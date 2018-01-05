Trump threatens Bannon with legal action; cell phones to be banned from White House West Wing

U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer said on Thursday he would try to stop publication of a book that portrays an inept president in a fumbling White House and threatened legal action against former top aide Steve Bannon over "defamatory" comments in the book.
"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by author Michael Wolff set off a political firestorm with its portrayal of Trump as not particularly wanting to win the U.S. presidency in 2016 and unprepared for the job.
Some of the harshest commentary came from Bannon, the right-wing firebrand who headed the final stage of Trump's campaign and became chief strategist at the White House before being fired in August.
Charles Harder, Trump's personal lawyer, in a legal notice provided to Reuters, warned of possible claims including libel against Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co and threatened to try to block publication of the book. Harder also told Reuters that "legal action is imminent" against Bannon.
Henry Holt said in a statement it had received a cease-and-desist letter from Trump's attorney but would go ahead with publishing the book.
Earlier, the publishing house said that "due to unprecedented demand," it would release the book on Friday morning, rushing it to print after previously planning to put it out next Tuesday.
Wolff did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump cut ties with Bannon on Wednesday, saying his former adviser had "lost his mind," in a blistering statement issued after comments attributed to Bannon in the book were made public.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders heaped scorn on Bannon and the book at her briefing on Thursday. She said Breitbart News should consider firing Bannon and attempted to cast doubt on Wolff's accuracy.
She called the book "some trash" that came from "an author that no one had ever heard of until today."
"This book is mistake after mistake after mistake," she said.
Trump lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon on Wednesday asking him not to disclose any confidential information. They said Bannon had breached an agreement by communicating with Wolff about Trump, his family and the campaign and made "disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements" about them.
In the book, Bannon was quoted as describing a June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians at Trump Tower in New York as"treasonous" and "unpatriotic." The meeting, held after the Russians promised damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was attended by Donald Trump Jr., Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager at the time.
Trump's statement also diminished Bannon's role in the election victory and accused him of leaking to the media. Before joining the campaign, Bannon headed the conservative Breitbart News website and proved to be a divisive figure in the White House. He returned to Breitbart after being fired, although he is reported to have continued to talk with Trump.
Bannon's reaction to the book controversy has been muted. In interviews with Breitbart News after the news broke, he called Trump a "great man" and pledged continued support for the president's agenda.
The president took note. "He called me a great man last night so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I don't talk to him. That's a misnomer."
Bradley Moss, a Washington lawyer specializing in national security law, said any non-disclosure agreement would not apply to Bannon once he became a government employee. The government has far less power to limit speech by employees than private companies, Moss said.
A lawsuit could hurt Trump because Bannon's lawyers would be entitled to interview White House officials and collect potentially damaging documents from them in his defense, Moss said.
"I assume the cease-and-desist letter is aimed primarily at the public," added Michael Dorf, a professor at Cornell Law School. "The idea that he could block publication is absurd."
On Thursday, the White House also said no personal devices, including cell phones, would be allowed in the White House West Wing beginning next week for security purposes. The moves followed the Bannon split but had been considered for some time, White House officials said.
Bannon helped Trump shape a populist, anti-establishment message and had been the president's link to his hard-line conservative base of support, which is often at odds with the Republican Party establishment.
The story that triggered the Trump-Bannon split was an offshoot of the investigation into whether Trump campaign aides colluded with Russia to sway the election to Trump, allegations Trump and Moscow deny.
Manafort and business associate Rick Gates, another campaign aide, pleaded not guilty in November to federal charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller including conspiracy to launder money. Manafort sued Mueller on Wednesday, alleging that his investigation exceeded its legal authority.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
dcog9065
Jesus, Trump's losing it.. His paranoia knows no bounds
Jimizo
Coming from someone who has to defend Trump’s trash.
LOL.
smithinjapan
This is getting better and better. Trump could never win a libel suit because he would have to PROVE that the publisher knew without a doubt that the information is lies. For them to do that, in court, they will have to publicly display any and all claims, and then prove they are incorrect before doing the aforementioned. This will basically make even more of a circus of the contents of the book. Then, he'll lose the suit, the book will be a best seller, and several more lawsuits, some of them potentially federal investigations against Trump and family, will open.
Hahahaha... the man is done.
