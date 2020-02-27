Trump urges calm even as U.S. reports new virus case from unknown origin

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.
Shortly after Trump spoke, the government announced a worrisome development: Another person in the U.S. is infected - someone in California who doesn't appear to have the usual risk factors of having traveled abroad or being exposed to another patient.
At a White House news conference, Trump sought to minimize fears as he insisted the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the COVID-19 outbreak brings. Under fire about the government's response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.
"This will end," Trump said of the outbreak. "You don't want to see panic because there's no reason to be panicked."
But standing next to him, the very health officials Trump praised for fighting the new coronavirus stressed that schools, businesses and individuals need to get ready.
"We do expect more cases," said Dr Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the CDC confirms that the latest U.S. case doesn't involve travel or contact with an infected person, it would be a first in this country and a sign that efforts to contain the virus' spread haven't been enough.
"It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.
More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.
The newest case from California brings the total number infected in the U.S. to 60, most of them evacuated from outbreak zones.
Trump credited border restrictions that have blocked people coming into the U.S. from China for keeping infections low so far. But now countries around the world - from South Korea and Japan to Italy and Iran - are experiencing growing numbers of cases. Asked if it was time to either lift the China restrictions, or take steps for travelers from elsewhere, he said: "At a right time we may do that. Right now it's not the time."
Trump spent close to an hour discussing the virus threat, after a week of sharp stock market losses over the health crisis and concern within the administration that a growing outbreak could affect his reelection. He blamed the Democrats for the stock market slide, saying, "I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves." And at one point he shifted to defend his overall record and predict a win in November.
A key question is whether the Trump administration is spending enough money to get the country prepared - especially as the CDC has struggled to expand the number of states that can test people for the virus. Other key concerns are stockpiling masks and other protective equipment for health workers, and developing a vaccine or treatment.
Health officials have exhausted an initial $105 million in emergency funding and have been looking elsewhere for dollars. Earlier this week, Trump requested $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the virus. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York countered with a proposal for $8.5 billion.
Trump told reporters he was open to spending "whatever's appropriate."
Trump compared the new virus repeatedly to the flu, which kills tens of thousands each year. The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 - most in China and none in the U.S. so far - but scientists still don't understand who's most at risk or what the actual death rate is.
Without a vaccine, CDC's Schuchat advised people to follow "tried and true, not very exciting" but important precautions: Wash your hands, cover your coughs and stay home when you're sick.
A day earlier, another CDC official, Dr Nancy Messonnier, was even more blunt, telling Americans to get ready for some of the same steps as occurred during the 2009 flu pandemic, such as school closings. "It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen - and how many people in this country will have severe illness," she said.
The National Institutes of Health's top infectious disease chief cautioned a vaccine won't be ready for widespread use for a year or more. But Dr Anthony Fauci said even if the virus wanes soon, it's "quite conceivable" that it might "come back and recycle next year." By then, he said, "we hope to have a vaccine."
Democrats were quick to condemn Trump's response to the outbreak. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it "opaque and chaotic."
"Instead of listening to public health and medical experts, the president has been downplaying the potential impact of the virus for over a month," said Democratic Rep Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
Thompson added that putting Pence, "someone with no public health expertise, in charge of the response will not instill confidence with the American people and raises questions about the administration's ability to coordinate an effective response to a complex public health threat."
During his time as Indiana's governor, Pence faced criticism for his response to a public health crisis in the southern part of the state.
In 2015, Scott County saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with nearly 200 people testing positive for the virus in a span of months. Indiana law at the time prohibited needle exchanges, exacerbating the outbreak, which primarily infected intravenous users of the painkiller Opana.
Pence had long opposed needle exchanges but was eventually persuaded to issue an executive order allowing one in Scott County. Despite his own misgivings - Pence said he didn't support the exchanges as an "anti-drug policy" - he signed a law allowing the state government to approve them on a case-by-case basis.
Arriving back in the U.S. from India early Wednesday, Trump immediately began to counter critics who say he should have acted sooner to bolster the federal response to the coronavirus.
U.S. lawmakers have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response.
During a trip to India, the president told reporters experts were "very close to a vaccine," forcing White House officials to clarify later that he was talking about Ebola, not the novel coronavirus.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also come in for criticism after telling CNBC the virus was "contained" -- on the same day the CDC warned that a U.S. outbreak was inevitable.
But Trump has insisted his administration is "doing a GREAT job," blaming the media Wednesday for trying to stoke fear in a tweet in which he spelled the name of the virus incorrectly.
"Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible," he tweeted, using a derogatory name for cable news network MSNBC that suggests it is connected to the Democratic National Committee.
"Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"
Wall Street stocks opened higher after suffering a second straight rout Tuesday, with losses picking up after U.S. health officials warned the epidemic was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.
With cases being reported in more countries -- and lockdowns in nations including Austria, Italy and Spain -- traders are worried about the impact on the global economy.
In the U.S., officials have voiced fears for the supply of medical products because a high proportion of ingredients used to make medicine comes from China.
The Food and Drug Administration has also identified personal protective equipment, such as face masks, respirators and gowns, as being among products at risk of shortages.
Trump has wondered aloud if Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is the right person to lead the administration's response. The White House had considered naming a virus czar, but was not sure that was the right route, said a person familiar with the discussions. Azar himself was said to be supportive of naming a czar.
Among those under consideration for such a post: Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was also pushing back. Grisham retweeted a CDC post that said "there is currently no reported community spread" of coronavirus in the U.S.
This week, the NIH received a shipment of test doses of a vaccine candidate from Moderna Inc, in preparation for first-step safety testing in a few dozen people aimed to begin by April. But Fauci cautioned reporters that in a best-case scenario, "you're talking about a year to a year and a half" before any vaccine would be ready for widespread use.
Fauci said that while only a few cases have turned up in the U.S. from travelers outside the country, "we need to be able to think about how we will respond to a pandemic outbreak."
"It's very clear. If we have a global pandemic, no country is going to be without impact," Fauci said.
A pandemic involves the continual spread of sustained transmission from person to person in multiple regions and hemispheres throughout the world simultaneously, Fauci noted.© 2020 The Associated Press/AFP
56 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
During a trip to India, the president told reporters experts were "very close to a vaccine," forcing White House officials to clarify later that he was talking about Ebola, not the novel coronavirus.
What an absolute moron. How many times does Donny have to display his imbecility before everyone admits he’s an utterly incompetent, barely literate excuse for a human being?
Continuing to support Donny requires willful ignorance.
TumbleDry
Another big win! MAGA!
/sarcasm
PTownsend
If there was ever a time when honesty was required of a leader, it's a time like this when COVID-19 is in the daily news and reported from an array of perspectives.
Trump's told so many lies since he's been in office. Making his lies worse are his followers cheering on his lies saying good on him for 'trolling the libs'.
Trump's appointee runs the CDC. Unlike most other heads Trump's appointed, he's extremely knowledgable regarding the issues his department deals with. However,
Is Redfield a tool of big pharma? If so, he's just another swamp creature Trump's added to go along with all the others in his admin from one of the big corporations.
Blacklabel
so now even coronavirus has become a liberal political attack against Trump.
PTownsend
I disagree - in part. I think there's general acknowledgment among those opposed to Trump that among Trump's backers are those from America's ruling class running global corporations, many with Ivy League degrees, i.e. well-educated, just like their fathers and grandfathers had. Remember, Trump's daddy bought degrees for his son from Ivy League schools where Trump could hobnob with his fellow so-called 'elite'.
klausdorth
DeDonald has spoken ... everyone believe him!
Because the man knows (NOT!!) what he is talking about.
And now they are asking for 2.5 billion $ after having slashed the budget related to "things" like this before.
PTownsend
Have you read what one of the alt right's media icons - 'decorated' by a fellow chickenhawk - says
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/25/rush-limbaugh-coronavirus-trump
Blacklabel
We don’t know the exact origin of this virus.
but Yes this will be weaponized against Trump. Liberals hoping stock market/economy and a lot of people get infected. For politics.
Any response that restricts movement of people into USA will be called authoritarian and racist.
PTownsend
No 'liberals' (i.e. in the global alt right glossary anyone who questions Putin, Trump, Bannon, etal) I've ever read has said that. Only posters who want to continue Trump etal divide and conquer tactics would oversimplify what's going on to either one pole or its extreme opposite. No one wants anyone infested. No one wants the economy hurt.
Blacklabel
All 2020 Dems were asked what they would do yesterday in the debate and they all deflected. Easier to just say Trump has no policy and then criticize any response he has. Orangemanbad and all.
you might want to read your friends here gleefully posting about the US stock market going down because of coronavirus and hoping that will cause the end of Trump.
SuperLib
Trump's just freaking out because of the stock market. Let's hope he sits this one out and leaves it to the experts.
bass4funk
Is that what he told you?
Naw, as the President he should be able to speak to the people and tell us what he has planned to fight this disease.
PTownsend
Who knows what policies Trump might have, if any. I will never trust anything he says; he's lied too many times. That he's got his admin filled with people protecting him makes them just as hard to believe. How many Americans were 'harmed' in the Iran shelling? Is COVID-19 'under control' as he said?
