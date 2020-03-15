Trump tests negative for corinavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president's personal physician.
The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus, including members of the Brazilian president's delegation who visited with him at his Florida resort.
“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.
Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal,” shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus. The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths.
The president had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus, including three people he spent time with last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
The Brazilian Embassy in Washington said late Friday that the country’s chargé d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took a photo with Trump and attended a party with him, and another person who attended a campaign fundraiser with the president that Sunday, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.
Trump, after days of insisting that he was not exhibiting symptoms of the virus, relented after being pressed by reporters about his resistance to testing when multiple lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to try to avoid potentially infecting others.
The president, according to two people close to the White House, had been reluctant to take the test for fear it would project weakness or worry. Trump has wanted to appear in full control during the crisis, and had expressed concerns that taking personal steps could undermine that appearance.
Trump came into office as self-described germaphobe who tried to avoid handshakes as he conducted his real estate business. But he acknowledged Saturday that he’s now finding it difficult to resist shaking hands, a habit that he says he’s picked up since becoming a full-time politician.
At a news conference Friday to announce he was declaring a national emergency, Trump eagerly shook the hands of several corporate executives, even though health policy experts on White House coronavirus task force have urged Americans to avoid physical contact to help stem the spread of the virus.
“People come up to me, they shake hands, they put their hand out,” Trump said. “It's sort of a natural reflex, and we're all getting out of it. All of us have that problem.”
The White House is stepping up efforts to try to keep the virus at bay.
On Saturday, the White House announced that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters who attend a White House briefing and anyone entering the Oval Office.
Pence also wrote a memo to White House staff Saturday reminding them to take precautions such as avoiding physical contact, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
“It’s imperative each one of us do our part to take the proper precautions to keep ourselves and our colleagues safe,” Pence wrote. “As an employee aboard the White House Complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those working with us.”
Dr Deborah Birx, who is helping coordinate the U.S. response to the outbreak, noted that testing results reflect a snapshot in time and that it’s crucial for people to maintain precautions.
“When you get a negative test, that means you're negative that day,” Birx said. “That doesn't mean that you couldn't get the virus spreading overnight, because it replicates in your nose and your nasal secretions, and you would have a positive test tomorrow.”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wolfpack
Trump is going to be criticized by the media no matter what he does. The press was hoping Trump would get a test right away then attack him for being tested before tests were widely available to the public. When he held back in fear of media criticism, the media went on the offensive. In response Trump got the test. Look for the media to pivot and attack him for getting tested.
It is worth noting that 60 million Americans got the swine flu and 12,400 died during the Obama administration - the media uttered nary a negative word about his administration. That is the media universe that exists in the US.
PTownsend
I assume you're saying that's normal, that that's what's to be expected from a free, for-profit press. A free, for-profit press that is constitutionally permitted to support, criticize or report opinions in between is what separates most 'western' democracies from authoritarian states like China, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others like them where the rulers determine what's reported and how things are reported.
David Varnes
This sums up so much of Donny Trump's actions. He denied the COVID problem for so long because he's afraid. He's acted out of fear and insecurity for a very long time. He peddles fear, hiding it behind insecure macho bravado.
And the moment he said "I don't take responsibility for that," he showed, yet again, how much of a coward he is, and how much fear rules his daily life.
rainyday
When everything you do is wrong, you get criticized for it.
gcbel
No matter how incompetent Trump proves himself to be his cult followers will always amazingly gaslight themselves into believing the idiot is being treated unfairly.
Like it or not, Trump’s bungled this. His incompetence, unbelievable.
“Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible.” Donald J. Trump 2013
That didn’t age well at all.
On the lag in testing ““No, I don’t take responsibility at all because...” Donald J. Trump 2020
rainyday
With him botching it at every turn, we’ll never know, will we?
bass4funk
I dunno about all that, I seriously doubt it, but I do believe Trump is definitely making sure to keep one eye open in dealing with these Democrats and making sure he stays on step ahead of them at all cost. But fear, naw! Cautious and suspicious, definitely.
Yup, as I said before, that’s the liberals continuous Achilles heel! Lol
rainyday
And conservatives’ continuous Achilles heel is the guy in charge of them.
Mr. Noidall
Inaccurate.
Accurate.
rainyday
If only we had a president strong enough to take criticism we wouldn’t need to be discussing the need to protect him from it at a time like this.
Having one who spent less time golfing and took the job seriously would help to.
David Varnes
Really? Because I swear the President said he doesn't take responsibility for things.
Wolfpack
Agreed. So why no criticism of Obama after 12,400 died from swine flu? No one even mentioned it during 2012 election.
Was stopping travel with China wrong? Europe didn’t and now it’s the center of the pandemic.
rainyday
Is he taking heat for that? No.
Just the stuff he screwed up. Are we supposed to praise him for that?
Caliboy
Trump tested negative.
