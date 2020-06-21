Trump unleashes grievances at rally; suggests virus testing should slow down

President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.
Trump ignored health warnings to go through with his first rally in 110 days — one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans, put 40 million out of work and upended Trump's reelection bid. The rally was meant to restart his reelection effort less than five months before the president faces voters again.
“The choice in 2020 is very simple,” Trump said. “Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob, or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?”
Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu,” a racist term for COVID-19 that originated from China. He also tried to defend his handling of the pandemic, even as cases continue to surge in many states, including Oklahoma.
He complained that robust coronavirus testing was making his record look bad — and suggested the testing effort should slow down.
“Here’s the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more cases,” he said. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down.’ They test and they test.”
In the hours before the rally, crowds were significantly lighter than expected, and campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to address an overflow space outdoors. When Trump thundered that “the silent majority is stronger than ever before," about a third of the seats at his indoor rally were empty.
Trump tried to explain away the crowd size by blaming the media for declaring “don't go, don't come, don't do anything" and by insisting there were protesters outside who were “doing bad things." But the small crowds of pre-rally demonstrators were largely peaceful, and Tulsa police reported just one arrest Saturday afternoon.
Just hours before the rally, Trump's campaign revealed that six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that “quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” and that neither the affected staffers nor anyone who was in immediate contact with them would attend the event.
News of the infections came just a short time before Trump departed for Oklahoma, and the president raged to aides that the information had been made public, according to two White House and campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Trump devoted more than 10 minutes of his 105-minute rally — with the crowd laughing along — trying to explain away a pair of odd images from his speech last weekend at West Point, blaming his slippery leather-soled shoes for video of him walking awkwardly down a ramp as he left the podium. And then he declared that he used two hands to drink a cup of water because he didn't want to spill water on his tie.
But Trump also leaned in hard on cultural issues, including the push to tear down statues and rename military bases honoring Confederate generals in the wake of nationwide protests about racial injustice.
“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments. Tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control," Trump said. “They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new repressive regime in its place."
Trump also floated the idea of a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning an American flag, an act of protest covered by the First Amendment. And he revived his attacks on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Somalia, claiming she would want “to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came, Somalia: no government, no safety, no police, no nothing — just anarchy."
“And now she’s telling us how to run our country," Trump continued. “No, thank you."
After a three-month break from rallies, Trump spent the evening reviving a lot of his greatest hits, including boasts about the pre-pandemic economy and complaints about the media. But he made no mention of George Floyd, the Black man whose death under the knee of a white Minnesota police officer launched weeks of protests from coast to coast.
Large gatherings in the United States were shut down in March because of the coronavirus. The rally was scheduled over the protests of local health officials as COVID-19 cases spike in many states, while the choice of host city and date — it was originally set for Friday, Juneteenth, and in a city where a 1921 white-on-Black attack killed as many as 300 people — prompted anger amid a national wave of protests against racial injustice.
But Trump and his advisers forged forward, believing that a return to the rally stage would reenergize the president, who is furious that he has fallen behind Democrat Joe Biden in polls, and reassure Republicans growing anxious about the state of the presidential race and their ability to hold onto the Senate. But the smaller-than-expected crowds may only increase GOP worries.
The president's campaign tried to point fingers elsewhere, accusing protesters of blocking access to metal detectors and preventing people from entering the rally.
City officials had expected a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. Trump's campaign, for its part, declared that it had received over a million ticket requests. The crowd that gathered was far less than that, though the rally, being broadcast on cable, will also target voters in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.
The campaign handed out masks and hand sanitizer, but there was no requirement that participants use them. Participants also underwent a temperature check.
"I don't think it's anything worse than the flu," said Brian Bernard, 54, a retired IT worker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who sported a Trump 2020 hat. "I haven't caught a cold or a flu in probably 15 years, and if I haven't caught a cold or flu yet, I don't think I'm gonna catch COVID."
expat
Entirely predictable. He couldn't even fill a 20,000 seat venue. That's one seat for every lie he's told in the past 3 years.
