Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

House prosecutors wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly attack on Congress Tuesday as they opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial with graphic video of the attempted insurrection and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat.
The detailed and emotional presentation by Democrats was followed by meandering and occasionally confrontational arguments from the Trump defense team, which insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment and asserted that he cannot be convicted as a former president. Even Trump’s backers in the Senate winced, several saying his lawyers were not helpful to his case.
The senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves the day of the attack, watched and listened, unable to avoid the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving. While many minds are made up, the senators will face their own moment to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump of the sole charge “incitement of insurrection.”
The heavy emotional weight of the trial punctuates Trump’s enduring legacy, the first president to face impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached. The Jan 6 Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, a domestic attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.
“That’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” declared Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md, in opening remarks. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”
Trump’s lawyers insist he is not guilty, his fiery words just figures of speech.
In a key early test, senators rejected an effort by Trump's allies to halt the trial, instead affirming the Senate’s authority under the Constitution to decide the case. They voted 56-44 to confirm their jurisdiction, ruling that impeaching a president after he leaves office is constitutionally permissible. Six Republicans joined the Democrats.
Security remained extremely tight at the Capitol on Tuesday, a changed place after the attack, fenced off with razor wire and with armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House managers walked across the shuttered building to prosecute the case before the Senate.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would not be watching the trial of his predecessor.
“Joe Biden is the president, he’s not a pundit, he’s not going to opine on back and forth arguments,” she said.
With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, sworn to deliver impartial justice, the trial started with the Democratic House managers' gripping recollections, as they described police officers maimed in the chaos and rioters parading in the very chamber where the trial was being held.
Trump’s team countered that the Constitution doesn’t allow impeachment at this late date. Though the trial now proceeds, that’s a legal issue that could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.
Lead lawyer Bruce Castor said that he ditched his prepared remarks after hearing the prosecutors’ opening and instead spoke conversationally to the senators, saying Trump’s team would do nothing but denounce the “repugnant” attack and “in the strongest possible way denounce the rioters.” He appealed to the senators as “patriots first,” and encouraged them to be “cool headed” as they assess the arguments.
Trump attorney David Schoen turned the trial toward starkly partisan tones, saying the Democrats were fueled by a “base hatred” of the former president.
Republicans made it clear that they were unhappy with Trump’s defense, many of them saying they didn’t understand where it was going -- particularly Castor’s opening. Louisiana Sen Bill Cassidy, who voted with Democrats to move forward with the trial, said that Trump’s team did a “terrible job.” Maine Sen Susan Collins, who also voted with Democrats, said she was “perplexed.” Sen Lisa Murkowki of Alaska said it was a “missed opportunity” for the defense.
The early defense struggles also underscored the uphill battle that Trump’s lawyers face in defending conduct that preceded an insurrection that senators themselves personally experienced. Though they will almost certainly win Trump's acquittal — by virtue of the composition of the Senate — they nonetheless face a challenge of defanging the emotion from a trial centered on events that remain raw and visceral, even for Republicans.
At one pivotal point, Raskin told his personal story of bringing his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives.
“Senators, this cannot be our future,” Raskin said through tears. “This cannot be the future of America.”
The House prosecutors had argued there is no “January exception” for a president to avoid impeachment on his way out the door. Rep Joe Neguse, D-Colo, referred to the corruption case of William Belknap, a war secretary in the Grant administration, who was impeached, tried and ultimately acquitted by the Senate after leaving office.
If Congress stands by, “it would invite future presidents to use their power without any fear of accountability.," he said.
On the vote, six Republicans joined with Democrats pursue the trial, just one more than on a similar vote last week. Cassidy joined Collins, Murkowski, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. But the total of 56 was still far from the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes that would be needed for conviction.
It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators were witnesses themselves. At his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.
Presidential impeachment trials have been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, senators were allowed to spread out, including in the “marble room” just off the Senate floor or even in the public galleries, but most were at their desks.
Presiding was not the chief justice of the United States, as in previous presidential impeachment trials, but the chamber’s senior-most member of the majority party, Sen Patrick Leahy of Vermont.
Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the substantive opening arguments will begin at noon Wednesday. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend.
Trump's second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.
This time, Trump's “stop the steal” rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see.
The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the attack. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died the next day of his injuries.
Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor at New York University and an expert on impeachment, said in an interview, “This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Jarring video of the drive they Trump ordered and republicans failed to condemn in a timely manner.
