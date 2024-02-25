Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating Haley in her home state

Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, easily beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.
Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, adding to previous wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Haley is facing growing pressure to leave the race but says she's not going anywhere despite losing the state where she was governor from 2011 to 2017.
A 2020 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly inevitable. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through at least the batch of primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, but was unable to dent Trump’s momentum in her home state despite holding far more campaign events and arguing that the indictments against Trump will hamstring him against Biden.
The Associated Press declared Trump the winner as polls closed statewide at 7 p.m. That race call was based on an analysis of AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of Republican South Carolina primary voters. The survey confirmed the findings of pre-Election Day polls showing Trump far outpacing Haley statewide.
“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump declared, taking the stage for his victory speech mere moments after polls closed. He added, “You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”
South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary has historically been a reliable bellwether for Republicans. In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee. The lone exception was Newt Gingrich in 2012.
Trump was dominant across the state, even leading in Lexington County, which Haley represented in the state Legislature. Many Trump-backing South Carolinians, even some who previously supported Haley during her time as governor, weren't willing to give her a home-state bump.
“She’s done some good things,” Davis Paul, 36, said about Haley as he waited for Trump at a recent rally in Conway. “But I just don’t think she’s ready to tackle a candidate like Trump. I don’t think many people can.”
At Haley headquarters on Saturday night, supporters waved her signs in front of a large projection screen showing Trump's speech, blocking it from view. That, of course, didn't make the defeat any less crushing.
About an hour later, Haley took the stage and said: "What I saw today was South Carolina's frustration with our country's direction. I've seen that same frustration nationwide.”
“I don't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley said, later adding: "I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run. I'm a woman of my word.”
She said she plans to head to Michigan for its primary on Tuesday — the last major contest before Super Tuesday. Still, she faces questions about where she might be able to win a contest or be competitive.
Trump and Biden are already behaving like they expect to face off in November.
Trump and his allies argue Biden has made the U.S. weaker and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump has also repeatedly attacked Biden over high inflation earlier in the president’s term and his handling of record-high migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump has questioned — often in harshly personal terms — whether the 81-year-old Biden is too old to serve a second term. Biden’s team in turn has highlighted the 77-year-old Trump’s own flubs on the campaign trail.
Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips around the country and increasingly attacked Trump directly. He’s called Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement dire threats to the nation’s founding principles, and the president’s reelection campaign has lately focused most of its attention on Trump suggesting he’d use the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he’d tell Russia to attack NATO allies who fail to keep up with defense spending obligations mandated by the alliance.
Haley also criticized Trump on his NATO comments and also for questioning why her husband wasn’t on the campaign trail with her — even as former first lady Melania Trump hasn’t appeared with him. Maj. Michael Haley is deployed in the Horn of Africa on a mission with the South Carolina Army National Guard.
But South Carolina’s Republican voters line up with Trump on having lukewarm feelings about NATO and continued U.S. support for Ukraine, according to AP VoteCast data from Saturday’s primary. About 6 in 10 oppose continuing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Only about a third described America’s participation in NATO as “very good,” with more saying it’s only “somewhat good.”
Haley has raised copious amounts of campaign money and is scheduled to begin a cross-country campaign swing on Sunday in Michigan ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when many delegate-rich states hold primaries.
But it’s unclear how she can stop Trump from clinching enough delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee for the third time.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., complimented Haley while speaking to reporters at Trump’s election night party in Columbia but suggested it was time for her to drop out.
“I think the sooner she does, the better for her, the better for the party,” Graham said. Later, the senator was greeted with boos after Trump called him to the stage to address those gathered.
Trump’s political strength has endured despite facing 91 criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, the discovery of classified documents in his Florida residence and allegations that he secretly arranged payoffs to a porn actress.
The former president’s first criminal trial is set to begin on March 25 in New York, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the closing weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.
Biden won South Carolina’s Democratic primary earlier this month and faces only one remaining challenger, Dean Phillips. The Minnesota Democratic congressman has continued to campaign in Michigan ahead of the Democratic primary there, despite having little chance of actually beating Biden.
Though Biden is expected to cruise to his party’s renomination, he faces criticism from some Democrats for providing military backing to Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Some in his party support a ceasefire as the death toll in Israel’s war has reached 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children. The war could hurt the president’s general election chances in swing states like Michigan, which is home to a large Arab American population.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
zibala
Trump is the greatest political machine this century.
Pseudonymouse
Trump ceases to amaze me and not particularly in a good way.
