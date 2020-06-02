Trump threatens to deploy military unless states halt violent protests; Floyd's brother pleads for peace

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to deploy the United States military unless states quickly halted the violent protests that have convulsed cities from coast to coast, hours after George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back at all.”
The competing messages — one conciliatory, one bellicose — came as the U.S. braced for another round of violence at a time when the country is already buckling because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Depression-level unemployment it has caused.
Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.” If governors fail to take action, Trump said, he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”
As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as police and National Guard soldiers aggressively forced back hundreds of protesters who gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, and chanted peacefully against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Trump deplored the violence that broke out in the nation’s capital Sunday night and warned that Washington's 7 p.m. curfew would be strictly enforced.
But in Minneapolis, Floyd’s brother, Terrence, made an emotional plea for peace at the site where Floyd was pinned to the pavement by an officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing.
“Let’s switch it up, y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please," Terrence Floyd said.
The crowd chanted, “What’s his name? George Floyd!” and “One down, three to go!” in reference to the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding that his colleagues be prosecuted, too. All four were fired.
The gathering was part rally and part impromptu eulogy as Floyd urged people to stop the violence and use their power at the ballot box.
“If I’m not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing?” he said. “You all are doing nothing. Because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all.”
The country has been beset by angry demonstrations for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s. Spurred in part by Floyd's death, protesters have taken to the streets to decry the killings of black people by police.
On Monday, police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who spilled onto an interstate highway in the heart of Philadelphia just before a 6 p.m. curfew took effect.
While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, others have descended into violence, leaving neighborhoods in shambles, stores ransacked, windows broken and cars burned, despite curfews around the country and the deployment of thousands of National Guard members in at least 15 states.
Earlier Monday, Trump told the nation’s governors in a video conference that they they “look like fools” for not deploying even more National Guard troops. “Most of you are weak,” he said.
He added: “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump's comments as the “rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, vowed to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office. He met in person with black leaders in Delaware and also held a virtual meeting with big-city mayors.
Biden said hate emerges “when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen into the hate.”
Meanwhile, an autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation from neck and back compression, the family’s attorneys said.
That distinguishes it from the official autopsy, which said he died from the effects of being restrained along with underlying health problems and potential intoxicants in his system. The official autopsy found nothing “to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”
The second autopsy was done by a doctor who also examined the body of Eric Garner, a New York man who died in an officer’s chokehold six years ago.
Authorities in many cities have blamed the violence on outside agitators, though have provided little evidence to back that up.
But on Monday, federal authorities arrested a 28-year-old Illinois man, Matthew Lee Rupert, saying he had posted self-recorded video on his Facebook page last week that showed him in Minneapolis handing out explosive devices and encouraging people to throw them at law enforcement officers. The video also showed him attempting to light a business on fire, and looting, according to an FBI affidivit. Early Sunday, he posted more videos of himself in and around Chicago, saying “let’s start a riot.”
He was arrested in Chicago for violating the city's curfew.
As they girded for more violence, Washington and New York joined other cities in announcing curfews. The move followed a chaotic Sunday night in New York, where groups broke into Chanel, Prada and Rolex boutiques and electronics stores.
Hours before Washington's 7 p.m. curfew was to go into effect, nearly a dozen National Guard vehicles rumbled through the White House grounds and exited opposite Lafayette Park, where crowds had gathered for another night of protests. On Sunday, police fired tear gas and stun grenades into a crowd of protesters in the park. They scattered to light fires in nearby streets.
At least 4,400 people nationwide have been arrested over the past week for such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.
Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville, Kentucky, killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group shot at them, police said. In Indianapolis, two people were reported dead in bursts of downtown violence over the weekend, adding to deaths recorded in Detroit and Minneapolis.
While police in places tried to ease tensions by kneeling or marching in solidarity with the demonstrators, officers around the country were accused of treating protesters with the same kind of heavy-handed tactics that contributed to the unrest in the first place.
Cities struggled to keep police in line.
