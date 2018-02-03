Trump steps up fight over Russia probe after release of FBI memo

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress on Friday escalated a campaign against U.S. law enforcement agencies over their probe of Trump's ties to Russia, releasing a disputed memo that the FBI warned was misleading and inaccurate.
The previously classified document, written by Republicans on the House of Representatives intelligence committee, alleges that the federal probe of potential collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia was a product of political bias against Trump at the FBI and Justice Department.
Ignoring a plea from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Trump approved the release of the memo without redactions, deepening an extraordinary breach between the president and senior law enforcement officials over a probe that has dogged him during his first year in office.
Democrats said the four-page memo mischaracterizes highly sensitive classified information and was intended to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's criminal probe into the Russia matter launched in May 2017 that grew out of an earlier FBI investigation. They warned Trump against using it as a pretext to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who hired Mueller and oversees the investigation, or Mueller himself.
Asked by reporters whether the memo made him more likely to fire Rosenstein or whether he had confidence in him, Trump replied, "You figure that one out." Dismissing Rosenstein would likely ignite a political firestorm, much as his firing of FBI chief James Comey did last year.
Hours after Trump spoke, a White House official said there have been no discussions or considerations about firing Rosenstein.
Mueller also is examining whether Trump has committed obstruction of justice in trying to thwart the Russia probe.
The memo alleges that the FBI concealed the Democratic ties of a source the agency used to justify surveillance on a former Trump campaign advisor with ties to Russia. The memo listed a string of senior Justice Department officials including Rosenstein who it said signed off on this.
"I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Trump told reporters when asked about the memo, adding that "a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
Some lawmakers accused Trump of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after, as Republican Senator John McCain put it, Russia "engaged in an elaborate plot to interfere in an American election and undermine our democracy."
"If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him," McCain, who is being treated for brain cancer, said in a statement.
Mueller's probe has led to guilty pleas by two of his foreign policy advisers to charges of lying to the FBI, and indictments of former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's business partner Rick Gates.
Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt," denying any collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice. Moscow has denied any election meddling.
In a swipe at U.S. law enforcement leaders on Twitter hours before the memo's release, Trump said, "The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago."
It was his latest attack on top law enforcement officials. Trump fired Comey last May as the FBI pursued the Russia probe, leading to Mueller's appointment by Rosenstein.
The FBI on Wednesday had expressed "grave concerns about material omissions of fact" in the document and urged that it not be made public. Writing on Twitter, Comey branded the memo"dishonest and misleading."
FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a message to bureau employees apparently aimed at boosting morale after the memo's release. "I stand by our shared determination to do our work independently and by the book," Wray said in the message, excerpts of which were seen by Reuters.
The memo was commissioned by the Republican chairman of the House intelligence panel, Devin Nunes. It focused on court-approved surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page and said the FBI used a source who was strongly biased against Trump - former British spy Christopher Steele - to justify the action.
It alleged that a dossier of alleged Trump-Russia contacts compiled by Steele, and funded in part by U.S. Democrats, formed an "essential part" of requests to a special court to be allowed to conduct electronic surveillance on Page that began in October 2016.
It said the initial application and subsequent renewal applications, signed off on by various senior Justice Department officials, did not mention the link between Steele and the Democrats. It also portrayed Steele as "passionate" about Trump not becoming president.
Despite the memo's charges, neither the focus on Page nor the FBI's investigation of Trump-Russia ties began with the Steele dossier.
Page appeared on the FBI's radar screen as early as 2013, when he met in New York with Russians who were officers of the Kremlin's foreign intelligence service, sources have said.
The memo acknowledges that the FBI counterintelligence investigation began in July 2016 - three months before the request for electronic surveillance on Page - as a result of the activities of another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos.
Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat in May 2016 that Russia had political dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, information Australian officials passed to the U.S. government, the New York Times reported in December.
The entire file that the Justice Department used to apply for permission to eavesdrop on Page remains highly classified, making it hard to evaluate the memo's contents.
"The selective release and politicization of classified information sets a terrible precedent and will do long-term damage to the Intelligence Community and our law enforcement agencies," House intelligence committee Democrats said in a statement.
They said they hoped the panel would vote on Monday to release their own memo responding to the allegations.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has recused himself from the Russia investigation, indicated he planned to refer the memo's allegations to the Justice Department's inspector general for investigation.
A White House official said Trump had always been inclined to release the Republican memo, despite the FBI's urging that he not do so, and he relied heavily on Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Counsel Don McGahn in approving the release.
Burning Bush
Trump should disband the FBI and fire Mueller.
They've lost the confidence of the public.
Madverts
Heh, anyone who thinks Trump isn't hiding something shocking is insane. This isn't going to end well.
Oh, and Devin Nunes is the American version of Mr Bean....
Burning Bush
And how could he possibly hide "something shocking" from entire American justice system, military establishment and government.
Could we please give the tinfoil hat conspiracy theories a rest for a while.