YuriOtani
There were suppose to be an overflow of 20,000 rabid fans but they could not fill up the BOK. There are no obstructions to enter the BOK. Trump is still blathering on
Numan
trump said:
TheLongTermer
Watch the "Trump is responsible for a rise in COVID infections due to his rally" comments.
Sorry the shelf life on that has already expired. During the peaceful riots, you conveniently forgot to mention COVID, mask up, shelter in place, order ventilators. Of course we know alt righters were responsible for the burning and looting also; you used that one during the peaceful riots, so we get it.
Time to throw out that and try a new one. Boltons book will be out soon, you can try that one.
What about the damages done to cities, the survey of that and cost, and the related infections? Havent seen anything on that.....still waiting..)
Busby
Gee, who could have predicted that....
"Upended" is probably a little mild - more like "buried"...
Must be the silent majority in all those empty seats...
My, my - his BFF Xi won't be happy with that - Trump will have to "take a knee" and plead with him again...just like Bolton said...
The fact that he brought these up just goes to show how much they get under his skin - and they should, he looked like a feeble old man...
I'm sure the six Trump staffers who are now infected said the same thing...
Numan
trump will either demand another rally, or he will whine on Twitter about fake news and CNN.
Then he will start having random press conferences again about health or some new change, but he will only talk about the rally and that so many people showed up.
TheLongTermer
But no bricks on pallets to throw at windows or people?
Blacklabel
all this mocking from people who support a guy who can’t get 200 people to show up to hear him “speak”.
good event for the first one back.
Simon Foston
TheLongTermerToday 10:47 am JST
I don't think we'll be seeing many of those kinds of comments, as hardly anyone seems to have gone to his stupid rally.
Numan
@Long
There would be too many wasted bricks left on the pallet because the turn out sucked!
Numan
@Black
The article is about trump's pathetic rally turn out.
Stay on topic please!
Blacklabel
Nothing pathetic about the turnout. Its a political speech, not a concert or a football game.
Ah_so
Bye bye Trump. Worst speech ever.
Arrrgh-Type
Trump doesn't have much left. A broken record, playing the same insults and themes, over and over again. He's out of ideas, and out of his league. Much of the rest of America is waking up to this, although there will be many diehards who will hold on to the bitter end.
Blacklabel
story now: "literally no one went!"
story next 2 weeks: "The large rally attendance caused coronavirus cases to increase 10x as many!"
zichi
Grand Wizard Trump, failing to arouse the smaller than expected crowds and looking more like the wizard of oz down the red brick road.
zichi
No sign of the “Portrait” which is what Ivanka Trump calls the First Lady. According to her, her step mum is all show and no talk.
Busby
There's no way to categorize this other than a complete and utter disaster...
Trump, who obsesses about ratings and crowd size, was confronted with a half-empty arena...in his words, very bad optics...
Six of his staffers have become infected with the virus - something that Dr Fauci, Dr Brix, and his Surgeon General all said was likely to occur, and recommended against any large indoor events...
Now one wonders how many other attendees, staffers, even Trump himself, will test positive over the next two weeks. And there's no minimizing this virus - yesterday the CDC reported the highest number of infections, 30K, since May 1.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/20/us-reports-his-number-of-daily-coronavirus-cases-since-may-1.html
After this humiliating failure, Trump will be slinking back to the bunker...
Blacklabel
That West Point story was hilarious and amazing. Great story teller!
zichi
Trump orders a recount
Kumagaijin
I've heard that hospitals in Tulsa have ordered thousands of ventilators as a huge Covid-19 spike is expected in the next few weeks.
Blacklabel
but no "literally no one" was at the rally, why the huge spike?
bass4funk
Hardly, wait for the official numbers to come out and remember, we still have an pandemic going on. So not everyone wants to go out, especially the elderly, but once it's safe again, that'll go up and remember, if Trump were that bad in political shape he wouldn't be hovering so high when it comes to trust and the economy. But we know the liberal press would never admit to that.