In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, an officer was suspended for pushing a kneeling woman to the ground during a protest. In Atlanta, two officers were fired after bashing in the window of a car and using a stun gun on the occupants. In Los Angeles, a police SUV accelerated into several protesters, knocking two people to the ground.
In New York, the police commissioner said about six incidents were being investigated by the department’s internal affairs bureau, including a weekend confrontation in Brooklyn in which two police vehicles appeared to plow through a group of protesters. In another incident, an officer pointed a gun at protesters, drawing condemnation from the mayor.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
62 Comments
Login to comment
Mirai Hayashi
That's rich! This is coming from a man who is literally hiding out in the basement of the WH, with all of the lights turned off. But what else could you expect from draft dodger, who got of having to go to Vietnam by complaining that his feet hurt! What a coward!
Strangerland
Quality leadership there from the prez. It’s weird how a man who puts forth such a feeling of hope and togetherness has the country burning down around him to the point that they’ve had to evacuate him.
PTownsend
From his bunker while tweeting. Can anyone explain why Trump continues to throw fuel on the fires. Or is he once again using the media to help distract from the 107,000+ virus deaths and the severely damaged economy with millions of Americans unemployed and being made homeless while having to wait in food lines. On his watch. While he and his fellow 'elite' are running the country.
The worst possible leader any time, especially during a crisis. He's shown he's a failed war president. In a war he has to take some responsibility for starting and maintaining.
Burning Bush
It's time for the men of America to stand up and take their streets back not only from the thugs you smash windows and hide behind bandanas but the thugs who smash faces with batons and hide behind riot gear.
Fathers, grandfathers, brothers and local good guys.
Stand up for your country and your neighborhood.
David Varnes
Trump is a failure as a leader and a coward as a man. No wonder he's telling others to go 'get tough.' After all, he wouldn't know about tough if it came up and barked in his face.
commanteer
Seems like the psyop is working well. I hope it's worth the price to you guys. Trade Trump in for a police state.
Mr. Noidall
Washington Gov Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump's comments as the “rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism.”
This clown doesn't speak English; he speaks cliche-ish. He'll say anything to get a vote when in reality, if you check his record, he's one of the worst offenders against black people; and there's not a worse choice for a president as the USA tries to move forward.
Mayor Frey needs to step down. He abandoned his post and let Minneapolis burn, and set the precedent for the other cities to burn, just to appear to be "a good white person who understands."
These white liberals and leftist ideology will be the nail in the coffin.
kurisupisu
It’s not about President Trump!
Floyd’s brother hit the nail on the head.
“Let’s switch it up, y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please"
“If I’m not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing?” .“You all are doing nothing. Because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all.”
Strangerland
This was the inevitable result of hiring a troll for the office of president.
The people wanted to burn down America. "Drain the swamp" is how they phrased it.
Well, America is literally burning.
Good thing the unifier-in-chief is out there bringing the people together in unity.
non party
White police, Black police, Yellow police, Blue police, Green police, fat police , Skinny Police. Shaved Police ...... what a joke.... In the rest of the world There is Only "POLICE"....
Here that Police man did a crime.
Why Trump should be accused for that? All the police force in the USA is under Donald Trump??? Whoop... USA is a federal nation. Each state is almost like nation. Police force are under state control...... The left and the fake Liberals and Antifa, Democrats, Chinese spy, Soros all joined together to attack Trump for political gains. SHAME ON YOU..
If you want to protest then go and protest your state governors... Or go to school to learn history and geography.
The Avenger
I assume Trump was cowering in his bunker while doing all of the tough talk.
Wow. Spoken by the biggest coward and the weakest man on the planet. Spoken by a despicable excuse for a man who in the face of adversity and always finds someone else to blame for his actions. Spoken by a man who will not accept responsibility for anything. Spoken by a man that cannot run the White House much less a state. Vote blue and get this piece of cowardly *** out of the government and back to NY where he can be indicted.
oldman_13
Trump, the same guy that called Floyd's brother and didn't even let him speak.