CrazyJoe
I've been around since Truman was president and I can honestly say that trump is the **** poorest excuse for POTUS that I've experienced.
Tommy Jones
With any luck the cell phone ban includes Trump's.
Kuddos. ROFL. No wonder republicans lost a senate seat in Alabama. No wonder Dems lost 1,000 legislative seats. My lord! Smh.
Blacklabel
All of this book intrigue is just to distract from Comey’s leaked memos being designated as classified as well as the FBI opening two investigations into both Clinton emails and the foundation.
In the introduction of the book the author admits things in it are not even true and that others contradict each other.
Jimizo
Please provide links.
bass4funk
OK, so the guy wants to sell books, good for him, he wants to make money, go ahead, it's a free country, but given his track record, I do wonder about the validity of it, but for the haters, it'll be nothing but the same vitriol venom, nothing more, for the supporters, another big yawn....really big yawn.
Strangerland
Heh, and once again the right turns to self-cannibalism.
Real classy crew, aren't they.
bass4funk
But they gained a seat in the VA House of delegates and will now control it. LOL
Blacklabel
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenjySarlin/status/948612763882000384
and it’s not even Fox News.
ThePBot
I'm so tired of all this winning.
wtfjapan
it was only a matter of time before a book came it, theres just too much wacko coming from the white house , a writers wet dream. Trump has just made one too many enemy's this time
wtfjapan
I do wonder about the validity of it what he was Trumps right hand man in the white house, theres nothing invalid about his position or experience, but youve got to expect the "discredit army" are up in arms again as this is the only way they can try and defend Trump. Ive said before Trump could shoot somebody in plain sight and they'd be an excuse for him
Jimizo
The author says he is presenting different versions of events from different people, some of which are untrue. He is leaving the reader to decide which is true.
It reminded me of when Trump got in a car fight on Twitter with a beauty queen and told his followers to check out a sex tape which didn’t exist. He later denied he did this in a live TV debate.
Trump’s version of events was baldly false.
Tommy Jones
Literally by luck of the draw.
Also, Virginia's governor is a dem and it is a statehouse that has no national influence, we'll take the Alabama senate seat. Kuddos. #repubes can't even keep an Alabama senate seat. #repubs won Virginia by sheer luck. My lord! Don't even go there.
wtfjapan
FBI opening two investigations into both Clinton emails and the foundation. why do people continue to bring up Clinton, she will never be POTUS, she could go on a mass killing spree tomorrow it wont change the fact that Trump is still corrupt and inept and should never have become POTUS, any replacement would be better than Trump. Right just trying desperately to drag attention away from Trump, problem is Trump continues to drag it back towards himself. If Trump could just shut his hole for 5 minutes and not respond to every insult thrown at him hed probably get a bit of reprieve, he cant so the heat will continue unabated. LOL
wtfjapan
trump is the ** poorest excuse for POTUS that I've experienced. ** wow thats saying something especially since there was another POTUS that hated the media and tried to silence investigations into his dealings, his name was Nixon.
Tommy Jones
Blacklab: Nice link that simply reinforces that this White House is a dysfunctional hive of dishonest people. It is keeping with the tradition of some con posters here that have been shown to be liars - not you though, to be sure.
Blacklabel
If the supposed crimes of our President require investigation why wouldn’t the supposed crimes of a regular citizen. Equal justice under the law for all, right?
People are in jail for less mishandling of classified info than Hillary, Huma and Comey did. So let those jailed people out or have people who did the same crimes join them.
Parts of the book are fake as the author stated and as people who were supposedly quoted have confirmed.
bass4funk
Ahhh, the trilling book that keeps liberals reading all night. Hey, at least it gives them SOMETHING to do. Reading which is about the only thing that they can do.
Well, then we just don't know what is real or false in this book, liberals will swallow everything and submit all of it as true and factual, I guess, if it helps them sleep at night, good on them.
Likewise, had the Democrat won.
So you are praising a vulnerable liberal in an Evangelical State? The guy is walking on landmines, the minute he goes AWOL, his two years will be a hazy memory. I think Trump will do just fine with Jones and by the way. looks like the GOP doesn't have to worry about the Senate after all, thank God!
Blacklabel
The author is NOT saying person A said trump doesn’t know who John Boenher is and person B said he does so we can pick who we believe.
