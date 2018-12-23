Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 222 in Indonesia

A tsunami killed at least 222 people and injured hundreds on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide believed caused by the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano, officials and media said on Sunday.
Hundreds of homes and other buildings were "heavily damaged" when the tsunami struck, almost without warning, along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said.
Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate to higher ground. By 7 p.m., the disaster agency had raised the death toll to 222 from 168, with 843 injured and 28 missing.
TV images showed the seconds when the tsunami hit the beach and residential areas in Pandeglang on Java island, dragging with it victims, debris, and large chunks of wood and metal.
Coastal residents reported not seeing or feeling any warning signs, such as receding water or an earthquake, before waves of 2-3 meters washed ashore, according to media.
Authorities said a warning siren went off in some areas.
The timing of the tsunami, over the Christmas holiday season, evoked memories of the Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake on Dec 26 in 2004, which killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.
Øystein Lund Andersen, a Norwegian holidaymaker, was in Anyer town with his family when Saturday's tsunami struck.
"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20 meters inland. Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it," he said on Facebook. "Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground through forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of by the locals."
Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through until Dec 25.
"Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet," said Rahmat Triyono, an official at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
President Joko Widodo, who is running for re-election in April, said on Twitter that he had "ordered all relevant government agencies to immediately take emergency response steps, find victims and care for the injured".
Vice President Jusuf Kalla told a news conference the death toll would "likely increase".
Saturday's tsunami was the latest in a series of tragedies that have struck Indonesia, a vast archipelago, this year.
Successive earthquakes flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, and a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island. Nearly 200 people died when a Lion Air passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea in October.
Rescue workers and ambulances were finding it difficult to reach affected areas because some roads were blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees.
The western coast of Banten province in Java was the worst-hit area, Nugroho told reporters in Yogyakarta. He said at least 35 people were reported dead in Lampung in southern Sumatra.
The waves washed away an outdoor stage where a local rock band was performing in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, killing at least one musician. Others were missing.
Around 250 employees of the state utility company PLN had gathered in Tanjung Lesung for an end-of-year event, company spokesman I Made Suprateka told Reuters. At least seven people were killed, and around 89 are missing, he said.
Dramatic TV footage showed the seconds when the tsunami hit a concert at the event and washed away the stage where the band, Seventeen, was performing.
"The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea," the band said in a statement. "The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager ... and others are missing."
Police officers rescued a young boy who was trapped in a car buried under fallen trees and rubble, according to a video of his rescue posted on Twitter by the Indonesian National Police, who did not give any information as to the boy’s identity.
Officials were trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster.
Anak Krakatau, an active volcano roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra, has been spewing ash and lava for months. It erupted again just after 9 p.m. on Saturday and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 p.m., according to BMKG.
The tsunami was caused by "an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau" and was exacerbated by abnormally high tide because of the full moon, Nugroho said.
Ben van der Pluijm, an earthquake geologist and a professor in the University of Michigan, said the tsunami may have been caused by a "partial collapse" of Anak Krakatau.
"Instability of the slope of an active volcano can create a rock slide that moves a large volume of water, creating local tsunami waves that can be very powerful. This is like suddenly dropping a bag of sand in a tub filled with water," he said.
The eruption of Krakatau, previously known as Krakatoa, in 1883 killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.
Anak Krakatau is the island that emerged from the area once occupied by Krakatau, which was destroyed in 1883. It first appeared in 1927 and has been growing ever since.
Neighboring Malaysia and Australia both said they were ready to provide assistance if needed.© Thomson Reuters 2018
Is it just me or does it seem like the Earth has entered a period of increased volcanism and severe earthquakes?
I remember reading something about this last year. Yes, here it is:
"Upsurge in big earthquakes predicted for 2018 as Earth rotation slows"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/18/2018-set-to-be-year-of-big-earthquakes
Isn't this Indonesian tsunami basically what could happen to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard with Cumbre Vieja in the Canaries?
I sailed past Krakatoa in the mid 70's.
All that was left after 1883 eruption was a jagged smoking atoll.
This is a synopsis from Simon Winchester's book, Krakatoa: The Day the World Exploded.
The legendary annihilation in 1883 of the volcano-island of Krakatoa — the name has since become a byword for a cataclysmic disaster — was followed by an immense tsunami that killed nearly forty thousand people. Beyond the purely physical horrors of an event that has only very recently been properly understood, the eruption changed the world in more ways than could possibly be imagined. Dust swirled round the planet for years, causing temperatures to plummet and sunsets to turn vivid with lurid and unsettling displays of light. The effects of the immense waves were felt as far away as France. Barometers in Bogotá and Washington, D.C., went haywire. Bodies were washed up in Zanzibar. The sound of the island's destruction was heard in Australia and India and on islands thousands of miles away. Most significant of all — in view of today's new political climate — the eruption helped to trigger in Java a wave of murderous anti-Western militancy among fundamentalist Muslims: one of the first outbreaks of Islamic-inspired killings anywhere.
Volcanic events in present day Indonesia have a long history of global aftermaths.
Aside from the Boxing Day qake and tsunami that killed a quarter million and the 1883 Krakakau eruption, Mount Tambura erupted in 1816 (bigger than the Krakakau eruption) triggered a year without summer. Going farther back in history is the catastrophic explosion of Toba in central Sumatra (now a huge lake) about 70,000 years ago that triggered a 6 - 10 year winter that some scientists say actually bottle necked the human population.
Interesting reading if you are into that kind of stuff.
Looks like a possible sector collapse of the edifice.
Indonesia has been really hit hard by Mother Nature lately! Many suffering.
I read that the Toba eruption covered (what is now) southern India to Thailand, PNG and of course Sumatra and Java with around 4 metres of ash, A similar event would be unimaginable.
If you take into account the 6 - 10 years of winter, the crop failures would be close to extinction level for humanity.
Volcanic eruptions are by far the most deadly natural disaster. They have killed over 100 million people in the last 1,000 years. Mostly from the extended winters wiping out crops and freezing people.
Japan has over 60 active volcanoes and that big sleeper near Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, which is overdue for an eruption. If it has a major eruption the death toll could be in the 10’s of millions. The Mt. St Helens blast flattened around 20 miles of forest. From Mt. Fuji to central Tokyo is around the same distance. Think about that for a second.
It's about 60 miles from Mount Fuji to central Tokyo, a little further than from Mount St. Helens to Portland.
RIP to the victims. I've found Indonesian people to be very warm, kind and welcoming. This year has been particularly bad for catastrophes there.