Strangerland
Well I do have to say, it's taken over three years, but I'm finally tired of Trump's "winning".
arrestpaul
Meanwhile, the rest of the country can dismiss Democrat Jay Inslee's lunatic rants as those of another bitter Democrat who will do, or say, anything to distract from the fact that these riots are occurring in large, Democrat-controlled cities.
aomorisamurai
"Trump told the nation’s governors in a video conference that they they “look like fools” for not deploying even more National Guard troops. “Most of you are weak,” he said."
Says the guy who headed for straight for his bunker the moment things started getting uncomfortable.
Strangerland
Here's a man who knows how to unify. Contrast his message with Trump's:
https://www.facebook.com/tanksgoodnews/videos/585480255425916/
Strangerland
Should they get back to focusing on Trump's war on Fact-Checking?
arrestpaul
This hatred is a direct result of the Democrat Party's "resist" movement which attacked the Trump presidency before he was even President. With the assistance of their usual pet media outlets, of course.
bass4funk
With a mob like this going on, NO President would be out, the secret service wouldn’t chance it, there’s no way.
I don’t see what that has to do with anything, no big deal.
Many, many people did including Clinton.
David Varnes
Trump's lost even Republican governors:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/01/politics/charlie-baker-donald-trump-governor-call/index.html
And police chiefs, one of which flat out said that Trump needs to 'keep his mouth shut.'
https://us.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/06/01/houston-police-chief-art-acevedo-trump-mouth-shut-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/top-news-videos/
Trump doesn't know leadership, he doesn't know how to unify, he doesn't know how to be President. The only thing he knows is fear and bullying... which has failed him this time.
Strangerland
Which was a response to eight years of obstruction of Obama based a policy of "oppose anything the black man suggests out of principle".
Yeah, with the assistance of your fake-news, the most MS of Ms, Fox "news".
Got anymore qanon theories for us?
bass4funk
These Democrat governors as always allow these criminals to run amok and destroy their cities, wouldn’t happen in my town. If you want to quell the unrest at this point you need to take a calculated and harsh response otherwise you will have complete anarchy, a destroyed country and still the people will never get what they want.
Strangerland
Anyways, I don't see Trump recovering from this by November. He's proven himself a complete and abject failure at dealing with both the crises of this year - Covid and Floyd George based unrest.
Oh, why can't Obama be president right now? Everyone, even the trolls who just don't want to admit it, knows he would have dealt with both these crises like a leader. Not like the current hider-in-chief.
Hell, even little Bush would have dealt better with these crises than Trump. He really stepped up in the period immediately after 9-11. Trump has never once, in 3.5 years, managed anything close to that.
Paul Laimal-Convoy
Yes, let's start with the three other police officers, responsible for that man's death, who currently are free "men".
bass4funk
You're taking it out of context. They think that Trump should be more empathetic in his condemnation of these rioters for worries that these mobs could come to their cities which they would then have to resort to heavier hand tactics and they don’t want to do that, so they caution the President in his words.
I disagree, you can’t reason with criminals and I’m not talking about the protesters that have a legitimate issue and want to talk and have their voices heard peacefully. When you have the thugs trying to do everything they can to destroy civility and tear down the government, why should they listen?
Yes, liberals want the President to do exactly what these liberal governors are doing, nothing.
yakyak
They do look and act like fools. This PC correct society has lost its direction. PEACEFUL PROTESTING is your right, Rioting and looting is not.
bass4funk
I disagree, Trump remarkably is still at around 45% approval and that says a lot as an incumbent it says that people do see a clear distinction between the thugs and the protesters and want the President to take decisive action and he does need to do that ASAP.
SuperLib
Like Colin Kaepernick did?
onedragon
GOD, please bless America!
bass4funk
During a game? No. Do that on your own time.
commanteer
Which was the inevitable result of a government that marginalized and frustrated so many people, which was the inevitable result of etc. etc.
Past is etched in stone. Now is now, when you can create the future. For the world, and for the US in particular, it's not a good future being created. It's madness, and millions could be killed over the next few decades before people wake up. If even then.