Blacklabel
luckily, rally attendance is not a prerequisite for voting for Trump. Some of the at risk people decided to stay home and watch on TV instead, but still enjoyed the rally and will come out to vote.
GW
Don't like the truth eh trumpy boy!
bass4funk
How?
This is the first rally after an ongoing pandemic, don't worry, more to come.
That means many, many more protesters will become infected....oh, that's right, the numbers do seem to be rising.
I wonder how many more in Seattle will become infected....Portland as well. Scary!
With Joe?
cracaphat
He's right there.The white women who voted him in, will most likely do the same come November.I guess he didn't touch them up so he's good.
Blacklabel
Love how liberals talk about the bunker, when Trump was there for like 45 minutes and Biden has been there permanently for pretty much the entirety of 2020, and is still there.
Jim Harper
The turnout is hardly the important thing to take away from this rally, whether it's a million people or a single bored stoner attracted by the pretty lights. All you need to know is that the most powerful man in the country announced that doing less testing results in less infections. At that point all political divisions, interests and sympathies fade into nothingness; nobody should tolerate that kind of dribbling stupidity.
ulysses
I was really impressed when he drank a glass of water, from one hand!!!!
Busby
It helps if you read the article before commenting...
Trump's worrying...half-empty - very bad optics....
They were outside - the attendees were inside...may want to do a little more research....
Next Trump rally will be held in Chernobyl...radiation suits optional...
Trump is going to invite Joe to his WH bunker? If you say so...
ulysses
WH was quick to clarify that trump’s statement about less testing was a joke.
It sure wasn’t a joke for trump, so he’ll not be happy.
I think WH should focus on the fact that he could drink water with one wobbly hand!!
Blacklabel
Oh Antifa just showed up outside the rally to attack the peaceful attendees on their way home. but the media is calling them Black Lives Matter protesters.
Numan
@Black
Where are the physical attacks by antifa? Please provide evidence!
bass4funk
This was the first after the pandemic, don't worry, more to come, now if Biden can get one person, that will be a monumental feat. But he will lose a lot of black votes, so he's in a pickle himself. LOL
bass4funk
Hardly. Biden.....now he is concerned. Wait until the debates.
A lot of protesters were clustered together and inside buildings so expect to see a rise. Unless this is an engineered virus that's programmed to attack only conservatives. LOL
Where Biden will help in Trump selecting his new second term WH staff. Seems like a noble gesture.
Numan
@Black
Another logic car crash as someone has said on another post. Those attendees will return home and share their corona gift strangers, friends and family along the way.
All out breaks start with patient zero. Now we have quite a few patient zeros. It is a pathetic number for an incumbent presidential rally but a "beautiful number" for a second wave of a pandemic!
Numan
LOL! And the whining has begun!
rainyday
Ha Trump, you suck. This has been national news for weeks, but despite all the free advertising you still can’t outdraw the attendance of a minor league baseball game.
Pathetic.
TheLongTermer
Where is Joe?
Now lets get all this straight....
COVID and the law took a break because combating white supremacy was more urgent, and all the rioting and
looting was done by white supremacist.
So that part, we got cleared.
Now Trump is holding peaceful rallies so I guess the law is no longer on break time; its in effect? And the low number turn out, means people are still wary of COVID, so COVID is no long on break either?
What is that you want? I mean they are trying out anarchy in CHAV/CHOP but its sizzling out. Im not hating on that group, seems peaceful at the moment but its losing momentum. Seems to be a temporary break.
Bob Fosse
Trump also floated the idea of a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning an American flag, an act of protest covered by the First Amendment.
What a loser! You’d have to be really insecure and weak-minded to think this is a good idea.
stormcrow
“Coronavirus resting should slow down!”
What an ignoramus! Trump’s as bad as that guy who’s leading Brazil right now.
iraira
So Trump is just "out of shape", as demonstrated by his inability to walk down a ramp and drink from a bottle.
More than likely, even most of his supporters realized that attending this ego rally was dangerous.