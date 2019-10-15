U.S. demands Syria ceasefire; slaps sanctions on Turkey over incursion

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey on Monday and demanded the NATO ally stop a military incursion in northeast Syria that is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world's deadliest ongoing war.
Trump, who gave what critics say was a de facto green light for Turkey's assault by ordering U.S. forces away from the conflict area, requested the ceasefire in a call with President Tayyip Erdogan.
"The United States of America simply is not going to tolerate Turkey's invasion in Syria any further. We are calling on Turkey to stand down, end the violence and come to the negotiating table," Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.
Trump also announced plans to reimpose steel tariffs on Turkey and immediately halt negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal.
The move was quickly criticized as too little, too late by the top Democrat in Congress.
"His announcement of a package of sanctions against Turkey falls very short of reversing that humanitarian disaster," said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Turkey aims to neutralize the Kurdish YPG militia, the main element of Washington's Kurdish-led ally, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has been a key U.S. ally in dismantling the jihadist "caliphate" set up by Islamic State militants in Syria.
Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist group aligned with Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.
Russia-backed Syrian forces on Monday took rapid advantage of the abrupt U.S. retreat in Syria to deploy deep inside territory held by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces south of the Turkish frontier. Washington had announced plans for a full withdrawal from northern Syria less than 24 hours earlier.
Washington's Kurdish former allies said they invited in the government troops as an emergency step to help fend off the Turkish assault, launched on Wednesday after what the Kurds called a U.S. betrayal.
The Syrian army deployment is a victory for President Bashar al-Assad and his most powerful ally, Russia, giving them a foothold in the biggest remaining swath of the country that had been beyond their grasp.
They will now face Turkish armed forces along a new front line hundreds of miles (km) long.
Syrian state media reported the army entered Manbij, a town that had been controlled by a militia allied to the Kurds. Earlier, it pushed into Tel Tamer, a town on the strategically important M4 highway that runs east-west around 30 km (19 miles) south of the frontier with Turkey.
State television later showed residents welcoming Syrian forces into the town of Ain Issa, which lies on another part of the highway, hundreds of miles away.
Ain Issa commands the northern approaches to Raqqa, former capital of the Islamic State caliphate, which Kurdish fighters recaptured from the militants two years ago in one of the biggest victories of a U.S.-led campaign.
Much of the M4 skirts the southern fringe of territory where Turkey aims to set up a "safe zone" inside Syria. Turkey said it had seized part of the highway. An official of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said clashes were ongoing.
U.S. STRATEGY UNRAVELING
The swift Syrian government deployments underscored how suddenly the strategy the United States had pursued in Syria for the past five years had unraveled. Washington said on Sunday it was pulling out its entire force of 1,000 troops, which had provided air support, ground assistance and training for Syrian Kurds against Islamic State since 2014.
Trump said U.S. troops would remain at a small garrison at Tanf in southern Syria "to continue to disrupt remnants" of Islamic State. But the base would do little to support operations elsewhere in the country.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, better known for his backing of Trump, joined his critics to express concern over the Syria pullout, saying it would "invite the resurgence" of Islamic State.
"Such a withdrawal would also create a broader power vacuum in Syria that will be exploited by Iran and Russia, a catastrophic outcome for the United States' strategic interests," he said in a statement.
A U.S. official said on Monday a diplomatic team working to help stabilize territory captured from Islamic State had already pulled out. U.S. troops were still on the ground but early phases of their withdrawal had started, the official said.
Two other U.S. officials have told Reuters the bulk of the U.S. pullout could be completed within days.
The Trump administration has denied its troop pullback triggered the Turkish incursion.
"I can tell you with complete confidence that nothing that we did one way or the other was going to deter the Turks from what they wanted to do," a senior Trump administration official said.
Thousands of fighters from a Kurdish-led force have died since 2014 battling Islamic State in partnership with the United States, a strategy the Trump administration had continued after inheriting it from his predecessor, Barack Obama.
"After the Americans abandoned the region and gave the green light for the Turkish attack, we were forced to explore another option, which is talks with Damascus and Moscow to find a way out and thwart these Turkish attacks," senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd said. Jia Kurd described the new arrangement with Assad's forces as a "preliminary military agreement", and said political aspects would be discussed later.
It remains to be seen how the Kurds will be treated now. Kurdish fighters began carving out autonomous rule in Syria's northeast early in its eight-year-old war, benefiting from diversions of Assad's military to fight elsewhere. Assad aims to restore his government's authority across all of the country.
