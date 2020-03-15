Trump tests negative for coronavirus

After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.
Prior to his testing, Trump said his personal physician told him he didn't show symptoms and didn't need to take the test. But Trump decided to do it anyway after repeated questions from reporters about why he was hesitating to undergo screening when he had been exposed to at least three people who have tested positive for the virus.
The White House released the test results just hours after Trump told reporters that he had been tested and that his temperature was “totally normal.” He was recently in contact with three people at his Florida resort who have tested positive for the virus, including two aides to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.
Multiple lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to quarantine themselves as a precaution and to avoid potentially infecting others.
The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths.
The president, according to two people close to the White House, had been reluctant to take the test for fear it would project weakness or worry. Trump wanted to appear in full control during the crisis, and had expressed concerns that taking personal steps could undermine that appearance.
But as the White House grappled with repeated exposures by Trump and multiple senior aides, it tightened precautions. On Saturday, the White House announced that it was conducting temperature checks on anyone who was in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters who attended the White House briefing Saturday and anyone entering the Oval Office.
To that end, a representative from the White House physician's office took the temperature of members of the media at the briefing, going around and putting a device to their heads. One reporter with a suspected elevated temperature was not allowed in.
Pence wrote a memo to White House staff Saturday reminding them to take precautions such as avoiding physical contact, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick to help the administration keep the virus at bay.
“It’s imperative each one of us do our part to take the proper precautions to keep ourselves and our colleagues safe,” Pence wrote. “As an employee aboard the White House Complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those working with us.”
Trump, 73, is considered to be at higher risk of complications from the disease because of his age. He has long tried to minimize the threat posed by the virus and continued to engage in behaviors that health officials are warning the public against.
On Friday, Trump shook the hands of multiple officials at his Rose Garden news conference and he has continued to appear at large gatherings despite tweeting Saturday morning that Americans should be practicing “SOCIAL DISTANCING!”
"It almost becomes a habit," Trump said when asked why he continues to shake hands contrary to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“People come up to me, they shake hands, they put their hand out, it's sort of a natural reflex," he said. “We're all getting out of it. All of us have that problem.” He added: “Shaking hands is not a great thing to be doing right now, I agree.”
The Brazilian Embassy in Washington said late Friday that the country's chargé d'affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump's dinner table. So, too, did a top aide to Bolsonaro, who took a photo with Trump and attended a party with him, and another person who attended a campaign fundraiser with the president that Sunday, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.
Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who earlier this month traveled to a campaign rally with Trump on Air Force One, awaited her own test results after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms. She and her family were quarantining at home, the RNC said Saturday.
Several top administration officials, including Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, met last week with an Australian Cabinet minister who on Friday was confirmed positive.
A handful of White House staffers were tested for the virus after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but all tested negative, according to a senior White House official. Flu activity in the country is currently high.
The White House has been saying, citing CDC guidelines, that the president and other White House officials don't need to be tested or isolate themselves unless they are exhibiting symptoms, even though that advice is contradicted by many health professionals who note that the virus can be spread even by people who are asymptomatic.
The reporter who was not allowed into the White House briefing Saturday had a temperature above the 100.4-degree guidelines in three checks over 15 minutes, tweeted Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, citing the White House Medical Unit.
Public health officials say that people with a cough and elevated temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher are deemed concerning.
Dr. Deborah Birx, who is helping coordinate the U.S. response to the outbreak, noted that testing results reflect a snapshot in time and that it’s crucial for people to maintain precautions.
“When you get a negative test, that means you’re negative that day,” Birx said. “That doesn’t mean that you couldn’t get the virus spreading overnight, because it replicates in your nose and your nasal secretions, and you would have a positive test tomorrow.”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
29 Comments
Login to comment
Wolfpack
Trump is going to be criticized by the media no matter what he does. The press was hoping Trump would get a test right away then attack him for being tested before tests were widely available to the public. When he held back in fear of media criticism, the media went on the offensive. In response Trump got the test. Look for the media to pivot and attack him for getting tested.
It is worth noting that 60 million Americans got the swine flu and 12,400 died during the Obama administration - the media uttered nary a negative word about his administration. That is the media universe that exists in the US.
PTownsend
I assume you're saying that's normal, that that's what's to be expected from a free, for-profit press. A free, for-profit press that is constitutionally permitted to support, criticize or report opinions in between is what separates most 'western' democracies from authoritarian states like China, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others like them where the rulers determine what's reported and how things are reported.
