U.S. airstrike kills powerful Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.
An airstrike killed Soleimani, architect of Iran's regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said, an attack that's expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests.
The Defense Department said Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
A statement released late Thursday by the Pentagon said the strike on Soleimani “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."
The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, Iraqi officials said. The PMF media arm said the two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.
Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was “martyred” in an attack by U.S. helicopters near the airport, without elaborating.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, sent out a tweet of an American flag.
Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and if the U.S. carried them out, it represents a drastic change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions.
Tehran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers. Meanwhile, the U.S. blames Iran for a series of attacks targeting tankers, as well as a September assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry that temporarily halved its production.
The tensions take root in Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor.
A senior Iraqi politician and a high-level security official confirmed to The Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack shortly after midnight. Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including an official with the Kataeb Hezbollah faction, which was involved in the New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived to the airport in a convoy along with others to receive Soleimani, whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike took place near the cargo area after he left the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and others.
Two officials from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces said Suleimani's body was torn to pieces in the attack while they did not find the body of al-Muhandis. Asenior politician said Soleimani's body was identified by the ring he wore.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject and because they were not authorized to give official statements.
As the head of the Quds, or Jersualem, Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces. Quds Force members have deployed into Syria’s long war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.
Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of the embattled Assad.
U.S. officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied that. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a selfless hero fighting Iran’s enemies abroad.
Soleimani had been rumored dead several times, including in a 2006 airplane crash that killed other military officials in northwestern Iran and following a 2012 bombing in Damascus that killed top aides of Assad. Rumors circulated in November 2015 that Soleimani was killed or seriously wounded leading forces loyal to Assad as they fought around Syria’s Aleppo.
Earlier Friday, an official with the Popular Mobilization Forces said seven people were killed by a missile fired at Baghdad International Airport, blaming the United States.
The official with the group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the dead included its airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda.
A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike. Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport's cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire.
It was not immediately clear who fired the missile or rockets or who was targeted. There was no immediate comment from the U.S.
The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The two-day embassy attack which ended Wednesday prompted Trump to order about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East.
It also prompted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone his trip to Ukraine and four other countries “to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Wednesday.
The breach at the embassy followed U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on the militia.
U.S. officials have suggested they were prepared to engage in further retaliatory attacks in Iraq.
“The game has changed,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday, telling reporters that violent acts by Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq — including the rocket attack on Dec 27 that killed one American — will be met with U.S. military force.
He said the Iraqi government has fallen short of its obligation to defend its American partner in the attack on the U.S. embassy.
The developments also represent a major downturn in Iraq-U.S. relations that could further undermine U.S. influence in the region and American troops in Iraq and weaken Washington's hand in its pressure campaign against Iran.
Burning Bush
Open and public assassination, by bombing a public airport in a sovereign country, breaking about 20 international laws.
Rogue State by every definition of the term.
PTownsend
Are you saying Russia's responsible for the bombing, that Russia would bomb its own Iranian partners to make the US look bad?
GoTrumpers: If the US had a role in the bombing, why is the US still there? Are y'all on Russia's side or the US's? Both look like evil empires to me.
Stop wars for oil. And gas.
Blacklabel
We are on America’s side. You attack us, there are consequences coming your way not pallets of money.
GW
This could get a little too interesting!
nandakandamanda
Quote: "Katyusha rockets" (Would that qualify as an 'air strike'?)
So to all those who said that Iran has absolutely no involvement, why were the deputy head of the PMF and an official of the very same Kataeb Hezbollah at the airport to greet Gen Qassim Soleimani, Iranian head of the Quds Force? Coincidence?
CrazyJoe
I don't believe a word out of the current administration.
We now have more troops in the Mideast than when Obama left office and the region is less stable.
nandakandamanda
al Jazeera quoting two 'unnamed' US officials who said it was a US strike. But three Katyusha rockets in the URL(?)... still some confusion, it seems.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/iraq-3-katyusha-rockets-fired-baghdad-airport-200102232817666.html
Mr Kipling
If true this is a major escalation... Iran and its Shia allies will respond.... get the body bags ready!
nandakandamanda
US Senator Chris Murphy: "Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this - as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?"
nandakandamanda
P.S. Chris Murphy quoted in above linked al Jazeera article. (@11:29)
bass4funk
Many us don’t believe a word that comes out of the mouths of the liberal media surrogate lemmings.
At least we didn’t have have 4 dead Americans on Trump’s watch, so that’s a huge, huge relief.
Burning Bush
The country responsible has not been officially identified.
Would you agree with me, that once identified, we can both agree that that country is a Rogue state which disregards international law and the sovereignty of nations and should pull all its troops back home.
