her remarks about Jewish people and Israel was not racist.
Yeah, that won’t fly, especially since Clinton was documented being on Epstein’s plane 27 times.
Bro? Hardly, since he was bounced out years back for being inappropriate to women, Bill on the other hand....
vanityofvanities
Trump's comments are very interesting and often very much to the point. America was built originally by Anglo-Saxons. I understand they get frustrated when they are driven to the corners of the society overwhelmed by immigrants who came later to America. I love America that has basis on the European civilizations and christianity in religion.
zichi
Shame that Trump has dragged down American politics to his own gutter level.
Israeli itself is racist when Netanyahu said Israel was for the Jews, and only the Jews. excluding all others.
100% false flag.
Omar has not praised al Qaeda or said she can hold her "chest out" when thinking of al Qaeda. Trump was inaccurately describing remarks she made in 2013 about how one of her college professors acted when he discussed al Qaeda.
Omar has tweeted the name al Qaeda twice, in February and March, both times critically. In February, she wrote, "Not getting enough attention: US-made weapons shipped to Saudi Arabia and UAE ended up in the hands of al Qaeda and other extremists, violating the law." In March, she wrote, "The Saudi royal family has literally helped fund al Qaeda. This is the debate no one wants to have but needs to be had. Saudi accountability is long overdue."
FizzBit
Sounds like an elementary class lesson at a militia camp or a kibbutz, unless you’re just trolling, then all’s OK as the other side will often go to extremes as well.
Alex Einz
Israel is established as Jewish land, as it was taken from the neandertal tribes when jews left Egypt. It is and always has been Jewish land , just like American land belongs to the Indian tribes and Australian Land belong to Aborigines and African land belongs to Africans . Jews were strong and smart enough to take most of their land back from arabic invaders ( which are actually mostly jordanians and mish mash of tribes ) , so no Israel aint racist , cause Israel does belong to Jews.
bass4funk
We don’t need a new deal with Iran until they stop their enrichment of plutonium, the same goes with NK, sanctions is a helluva thing.
STOP! The Democrats for over 12 years have been only about race. Democrats attacked Mayor Pete, called him racist, called Romney racist, called McCain racist, Reagan racist, Bush, racist, Bill, racist, called Biden racist, called Pelosi a racist, called McConnell a racist, so the Democrats make race front and center the the funny thing about these people is that, they are all “White.” So Democrats do have a racial problem with White people. Fixing the country and coming up with constructive legislation to help the country is not their priority, it’s keeping the race narrative alive.
Yes, Democrats wouldn’t try to get that large voting block....dumb, really dumb.
Actually, it seems that racism the way the Democrats practice in their purest form is what will keep them from getting the WH and maybe to lose the House again.
Alex Einz
and, if you dont like what netanyahu says , you by same logic, better give Hokkaido back to Ainu, get out of Okinawah and give it to Okinawans , and give back full ownership of USA to indians and mexicans
CrazyJoe
As long as Trump thinks he's personally "winning" he doesn't care if he leaves the entire country in a smouldering ash ruin.
Every time Trump opens his mouth, he's getting the word out to the American people. There's nothing left to the imagination with him; he's the nightmarish version of "what you see is what you get." When I look at him, I see ugly and I get unadulterated hatred.
stormcrow
Not a particular fan of these 4 women, but if one of these women were harmed by a bullet headed yahoo because of Trump's slurs and chants, then what? We have a president who just might go on to fan the flames even more than before.
Regardless of how you personally feel about these 4 women of color, it's wrong to use the highest position in the land to attack them. This could get much uglier than it already is.
bass4funk
Thinks??? Lol
God, I hope so.
Or you can go with a bunch of Democrats that despise the country and want to radicalize it and usher in a one-sided system that blocks free speech of any and all conservatives using race and hatred, a group that thinks White people should be shunned and seen as all racist and deplorable, they have to be eradicated and keep the borders open, saturate the country with entitlements and make sure that identity politics is the law of the land.
elephant200
Wow! I cannot believe the remarks from the POTUS is so rude,taseless and nasty! parents should provide guidance to children under 16 when Donald Trump make speech in TV or Twitter!
PTownsend
Using slaves from indigenous populations, Africa and even their 'own' Anglo-Saxon 'Christians' among others. Whitewash history much?
Blacklabel
What if an Antifa guy were inspired by the rhetoric of these 4 America haters and tried to burn down an ICE “concentration camp”? Oh wait, that actually happened.
Chip Star
I just wish all immigrants would go back to their home countries to make them a better place instead of invading the US.
Remember, my wife is t white, so there is no way I can be racist according to Trumpophile "logic."
Chip Star
None of any of this is based in reality. The bubble is a scary place.