Jimizo
I can imagine a brainstorming session with White House officials ending with something like ‘that’s about as good as we are going to get’.
What a circus.
Blacklabel
That is correct as of this moment, subject to change, as we have less than 15 cases. Hopefully it stays that way. Another reason why we need strong immigration enforcement and border security.
u_s__reamer
The trouble with reality-challenged Trump is that, like "the boy who cried wolf", when words exit his mouth they become debased coinage, which is a serious handicap for any person of authority. Trump's verbal tic, " you wouldn't believe...", only reminds us of his untrustworthiness and reinforces our skepticism re his ex cathedra pronouncements. The Corona virus is really going to get under his skin if it spreads in the USA and he is forced to abandon his redneck campaign rallies.
SuperLib
Even you admitted he's a compulsive liar. Why would you want to get information from him about this? Let him play golf instead and leave it to others.
Busby
More evidence of Trump's serial lying and overall incompetence....
Donnie and his minions saying the virus was contained while his own medical experts say expect it to spread across the country...
During the past three years he has underfunded and scaled back all the agencies who work to prevent and treat these type of medical emergencies...
He does nothing but issue fifth grade level tweets at 3:00AM while on the throne...some leadership.
He's a clown and a joke - just what Putin wanted at US President...
ClippetyClop
No need to fear, Trump has his best man Pence on the case, so no doubt God will be arriving shortly to bless America and defeat the virus.
PTownsend
And you know that because...? What source are you using. CNN, which some posters claim to follow while saying it can't be trusted. 'Corporate media' which those same posters say can't be trusted. Qanon/8chan/RT/infowars which many Trump supporters rely on for memes to parrot. One thing the Trump era will be forever remembered for, besides his impeachment, is for badly damaging any credibility government and media might have had. Trump supporters, in the US and 'abroad', have greatly assisted his and his fellow global elite's efforts to do so.
lincolnman
Oh heaven help us - Mr Fifth Grader says we're "very, very ready"... When he says that, expect a disaster.
And Pious Pence is now the point man? Am sure he'll send thoughts and prayers. And maybe we should ask him where he's been hiding for the past two months ever since Bolton's bombshell came out on the QPQ. He and Bolton are old-school Repub buddies - he needs to be asked if Bolton is lying...and just watch him turn crimson...
Trump and Pence trying to understand and protect us from Corona sounds like a script idea for Dumb and Dumber 4...
bass4funk
I never, ever said, he was a “compulsive” don’t do the CNN thing.
From the same people he gets it from, the CDC.
What?
Yrral
Blacklabel ,Mexican cross our border legally and illegally, they are not ask for their health paper
CrazyJoe
If you need any more proof that Donald Trump doesn't care about you, witness his complaints about the media reporting on this epidemic. Is it our health he's concerned about? No. It's the stock market, which to him is a proxy for his greatness.
Yrral
Their is no vaccination in the near future for citizens in the US, Nada, Nyet, Nothing
Wakarimasen
He really doesn't do conference very well and many of his comments are rambling and vague. Nevertheless in substance much oif what he said is right (at least for now). Much like many of his other initiatives and management of the cou8ntry, his administration appears to be doing ok on this one (again, for now).
I loved the way he managed to bring a number of his answers round to ridiculing the Dems. And then accused them of being divisive on this issue.
classy.
Yrral
If one person infect a 100 person in a day, then these people infect a 100 people, then it will be almost 10000 people on average infected in a two week period
LadyInRed
Most Americans will be undiagnosed because they can't afford to get themselves tested in a hospital due to not having health insurance.
Yrral
Wak,he will be gone from Washington as President, before the Coronavirus does
SimondB
You might want to check your maths.
Blacklabel
“Schumer's $8.5 billion plan is more than triple Trump's request. It includes $4.5 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to work to contain the outbreak in the U.S., $1 billion to develop and manufacture a vaccine, $1 billion to help other countries battle the coronavirus, and $2 billion to reimburse states for costs incurred in tackling the outbreak.”
so let me guess the 2 billion for states all goes to NY and California and we donate 1 billion to China?
lincolnman
Well, what a typical Donnie "not my responsibility" act... "It's all Pence's fault now, he was in charge"...
Hey Mike, watch out for that bus coming up behind you - and that obese orange guy ready to give you a push...
I bet Donnie has Nikki Haley on speed dial...
Wonder what they are going to do with all those Chinese-made Trump/Pence 2020 banners?
Oh I know, they'll just use a black Sharpie and cross out Pence and write in Haley...
Sneezy
Oh, phew, Mike Pence is on it! Has he ever had any problems handling public health issues before?
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/08/us/politics/mike-pence-needle-exchanges-indiana.html
Uh-oh.