Mr. Noidall
I disagree. This will sweep Trump back into the White House with little opposition. People who were democratic supporters and sympathetic to "the cause" are waking up to burned out businesses and neighborhoods and looted shops that happened because the democrats wanted to virtue signal; they will most likely switch sides. People may hate Trump but they hate lawlessness even more. And it's clear that's what the democrats represent. Opening your own business takes hard work, responsibility, and a sense of wright and wrong. All of which the dems oppose. To dems, everyone's a victim of some form of oppression. These people were sympathetic to the cause, but seeing all their hard work and businesses go up in smoke won't go well for the dems. All Trump's got to do is exploit this. Lately it's almost as if dems are working for the Trump campaign. They've given it so much fodder.
bass4funk
Exactly! I couldn’t agree more.
SuperLib
So peaceful protests, but out of sight so you don't have to see it. Gotcha.
Ah_so
It is unsurprising that the most divisive and unpleasant leader in modern American history has led to the worst civil unrest in over 50 years.
This man of little talent and no charm now has to sort this out in top of the disaster he has made of coronavirus.
H can be is only double down on his core far right Christian fundamentalist supporters. They may be the loudest, but are there enough to see him to victory in November?
cracaphat
The Ballot or The Bullet.If in November,white America does not do the right thing and vote out this most despicable of presidents,then the wrong direction might have to happen to make things better.
bass4funk
Consistent For the last 5 months and they’re an accumulation of all US national polls, liberal ones included.
Libertarians, gun supporters...particularly now, suburban people could very well.
zichi
Anger aslocal police union chief calls George Floyd a "violent criminal".
Lt. Bob Kroll president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis defended the four officers involved in Floyd's death.
Disgraceful.
PTownsend
Posters who pushed for Trump must see what he and his fellow 'elite' are doing to grab more for themselves and leave nothing much more than drips of trickle for the rest.
Mirai Hayashi
No other sitting US president hid in bunker while protests were going on. The US was under attack twice: Pearl Harbor and 911, and neither times did the sitting president hide in a bunker. This is an act of a cowardly child who has no plan of action.
The president should be on TV every fricken night addressing the nation and trying to de-escalate the situation, much like Mayor Cuomo did for the corona virus.
This is what people to give the impression that no one is home. It's basically saying, go away and leave me alone..for a president, that is a big deal.
Just in: And I am not kidding about this...you can you look it up. This fool just ordered full military force against the protesters, which is again unprecedented. If you don't get what that means, I will tell you. This means he just sent the US Military (people are suppose to protect US citizens) to take deadly force against US Citizens. He is OUT OF CONTROL!!
nishikat
As a white American I'm tired of my taxes going to the self serving prison system that houses minorities a lot more than whites for the same exact crimes. These riots are bad, but I understand the message and hope for long term positive outcome. I hope what results is the reduction of incarcerations of blacks compared to whites for stupid reasons. Again I'm white and will never go to prison but I'm being shafted since my tax dollars are being wasted on this wasteful minority incarceration on top of the TrumpCare shaft (along with the ineffective and wasteful Trump wall). Trump has to go and I'd be fine with a decent Republican like fat boy Christie. I wish Trump would quit but he will never leave even if he loses the general election.
Mirai Hayashi
In his speech, he just called on people to invoke the 2nd amendment! INSANITY!!!!!! DAMMIT He's trying to start a CIVIL WAR
Bob Fosse
anything to distract from the fact that these riots are occurring in large, Democrat-controlled cities.
Riots are happening in ‘Republican’ cities too. Take your blinders off.
u_s__reamer
"AMERICAN CARNAGE". Promises made, promises kept? Trump has finally unmasked himself as an empty suit, a cowering, cowardly troll reduced to lobbing incendiary tweets from his bunker. Americans will never forget this hardest of history lessons. They must now turn a new page and reboot society where respect will be shown to all citizens equally. RIP all the innocent victims of Amerikan "law'n'order".
bass4funk
Oh, stop, we never had an out of control rioting mob like this, if we did, it would be irresponsible for any SS agent to allow any President to step out and engage the people, that wouldn’t happen.
Are you serious? Hatta Japanese! been on US soil doing the Pearl Harbor attack, of course he wouldn’t have been outside, what on earth are you talking about? ROFL!
no, he should not be, because if he did then people think it’s just words and nothing else, it would be a waste of time, it should have meaning..
