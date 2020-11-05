Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

On a day of electoral uncertainty and legal action, Joe Biden won Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to reelection.
A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Margins remained tight in several fiercely contested states including the Great Lakes battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden's victory in Wisconsin loomed as an important step to the presidency.
Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Biden, joined by his running mate Kamala Harris, said he now expected to win the presidency, though he stopped short of outright declaring victory.
“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. ”There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."
It was a stark contrast to Trump, who early Wednesday morning falsely proclaimed that he had won the election, even though millions of votes remained uncounted and the race was far from over.
The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional votes.
Trump’s campaign requested a recount, in addition to filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden led by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.
It was unclear when or how quickly a national winner could be determined after a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy. But Biden's possible pathways to the White House were expanding rapidly.
After the victory in Wisconsin, he held 248 Electoral College votes, 22 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. The former vice president had several possible combinations of outstanding states to win the White House. For example, combining Nevada with either Michigan or Georgia would land him at precisely 270.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities" in several counties. And the campaign said it was filing suit in Michigan and Pennsylvania to halt ballot counting on grounds that it wasn't given proper access to observe.
At the same time, hundreds of thousands of votes were still to be counted in Pennsylvania, and Trump’s campaign said it was moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over counting mail-in ballots there.
In other closely watched races, Trump picked up Florida, the largest of the swing states, while Biden flipped Arizona, a state that had reliably voted Republican in recent elections.
The Trump campaign questioned the results in Arizona, with aides having come to the conclusion that, without Wisconsin, their best, if still unlikely, path to victory was winning that state and Pennsylvania. A legal challenge in Arizona was possible.
The unsettled nature of the presidential race was reflective of a somewhat disappointing night for Democrats, who had hoped to deliver a thorough repudiation of Trump's four years in office while also reclaiming the Senate to have a firm grasp on all of Washington. But the GOP held on to several Senate seats that had been considered vulnerable, including in Iowa, Texas, Maine and Kansas. Democrats lost House seats but were expected to retain control there.
The high-stakes election was held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. The candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nation’s future, including on racial justice, and voters responded in huge numbers, with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day.
Trump, in an extraordinary move from the White House, issued premature claims of victory — which he continued on Twitter Wednesday — and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting. It was unclear exactly what legal action he could try to pursue.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discounted the president’s quick claim of victory, saying it would take a while for states to conduct their vote counts. The Kentucky Republican said Wednesday that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.”
The president stayed out of the public eye but took to Twitter to suggest, without basis, that the election was being tainted by late-counted ballots. Twitter flagged a number of Trump's tweets, noting some of the information shared was “disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
Biden, briefly appearing in front of supporters in Delaware early Wednesday, urged patience, saying the election "ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”
“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end. In presidential elections, a key point is the date in December when presidential electors met. That’s set by federal law.
Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days later.
Trump appeared to suggest those ballots should not be counted, and that he would fight for that outcome at the high court. But legal experts were dubious of Trump's declaration. Trump has appointed three of the high court's nine justices including, most recently, Amy Coney Barrett.
The Trump campaign on Wednesday pushed Republican donors to dig deeper into their pockets to help finance legal challenges. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, during a donor call, spoke plainly: “The fight’s not over. We’re in it.” Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, made a pitch on Twitter to supporters to pitch in $5 to help pay for a fight that could “stretch on for weeks.”
Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.
Trump won several states, including Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Biden had made a strong play in the final stages of the campaign. But Biden picked off states where Trump sought to compete, including New Hampshire and Minnesota. But Florida was the biggest, fiercely contested battleground on the map, with both campaigns battling over the 29 Electoral College votes that went to Trump.
The momentum from early voting carried into Election Day, as an energized electorate produced long lines at polling sites throughout the country. Turnout was higher than in 2016 in numerous counties, including all of Florida, nearly every county in North Carolina and more than 100 counties in both Georgia and Texas. That tally seemed sure to increase as more counties reported their turnout figures.
Voters braved worries of the coronavirus, threats of polling place intimidation and expectations of long lines caused by changes to voting systems, but appeared undeterred as turnout appeared it would easily surpass the 139 million ballots cast four years ago.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Trump sure doesn’t sound as confident today as he did two days ago. Didn’t you Trump supporters promise us a red wave, landslide victory for your boy?
yamada1043
Another undemocratic move by the farcical current occupant of the White House.
How much more damage is he going to inflict on the United States of America.