SuperLib
All over a manufactured lie by Trump and the GOP.
Mr. Noidall
The whole thing is illegitimate. The constitution says only the Chief Justice shall preside over an impeachment trial of a president. Not a democratic senator. Next, the constitution says only a sitting president can be impeached. Democrats have no trouble shredding the constitution. That’s why it was extra poignant when Trump’s lower closed with the insight that the founding fathers framed the constitution with a fear of thuggery at forefront. Thuggery was their way of saying democracy. Mob rule. Unprincipled votes. Trying to overthrow a president from day one because you don’t like him. Power stuff there. Can’t wait from Trump’s team to show the storming of the federal building in Portland. The siege of square blocks in Seattle by anarchist, supported by the governor who called it the summer of love. Maxine Waters inciting violence against political opponents. All this shows clearly what Trump’s lawyer said: the dems are trying to disenfranchise 74 million votes, and moving to ensure another dissident presidential candidate never makes it out in f the gates ever again.
PTownsend
Watch Trump's far right supporters claim 'media hit job', claim it was a peaceful protest, revise the events in their attempts to cover up their Trump and his fellow R's roles in the deadly attack.
That the Republicans in the senate are unwilling to be held accountable for Trump and his fellow Republicans feeding the angry mobs that attacked the capital in a failed attempt to steal the election shows how little the Republicans care about the country and the rule of law.
Historically it’s been feared democracies could result in a ‘tyranny of the majority’. The US is seeing its opposite, a tyranny of the minority.
The senate is evenly split: 50 Republicans, 50 Democrats. The states Democrats represent have 40,000,000 more Americans than those represented by Republicans.
Biden got 7,000,000,000 more votes than Trump. A clear majority of Americans voted to elect the Democratic candidate.
The Republican Party continues its efforts to weaken voting rights and elections in general. When the R’s lose they call fraud/hoax/rigged, words their base parrotsThe aim of the Republican Party is to weaken the democratic principles the country has been built on.
That the Republican Party cannot succeed in winning the White House through the popular votes without allowing the country’s most extreme groups like Qanon, the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the dozens of other violent-prone ultra-right white nationalist groups into its ‘tent’ shows how low the Republican Party is willing to go.
P. Smith
Since you’re such an originalist, show me where in the constitution the general right to privacy is stated. I’ll wait. But, since I’m a nice guy, I’ll give you a hint: Check the penumbras and emanations.
Michael Machida
Donald Trump was the worst President that ever crawled all over the White House. He is going down. He is going to be Impeached and I have my bag of popcorn watching this Reality TV President's End Time. Fun! Amazing time for we Americans. Go! Go! Go! ; ^ )
Penfold
The orange man will be acquitted cos it’s a political circus. Russian collusion, bla bla bla
Dems should be focusing on real stuff instead of hating. Their hate will turn to anyone who doesn’t agree with them next, not very democratic in my opinion
Jim
Another constitutional expert! Where were you for the past four years when Trump was using the constitution as toilet paper to wipe his ass! This impeachment is only about Trumps role in sending the mob on his behalf to do violence and overthrow the legitimate election results! He surely did so! Now he should face the consequences of his traitorous actions...but he won’t because of the majority of GOP senators who will turn a blind eye!
By the way just to remind you that BIDEN WON AND TRUMP LOST... no amount of your whining will change this fact!
NOMINATION
That's right but that doesn't change the fact that you are still talking about Trump 3 weeks after leaving office.
SuperLib
Trump isn't President anymore. Chief Justice Roberts himself said his participation is not required. Take it up with him.
He was impeached by the House while he was a sitting President.
Still deflecting?
Jsapc
Trump if the former president, so the presence of the Chief Justice is not required. Former president Trump will be presided by the Senate president "Pro Tempore", exactly like in 2010, when former federal judge Thomas Porteous was impeached.
The constitution doesn't say a former president can not be impeached.
Otherwise, you are advocating that during the lame duck last year of his presidency, a president ipso facto becomes unimpeachable and therefore absolutely above all laws. That would be crazy.
Storming the Capitol building with the intent of hanging the vice-president, yes, exactly! You're finally getting it.
...that you watch Fox News.