Tommy Jones
One anonymous internet poster does not represent "the public" of the United States.
*While the memo focuses on an October 2016 court application for electronic surveillance of Page, it omits the fact that Page appeared on the FBI’s radar screen much earlier, when he met in 2013 with Russians in New York who were officers of the Kremlin’s foreign intelligence service. There was no evidence that Page knew the people were Russian intelligence officers but the contacts raised FBI suspicions.*
Being targeted by Russia intelligence services at any time was definitely an essential part of the application and remewals.
Fizzzzzzz . . . Plop . . . A flop. A super-sized nothing burger meal with a large side of duds, and a nie cold, large nada to wash it all down.
Tommy Jones
Agreed. Starting with the one claiming the FBI is corrupt at any level.
Strangerland
Nah, Trump and his band of cowboys has. The people still have full confidence in the FBI and Mueller.
You can't take the Trumpians as real humans.
Burning Bush
Well I guess you're going to have to put up with the fact that non-humans will be running the White House for the next 3 (7) years.
Strangerland
Well if the Russians help him in the next few elections again, it definitely increases his odds.
Tommy Jones
Now that the Republicans/conservatives and their Russian bots/hacker friends have finished with #releasethememo, what is their next message? Guess we have to wait for the Kremlin to put it out so the bots/trolls can push it and the republicans/conservatives can pick it up.
Exciting times now that the memo has been released.
SuperLib
Should be a good read on right wing sites. Its always fun to see what they are feeding their base.
Back in the real world, word is that Mueller is set to interview Don Jr and Hope Hicks. Should be fun when he asks them why they lied about meeting with Russians. And of course Jr will have to explain why he was coordinating the release of stolen emails provided by Russia via Wikileaks.
CrazyJoe
This is a sad day indeed. Not only because Trump attacks the institutions that keep us safe, but because Republicans in Congress support his efforts, solely for political gain. Nothing good will come of releasing the memo.
I believe that Trump is the first president in history to put his needs above the needs of the country and the amazing individuals in the intelligence community who are sworn to protect the country.
M3M3M3
The memo is actually quite explosive. The FBI was putting forward evidence before the FISA court which they new to be false. They knowingly breached there duty of full disclosure on a massive scale. The credibility of the entire ex parte process in FISA is built on full disclosure since the other party is not there to argue why the warrant should not be issued. The FBI essentially has no effective oversight by any branch of government if they are prepared to lie to the courts.
I think people who are saying the memo is a 'nothing burger' are completely missing its significance. No, it doesn't absolve Trump of anything, nor does it derail the Russia investigation, nor is anyone claiming that it does. The memo is a massive and separate scandal in its own right, which is only tangentially connected to Trump. Which warrants in addition to Carter Page were obtained by knowingly presenting false evidence?
Tommy Jones
I read the memo but missed the part about the FBI presenting false evidence to obtain a warrant.
M3M3M3
@Tommy Jones, @SuperLib, @CrazyJoe
Do you think the FBI knowingly deceiving the FISA court to obtain a warrant they would never have been granted if they disclosed the truth is serious or not? To be honest, you guys seem just as deluded as the people who think Trump can do no wrong.
Tommy Jones
As I stated earlier, I did not read anything about the FBI presenting false evidence. How exactly did the FBI knowingly deceive the FISA court?
M3M3M3
@Tommy Jones
You're joking right? Read paragraph 1. a). of the memo. Literally the first thing in the memo.
Northernlife
Trump should disband the FBI and fire Mueller.
They've lost the confidence of the public.
First Trumpster comment in....well I think Trump and his administration already lost the confidence of the public a few dozen lies ago.
Now sit back and wait our resident whatever come do some awesome fact altering follwed by a few spins finishing up with a pile of whatever...
SuperLib
We have a sliver of incomplete information. I said this won't change much, and it won't. Trump fans will still think the known scammer and proven liar is the honest one here, and dozens of people with no track records of dishonesty are guilty of conspiring against him, all Republicans, and even some being people he personally picked.
Trump will use this as an excuse not to meet with Mueller, but we said he wouldn't do that anyway, so again, no change.
Rosenstein will probably be branded as yet another corrupt Republican trying to bring down a Republican President. Trump will try to get a fresh start with yet another new guy who will either help Trump or will suddenly turn into...wait for it....yet another corrupt Republican out to get him.
The show continues, and so does the investigation.
Texas A&M Aggie
The crooked Obama-era FBI/DOJ/DNC just proved what a great and honorable man our President is. They spied on him for months and could find nothing to accuse him of.
Time to turn the tables and put these organizations on trial in the court of public opinion and see how they hold up under such intense scrutiny. . . .
M3M3M3
@Tommy Jones
This means the FISA warrant that authorised the surveillance.
There was no disclosure. Full disclosure of all relevant evidence, including evidence that weakens the FBI's case, is required in the FISA court or in any ex parte hearing. The warrant would likely never have been issued if this had been disclosed this to the court, which is precisely why they decided no to. This is the scandal. We have an investigative agency lying to the courts and accountable to no one.
