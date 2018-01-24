2 students dead, 13 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school

A 15-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun just before classes started at his high school in rural western Kentucky on Tuesday, killing two fellow students and wounding 13 other youths before he was arrested, the state's governor and police said.
The shooter, who has not been officially identified, entered a common area at Marshall County High School in Benton shortly before 8 a.m., pulled out a pistol and began firing at students, witnesses told Kentucky media.
The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, the Kentucky State Police said. Police have not released a motive for the shooting but said they believed the gunman acted alone.
The bloodshed at the school of nearly 1,150 students in a small farming town was the latest outbreak of gun violence that has become a regular occurrence at schools and college campuses across the United States over the past several years.
The students killed were Bailey Hope, a 15-year-old girl, and Preston Cope, a 15-year-old boy, state police said. Five of the victims were in critical condition, police said, but hospital officials said they expected all those wounded in the incident to survive.
"I see this guy draw from his side and he pulls out a pistol. I didn't even know what was going on. And then it registered. About the time it registered, this guy was sitting here pulling the trigger into all of us," student Bryson Conkwright told TV station WKRN.
"I can hear the gunshots. He was shooting in our group," said Conkwright, showing where a bullet grazed his hand.
Kentucky State Police previously reported that 14 people were shot, including the two who died, but changed that number to 15 late on Tuesday. Apart from those who were shot, five other people were also injured in the chaos, police said. All 20 of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old.
At least one hospitalized student suffered a broken jaw from falling and being trampled while trying to escape, Marshall County prosecutor Jeff Edwards said in a phone interview.
Edwards toured the school, from which he, his wife and their children all graduated, describing signs of the scramble to flee from the gunfire.
Backpacks, cellphones and clothes were strewn in the main area where the shooting occurred, he said.
"When it happened, apparently everyone left everything laying," Edwards said. "It made it real, seeing the disarray."
The school serves Marshall County, which has a population of about 31,000, and the shooting hit the community hard. Churches held vigils on Tuesday night, including the First Christian Church in Benton, where about 150 people gathered for prayers for the victims.
"I don't know how to start healing myself and I don’t know how the students will be able to heal because they will have to be in that school every day," said Alexandra Smith, a former student at the school who attended the church vigil.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's voice choked with emotion and he paused to collect himself at a news conference earlier on Tuesday where he spoke of the shooting.
"There's no good answer for it," Bevin said.
Bevin said the suspect was apprehended at the school "in a non-violent" manner but did not elaborate.
Students followed training they had recently received from state police in how to respond to such incidents, authorities said, crediting police for arriving on the scene quickly and apprehending the suspect.
Helicopters took five victims, including the boy who later died, to the nearest Level 1 Trauma Center, about 120 miles (190 km) away at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families there," she said.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
sensei258
Bullying or love triangle
CrazyJoe
"No way to prevent this," says only nation where this regularly happens.
TumbleDry
Can't wait for the usual debate that will go nowhere...
PTownsend
Those who claim the risks of gun violence are low, keep this quote in mind. I sincerely hope none of you nor anyone you know has to hear this said about you.
Why did a 15 year old ‘need’ a handgun? I hope those who claim ‘need’ should not be considered when it comes to gun ownership never have to hear this said about you nor anyone you know.
Or would the risks still be worth it? If it was your son, daughter, relative, friend, etc. would the risks still be worth it?
RIP to those murdered by yet another gun nut. Speedy recovery to those injured. Condolences to family, friends and communities affected by yet another tragedy brought about by a whack with a gun.
Thank you to the emergency responders.
It’s once again unfortunate that taxpayers everywhere will have to pick up all the costs borne by police, emergency and medical services, courts, among others, so a minority of Americans can continue to possess private arsenals from which weapons like the one used in these murders can be used by whackos, or stolen and used by whackos.
PTownsend
You're free to ignore, and like you just did trivialize people's right to use this forum and express opinions. Like I'm doing now to yours.
I know there are posters on all sides who want to ignore America's gun ugliness: I'm not one of them. I hope no one you know gets harmed by one of America's millions of gun users.
stormcrow
It's sad to say it, but I'm becoming numb to such headlines which probably would have shocked me 30 or 40 years ago.
Still, it must be difficult for students to return to a school which is now a murder scene.
borscht
I’m sure “thoughts and prayers” will be the only thing any government stooges will send to end gun violence in schools in the US. Instead of voting for them I, too, will send my thoughts and prayers.
From 2001 to 2011 about 11,000 US citizens were killed by gunfire In the US. During that same time terrorists killed 17 Americans. I can see why Trump wants to keep foreigners (mostly just brown people from sh!t hole countries) out of the US: 17 is 17 too many. However, 11,000? Hey thoughts, prayers, and the right to bear arms, baby!
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-34996604
Kabukilover
This horror has become habitual in the United States. There is a crying need for gun control over there. I know how the NRA, Trump, the gun lobby, the gun industry and the gun fiends will react. You know it too so there is no need to restate it.
Here in Japan we have high pressure straitjacket schools, bullying, love triangles, adolescent sexual frustration and, yes, violence. We also have strict gun control. We do not have mass shootings as a common occurrence.