Mr. Noidall
Then this isn’t an impeachment trial then. The senate has no jurisdiction here. If there are crimes Trump has committed, then they need to be taken up in lower courts. Impeachment is to remove a sitting president. In order to bar Trump from running again, he first has to be removed from office. Which, as you stated, is impossible since he’s no longer president.
viking68
If the representatives voted now to impeach, you would be right.
The fact is, a sitting president was impeached.
It is about accountability and slowing down others from trying to circumvent a legitimate election.
One mistake of the impeachment is to focus on the "incitement to riot" on Jan. 6th. There are a long list of actions that should be enough to impeach Trump. "Find me 11,780 votes...." asking everyone to include the VP to illegally circumvent the vote. This was completely grotesque.
I never faulted Trump with bringing legal cases, but the courts didn't accept conspiracies and rejected the cases based on the evidence.
Even if he is not convicted, the public will see that these kinds of seditious acts should not be allowed to go unchecked.
Jsapc
Yes it is. Trump was impeached during the final week of his presidency, and will stand trial as a former president. It's not that hard of a concept to grasp, unless you are only arguing in bad faith.
Otherwise, again, you would be advocating presidents are above all laws in their final year. That would be insane.
That is simply not true, so no need to debate it.
Simon Foston
Mr. NoidallToday 08:30 am JST
Sounds like a good idea. I wonder how he would get on with impartial jurors who don't have to be scared of losing their jobs if they antagonise his base.
M3M3M3
I'm certainly no fan of Trump but I find the arguments against the constitutionality of impeachment to be convincing.
The word 'President' in the constitution has always been interpreted to mean the 'sitting president'. The idea that 'President' should now also be interpreted to include all 'former presidents' and 'former civil officers' for the purpose of Art 2 (and only Art 2!) is a stretch. It would mean a future Republican congress could impeach Barack Obama, or disqualify any former congressman, senator or cabinet member who might pose a political threat in the next election. Giving congress this much power would guarantee chaos and the eventual end of real democracy. I wouldn't be surprised if the Supreme court steps in to put an end to this.
The purpose of impeachment was to provide a practical remedy against a sitting president who can't normally be indicted and brought before an ordinary court. The moment he leaves office (by the expiry of his term or resignation), he can be tried for incitement or any other alleged crimes in an ordinary court just like every other private citizen. It ceases to be an issue for congress once he's no longer the sitting president.
viking68
I respectfully disagree because of the remedies available (prevent them from holding office again) and because he was the president when he was impeached.
There was a case in the 1800's were a former cabinet member was convicted in the Senate trial after leaving office. So, the constitution should and does work to impeach someone, even if they leave office before the trial.
Jsapc
No, it won't. This is a just a run of the mill slippery slope argument that is as baseless as it is inane.
zurcronium
An ex-president is not any other citizen and to pretend otherwise is comical.
The logical comparison to this situation is if a President of a bank loots it while he was in power and then resigns. Then when prosecuted he says he is no longer the Bank President and therefore cannot be prosecuted. It is a fake excuse to try an cover for the Trump criminality which began when he falsely claimed victory on election night, lying once again to the American people. Over those two months he committed numerous crimes, in Georgia for example, but the most egregious is planning and then executing sedition via his deluded white christian nationalist band of terrorists. This situation demands he be put on trial for his obvious crimes to set the precedent that Presidential power has limits, yes that is right, limits to inciting sedition and murdering police.
Mr. Noidall
alright. Please show us a clause.
ulysses
donald is not going to pay this bunch if lawyers too, he will stiff them the same way he stiffed rudy.
But what a pathetic show from the donald team, I can understand they are taking up a case no one else wants to touch with a bargepole, but boy, I would ask for proof these guys cleared the bar!!!!
Bjorn Tomention
The Whole thing is a circus orchestrated by the liberals and there crooked media to spin the agenda into overdrive.
ulysses
If rudy had taken up the case, we would least had some laughs, instead of shaking our heads in disgust!!!!
M3M3M3
I don't think this is a convincing counter-argument. If a sitting president commits a crime and then resigns immediately before an impeachment vote is taken, what's the problem? No loophole is being exploited. The purpose of impeachment is to remove him from office and strip him of immunity. By resigning, that result (the one impeachment is designed to bring about) already exists. Impeachment becomes redundant. Impeachment was not intended to be used as a public shaming ritual, even if many now see it that way.
Haaa Nemui
Well... all of those saying the trial can't go ahead because of the fact he is no longer a sitting president have just lost that argument. 56-44 voted in favor of the trial proceeding.