Yes, rioters and looters should go away, far, far away.
Just in: And I am not kidding about this...you can you look it up. This fool just ordered full military force against the protesters,
Great!
I would fault him if he didn’t send the military in, it’s enough and you need to crush this as soon as you can.
Kuya 808
The country has been beset by angry demonstrations for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s
Ah.... the sixties. Anybody here old enough to remember them? If you do, and were paying attention, you might recall that the race based riots back then didn't do much of anything to usher in a wave of progressive policies. In fact, they were probably one of the driving forces behind the election and then reelection of one Richard Milhous Nixon. Nixon carried 49 states in 1972 as American voters shifted their political alignment solidly to the right, this as a direct result of the social and racial unrest that was unleashed on the American public by violent activists.
This is not a theory (conspiracy or otherwise) but the result of numerous studies examining the problem. A very recent study out of Princeton University ( as reported in the NewYorker Magazine) reports that, historically, race riots in America have not resulted in a shift in public opinion towards a more liberal progressive attitude but have, in fact, had the opposite effect with a clear backlash in public opinion and a major shift to the right. This study found that non-violent demonstrations did not have this effect. It's the rioting and looting that set the attitude shift in motion. It should be noted that neither Princeton nor the NewYorker are bastions of right wing ideology and this report was issued as a warning of what could happen in November.
If history can tell us anything about what is happening now, it might just be that the antifa and BLM activist passing out bricks and hit lists of who and what is to be attacked might as well be passing out red pills and MAGA hats.
Ah_so
Now Trump has announced that he's going to send the army in. No longer the police or the national guard, but he is planning to use the federal army against his own citizens.
Another major step towards full-blown fascism.
It's taken three years, but can anyone be that surprised that his Presidency would end like this? His chaotic administration has ended up with chaos on the streets and the men who signed up to protect the country from foreign threats are now suppressing internal protests.
Strangerland
If you remove the ability for the people to protest peacefully, you ensure they will protest with violence. The current protests are a direct result of unreasonable, unforgiving, uncompassionate right-wing aggression, refusing to address any issues, and instead just saying “shut up”.
Trump is not responsible for these protests. But he’s been throwing gasoline on the fire since he became president, after he built up the fire with his birther kindling.
And now, he has no come how to deal with the issue other than to turn America into a police state. Because he’s got zero credibility as a leader, and therefore does not have the ability to convince the people to stop. He must impose it through force.
And does anyone think that anyone will feel that the problem has been resolved whatsoever? Nope.
This is what you get for electing an incompetent leader only-trumpers. This is a direct result of that vote you cast. Good job, you helped burn down your country.
Ah_so
The SS? An unfortunate abbreviation, but perhaps unintentionally revealing.
Mr Kipling
Those saying Trump is a coward.... Just remember, he would be out on the streets dealing with the rioters in person if he could!
Sadly he has a longstanding medical condition in his heels which prevents him from doing so. Strict doctors orders.. otherwise....... :)
BigYen
Once again, in a time of crisis, Trump’s public statements are vituperative and divisive.
Whereas Terrence Floyd, an ordinary guy from Minneapolis who’s lost his brother to violence, talks peace.
TheLongTermer
I was watching the former mayor of NYC, and his response to the rioting in his city. He said during his mayorship, there were no riots, because there would be consequences, but you look at these Dem controlled cities like ATL etc, the re occuring response is blame Trump and crying and pleading for the protesters to stop.
Perhaps some good will finally come from this like laws where police can be prosectued faster, but the catch is, if you allow criminals to operate freely, and when they are caught and then they can prosecute the prosecutors...more Dem logic.
I find it interesting that this DeBlasio guy, during the initial stages of the corona pandemic, was telling MSM that he did not want to close the schools, or the city. Now this guy, after his countless blame Trump rants, lack of ventilator speeches, has done a 180 and is now informing us with his deep wisdom that keeping things locked down...well its the new norm.
The logic is baffeling because all of these Dem leaders, I have seen, are encouraging people to get out and protest, but other things come out of their mouths, depending on what day it is.
