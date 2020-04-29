U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass Vietnam War toll as Florida governor meets Trump

The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing whether to join other states moving to relax workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have battered the U.S. economy even though health experts credit the measures with slowing the contagion.
The meeting at the White House came as Florida announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus and two days before Florida's stay-at-home order is due to expire.
Despite a high proportion of elderly residents, who are especially vulnerable to the virus, and having waited until early April to lock down its economy, Florida has averted the worst of the health crisis seen in other states such as New York and New Jersey.
"I mean, you go from DC, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois - you name it - Florida's done better," DeSantis said during his meeting with Trump, a fellow Republican.
"And I'm not criticizing those states, but everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened because we understood we have a big, diverse state," DeSantis added, touting "a tailored and measured approach" that "did less damage to our state going forward."
About a dozen states were forging ahead to restart shuttered commerce without being ready to put in place the large-scale virus testing or means to trace close contacts of newly infected individuals, as outlined in White House guidelines on April 16.
Public health experts have warned that a premature rollback of social-distancing policies could trigger a resurgence of infections just when those restrictions are showing signs of bringing the outbreak under control.
While DeSantis' state has so far been spared the worst of the pandemic, Florida reported a record 83 new deaths and more than 700 new infections from the previous 24 hours on Tuesday. The state has so far tallied 32,846 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 1,171 deaths.
"Apparently Trump and DeSantis find it appropriate to slap each other on the back while Floridians struggle to stay safe during this pandemic and navigate a broken unemployment system," Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said.
The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits over the past five weeks has soared to 26.5 million - nearly one in six U.S. workers - and the Trump administration has forecast an April unemployment rate exceeding 16%.
DEADLIER THAN WAR
The human toll has likewise been staggering. As of Tuesday, 58,233 have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, eclipsing in 12 weeks the total number of Americans killed during 16 years of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. U.S. coronavirus deaths have averaged about 2,000 a day this month.
The number of known U.S. coronavirus infections has doubled over the past 18 days to more than 1 million. The actual count is believed to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity, leaving many infections unrecorded.
As further evidence that caution may still be in order, an influential University of Washington research model often cited by White House officials and public health officials revised its projected U.S. coronavirus death toll upwards on Tuesday to more than 74,000 by Aug. 4, against its previous forecast of 67,000.
The model showed that while most states appeared to have reached the crest of the pandemic, seven others including Mississippi, Texas, Utah and Hawaii, may be just peaking now or in the coming weeks.
About 30% of American cases have occurred in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said curbside retail, manufacturing and other "lower-risk workplaces" should reopen within weeks as testing and contact-tracing improve.
He also said California's public education system could welcome students back as early as July to make up for a"learning loss" during school closures and to allow parents in the broader workforce to return to work.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Monday he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday and start a phased exit from social distancing.
The virus was first reported late last year in China. The earliest-known U.S. deaths came in February on the West Coast.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
60 Comments
Burning Bush
According to the article, Covid deaths are still below annual flu deaths for 2018 in the US.
Moreover, it's important to note that the Americans who died in the Vietnam war were primarily young and healthy, whilst most Covid victims are the elderly.
Blacklabel
I don’t know why the liberal media is allowed to make such a disgusting comparison. This is not how deaths are measured or compared.
I never heard this measurement for any other category of deaths such as murders. I also don’t see this way of measuring in other countries, only the USA.
Blacklabel
But the daily focus on the running death count has nothing to do with the election, liberals say.
"If an American President loses more Americans over the course 6 weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?"
then what’s that about? Another gotcha question-they were hoping he would answer that the number isn’t accurate due to 1/3 of that number not having positive tests.
quercetum
55,000+ dead in a matter of weeks. Australia has less than 100; we all had the same time and information; leadership has failed and is trying to pass the buck.
David Varnes
Perhaps because Donald "I don't take responsibility for that" Trump cast himself as a 'wartime president.'
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vice-president-pence-members-coronavirus-task-force-press-briefing-5/
"And, yeah, I look at it — I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president."