NOMINATION
Don't hold your breath. I typically get the "check the internet" response.
zichi
Watched the opening. First Trump lawyer was rambling and even admitted Trump had lost the election which will have angered his client.
Jsapc
And legally keep him from running ever again. That's the whole point here.
lincolnman
OK, now I'm really confused....Trump's attorney today at the impeachment trial just said;
*Bruce Castor Jr., one of former President Donald Trump's defense lawyers in his second impeachment trial, explicitly acknowledged President Joe Biden's victory and said the *American people were "smart enough" to vote in a new administration.
*Castor argued that Trump should not be convicted and barred from holding federal office by the Senate because the American people already made a conscious choice to boot him from office. *While Castor's presentation during the first day of the trial was rambling and difficult to follow, he did clearly state that the American people elected Biden, a fact that Trump spent months denying.
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-lawyer-bruce-castor-americans-smart-enough-elect-new-president-2021-2
So "The Big Lie" was all just a BIG LIE? All the "the election was stolen from us", it "was rigged", "I won in a landslide" was all a fairy tale?
All the ranting and raving about fighting and take back our country at the rally on Jan 6 was BS and a scam?
So Trump supporters, explain this to us - who is right? Trump when he continues to say the election was stolen, or his lawyer who today said Trump lost and Biden was elected fairly and legitimately?
GdTokyo
You get the legal representation you pay for.
The idea that a former president who was impeached while still in office can’t be convicted out of office is so silly on its face, that any Senator who actually believes that (spoiler alert: they don’t) is too stupid to be a United States Senator.
So why argue an unfounded debunked argument? Because they all know he’s guilty AF. And they know that we know it as well. So 44 invertebrate Eunichs (nice to see the Senator from the “great” state of Louisiana grow a pair) decided to punt on 1st down rather than to uphold their oaths as Senators.
Pathetic. I guess having no scruples allows them to live with themselves.
P. Smith
A clause is a direct quote. Anyone with a basic education can easily pick out the points in Trump’s speech in which he encourages his supporters to go to the Capitol building to confront members of Congress. When you combine this with the fact that Trump was painfully aware of his supporters history of answering his calls for violence, you get incitement.
I know that’s a lot of steps to follow, but I’m confident in your ability.
Slayer
Kind of a stretch on sensational reporting.......
CS
Liberals setting themselves up for major losses in the future.
kokoro7
Ha = while John Quincy Adams may have had his opinion about impeachment after an official has left office, he was talking about himself and his wording to that effect was not included in the constitution.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah, you guys have been saying that for a long time now. Last impeachment was going to be the end of the Democrats.
lincolnman
Come on Trump supporters, help us understand....
Trump has stated since Nov that he won in a landslide, the election was stolen, that it was rigged...
Yet his lawyer defending him at his impeachment trial said today; "Americans have spoken", and "they have booted him from office", and "voted in a new administration".
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-lawyer-bruce-castor-americans-smart-enough-elect-new-president-2021-2
So Trump, to keep from being impeached, has instructed his lawyer to admit that he was LYING all along. The "Big LIe" was coming straight out of Trump's mouth. He was scamming and playing his supporters with all the "it was rigged" talk...and grifting them for millions to "fight the steal"...
Wanna explain that to us or are you too humiliated?
bass4funk
Be so happy when this joke and laughable spectacle is over and Trump is acquitted again...
zichi
bass4funk
Why do you even care. Trump will never be president again. The lawyer admitted his client had lost the election.
Pukey2
People like Rafael Cruz and Nimrata Randhawa need to realize that if the fat guy isn't impeached, they can kiss their 2024 ambitions away because there's no way they'll win the Q party presidential primaries against the fat guy.
bass4funk
Because I can.
“If” he’s convicted which he won’t so....
Which has nothing to do with the Democrats once again futile efforts to try and impeach a private citizen, just dumb, but it’s to be expected of Democrats.
M3M3M3
@viking68
Yes, I can see where you're coming from but the problem you face is that the text of the constitution seems to refute this. It says "Judgement in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office..". To give effect to your interpretation, the 'and' must be read as 'or'. That's not something the courts will accept lightly.
As to the 1800s case, congress did impeach someone who resigned immediately before the vote was taken. However, I don't think this was ever reviewed by the courts. It could very well have been unconstitutional.