So, to go to work, school or other beneficial things for society, that is not allowed, but to go loot inventory that does not belong to you, spray grafitti, cause millions? worth of dollars of property damage, that is ok. No need to shelter in place if you want to do that..your feelings are important and your antics benefit us all.
Mirai Hayashi
The military should NEVER...I repeat NEVER be used to turn against its own people. Only dictators and fascists turns its military against its own people (see Hitler, Hussein, Gaddafi etc....) Where are they now...yes...DEAD! History never sides with dictators! Didn't learn anything from history??
Strangerland
Trump’s America is literally worse right now that the rhetoric I used before he was elected to describe how his presidency would turn out.
u_s__reamer
"...put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”
Judges need to frame Trump's two cent's worth of "legal advice" and put it on the wall of their offices to remind them of their duty when a corrupt, criminal ex-president comes to stand before them at the bar of justice.
zichi
Twice I made a small post about Trump walking outside the WH and twice deleted. Why? It was broadcasted on live TV.
TheLongTermer
He is asking to stop the destruction.
History has a way of repeating itself...if your too dumb to learn from past mistakes
Remember....."cant we all get along?" I do. dude was beat senslessly by out of control thug cops. Reaction? Weeks of burning and looting. What did that accomplish? Any new laws or police, city council accountablity?
Strangerland
Trump has sealed his legacy with his response to the riots and the coronavirus. As a leader he’ll never be forgotten. He’s to forever be known as the worst president in American history.
Mr. Noidall
Let's examine lefty progressive logic:
Us lockdown protesters may have spread coronavirus widely, cellphone data suggests--The Gaurdian.
Trump-supporting coronavirus lockdown protesters are suicidal--Jimmy Kimmel.
Lockdown protests inside Michigan capital devastatingly worrisome--Dr. Brix.
Lockdown protesters don't care about lives--Washington Post.
Anti-lockdown protestors are twisting the meaning of liberty--Slate.
The anti-quarantine protesters aren't Rosa Parks. More like typhoid Mary--Washington Post.
Coronavirus lockdown protests risk your health and slow the reopening of the economy--USA Today.
Protesting peacefully government officials who think they're dictators=bad.
As you can see: Looting and setting mom and pop shops and minority-owned business on fire and spreading coronavirus just to virtue signal=good.
And you wonder why we can't have nice things.
Strangerland
Nothing changed, because the stance of the right is “you looted, therefore we don’t even care what you were protesting”, ensuring that the problem has zero resolution whatsoever. Rinse and repeat.
TheLongTermer
Of course, thats real leadership. Should we sit back and watch more precincts burn? buildings destroyed?
How much more should be allowed? Its not a step towards fascism, instead its preventing anarchy by individuals who cant control themselves.
These domestic terrorist are actually puttying the US at risk and if Trump has to do what useless governess cant do, it shows us allot about their leadership. These enemies are going from city to city, pillaging and burning.
Your saying that should be allowed?
Ah_so
Peaceful protesters in Washington DC have had rubber bullets fired at them to make way for Trump to do a photo opportunity in front of a church.
He has lost his mind. If he illegally orders the military to fire in civilians, there military should uphold the law and refuse, as they are legally obliged to do.
Strangerland
Leaders encourage. Dictators threaten.
Strangerland
It’s all he’s left with, because as a result of his failed leadership, no one will respect him as a leader. So he has to dictate that everyone stop through force.
A real leader, like Obama, would have been our there providing a strong message of togetherness, providing the people with a sense of confidence. Trump destroyed any confidence in his leadership, through never having actually lead.
So the military is his only resort.
Wolfpack
How many more murders, assaults, and black businesses are we going to watch burn down before Dems do something about the mess they created in America's cities? Do something! A good number of the rioters are not even black. There are young white rioters all over television going into black communities and throwing molotov cocktails at police cars and smashing the windows out of businesses. Do something Dems! You are standing around fiddling with your fingers pointing at Trump while your cities are crumbling around you.
Mr. Noidall
Obama sure was a leader. He came through on one of his biggest campaign promises: to fundamentally change America.