God help us
zibala
Why? Russia wasn't invading and taking land in Ukraine. Hamas terrorists weren't massacring Jews on a mass scale when Trump was in office.
Trump already helped us for 4 years.
Pseudonymouse
Thankyou Haley i admire your tenacity
However talk is cheap and being delusional isn't helping
It is about time the USA had a woman president
And a real woman that is !
Asiaman7
In an ABC exit poll, 83% said “Trump is likely to win in November.” And he just might if Biden apathy leads to a slightly poorer turnout in the key swing states (i.e., Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia).
If this happens, the Democrats would have only themselves to blame for choosing such a frail candidate. (A vote for Biden, who would be age 82-86 in his presidency, is likely a vote for Kamala Harris, who doesn’t poll well. In a recent NBC News poll, 42% said they hold a "very negative" view of Harris. Only 28% said they hold a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" view of her.)
However, if Trump were to lose against Biden, the Republicans would have only themselves to blame for not selecting Nikki Haley, who polls as being much more inclusive and likable than Trump and thus would likely have defeated Biden.
HopeSpringsEternal
Interesting tidbit, Trump on spent $1M in SC on ads, 15x LESS than Nikki, winning now by over 21pts as votes counted. Translation, he made no effort in SC, saved resources and still crushed it.
starpunk
trump is the ugliest enemy to all mankind this century. He's a true antichrist.
As for 'beating' Nikki Haley in the SC GOP promary, I hate to say it but I'm going to anyway.
What passes for the 'GOP' these days has too many people in it that are not willing or ready to accept a woman candidate, let alone one who isn't 'white' (European). Yes she's of the Caucasian race but she is ethnically India subcontinent and that is just 'too much' and unacceptable to these cretin bigots, so they rally around a sassymouth fascist traitor instead.
Don't believe me? Then why did a sizable number of them (but not all) make up the most outrageous and craziest rumors and lies about Obama?
It's gotten too radicalized. Just as Obama was the 'wrong' race for the MAGAt crowd, Nikki is the 'wrong' ethnicity for sure. And they're not mature enough to admit it.
dagon
I get the reality, though not the rationale that trump has some fanatical supporters.
But for the rest of the GOP, like Graham and McConnell, who are the people voting for them and thinking they are good for the USA?
https://www.newsweek.com/deficit-budget-tax-plan-social-security-medicaid-medicare-entitlement-1172941
As Haley and DeSantis have shown, all the GOP has is Trump.
plasticmonkey
Because of the sheer power of his tweets!
/s
If Trump wins in November, the entire country of Ukraine will be left for Putin to grab.
Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and look what a mess that created.
Trump (and his corrupt son-in-law) normalized ties between Israel and some rich Gulf states, effectively shelving any hope for a two-state solution.
Trump isn't strong. He's an appeaser for the sake of his own benefit.
plasticmonkey
He's right about that. The GOP has gone full cult mentality.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump played IVF issue stemming from recent AL judicial perfectly, directing AL legislature needs to step in and protect everyone, Parents, Doctors and the Embryos!
starpunk
And just look at that Fuehrer raising his fist in arrogance.
Kiddies, this is one of the poses of a fascist dictator. Do not support them, do not listen to their lies, do not obey any laws they enact. They hate the nation, hate the world and they hate you.
From Mussolini to Hitler to Tojo to Franco to Peron to Amin to Milosevic to trump to Putin and all the other fascists - do not accept their arbitrary rule or 'authority'.
RESIST ALL FORMS OF FASCISM EVERYWHERE!
GuruMick
Zibella's figures on another story went from 2,00 to 25,000 over two posts.
Sounds like a Trump property assessor
plasticmonkey
Because he's a cult leader and there are a lot of very dumb and gullible people in America, unfortunately.
Blacklabel
trump is on track for 500,000 votes. Biden had 120,000.
Bob Fosse
“path to a third straight GOP nomination”
That is even less relevant now than last time.
zibala
The 52 to 55 percent of white women who supported Trump in the 2020 election?
stan
Unhinged.
Imagine witnessing the most peaceful 4 years coupled with the greatest economy in 4 years and still having this unhinged hatred for the most successful US President in our lifetimes.
Its shocking how easy it is for so many to be psychologically manipulated.
Blacklabel
So Trump plus Haley is 6x the votes of Biden in S.C.
kinda proves two things: Biden is weak and 75% of Haley voters are actually Democrats who will go back to Biden tomorrow. .