HBJ
@Mr. Noidall - So how would you deal with a President who commits a high crime and misdemeanour during the final hour of his/her final day in office? Does the constitution mean it would be impossible to hold that President accountable no matter how grave the act was?
sunfunbun
It's typical of Republicans and particularly Trump supporters to question the constitutionality of an impeachment on a matter where insurrection and treason against the constitution by them and him is the issue.
They'll try to use the constitution to support lies when they can and go against the US constitution and democracy to promote lies and narrative for fascism incited by Trump.
They're not American patriots, that's for 100% certain.
lincolnman
Well, we learned several things today....
The video showed how much the MAGA hoards support Blue Lives Matter - by insulting, attacking, and in one case, murdering a law enforcement officer protecting the Capitol...
Trump's lawyer admits "The Big Lie" was just that - a BIG LIE - testifying that Trump lost the election and was "booted out" by the American people...
This admission by the Trump lawyer also shows that 'Stop the Steal" was indeed a STEAL - Trump knew he lost but instead kept up with the "I won in a landslide" scam just so he could bilk more money from his supporters...over $250 million so far...
Will the Repubs in the Senate have the courage to impeach - doubtful. But what today did was put in the official record that Trump admitted his "the election was crooked and I won" campaign was all just a huge lie and a total scam.
There it is Trump supporters - testimony under oath by Trump's own lawyer - that you were lied to, scammed, and played...
zichi
An ex President never becomes a private citizen. What would happen if one of them moved to Russia or North Korea has a private citizen. They are guarded for life to protect the nation not them.
Even if not convicted Trump will never be president again
SuperLib
Trump will never hold office again. Even if he ran he'd lose again. That being said, he could tease people with statements in 2022 or 2023 and form some kind of fundraiser that he will pocket in the end when he "decides against it."
I can't wait to see the look on McConnell's face when his party votes to acquit. The GOP can hide behind their fake "unconstitutional" claims, but they'll know the consequences. Appeal to the Trump base or get voted out of office. Four years of watching Trump bring the party down will get renewed for another 4 years.
Unless, of course, there's a GOP civil war.
P. Smith
And his Barry educated supporters would gladly send the leftover money from their food stamps to this fund.
P. Smith
*barely educated
P. Smith
Wjst is truly dumb is constantly conflating the impeachment with the trial.
Pukey2
The fat guy will sell state secrets to the Russians and even China if enough money was offered. All he ever understands is money. The whole family should be thrown in jail. Princess' children are going to feel like orphans soon.
bass4funk
Which everyone knows is a complete joke. No witnesses, no depositions, No factual evidence other than some Viking hat wearing fool. Maybe Michael Cohen can testify for the Democrats and as unconstitutional as this process is, the Democrat led Senate can make up any reason they want to impeach a sitting President....wait, Trump is not a sitting President...oh, well...so much for the constitutionality of this farce.
No, they are patriots especially and should question the legitimacy of this circus and not just follow some quack of partisan politicians that want to force feed the public into thinking that this former President is a threat other than possibly in 2024 which is possible ans they’ll never get the conviction they want so...
M3M3M3
I can answer that, if you don't mind. The constitution does provide a remedy for this situation in Art III. A former president can be put on trial for any crimes they've committed during their tenure once they leave office. It's not as if the president can murder someone, immediately resign, and then never be held accountable. If you want private citizen Trump to face criminal charges (and real consequences), the proper authority to contact is the US attorney's office in Washington DC, not the senate.
Jsapc
No, that's not correct at all. Even if you try to interpret the text to the letter, "and" isn't necessarily in this context (or any other for that matter) used to show that one thing (impeachment) must come before another (disqualification). It simply presents two non-contrasting ideas (the whole point of "and" as a grammatical conjunction).
lostrune2
A president who lost re-election in the last days of office has nothing to lose
There's no stopping any future president to attempt the same in the last days of office
Except save for one - a president who values his/her legacy
But what if a future president doesn't care about that? So why not make an attempt? What's to stop him/her?
bass4funk
So from the so called smart and highly educated Democrats (lol) what do they think they can get out of this or what’s their overall goal for this charade except to be laughed out of the room.
lincolnman
Lots of pro-Trump posts - no reply to this though...I guess they are too humiliated...
GdTokyo
The reason that 44 Invertebrate Eunichs voted for the completely stupid and non-sense argument that this trial is in-constitutional is because otherwise they would have to defend the indefensible.
Its laughable.