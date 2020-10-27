U.S. Senate confirms Barrett 52-48 as Supreme Court justice

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward.
The Senate voted 52-48, with Democrats unified in opposing Barrett's confirmation, which creates a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. One Republican, Susan Collins, voted against the confirmation.
The ceremony at the White House comes a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded Trump's own infection. Barrett will succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
At the ceremony, conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered one of the two oaths of office that justices have to take.
After taking the oath, Barrett said it’s her job as a judge to “resist her policy preferences,” claiming it would be a “dereliction of duty” to give in to them.
Barrett pledged to do her job “independently of the political branches and of my own preferences.”
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the separate judicial oath at the court on Tuesday.
Trump, who has been touting the appointment at campaign rallies to the cheers of his supporters, pressed the Senate to confirm Barrett, 48, to the lifetime post before the Nov 3 election in which he trails Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls. No Supreme Court justice had ever been confirmed so close to a presidential election.
Trump has said he expects the court to decide the outcome of the election and wants Barrett to participate on any election-related cases that go before the justices.
Just before the Senate vote, the court on a 5-3 vote with the conservative justices in the majority, issued an order curbing the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the electoral battleground of Wisconsin.
Barrett's confirmation shifts the Supreme Court further to the right, which could pave the way to conservative rulings curbing abortion rights, expanding gun rights and limiting voting rights, among other things.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican majority was "lighting its credibility on fire" by proceeding with the vote so close to the election after blocking Democratic President Barack Obama's election-year nominee in 2016.
"The truth is this nomination is part of a decades-long effort to tilt the judiciary to the far right," he added.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Barrett's nomination.
"We don't have any doubt, do we, that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming," McConnell said. "You can't win them all, and elections have consequences."
Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, is Trump's third selection for the court, enabling him to remake it in dramatic fashion as part of his success in moving the broader federal judiciary to the right since taking office in 2017.
Barrett is expected to participate in arguments on Nov 10 in a case in which Trump and Republican-led states are seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. The 2010 healthcare law, also known as Obamacare, has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance and barred private insurers from denying medical coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.
Barrett has criticized previous rulings upholding Obamacare but said during her confirmation hearing she had no agenda to invalidate the measure.
During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee two weeks ago, Barrett, a favorite of Christian conservatives, irked Democrats by sidestepping questions on abortion, presidential powers, climate change, voting rights, Obamacare and other issues.
The Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony at which Trump named Barrett as his nominee preceded a wave of COVID-19 cases among top Republicans including Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The president spent three nights hospitalized receiving COVID-19 treatment.
The event, part of which occurred in the White House Rose Garden, was crowded with guests, many of whom did not wear masks.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Monday's event likely would be held outdoors.
"Tonight, we'll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible," Meadows said.
Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican and Trump ally, said he was not overly concerned about attending the White House event.
"I would anticipate that everybody will practice good hygiene, social distancing, whatever is appropriate," Cramer told reporters.
Several other Republican senators said they were not sure they would attend, and McConnell did not reply when asked by a reporter. Earlier this month, McConnell said he had not been at the White House since August because of its handling of COVID-19 precautions.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Hervé L'Eisa
The MAJORITY of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, approved of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her impeccable qualifications.
Congratulations to JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT!
Blacklabel
Congratulations and well deserved!
AOC couldnt stand it anymore and came out publicly announcing Dem plans to pack the court. thanks for that too!
Chicanoinjapan
RBG's last dying request should have been honored. Shame on the GOP.
Wolfpack
This helps soften the blow for the coming Republican shellacking at the polls next week. A 6-3 (actually 5-4 minus liberal leaning Roberts) will be able to help stem the coming Socialist tide a bit. The conservatives have now become the counter-culture. Time to use the Dems tactics and sue at the drop of a hat. Time for the Left to feel the frustration of seeing their vision of a fundamentally transformed America get stamped out by the judiciary. Hope they enjoy it as much as the Right did when the shoe was on the other foot.
