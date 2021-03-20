Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, right, talks to the media after a closed-door morning session of U.S.-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday. Photo: Pool via AP
world

U.S., China wrap up testy face-to-face talks

By MATTHEW LEE
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

U.S. and Chinese diplomats met for a second day Friday in Anchorage to discuss relations after a clash in opening statements that laid out the two superpowers' competing views of the world and spelled a difficult period ahead.

The two sides lashed out at each other over human rights and geopolitical ambitions before television cameras in initial comments late Thursday, underscoring the challenge of easing the bilateral chill in the first meetings between the administrations of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The U.S. side, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accused China of behavior that endangered global stability.

China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken said at the opening of the two-day meeting.

Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat, blasted back against Blinken's "condescending" language, accusing him of setting up a show of strength for the cameras in the room.

"When I entered this room, I should have reminded the U.S. side of paying attention to its tone in our respective opening remarks, but I didn't," said Yang, according to a U.S. translation of his remarks in Chinese.

"Isn't this the intention of United States .... that it wants to speak to China in a condescending way from a position of strength?"

The exchange marked the opening of what will be one of the toughest diplomatic challenges for Biden, who Friday said he was "proud" of Blinken.

Behind the opening bickering, both sides laid out a laundry list of alleged misbehavior and provocative actions they accuse the other of.

From China's mistreatment of minority Uighurs, which Washington has labeled genocide, to U.S. discrimination against African Americans, each said the other had no grounds to preach their versions of governance.

And the Chinese side rejected Blinken's claim that talks with "nearly a hundred counterparts" around the world showed that most appreciated the U.S. global role and expressed "deep concern" over Beijing's behavior on the global stage.

"Between our two countries we've had confrontation in the past, and the result did not serve the United States well," said Yang. "What did the United States gain from that confrontation? I didn't see any, and the only result was damages done to United States."

Beijing accused the U.S. of an aggressive, undiplomatic approach in receiving guests in frigid Alaska.

"When the Chinese delegation arrived in Anchorage, their hearts were chilled by the biting cold as well as the reception by their American host," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian early Friday.

The initial parrying underscored the distance between the two global powers. There were no details from the two sessions of closed-door meetings they held following the opening remarks.

A senior U.S. official said the conversation was "substantive, serious, and direct."

The Anchorage meetings came just after Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks with counterparts in Japan and South Korea, where geopolitical competition with China was a central topic.

They also attended a summit between leaders of the so-called "Quad", which groups the U.S., Australia, Japan and India as a check on China's ambitions.

Austin then traveled on to India for meetings Friday over the two countries' growing alliance, which also has a focus on deterring China's expansion of its influence.

After tensions between the two sides soared during Donald Trump's presidency, two months into office, Biden has maintained a tough line on China.

Blinken has said the country represents America's "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century," and the Pentagon has called the Chinese military's ambitious expansion into the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean its key strategic challenge.

At Thursday's initial meeting in Anchorage, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States didn't want "conflict," but "we welcome stiff competition."

Yang called on him to "abandon the Cold War mentality," saying Beijing wanted "no confrontation, no conflict."

Besides geopolitics, the list of issues the two sides need to hash out is long.

Commercial relations are fraught over China's huge trade surplus with the United States and high U.S. tariffs slapped on Chinese goods by the Trump administration.

Washington accuses China of methodical theft of U.S. commercial secrets and a lack of transparency over the origins of Covid-19.

China, in turn, accuses the U.S. of interfering in its internal affairs and seeking to stem its economic rise.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The US cannot compete with China. Period. That is the reason that the USA is trying to separate from China, and trying to make everyone separate from China. I hope Japan sticks with China. The USA is falling apart.

-12 ( +3 / -15 )

> The US cannot compete with China. Period.

Is that why China steals so much intellectual property from the US?

That is the reason that the USA is trying to separate from China, and trying to make everyone separate from China. I hope Japan sticks with China. The USA is falling apart.

Yes, Japan should stick with China. It will only cost Japan the Daiyo Islands and acre other pieces of territory.

5 ( +10 / -5 )

It took Trump to make the US - and the West - realize that China is an adversary and not our friend. The last few globalists in the White House paved extremely dangerous ground through their naive beliefs that economic liberalization in China would engender political and social liberalization. Now, policymakers have to repair the damage. Good luck.

The US cannot compete with China. 