He is saying one person or more said something and he can’t be bothered to confirm if it’s what they said is true.
you accept a book presented as non fiction that tells you some parts aren’t true but won’t tell you which parts? That’s a fictional book sorry .
Jimizo
I don’t accept anything. I haven’t read the book. I think it’s better to reserve judgement until you have read a book. You clearly want to dismiss it before reading it. It’s not very open-minded.
As I said, think of Trump’s cat fight on Twitter and then denying telling his followers to check out a fictional sex tape. That was a very useful episode in the sense of telling you about the character of the man. Perhaps this book could provide insights of this kind.
Let’s wait and see.
Laguna
A theme is being advanced here: Trump's relationship with reality. His continued presence in the Oval Office at the moment has nothing to do with the Dems; it's a schism between old-school and tea party Repubs, the former looking after the welfare of the nation, the latter looking after partisan issues. For the former, Trump is a destructive interloper who should be removed; for the latter, he's a useful tool who could be tossed aside at the moment his usefulness is exceeded by his troublesomeness.
So there's this book, which rightly discusses Trump's fitness for office. The 25th Amendment could be invoked if a majority of Cabinet members and two-thirds of Congress choose to do so - which means it's an elephant fight. It has nothing to do with the Dems, not just due to the numbers but that Trump's successor would be Pence.
By all accounts, most GOP Congress members recognize that Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist with early stage dementia and only peripheral contact with reality. The question is which faction will win: that which puts country over partisanship, or the other. The battle for the soul of the GOP is deepening.
katsu78
This kitchen sink approach of Trump's lawyer to silence the book shows they really have no idea what they're doing and just trying to scare people into compliance. If they actually try to sue as an NDA violation, that implies the contents are accurate. If they try to sue as libel, then the onus is on the Trump White House to prove that the contents are intentionally, maliciously false.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 12:31 pm JST
Whatever. Who cares if the likes of you take this seriously or not. Trump's obviously does or else there wouldn't be any lawsuit threats.
bass4funk
You're right, if the person writing the book didn't have a history of being a sketchy person.
I doubt it, I think it's just more of fish food for the hungry fish, bash, bash and more bash, nothing more.
That will never happen, as to where you libs get that the 25th Amendment will be invoked, that will happen when we cows sprout wings. I heard this kind of laughable nonsense when Reagan was President, the left did the same thing, minus the internet, but had they had it back then, we would hear the same rhetoric. The man is fine and he should go out on a political Jihad if he has to to fight back at these liberal forces that try to bring him down and good on him.
Oh, boy...you guys keep reaching and can't touch anything. ROFL.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Hilarious. Donny Trump brags about stiffing small businesses because he wasn't happy with their work. He has also been accused of raping/assaulting how many women now? If only you applied the same standards to Donny that you apply to literally everyone else. Too funny!
Laguna
Kevin Drum has a quick quiz on how certain members of the Republican establishment view the mental deficiencies of Trump. Try it! - it's fun!
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2018/01/test-your-knowledge-what-are-people-saying-about-donald-trump/
Tommy Jones
Bannon said the Kush & Co. should have phoned the FBI after they were approached by a Russian about having a meeting. Bannon was correct because the FBI could have investigated. It's a great agency. Look what it prevented just last month:
https://www.google.co.jp/amp/abc7news.com/amp/fbi-man-planned-christmas-terror-attack-for-sfs-pier-39/2812473/
bass4funk
What?
Oh, dear. Funny none of it is sticking. I guess Lisa Bloom gave it her all, but even the ones that maybe have some evidence of Trump verbally saying something rude, they wouldn’t take the bait and as much as 750K! Imagine that, a charlatan like Bloom couldn’t even get one person to take her sleazy bait.
I think libs getting overworked about this President is funny.
@Laguna
I you’re going to quote Mother Jones, then you might as well quote Alex Jones.
Tommy Jones
When I'm in one of my homes, either in Fukuoka, California (?), or Texas, I enjoy reading. I'm looking forward to reading this book.
bass4funk
You are free to do with your money or spend it however you wish.
Tommy Jones
Thanks. Since I have so much from investing, I may just buy four copies of this book. One for each of my houses and a copy for when I have to travel to cover breaking news.