ZENJI
trump will only take an interest when trump starts to loose cash from his own company's
Blacklabel
Liberals here are so supportive of the coronavirus. Whatever it takes to be able to trash talk our President, hopefully negatively affect the economy and help get a left winger elected.
How many cases again in USA now that didn’t come from the Japan ship? liberals should be ashamed of politicizing this.
TheLongTermer
I love how the MSM now is blaming Trump for the corona virus, while their "leading expert" (seems they always have the same guy to consult) is telling us "nothing to worry about"
PTownsend
The above an excellent example of how partisan extremists can interpret anything (or in this case nothing) to push their 'side's' (alt right term intended to further divide) positions. No one anywhere has ever 'supported' the coronavirus, still partisan extremists will use the media to push their lies saying they did.
The above yet one more example.
To be expected in the Trump era when lies are pushed from the White House.
stormcrow
Love the photo above. It looks like the Muppet Show Hour.
Sh1mon M4sada
Don't know why Trump haters are having a daybout with this. USA tops the list for preparedness, has the most experts when to comes to global expertise on pathogens, and tge best hospitals money can buy (if you got the money).
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/02/these-are-the-countries-best-prepared-for-health-emergencies/
Sneezy
Arguing with imagined liberals who exist only in your mind. Again.
Trump is the one politicizing the crisis, as exemplified by his attack on the Democratic Party.
lincolnman
Negatively effect the economy? Trump has already done that - just go to his Dept of Commerce website and see GDP decreased from 2018 to 19.
Politicizing? You mean this guy?
The coronavirus outbreak is being “weaponised” by the media to bring down Donald Trump when in fact it is simply a version of the “common cold”, the conservative radio host and presidential medal of freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh claimed on Monday.
I guess that leading expert would be the Head of Trump's own CDC who said;
"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday. "It's not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses."
Or are we supposed to believe this;
Trump has downplayed the threat of a U.S. outbreak of the virus, telling reporters Tuesday that it is "very well under control in our country."
So The Stable Genius says one thing and his Head disease expert says the opposite - oh my....
Yrral
Longtermer, do you have basic knowledge what is leading cause of death from this virus, if not, you should not be ignorant of what is killing them
WilliB
Have to disagree with Trump there. So far, nobody knows for sure how far this thing will expand, and he should not claim to be ready for something not quite understood yet. Big communication mistake.
TheLongTermer
according to the MSM expert, its a lower respiratory disease.
Trump was the first to get US citizens out of Japan, didnt see any MSM praising that.
Everything in the world cannot be Trumps fault. Stop being a victim all the time.
Wakarimasen
Yrral.
not sure I speculated on either his or Covid 19's longevity.
Although I suspect he will be around for 4 more years.
Unless the theory that this is all his fault is somehow proven.
TheLongTermer
He is throwing a billion dollars at it, what do you want him to do? discover a vaccine himself?
Jimizo
I’m still a bit confused by the White House statement and nobody has cleared this up.
Did Trump think there was an Ebola outbreak?
bass4funk
Yeah, prove it.
Since liberals can’t do math, it is important, if there is uncertainty in the market and there are sell offs as well as obtaining critical medical supplies, medicines etc. add that to a growing and uncertain pandemic, I would say, you’d be stupid not to keep your eye on the economy.
bass4funk
They are indeed the nightmare of stuff....
Would it be better for you if Nadler or Schiff would lead on this?
Haaa Nemui
it could be worse. They could be supportive of Trump. But really they just want Trump to stop spouting garbage. Nobody supports the Coronavirus
nandakandamanda
He's throwing pence at it, and Pence too.
Useful to have someone to throw under the bus when the fan gets splattered very soon by something.
Serrano
Continuing to support Donny requires willful ignorance.
No, continuing to attack Trump for things which are not his fault requires willful ignorance.
A lot of petty, childish anti-Trump comments here. Quite unbecoming.
Sneezy
Given that neither oversaw an HIV outbreak in their own state and decided that prayer, not medicine, was the best response: yes.
oldman_13
tRump, what a 'leader' for our coronavirus times
PTownsend
Nobody said that. Trump exaggerates and prevaricates; he rarely, if ever, is the 'straightshooter' his backers claim he is. Not surprising he's attracted so many like-minded followers willing to parrot his style and even his exaggerations and prevarications.
Sneezy
Delegating the head of responding to a pandemic to someone whose approach to an HIV outbreak in his own state while he was governor was "why not try magic whispers?" is Trump's fault.
zichi
So what is Trump doing about the 27 million American's who can't afford healthcare. He promised to replace the Obamacare but never happened.