P. Smith
Not even Moscow Mitch agreed with Trump on the vote counting.
Ah_so
A desperate man flailing, fighting, finding something, anything, to hang onto to give him hope in his final moments.
It would be better to look away and ignore the sight.
It was good to see President-elect Biden behaving like a true gentleman.
Danny Nguyen
AP have been extremely reliable so far. Trump is nearly finished.
Karma for 2000, fellas!
kurisupisu
Their have been reports of dumped and abandoned ballots not mentioned (of course) in the JT article (why not?)
https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/fbi-investigates-ballots-for-trump-found-in-pennsylvania-garbage/
nonu6976
Biden just won Michigan - all he needs now is hold his lead in Nevada and is all over.
BurakuminDes
Trumps world and that of his sick family is starting to crumble. No candidate in US history has ever achieved more votes than Biden/Harris, and they have every right to be cautiously optimistic, so long as EVERY vote is counted.
As for Trump..."Lock him up, Lock him up, Lock him up!"
P. Smith
If Trump can’t grab the election through the vote or courts, he has a third plan:
Trump campaign officials and legal advisers told The Atlantic on the record that they had been working with state officials to appoint their own electors as a way to secure victory in a tight election, a move which would precipitate a certain constitutional crisis.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/even-kavanaugh-gets-elections-experts-235244406.html
2020hindsights
As expected, when things don't go Trump's way, the lawyers come out as he has a hissy fit. It's not likely to help though, Pennsylvania has flipped without the votes from after the election day and recounts rarely succeed.
P. Smith
Probably because 9 ballots could easily be accidentally discarded. Not to mention two of them may not have been for Trump. Why wouldn’t the person who tossed the ballots have checked them all if he/she was trying to rob Trump of votes? Let’s use a bit of common sense instead of trying to push the voter fraud angle.
Midnight Sun Tribe
There have been reports of Bill and Ted using their time-phonebooth to sneak off with Trump ballots because he is impossibly more repulsive in the future. Not mentioned (of course) this side of the Rio Grande because the fifteen miles of fresh wall is just that amazing...
The Avenger
When you can't win the right way, you do everything you can to steal it. I can't wait for this sleazy piece of **** to get booted out.
BurakuminDes
Just watching the press conference of greaseball Giuliani. He is on the verge of tears, acting like a 6 year old throwing a tantrum. Surely America is better than this?
Graham DeShazo
Hi guys. As promised I’m back.
Tip of the hat to black and bass. It was a lot closer than I expected.
biden is on track to win by a lot less than I expected.
Ah_so
Just over 12 hours ago, Trump supporters were jubilantly claiming victory for Trump.
Today I bathe in their tears.
After months of predicting a landslide for Trump, it is all coming down to a loss - a pretty small one for such a bad president, but it is time for him to start packing his bags.
I will have the popcorn out for the legal wrangles, but the attempts so far are so flimsy that there will be no real sport for the spectators.
zichi
Current Predicted EC seats Biden 243 Trump 214.
pop vote Biden 51.5%. Trump 48.3%.
Michigan goes Biden.
PTownsend
Barr, McConnell etal have worked hard to appoint judges at all levels who they thought would favor their brand of authoritarianism.
Knock wood wherever these cases are heard the decisions will favor democracy.
Do the hustle
It’s a circus and not a very entertaining one.
Seapig
Quoting this article as an example of voter fraud is as stupid, and frivolous, as Trump’s lawsuits. An article from September saying that NINE ballots, for both Trump and Biden, we’re found accidentally thrown in the trash. Ridiculous!
Just count the all ballots and declare the winner. If that’s Biden then it’s Biden, likewise if it’s Trump then it’s Trump.
Trump’s reaction to losing will be remembered for a very very long time as future generations look back at the worst president in history of the America.
Lovecrafting
Oh wow, what an epic loser!
oldman_13
And Joe Biden with the comeback victory!
Give it up Trump, the American public resoundingly voted you out, losing both the popular and electoral vote.
Now is the time for our nation to start healing again.
P. Smith
Far too many anti-Trump people prematurely declaring victory here.
Kentarogaijin
Tissue??:.
Unamused
Trump is quite literally a dictator trying to pull a coup.
Lovecrafting
Biden hasn’t completely won yet, there are still votes to count.
But the reaction of Trump is similar to what we regularly see in fragile African democracies. sad !
Haaa Nemui
Maybe that’s the “red wave” we’ve been hearing so much about.