So basically, Donnie, if you're gonna call yourself a wartime president, be prepared to be compared to other wars and wartime presidents.
hooktrunk2
Isn't this a Japanese website? I often see disease compared with war dead. It's not a political thing. The Spanish Flue coincided with WWI in fact so those numbers are often seen side by side. I is a good reference because both war and disease are traumatic events. The article doesn't make any disparaging political statement about the war in Vietnam, unless I missed it.
Japanoob
@Blacklabel
Trump himself that said he was a wartime president. *“And, yeah, I look at it — I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president. I mean, that’s what we’re fighting.” {James S. Brady Press Briefing Room @ WH on March 18th. Available on WH website press briefing archives}*
If he's going to make statements like that it's justifiable that the people and press will make comparisons to past wars. Can't have it both ways.
Blacklabel
Contort yourselves all you want. Deaths by a virus are not measured this way. Was the flu ever measured this way? what about the “war” on drugs?
The implication by using this measurement is that Trump himself is personally responsible for every single death.
So the media then can link it to the election to distract from basement Joe.
nothing about wartime as they did the same comparison to 9/11 when that number was exceeded. Disgusting article that should not have been chosen to post here.
SimondB
9/11 was frequently invoked as NY toll rose. But don't worry, DT has decreed that it will "just disappear" anytime soon.
Blacklabel
Which is also disgusting and not how things like this are measured. Have you ever seen “ 20 times the 9/11 death toll of people died from the flu in 2019?” I haven’t.
PTownsend
Look up the 1st Amendment to the US Constitution. And remember Trump and many of his supporters are constantly trying to undermine those freedoms ensured by the Constitution as they constantly attack any outlet that questions him.
Posters must feel fortunate knowing they can freely criticize media articles. And they're also fortunate in that they can use the Internet to find any number of sites reflecting their own perspectives. Ain't freedom grand?
bass4funk
Now you know exactly why the liberal media is pushing this. I personally think the death toll in China is much higher, but we’ll never really know since they’re not transparent and the same goes for North Korea and its claims talking about the virus isn’t anywhere to be found in that country.
dbsaiya
Look folks, it's an analogy and a good one because numbers alone become abstract and the populace can lose sight of the seriousness of this crisis. Case in point is Abe's request to reduce human to human contact 70% to 80%. He said that if we don't meet this we will be facing a medical breakdown and even more serious damage to the country. What does this percentage mean? A medical professional summed it up succinctly. He said that Wuhan was able to reduce human contact 75 - 80%. We all know what draconian measures were taken in Wuhan to achieve those figures. Now does it seem more clear? That is the ominous task at hand and I fear that the government's back assward measures are a serious shortfall. BTW, I think the comparison to Vietnam is appropriate since many of the vets are in the high risk category just by age alone. We owe it to them to try and save them and their families don't you think?
u_s__reamer
"If an American President loses more Americans over the course 6 weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?"
Because "the buck stops here" with the president? Or is supposed to, except that people on the psychopathic spectrum are unable to feel any empathy for others and consequently are equally unable to take any responsibility for their actions and the suffering they cause others. This cold-blooded, calculating personality type is commonly found in leaders with weak, authoritarian characteristics, like Trump and Bolsonaro who are masters of projection. At his last Rose Garden press conference Trump said "We are not here to blame anyone...", (meaning not HIM, but the Chinese, natch).
Northernlife
Great job Donny..
what happened to...
It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle – it will disappear
The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. This is their new hoax..
We're talking about a vaccine … developing very rapidly a vaccine for the virus..
Anybody that needs a test gets a test — they're there," adding that they have the tests. And the tests are beautiful..
Can we inject disinfectant..
Use some really powerful lights and shine them into the body..
Yes Black the way he has handled this whole pandemic is as you put it Disgusting..
Tell you what your friend basement Joe as you call him is looking pretty darn good...
Trump on there buddy Trump on....
PTownsend
Media of all sorts use headlines and report in ways to appeal to their market. (Capitalism, after all). That's a reality of a 'free press', the same as it's been since the first uses of the printing press.
One media known for having a limited political perspective reported this: should JT have used it instead?
Should they be restricted for having done so? Was that illegal? Or just didn't fit your worldview.
rainyday
Some might be disgusted by the leader whose incompetence lead to so many deaths. Others are disgusted by the people who point out that their beloved leader has killed so many through his stupidity because they just don’t want to know.
