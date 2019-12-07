U.S. Justice Ginsburg puts temporary hold on Trump financial records dispute

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday put a temporary hold on a court ruling that would require records held by Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to be handed over to Democratic-led congressional panels.
Trump's lawyers asked the high court to put a hold a Dec. 3 ruling by Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directing the two banks to comply with April subpoenas by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee for the financial records.
In a brief order, Ginsburg said that the lower court ruling is now on hold until Dec 13.
The material sought by the committees includes records of accounts, transactions and investments linked to Trump, his three oldest children, their immediate family members and several Trump Organization entities.
Trump filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a separate case seeking to prevent the House Oversight Committee from obtaining financial records from Mazars LLP, Trump's longtime accounting firm. An appeals court in Washington ruled against Trump in October.
The Supreme Court on Nov 25 granted Trump's request to put the subpoena enforcement in that case on hold while the president appeals the matter. Both cases represent an important showdown over the powers of the presidency versus those of Congress.
The lower court rulings, if left intact, would bring House Democrats closer to getting some of the details about Trump's business interests even as they pursue an impeachment inquiry focusing on his dealings with Ukraine.
Trump, running for re-election in 2020, has fought to keep his financial and tax records private. He broke with tradition by not releasing his tax returns as a candidate in 2016 and as president.
Trump sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to prevent the disclosure of his financial records. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled in May that the subpoenas could be enforced, prompting Trump's to appeal to the 2nd Circuit.
Trump in November also asked the Supreme Court to reverse a separate appeals court ruling that directed Mazars to hand over his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 to local prosecutors in New York City. The justices are due to discuss on Dec 13 whether to hear Trump's appeal in that case.
In that same case, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is seeking the returns as part of a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization, the president's family real estate business.
The court has a 5-4 conservative majority that includes two Trump appointees: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
All three cases could be put on a fast track, meaning that if the court decides to hear them, a ruling would be possible before the end of June, when its current term ends.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
15 Comments
David Varnes
Donny's really desperate to keep up the facade that he's A) actually rich, and B) actually smart. When the truth comes out that he's nothing but a corrupt, weak, financially foolish blowhard kept afloat by Russian money, we'll all know the truth about him.
And that scares him more than anything else.
SuperLib
Wow, the Supreme Court? Trump really doesn't want his financials released. I guess when your a documented scammer you do what you gotta do.
Chip Star
Thos is a fundamental constitutional question regarding the balance of powers. The answer is obviously the House gets the documents, which means SCOTUS should refuse to hear the case.
If SCOTUS takes up the case and rules in Donny’s favor, we know SCOTUS has abdicated its power to Donny, just like the Senate.
Strangerland
Why is Trump so desperate to be opaque on something every other candidate for presidency and every other president has done for 40 years, in the name of preventing corruption.
When someone is fighting tooth and nail to prevent transparency and anti-corruption, it's very clear that they are corrupt through and through.
And yet the morons whine about us saying 'orange man bad'. Morons.
Chip Star
While it may not conclusive prove he’s corrupt, it allows for the reasonable inference that he is. Similar to running away from a crime scene allows the rebuttable presumption that you were involved in the crime and allows probable cause to arrest you.
Utter morons.
bass4funk
This time it’s different, this is harassment at this point, the majority of people that voted for this President don’t care, no one is pushing this but the weaselly Democrats, now if Trump can prove he is being harassed, I have No doubt the SC will rule in his favor.
CrazyJoe
Delay, deny, obfuscate, lie and appeal. We know the script already.
Ah_so
This is not about what the people who voted for him care about. Of course they don't care - they don't even ask themselves what Donny is trying to hide.
His finances are going to be very dodgy and he won't have paid tax for years. The US Congress is doing the right thing in following the money.
Northernlife
What happened to transparency wasnt he going to be the most transparent president eva...
bass4funk
Well, looks like RBG just announced to put a hold for now on the lower courts in trying to enforce the president to release his taxes.
Blacklabel
Yes which all the libs conveniently ignored. if even their icon RBG ruled this way, the case must be solidly in Trumps favor from a legal standpoint.
Strangerland
Do you ever get tired of putting together what you clearly think is a logical argument, and having people point out that your reasoning is entirely flawed?
I'd get embarrassed at a certain point. I respect your drive to keep on speaking even after being proven wrong so many times.
Blacklabel
You claim he has no case. Your own hand picked icon who doesn’t like him rules on his behalf. Equals he must have a strong case. Simple.
Strangerland
No I didn't.
No she didn't.
No it doesn't.
No it isn't.
This is why we can't have nice things. You are entirely clueless as to what happened, make claims that are then incorrect, and call them simple.
Well, it's simple thinking alright. Simple like Simon.
theFu
Prior courts have given Congress a very wide range when it comes to their subpoena powers while policing other parts of the govt.
They do not require approval by any Judge or court or action/approval from any part of the executive branch to demand materials relevant to the investigation.
Is the current President using the office for personal gain? Seems pretty clear that seeing financial transactions for him and his close family and businesses are relevant.
Perhaps President Trump will resign rather than have these records released? I'd be happy with that. Save all the time. Then have Pence pardon him as part of the deal.
I'm fairly disappointed with Republicans on all levels who have been ignoring all the extra BS from the administration.
Jimizo
Trump was trolling on Twitter that he’s running the most transparent administration in history.
His supporters failed to see the humour in it.
A minority of voters voted for this president so what’s left is the majority of voters.