Not when Beijing actively blocks Facebook and tightly restricts Google, Microsoft and the US's other major economic and industrial players. The solution is not to compete -- and simply isolate China. You don't "compete" with authoritarian communist dictatorships. You contain them.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat,

Funny to see Wang Yi, China's high-handed foreign minister, now looking like an errand boy for Yang this time.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

China is arrogant disregarding their own place. They could become the world third big economy owing to trade with the west and copying western technologies and knowhows of the west.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I want to take this opportunity once again to thank American businesses for accelerating China's rise by Offshoring American jobs and factories to China.

And lest I forget, a special nod of appreciation to American investors and Farmers who enjoy the market opportunities China provides them. 

Yeah...

7 ( +8 / -1 )

@P.Smith: Intellectual property theft by China is greatly exaggerated. Huawei alone has more than 5,000 US patents. China has 3 times the number of patent applications as the USA, and almost twice the patents granted as the USA and Japan combined.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Blinken has said the country represents America's "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century," and the Pentagon has called the Chinese military's ambitious expansion into the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean its key strategic challenge.

Now that Trump is out of office Russia is getting pushed off stage. But, but what about the dossier? The clandestine meeting in Prague, and the server in Trump Tower connection directly to the Moscow Bank?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Now that Trump is out of office Russia is getting pushed off stage.

If course it is because the Russian asset known as Trump is no longer in the WH.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

A sparring bout with no follow-ups, Chinese diplomats pushed back on the American accusations.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

If course it is because the Russian asset known as Trump is no longer in the WH

That myth again? So what is this admission going to do besides sit back and allow China to make a mockery of the US?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Biden will need to build a coalition to go up against China. No more "go it alone" that squandered our resources in the past.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

 The US cannot compete with China. Period. That is the reason that the USA is trying to separate from China, 

Talk about a blanket statement that makes zero sense. Of course American competes with China on an economic level.

Can you tell us what you know of re education camps and monitoring of the Uighurs?

Some basic restrictions for Uighurs:

-Official religious practices must be held in government-approved mosques

-Uyghurs under 18 years old are not allowed to enter mosques or pray in school

-The study of religious texts is only permitted in designated state schools

-Government informers regularly attend religious gatherings in mosques

-Women are not allowed to wear headscarves and veils and men are not allowed to have beards

-The use of traditionally Islamic names (e.g, Abdul), is banned

To make sure the Uighurs are watched, the monitoring system with facial recognition is everywhere in their region, so the government can control any activity they deem suspicious, sending people to camps to re educate which in laymen's terms is to brainwash them.

This is just one case of basic human freedom and rights being stifled by the Chinese government. This is the true reason the USA and Biden are opposing China, as the world should be. It doesn't mean the USA 'hates' China, but the questioning of human rights is legit.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

bass4funkToday  09:13 am JST

If course it is because the Russian asset known as Trump is no longer in the WH

That myth again? So what is this admission going to do besides sit back and allow China to make a mockery of the US?

America doesn't need any help making a mockery of itself.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

There is no point talking to China, just blacklist the entire country.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

sunfunbunToday  09:21 am JST

Can you tell us what you know of re education camps and monitoring of the Uighurs?

Some basic restrictions for Uighurs:

-Official religious practices must be held in government-approved mosques

-Uyghurs under 18 years old are not allowed to enter mosques or pray in school

-The study of religious texts is only permitted in designated state schools

-Government informers regularly attend religious gatherings in mosques

-Women are not allowed to wear headscarves and veils and men are not allowed to have beards

-The use of traditionally Islamic names (e.g, Abdul), is banned

To make sure the Uighurs are watched, the monitoring system with facial recognition is everywhere in their region, so the government can control any activity they deem suspicious, sending people to camps to re educate which in laymen's terms is to brainwash them.

This is just one case of basic human freedom and rights being stifled by the Chinese government. This is the true reason the USA and Biden are opposing China, as the world should be. It doesn't mean the USA 'hates' China, but the questioning of human rights is legit.

I see that HATE CHINA propaganda here is never "OFF TOPIC".

0 ( +1 / -1 )

 The US cannot compete with China. Period.

Agreed, the average income in China is about USD10k compared with USD30K in the US. Hard to compete with that as a cost base. That is even excluding the spill over costs of pollution that companies there don't need to pay, the stolen technology, and disposable workforce.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

PaulToday  09:44 am JST

There is no point talking to China, just blacklist the entire country.

Why not take the initiative. Just refuse to buy Chinese-made goods, or those made with Chinese-sourced components. You can start with your smart phone.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