How are they supposed to measure or compare them? I don’t see what the methodological problem is, they are literally just putting two numbers side by side and noting that one is bigger than the other.
You must not be paying attention then. Phrases like “More than are killed each year by (car accidents, murder, etc)” are commonplace in reporting and public debates, in the US and other countries.
Blacklabel
where is the Vietnam War or 9/11 part? More people died in car accidents than Vietnam War, more were murdered last year than died on 9/11, etc? its not common place at ALL.
My last point on this is that millions of people lost loved ones in Vietnam war and 9/11. How does the media reminding them of their loss just to get a cheap shot political hit on Trump help anything? Do you really think by making this comparison, even 1 Trump supporter will change their vote? How does this comparison make anyone want to vote for Biden?
Its all about the election. But liberal media is just causing renewed pain to million of people, unnecessarily. Having no desired impact on the vote, just making people feel disgusted towards the media and people who support this type of comparison. Which leads to more Trump voters.
kwatt
Its very funny. death tolls can't be compared. One is war and another is virus.
Kentarogaijin
Thanks Donnie !!..
https://9gag.com/gag/ax75qZY/speechless
Haaa Nemui
Google the following two words...
“Trump compares”
It’s interesting.
Sam Watters
https://youtu.be/_RTFIeaMRlU
This speaks for itself.
BigYen
Just for once I agree with the individualist libertarians on this page. Comparing the Covid-19 death toll to the Vietnam war Is a pretty pointless comparison.
But since those same individualist libertarians have spent most of their time since the Covid-19 epidemic started making pointless comparisons to the yearly influenza outbreaks, my sympathies for them are limited.
Sam Watters
The relevant part of this video is 4:17-9:58.
https://youtu.be/_RTFIeaMRlU
otherworldly
Godspeed America!
ArtistAtLarge
The death toll is still rising in the U.S. and will rise even more now that many states are easing the quarantine restrictions.
Why are they easing restrictions? I have no idea as the first wave isn't over yet.
I say first wave because now a second wave is guaranteed.
This is insanity.
rainyday
Point taken. Lets look to thePresident for a more solemn and respectful approach to Vietnam war comparisons. Like that time on Howard Stern he compared him avoiding getting STDs from all the women he cheated on his wife with to serving in Vietnam, and joking that he should get the Medal of Honor for it.
u_s__reamer
Luckily for Trump, politicians have a natural protective coating and immunity from blame for all their mistakes and fubars that can lead to catastrophic wars of aggression like in Indo-China, and in this instance have allowed the spread of the virus to kill tens of thousands because people are extremely reluctant to blame themselves (for electing their leaders in the first place). But there is always a tipping point and that might come before November.
plasticmonkey
Comparing Covid-19 deaths to Vietnam casualties has nothing to do with being "liberal". It is simply a gimmick to grab attention and frame the statistic in a way that people can more easily put in perspective.
Here's Chris Wallace on Fox News two days ago:
"The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus now tops 53,000 in just two months. It's close to the number of all the Americans killed in the Vietnam War over 19 years."
iraira
Meanwhile the article states nothing about the election, so why are you bringing it up? The comparison is just to put it in perspective. The age of the deceased has nothing to do with it. Seems like you are using the deceased in the same way you claim the "liberals" are.
lincolnman
My, my, our Trump supporting friends are certainly in a tizzy - and asking us to suspend reality again...
You can't compare apples to "oranges", the death toll in other countries is much higher (they're hiding it...), car crashes kill more people, etc., etc.
The fact is during Trump's "watch", over 57K Americans have been killed since 6 Feb, less than 90 days ago.
How many more will be added to that in another 90 days? Certainly a great many of his "army" of armed anarchists that ignored safety guidelines and were out ransacking city halls and terrorizing ordinary citizens - and flying that Confederate flag...
From its "contained" to 57K fatalities, from its "one person from China" to over 1 million US citizen infected, from "go back to work" to "maybe we should look into injecting disinfectant"...
The Trump legacy of ignorance and incompetence.....how many more Americans will pay with their lives?
commanteer
Blacklabel is right - the analogy is only there to manipulate, not to inform.
So yes, numbers are abstract, but at least they are objective. When you start making analogies, you are interpreting the numbers in a manner of your choosing. That's anything but objective.