PTownsend
What is your RT/Breitbart media saying happened? And if it comes to a Trump vs Iran/Russia showdown, which side will the Trump/Putin team back.
No more killing for oil. And gas.
8T
I think the U.S. didn't do this, they are much too loud. Maybe Israel......Hmmmm
juminRhee
Wonder what would happen if Iraq said no to more US troops on the way? Would they revoke the Iraqi govt and directly rule? Not like the US has issues with national sovereignty. Might makes right, I guess.
NCIS Reruns
We will soon see updates to this story in which the US admits it fired the rockets.
Moderator: The story has been updated with a statement from the Pentagon.
stormcrow
What goes around, comes around.
Yeah, Gen. Qassam Soleimani was a man with lots of blood on his hands, Yes, the first thing Trump tweeted was a big U.S. flag. Yes, Trump ordered it and the U.S. has officially taken credit for it. And, yes, lots of Iranians and Iraqis are going to be really pissed off about it.
So, what happens next? This Mexican standoff between the U.S. and Iran is about to get a whole lot uglier.
Blacklabel
Soleimani is our leader" had been photographed spray-painted on windows by Iran-backed militiamen at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
correction: “was your leader”. Of a group classified as a terrorist organization since 2007.
theFu
I think it was the Iraqi govt trying to make good with Trump. They just don't want it known.
Iraq knows that Iran has infiltrated their state. Iraq knows that Iran is a region-wide problem.
Abigail
Too much of a movie plot to be real news. The guy is probably resting comfortably in some elite hotel awaiting his official paperwork and move into a most luxurious mansion.
oldman_13
More missile strikes from America, more war for oil.
The military/industrial complex lives on forever.
Blacklabel
Democrat Chris Murphy just 3 days ago. Attack for not doing anything then totally flip flop when we do something about it.
lets impeach Trump! He didn’t tell us so that we could leak it to CNN in time. Who is “impotent“ now Chris? We aren’t hoping the bad guys go away, we made them go away.
PTownsend
Wag the dog time? Is Trump so eager to put the world at even greater risk so attention can be taken away from impeachment, Ukraine and the growing lists of his other screwups?
Gotrumpers (US and 'foreign'): you own this.
nandakandamanda
The White House has now acknowledged that this order came from the President.
nandakandamanda
See updates here:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/iran-tensions-latest-updates-200103022407743.html
Blacklabel
the pallets of cash were not authorized by Congress, by the way. And Obama drone strikes were perfectly fine and legal, even on American citizens.
So it’s quite hypocritical for congress to start whining how. Go focus on your “impeachment” that’s all you care about anyway.
u_s__reamer
The application of technology for military purposes is both amazing and frightening because two can play at that game (remember 9/11?). Trump had better be afraid, very afraid. Weaponized drones flying into Washington will one day no longer be just a SF disaster movie.
expat
Three years ago there was an international accord that Iran was respecting that allowed on site inspections of its nuclear facilities by the UN and IAEA. Trump gets appointed president, acts like he has a mandate, and this is the result. Look for more bully-boy posturing in the run up to the elections.
Chip Star
Chip Star
Here to you are again blaming the US for Donny’s actions. Whenever Donny makes a decision with which you disagree, you pillory the US instead of Donny. You never fail to praise Donny, but always fail to hold him accountable. Transparent.
nandakandamanda
As u_s_reamer says above, there are some obvious US sitting targets open to modern weaponry.
KariHaruka
I hope that Trump's children will be first inline to volunteer their services for the upcoming campaign....
Or will Donny's children be safe whilst the children of other families will be sent off to fight his war?
Strikebreaker555
Reckless and totally inconsiderate of the U.S.
I wonder what the U.S would've done in retaliation if Iran killed one of their generals? I stand in complete solidarity with Iran during the current situation. It's unacceptable to "out of the blue" just kill another country's general during peace time!
Shame on The Pentagon and president Trump. No longer worthy of protecting the western democracy!
BigYen
You only have to reverse the headline - Iranian airstrike kills powerful U.S. general at Baghdad airport - to realize just how audacious and inflammatory this action is.
As far as I know, the US and Iran aren't officially at war. This political assassination just made that prospect a whole lot more likely.
NCIS Reruns
Trump has let the Genii out of the bottle. 2020 will be remembered as a year with only two days of peace.
Burning Bush
Why doesn't the US use the same missile to attack Al Qaida leadership in Idlib?
Al Qaida kills 3000 US citizens on US soil and US does nothing to punish them.
Why attack Iran but not Al Qaida in Idlib?