JJ Jetplane
Regardless of Politics, making it to the Supreme Court is a difficult thing to do. Irregardless of where one stands, they still had to put in the work and the time to make it to this level.
garypen
Roberts is most certainly conservative-leaning. But, he occasionally votes in ways that upset the far-right, as he appears to hold the principles of the Constitution in higher regard than politics. He's a lot like the retired Kennedy, who was replaced by Gorsuch. He's just not an extremist like Thomas and Alito. Nor, does he lean as hard as Kavanaugh or Gorsuch, who occasionally deviate from the assumed Conservative stance.
I hope Barrett turns out to be like Roberts or Kennedy, where everybody thought they were going to tow the extreme right-wing line, but choose to remain independent from it. Doubtful. But, one can hope.
It's weird how the far-right considers anyone who isn't crazy like them to be left-leaning, just because they might want equality or health care or, you know, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" for all people.
SuperLib
Time to expand the court.
Biden 2020
Wolfpack
This new justice and now a Supreme Court majority that actually believes in the words written in the Constitution as amended will help to defend the American Republic as a nation of law based on the individual rights all human beings are endowed. Socialism and Marxism are a horrible cancer that have blighted the world and caused so much human suffering over the last 200 years.
Wolfpack
Good luck with that arch-Leftists.
P. Smith
Oh, no! Not “arch-Leftists”! That really shows us.
Anyway, if the Dems take the senate and presidency whilst retaining the house, we could see an expanded court. It would be sad because it would be a further erosion of the judicial branch, but it would be understandable given McConnell denying Obama appointments.
NCIS Reruns
Not a single institution exists on the federal level in the US whose actions are not guided or controlled by partisan politics. (Sorry for the double negative. But I give the US government a triple negative.)
Black Sabbath
More reason to VOTE DEM, and expand the Court.
kurumazaka
Individual right of ALL human beings...
good to see you’re so well versed on the history of religion in politics, Wolfpack.
they don’t even have to pretend anymore
wtfjapan
AOC couldnt stand it anymore and came out publicly announcing Dem plans to pack the court. thanks for that too!
oh but she wont be POTUS, seems like GOP has no credibility, dont rule anything out, nothing in the constitution that says how many judges there should be on the SCOTUS, GOP made their bed they better be prepared for what comes next
Black Sabbath
P. Smith
How does expanding the Court erode the judicial branch?
bass4funk
they can do that, but they will still have to deal with the lower courts that is now becoming more conservative and they will have a battle on their hands, so the idea of a one party rule is not going to be as easy as they think.
Great day for Trump and a great day for America
Black Sabbath
No. RBG gave the shameless GOP the chance to destroy her legacy by not retiring back in 2015.
Never give the GOP a chance to be shameless hypocrites. They will always perform their duty to power and power alone. RBG knew this. But she thought she was indespenciible. An octonogerian with a history of two cancers.
She didn't beat the odds. She handed the Court to the Republicans. And that is the real shame.
expat
There will be 13 justices a year from now.
bass4funk
I see And if the roles were reversed and the Republicans would decide to pack the courts, you and I know the Democrats would go into a viper and senseless rage, and rightfully so and why would anyone want a one party rule of either political party? Only thing the Democrats want our activist judges, they could care less about the constitution and how it’s written or any democracy, we have a two party system in Dems could care less about it
Serrano
Not one Democrat had the decency to vote to confirm this woman with impeccable credentials to the Supreme Court.RBG's last dying request should have been honored*
We go by the Constitution which requires the president and the Senate to fill vacancies, not wait for the next elections and have the Supreme Court short for months.
Time to expand the court.
Um, that's not what RGB would have wanted. Look it up.
bass4funk
We shall see
https://nypost.com/2020/09/25/why-the-democrats-wont-pack-the-supreme-court/
Kentarogaijin
The typical dirty play of republican cheaters. In order to be a true democracy a balance of power is necessary, (half liberal, half conservative), it's the equitable, the republicans are stealing democracy..
Trump and GOP are the cancer of America !!..
Time to defeat that fascist beasts and expand the court !!..
No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA !!..
Biden Harris 2020 !!..
Never, It's a sad day for democracy, and a great day for authoritarianism.. That's it