U.S. coronavirus cases rise by 47,000, biggest one-day spike of pandemic

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.
California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.
"Clearly we are not in total control right now," Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate committee. "I am very concerned because it could get very bad."
Fauci said the daily increase in new cases could reach 100,000 unless a nationwide push was made to tamp down the resurgent virus.
"We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk," he said.
Fauci said there was no guarantee of a vaccine, although early data had been promising: "Hopefully there will be doses available by the beginning of next year," he said.
COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply.
More than 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs as states and major cities ordered residents to stay home and businesses closed. The economy contracted sharply in the first quarter and is expected to crater in the second.
The fresh rise in cases and hospitalizations has dimmed hopes that the worst of the human and economic pain had passed, prompting renewed criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election on Nov 3.
His rival, Democrat Joe Biden, on Tuesday said that Trump's"historic mismanagement" of the pandemic cost lives and inflicted more damage than necessary to the U.S. economy.
"It didn't have to be this way. Donald Trump failed us," the 77-year-old former vice president said in a speech in Delaware, where he unveiled an updated plan to tackle the pandemic calling for more testing and the hiring of 100,000 contract tracers.
In the past week California, Texas and Florida have moved to close recently reopened bars, which public health officials believe are likely one of the larger contributors to the recent spikes.
On Tuesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added travelers from California and seven other states to those who must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Texas and Florida were named last week.
South Carolina also has also emerged as a hot spot, reporting a record single-day increase of 1,755 cases on Tuesday.
In Texas, where the number of new cases jumped to a one-day record of 6,975 on Tuesday, Houston hospitals said beds were quickly filling up with COVID-19 patients.
Dr Marc Boom, chief executive of Houston Methodist Hospital, told CNN on Tuesday that his hospital beds have seen a"very significant" increase in COVID-19 patients, although the death rate has lowered.
Boom said he was worried about Independence Day celebrations this weekend, when Americans traditionally flock to beaches and campgrounds to watch fireworks displays.
"Frankly it scares me," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
PTownsend
A failure of leadership at all levels of government and throughout the population at all levels.
The US electorate have the opportunity to elect politicians to replace those most accountable for the ever lengthening list of mistakes made in dealing with the pandemic.
Blacklabel
Yes. unless everyone buys the medicine from Gilead for $2500 that he is promoting as the only treatment.
Blacklabel
Who still won’t be asked if they have attended and public protests with thousands of others. Useless if people Tony have to answer honestly where there have been and with whom.
cla68
The recent spike happened because of the “anti-racism” protests. Anyway, if the death rate continues to decrease the increased cases means we’re building herd immunity.
u_s__reamer
Those who can join the dots of history will with 20/20 hindsight perceive the long and winding road from the electoral college to covid-19. A make-shift remedy won't become available until the fall, but recovery from this double whammy will take years and may require more than one vaccine to cure the ills of the nation.
theFu
There was never going to be "total control" in any free society before a vaccine. Anyone who said that was an idiot or liar.
The only intelligent goal is to delay cases as better treatments and multiple vaccines are created. isn't this obvious?
People cannot fail to have income indefinitely.
People cannot stay at home indefinitely.
Blacklabel
Still not a word about any protests. But 4th of July and families are totally evil now.
“There are fears the recent spike in cases could become turbo-charged later this week by the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, when Americans traditionally flock to beaches and campgrounds and gather to watch fireworks displays.”
PTownsend
No one has said '4th of July and families are totally evil now' except you. I used your Yandex to look for info confirming the Trump partisan extremists and other alt rightist's claims the BLM and other protests were responsible for the increases in the virus, but couldn't find much. Using Google I found the opposite, that most sources claim the protests could not be claimed responsible for the spikes. When partisan extremists fall back on telling more trumps, they show they can no longer find anything possible to say about their main male.
FizzBit
be afraid
be VERY afraid
PTownsend
The alt right's motto.
Bob Fosse
In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply.
No problem! Just wheel them outside in the sun for 34 minutes, they’ll be up and about in no time!
What is emerging now and being ignored by those who still say flu is worse and that the death rates are dropping is that corona ‘recovery’ is awful with long term or often irreparable physical damage.
I’d post links from nurses and medical workers calling it the worst illness they’ve ever dealt with, but you’re tired of hearing from the so-called ‘experts’, right?
Aly Rustom
That's a million new cases every 10 days. If that happens and it keeps up that way we are talking about numbers approaching the spanish flu.
Blacklabel
wrong again. 4th of July.
"Dems tweet then delete post linking Trump's Mt. Rushmore event to ‘glorifying white supremacy’"
Blacklabel
Using Google. yeah you can stop right there. How would it even be possible that the protests caused no spikes in coronavirus? Yet families going camping will. Please explain how protests are magically exempt from this virus? Does it know something about the intention of people when they are outside in large groups?
The Avenger
What an absolute, utter disaster of a "response" by this administration. For once, Trump, do the right thing and take this pandemic seriously--or quit and let someone else handle it.
Pence said 5 days ago that “ thanks to the great leadership of President Trump, we’ve flattened the curve”.
Apparently the “ curve” didn’t get the memo
BigYen
I can imagine Fauci in the privacy of his own living room, banging his head against a wall and sobbing.
"Why me, Lord? And why this President, at this time, in this crisis?"
kazetsukai
One forgets that science and scientists both are a "double edged sword" at best.
One also must remember that science is still an attempt to find facts about reality and any result is often what is called a theory and is not the total and absolute fact and truth. That is because much of what we call facts are changing constantly.
But most important ,science is process to get a specific answer to one problem at a time and not all emcompassing. No single result is an answer applicable to all situations, circumstances and conditions in all environments. In this case there may be factual data and results but the interpretation and application of that data is a totally different matter. (So it was with nuclear power for energy and for destruction.)
That depends on the perspective and the atitude of each person who wants to believe or not believe, to use or not to use that inromation and to act or not to act for himself and for others. Ultimately behavior is independent and determined by each individual.
Each group or society "depends" upon the "reliability" of the members within to "behave" in what that society finds "wanting" and therefore "acceptable. In today's muticultural multisocial international environment, it is difficult to have only one standard of "behavior". Therefore, however, each society is required to and forced to find its own answers to promoting a desired behavior of its members and those who have joined that society from without.
aomorisamurai
@FizzBit
Be informed.
I can't quite believe a huge swath of the US populations thinks Mr. President "trumps" Dr. Anthony Fauci. The most presidential thing Trump could do is just get out of the way. And start wearing a mask.
Buckle up.
lincolnman
In other words, as Biden has said, we're losing the war.
We're losing because our wartime President has raised the white flag, took a knee to the virus, he's given up...
What else can you conclude when he's informed of the virus surging across the southern US, then says, "I'll remain at the White House", then 24 hours later, changes that and goes to play golf...
This President has caved - just like he always does when the going gets tough - he cuts and runs...
He knows he's incapable of the doing the job - unqualified, inexperienced, unintelligent, morally bankrupt...
He's thrown in the towel - and as we clearly see, there is no plan, and our response to the pandemic is leaderless...
ulysses
Even someone as deranged as Hannity is asking people to wear masks!!
But dear leader trump still won't!
Blacklabel
they have to make up things because the truth doesnt support their attacks.
Biden: Truth over facts!
Bob Fosse
The recent spike happened because of the “anti-racism” protests.
I’m sure they contributed. But saying they were the sole or main cause is ridiculous. Bars, BBQs and the new anti-vaxxer anti- mask theorists did far more damage.