David Varnes
This sums up so much of Donny Trump's actions. He denied the COVID problem for so long because he's afraid. He's acted out of fear and insecurity for a very long time. He peddles fear, hiding it behind insecure macho bravado.
And the moment he said "I don't take responsibility for that," he showed, yet again, how much of a coward he is, and how much fear rules his daily life.
rainyday
When everything you do is wrong, you get criticized for it.
gcbel
No matter how incompetent Trump proves himself to be his cult followers will always amazingly gaslight themselves into believing the idiot is being treated unfairly.
Like it or not, Trump’s bungled this. His incompetence, unbelievable.
“Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible.” Donald J. Trump 2013
That didn’t age well at all.
On the lag in testing ““No, I don’t take responsibility at all because...” Donald J. Trump 2020
rainyday
With him botching it at every turn, we’ll never know, will we?
bass4funk
I dunno about all that, I seriously doubt it, but I do believe Trump is definitely making sure to keep one eye open in dealing with these Democrats and making sure he stays on step ahead of them at all cost. But fear, naw! Cautious and suspicious, definitely.
Yup, as I said before, that’s the liberals continuous Achilles heel! Lol
rainyday
And conservatives’ continuous Achilles heel is the guy in charge of them.
Mr. Noidall
Inaccurate.
Accurate.
rainyday
If only we had a president strong enough to take criticism we wouldn’t need to be discussing the need to protect him from it at a time like this.
Having one who spent less time golfing and took the job seriously would help to.
David Varnes
Really? Because I swear the President said he doesn't take responsibility for things.
Wolfpack
Agreed. So why no criticism of Obama after 12,400 died from swine flu? No one even mentioned it during 2012 election.
Was stopping travel with China wrong? Europe didn’t and now it’s the center of the pandemic.
rainyday
Is he taking heat for that? No.
Just the stuff he screwed up. Are we supposed to praise him for that?
Caliboy
Trump tested negative.
Trump tests negative for coronavirus
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/14/politics/trump-press-conference-coronavirus/index.html
Wolfpack
What did Trump screw-up? Are you mad he tested negative?
Beanie
good that he’s negative and good that he tested, particularly because he stated that he wouldn’t self-quarantine after having contact with people who tested positive.
Ivanka, on the other hand, very responsibly went into isolation and hopefully won’t need to be tested.
oldman_13
I thought it took 24-48 hours to get a result back.
Oh, I forget. He has the best team, the best physicians. He's got this under control. He's also 6 foot 3 and 185 pounds with 4% bodyfat.
And how ironic he gets tested so quickly and readily (as well as celebrities and NBA players), while many Americans cannot.
zichi
It's good that Trump was negative but now the millions who might need a test but aren't getting one. Or the 11 million illegals and 27 million without healthcare. Even many with healthcare have restrictions requiring health check payments which for some means taking food off the table.
The test should be free for those who need it.
Still lacking enough test kits.
Wolfpack
There it is. Bludgeoned by the press to get tested, bludgeoned because he was tested. Trump gets criticized either way.
Viktor Cernatinskij
I will not be surprised if Trump and his entourage does not have access to some kind of immunizations that we don’t know...
rainyday
No, I’m mad that he buried his head in the sand for months and did nothing to prepare for the crisis about to engulf the US and kill people.
You think it’s appropriate to give him a pass on that, really? Him golfing last week and saying this virus is just going to magically go away on its own to explain why he hasn’t done his job?
Serrano
Good.
Toasted Heretic
Lols at the trumpet massive pretending to care for the people.
Wallace Fred
The entire Brazilian entourage he met in mar a la go is positive and they expect to believe trumpo isn't? Well, next few days should be telling.
Toasted Heretic
Downplaying the virus. Muzzling the CDC. Dropping the Pandemic Response Team, lying about heavy testing (8 on Tuesday), blaming the media, blaming the Democrats, blaming Obama...
PTownsend
US Rep. Katie Porter got the head of CDC to agree to free testing for all. I haven't heard what Trump's response is. My concern, the logistics required to do that could further stress medical services. The US must re-think how health services are provided. How's Trump's better-than-Obamacare coming along?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3djhMs8DjU
Source: Bryan Tyler Cohen
Serrano
Downplaying the virus
Being calm and urging calm is not downplaying the virus, it's being presidential.
Moderator
Readers, no more bickering, Please put aside your political differences and comment on the story, otherwise some of you will be leaving us for the rest of the day.
Toasted Heretic
Comment on the story?
Ok, I'm happy he is ok. Wouldn't wish I'll on any elderly person.
It's just that I personally don't believe a single word that he, or his entourage, utter.