Blacklabel
Press conference yesterday, the question was framed in the context of the election. same exact topic as this article.
"If an American President loses more Americans over the course 6 weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?"
iraira
If the "deaths by (fill in the blank)" are scaled by time, then Covid-19 (2 months) seems pretty bad compared to seasonal influenza (October -April), Vietnam (20 years), car crash fatalities (38,000), suicides (48,300 in 2018), etc....so try to think of it in terms of how fast Covid-19 killed so many people.
Raw Beer
Pretty meaningless numbers; they represent people that died with the virus, not from the virus.
zichi
More than one million cases, greater than the total numbers in Europe. The pandemic isn't going away any time soon even if and when a vaccine is found. 3 million cases worldwide. Stressful time for everyone.
Blacklabel
Misinformation, plus 5 countries in Europe have higher per capita death rates.
sunfunbun
Reality is the number: 58,233 dead from COVID-19. Reality is also the media does not blame one person, Trump. However, Trump is a major part of the blame, but he won't take any responsibility...over anything that he dislikes or hurts his demagoguery. Comparisons to Vietnam are made for reference, and is made to see the main point of the numbers.
Trump is a contributor to viral spread in the United States that has led to a large number of deaths exceeding the Vietnam total. And over a 1,000,000 cases of the corona virus in the United States of America.
Trump should own up to his mistakes, but he never will. He is the first American president who is a demagogue, and his narrative certainly hurt the country on the coronavirus problem due to his lies, ignorance and wrong actions
Blacklabel
what is the "main point of the numbers" when there is no relationship or correlation between deaths by coronavirus and deaths by Vietnam armed conflict? No relationship, causation or correlation other than one number is larger than another.
PTownsend
Whether media manipulates, informs, entertains, 'scares', i.e. do what what the various forms of media have done forever, is something determined by the individual.
Constant attacks on a force (real or imagined) some call the 'media' are in my opinion attempts by posters to 'manipulate'. Fair enough. Free speech, after all.
Still, it's a bit worrying some say the media are 'scaremongering'. But using America as an example where so many people own so many guns, I guess there are lots of 'scared' people out there. Too bad for them they've allowed themselves to be 'scaremongered'. Maybe they should focus on dealing with their own fears first.
SuperLib
Because saying that we've lost as many people as the 2017-2018 flu season would be meaningless to everyone involved. They are going to compare it to something that everyone knows.
Again, because it's something Americans can relate to about the magnitude of this problem.
Stop inventing ways for Trump to be a victim.
AgentX
OK while we are throwing around American numbers. 360 Americans are now jobless for every COVID19 death...
commanteer
We are talking about intent, not results. However, the results also show that people are easily manipulated. Don't know what guns have to do with it. If I insure my house against fire, I guess that means I'm "scared?"
Blacklabel
"Everyone knows" how many people died in a war 50 years ago? But they supposedly have no idea how many people die in a recent flu season after its been written in the media almost every day for months? Yeah sure.
Who are all these people you know who supposedly have memorized the number of deaths in the Vietnam War? disgusting.
zichi
Blacklabel
No more misinformation than all the other comparisons you posted. The EU and America are very similar. Number of states next to each other with open border. America 350 million. the EU 550 million people.
zichi
VP Mike Pretender visited a top US hospital without wearing a mask, despite the medical center's own rules that visitors should wear personal protective equipment.
Mr Pence appeared to be the only person present without a facial covering at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
In a deleted tweet, the clinic said the vice-president had been notified in advance of its policy requiring masks.
Mr Pence leads the White House coronavirus taskforce.
Claiming he and the president are tested regularly. Guess he's not mentally tested. Being tested does not prevent infection. Guess he drinking the "Mr Clean Koolaid".
Numan
@Burning Bush
That number of flu deaths is for the whole year. Covid-19 has already killed 58,233, and it has been only 4 months. We still have 8 more months before 2020 ends!
arrestpaul
No one knows how many cases of infection have been caused by the deadly virus from Wuhan, China due primarily to the lack of testing.