I really advise you to dump whatever news source you are relying on to get your information. You might be trapped in biased media bubble.
Northernlife
Stockmarket crashing bet someones so called portfolio doesnt look so good now.Nunes memo nothing burger Trump off to Florida for some golf.It took Obama years to fix the mess that he was left with took Trump one year to screw it up just like his businesses.
Tokyo-Engr
@Strangerland - I am an American, very much against Trump but I have lost confidence in the FBI. I know several people like me as well.
@M3M3M3 - just read the text of the memo and I see it the same way.
Trump included - they are all a bunch of crooks and liars.
fxgai
When is the deadline for this investigation into whether suggestions of collusion between the genius Trump and the evil Russians to steal an election from the US public have any merit?
Why is it taking so long? Trump being such an idiot, you’d think the case would be closed by now. What gives?
I just thank god he got to kill some regulations and sign in those tax cuts before he is impeached.
Northernlife
@tex The crooked Obama-era FBI/DOJ/DNC just proved what a great and honorable man our President is. They spied on him for months and could find nothing to accuse him of.
Fake news where in the memo does it say Obama spied on Trump good try....
Time to turn the tables and put these organizations on trial in the court of public opinion and see how they hold up under such intense scrutiny. . . .
Yep Trump is on trial dont worry Mueller will close in its all going to be so beautiful and huuugeee...
Get your bowl of cheerios you gonna need them dude...maybe open a nice bottle of champagne to top that off with...
Tokyo-Engr
@fxgai - agree that this thing should be over! I do not think he will be impeached even though I think he is not fit for duty. Tax cuts were a good thing and I think they will result in increased revenue to the government in the long run and more money in people's pockets.
It is strange how this thing just drags on......the real end game for both sides is not justice...just power....
Tommy Jones
False evidence is untrue evidence. The term you're looking for is incomplete evidence.
M3M3M3
@Tommy Jones
The key to understanding why this is a scandal is to understand that the FISA court operates on very different principles from an ordinary court. In a normal court you have two sides at every hearing. The lawyers from one side are only required to present the best evidence and arguments which strengthen their case. The lawyers for the other side will then have the opportunity to raise all of these weak points and poke holes in the case before the judge comes to a decision.
In the FISA court, there is only one side presenting evidence. The lawyers have a special obligation imposed by the court to not only present all of the evidence that strengthens their case, but also all of the evidence which potentially weakens their case. Incomplete evidence is a failure to meet this disclosure obligation. The lie here is that they had made full disclosure to the FISA court when they knowingly had not.
bass4funk
Yes, liberals don’t get it, I’m not surprised. This memo was show proof that basically the FBI light in order to get a FISA warrent, that’s huge. Because now the sterling reputation that the FBI had is now shattered because the left and feds didn’t want this out. So to uninformed people it’s nothing, but to the feds and left that tried to keep this secret, this is huge and now we can put more pressure on th FBI and hold them accountable. Now that means more files are to come, calls of possibly calling McCabe back and having him testify under oath, add to that the memo the Democrats want out and to have more information to come out and to have those wheels turning is the first and most important step, if this wouldn’t have happened, the left would have continued this idiotic claim that the FBI at the senior level are honorable men and this has shown to be far from that.
SuperLib
Again, it's the same people arguing for the same sides so nothing's changed.
Mueller's investigation will continue and Trump/parts of the GOP/the Russians will continue to obstruct.
FizzBit
OK! Here we go again, and again, and again with the phony accusations about Russia. The lefties have been repeating this BS so much they actually believe it now. Nothing can sort them out. It's like watching two retards arguing and one of them says to the other "you're retarded".
bass4funk
Yes, but the ball has started to roll on scanning deeper of the corruption going on in the Department, not expecting changes overnight, but the insight has just begun and that’s the main focus.
It will, But now more scrutiny is on the department and now and Mueller and his merrily band of Democratic hit assassins.
Laguna
Or justice. Russia hacked American databases, stole emails, and released them on a selective schedule that it appears the Trump campaign was aware of. Do you not yhink getting to the bottom of this is important?
Regarding #memoflop, it's a classic "he said/she said" situation: Trump and his congressional handmaidens suggest it shows political bias by the FBI; FBI director Wray (handpicked by Trump well after the events portrayed in #memoflop took place) says underlying intelligence would prove such bias did not exist. Hmm. Who to believe?
Tommy Jones
Fizz: Repugnant post.
Bass: Incoherent post.
Let's just sit back and watch the Trump Train Wreck presidency bang into the walls as it lurches forward. We can enjoy the chorus of conservative apologists screaming at the top of their lungs whatever they think may justify Trump's incompetence.
Sure, Trump and the Trumpophiles are doing extensive damage to the foundations of US democracy, but they've made clear their scorched earth policy. Not much sense trying to convince such people of anything bevause their minds are already made up.