Yes, there have been knife attacks and car attacks in Japan. But there has been nothing to compare with the gun carnage of the United States.
smithinjapan
Well, no one's shouting "terrorist" and Trump's not yapping about his wall or complicity in murder, so he must be white.
Luddite
This is a regular event in the US. People cry and wail and wring their hands and say 'This must be stopped'. But no one is willing to act to change things
FizzBit
It's comments like this that show 1. just how sheltered some are from the daily violence going on in the world (Mexico anyone?), and 2. that the right for citizens to own guns will never be understood by such sheltered people.
qazwsx
Yup. As usual the government and politicians etc. etc. will send their “hopes and prayers”, then move onto lunch and the golf course
SuperLib
School shootings are routine in a society with hundreds of millions of guns. We should require all schools build safe rooms or reinforced classrooms with bulletproof glass. Funding can come from taxes on gun sales.
Lizz
"No way to prevent this," says only nation where this regularly happens.
The fact that random shootings happen regularly actually means that they are more difficult to stop. If you think that government and politicians taking away guns has or is going to solve the problem you are living in an alternate universe.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Cuz it totally doesn't work anywhere else, amiright?
socrateos
Civilization has left America far behind.
Lizz
Cuz it totally doesn't work anywhere else, amiright?
It doesn't work in other countries that have American laws, culture, geography and the number of guns that are already in circulation, no.
serendipitous1
Fizzbit
Violence in Mexico? How is that relevant to Benton, Kentucky? The fact that teenagers in the so called 'greatest' and 'most advanced' nation on Earth feel they need to have a gun is mind-boggling. In many ways the US is the most backward nation if you think about.
theeastisred
No doubt by accident, but you hit the nail on the head there, buddy! Thanks!
Mr. Noidall
This has become a stock response and is just virtue signalling and has no meaning. For once, they should just say what it is--**up! What good are thoughts and prayers? These politicians can only offer shallow thoughts and prayers when there's a crisis going on: kids can't go to school anymore without getting shot!
cleo
Yes. Some of us are lucky enough to live in civilised countries where it isn't normal for folk to pack heat and where schools are generally safe places to send our kids.
Hell yeah. Being sheltered from loonies with guns takes some beating. I'll keep the shelter, thanks.
Lizz
No doubt by accident, but you hit the nail on the head there, buddy! Thanks !
Both where gun laws are very lax and very tight, by the way. It only differs in whether criminals or law abiding citizens own them.
Goodlucktoyou
15 years old and has a gun? when i was 15, i tried so hard to find a condom, never, ever a gun. what country has guns for kids?
Jimizo
Depressing to think training in what to do if someone goes berserk in a school with a firearm is necessary.
When I was a kid, we had fire drills.
quercetum
Say guns are outlawed. What would you do with the billions in circulation? Any solutions?
Toasted Heretic
This will happen again and again and again.
Why?
theeastisred
Buy them back fpr a token amount or collect them for free in an amnesty program, and destroy them.
So was this 15-year-old boy a criminal or a law-abiding citizen? What distinction are you trying to make between the US and other countries?
Laguna
Plenty of shooters were law-abiding until that fateful moment. The Las Vegas shooter was, as likely has been this boy. Until yesterday.
theFu
Whoever owned the gun needs jail time.
It was not properly secured and in most states, you must be at least 18 (sometimes 21) to own a handgun.
Rifles/shotguns are different and many states have lower or no age limits.
Lizz
Plenty of shooters were law-abiding until that fateful moment. The Las Vegas shooter was, as likely has been this boy. Until yesterday.
Or that we know anyway. The Columbine shooters were not diagnosed as psychopathic until post crime either. And the Las Vegas shooter was into child porn, at the least, and his brother ran a huge drug/porn trafficking ring, so there was something up besides video poker (although that federal investigation was underway before the fact).
theeastisred
So tell us Lizz, which you would prefer: an undiagnosed psychopath porn/drug user with a gun, or an undiagnosed psychopath porn/drug user without a gun?
Thank you. End of story.
Tommy Jones
It is simply amazing the amount of ignorance some people live in. Of course removing the number of firearms in the US would decrease the number of firearms deaths. Yes, it is possible. Wow.
pacint
Hope everybody recovers soon.
Scary fact is that this was the 11th shooting on school grounds this year.
Restricting guns, etc won't achieve anything till the thinking starts changing, the USA had a relationship with guns that is not found elsewhere.
smithinjapan
Lizz: "It only differs in whether criminals or law abiding citizens own them."
So, was he not law-abiding before the shooting? Better yet, were the guns owned lawfully, 'cause if so that kind of shoots a lot of holes in your argument -- as always happens. You do realise people are law-abiding until they break the law, right?
smithinjapan
pacint: "Restricting guns, etc won't achieve anything till the thinking starts changing"
Best place to start said change it so restrict guns.
" the USA had a relationship with guns that is not found elsewhere."
Yes, absolute and utter stupidity. Hence no other nation has the gun death rates...
Disillusioned
"There's no good answer for it," Bevin said.
there is a very good answer for, but the pro-gun lobby are too strong.
Im in no way making light of this horrible event, but the two young people who were killed are named Hope and Cope. I hope the families of the victims can cope.