KnowBetter
Even worse is the writer of this piece still calling it the Spanish flu (it should be known as the 1917/18 Flu) when it didn't start in Spain but not having the nerve to call this current virus the China or Wuhan virus WHICH DID START IN WUHAN, CHINA!!! It's racist to call it the China or Wuhan Virus but not the Spanish flu? Where is the logic in stating that? Would Spaniards have to freak out like the Chinese did and call everyone racists for calling it the Spanish flu?
I also find this story is going down a slippery slope by comparing this CCP virus to Vietnam and pulling the deaths of Americans into the mix. Is this to build some sort of anger and resentment beyond what is already building? Is the communist angle part of the comparison? One was a war that the USA went into and the other is one that the CCP unleashed upon the planet. Pretty selfish to only list the deaths of the USA in this worldwide assault by the CCP with its poorly contained virus.
Blacklabel
and Europe has 120,000 deaths, dont they? around double the USA. Yet few are here here criticizing "Europe" comparing their number of deaths to who they lost in wars. or blaming their individual leaders personally for all the deaths in their countries. Isnt that odd at all?
SuperLib
They are going to compare it to an incident that everyone can relate to in order to show the magnitude.
Relax, for heaven's sake. Trump is not the victim here.
arrestpaul
You're sounding a bit desperate, and off-topic. Were you aware that Lisa Shumaker has said that the U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeds number of Americans killed in Vietnam War?
Numan
In both situations, the failure of the United States in the Vietnam War and Coronavirus pandemic was not inevitable, but rather a product of initially poor leadership, government misinformation, and strategic blunders by the respective presidents.
Trump refuses to deny receiving repeated coronavirus warnings in intelligence briefings months ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-refuses-deny-receiving-repeated-162800665.html
So trump knew ahead of time but lied and covered it up. Those 50,000 + US lives are trump's fault.
Blacklabel
I dont "**relate to" the number of deaths in the Vietnam war 50 years ago. As there is no relationship between that number for the entire mutiyear war **and coronavirus deaths in 2020. Most of us were barely alive then and we have not memorized that death total.
If Trump isnt the intended victim of this comparison, then why was it asked at his press conference?
bass4funk
What a bunch of horse manure. There is absolutely NO proof that the President is responsible for any of the deaths. First liberals fall for the China narrative it’s racist, then they follow that up with comparing it to Vietnam, so we have to for some odd reason re-litigate that issue to now the President is responsible for these deaths, it’s so far fetched and off the wall crazy, even I have to bust up with laughter on that crap. Lol
By not being biased. It’s not that hard, just put the hatred feeding bowl of Trump down and whoa and behold, the objectivity will come out.
Numan
@Blacklabel
Illogical comparison!
The US is one country! Europe is a continent made up numerous countries. Do you need someone to explain geography to you, too?
That makes the US look even more incompetent. Thanks for the assist!
Blacklabel
Trump didnt need to deny it- the DNI head said it didnt happen.
"The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for the PDB. In response to questions about the repeated mentions of coronavirus, a DNI official said, “The detail of this is not true.” The official declined to explain or elaborate”
Blacklabel
thats why a per capita measurement is important.
5 countries in Europe haves a higher per capita death rate than the USA. which has 50 states and only 2 of them making up 40% of the total deaths.
WilliB
Numan:
Did you miss this segment, which explains why the comparison was made?
"The EU and America are very similar. Number of states next to each other with open border. America 350 million. the EU 550 million people."
You might want to read before commenting.
bass4funk
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-refuses-deny-receiving-repeated-162800665.html
No, it’s not and why should Trump take it serious when these people didn’t?
https://youtu.be/HeqqNZ7Whc4
https://youtu.be/YZBFUA0JjFk
https://youtu.be/0kwVRJzQc4A
Let’s be fair and let’s be politically consistent. You wanna jump on Trump, don’t forget to jump on these morons as well, including and especially China.
lincolnman
So, which horse manure is true;
Donnie in 2020 when he says he's not responsible for anything?
Or Donnie in 2016 when asked about George W. Bush's responsibility for 9/11 said; "The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush. He kept us safe? That is not safe. That is not safe.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/south-carolina-primary-2016-live-updates-and-results/2016/02/gop-debate-2016-trump-911-219260
So, two questions for Trump supporters;
Who's "reign" is it now?
After 58K deaths, are we safe?