Senior Kurdish politician Aldar Xelil called the pact with Damascus "an emergency measure". "The priority now is protecting the border's security from the Turkish danger."
Trump says he aims to extract the United States from"endless" wars in the Middle East.
"Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte," Trump wrote on Twitter earlier on Monday. "I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!"
NEW FRONT LINE
In a speech during a visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: "We are determined to continue the operation until the end, without paying attention to threats."
"Our battle will continue until ultimate victory is achieved," he added.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said 560 militants had been "neutralised" since the operation began. Earlier, Erdogan said 500 militants had been killed, 26 surrendered and 24 were wounded so far.
The U.S. exit leaves Turkey and Russia, as well as Iran, Assad's main Middle East ally, as Syria's undisputed foreign power brokers. Ankara and Moscow both predicted they would avoid conflict in Syria, even as the front line between them will now spread across the breadth of the country.
"There are many rumors at the moment. However, especially through the embassy and with the positive approach of Russia in Kobani, it appears there won't be any issues," Erdogan said when asked about the prospect of confrontation with Russia.
Kobani, on the Turkish border, is one of the first Kurdish-held cities where reports emerged of possible Syrian government deployment.
Trump also spoke to the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, General Mazloum Kobani Abdi. Mazloum expressed concerns about the Syrian city of Kobani and asked Trump to raise that issue directly with Erdogan, Pence said.
Trump raised the issue with Erdogan, who provided a firm commitment not to attack Kobani, said Pence.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the suggestion that Russia could clash with Turkish forces. "We wouldn't even like to think of that scenario," he said.
The fighting has raised concerns that the Kurds would be unable to keep thousands of Islamic State fighters in jail and tens of thousands of their family members in camps.
The region's Kurdish-led administration said 785 Islamic State-affiliated foreigners escaped a camp at Ain Issa over the weekend. The British-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing sources in the camp, said the number who escaped was smaller, around 100.
EU countries have threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over the assault. But at a meeting on Monday, they agreed not to impose an embargo. Member countries would instead consider their own restrictions on sales of weapons, a measure likely to be brushed off as trivial, as arms account for just 45 million euros out of more than 150 billion euros in Turkey-EU trade.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he would call on NATO allies to "take collective and individual" actions against Turkey when he meets defense chiefs in Brussels next week.
Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Congress have announced plans to impose their own sanctions. Turkey's trade with the United States is a fraction of its trade with Europe.
Burning Bush
This is good news. The Syrian Army with Russian help will protect the Kurds from the evil Syrian Rebel militants and also keep ISIS at bay.
CrazyJoe
This traitor has betrayed our troops and allies while caving in to Russia, Turkey, Saudis and ISIS.
Tell that to the Kurds as they run for their lives ....
It's a little too late !
happyhere
Indeed the Syrian army is the correct military force to secure the border, whether they are "Russia backed" or not. The US backed the wrong side in the Syrian civil war and ISIS grew to fill the void. Trump inherited this bad decision and has made the right move in withdrawing.
Yubaru
Considering just who is the commander in chief, this should not be a surprise to anyone!
Chip Star
Nothing newsworthy about Donny ceding more of our influence to Russia.
PTownsend
Glad to see US forces out. Sorry for Syrians because their lands are located near oil and oil shipment routes. Now Iran and Russia will have even more control over these lands to further their quests for more control over oil. And gas. As both nations continue to expand areas of control while Trump's in charge.
Trump's never cared about the country. The reality that he asked Russia to get involved in his campaign, and the reality Russia 'meddled' in his campaign and still does to support him shows his disregard for the US.
Didn't Trump say and didn't his base parrot that ISIS had been defeated? Wasn't that one of his however many 'accomplishments'? And didn't posters on this site claim 4 years ago that because Russia had been 'invited' that the wars would be over soon? 4 years ago? Some Russia supporters have claimed their nation's war is 'cost effective', but of course they're not factoring in the costs to Syrian peoples.
They're not going away. Let Russia, Iran and whichever other country risk their citizens lives for a war that will benefit Russia and Iran's .01% while hundreds of thousands of people's lives are shattered. Those who cheerlead for wars should fight them.
JeffLee
You will the anti-US liberal-leftists finally concede that an active US or Western military presence in the Mideast is actually a good thing?
FizzBit
Uhhh what?
You rail against countries interfering in the affairs of other sovereign nations, and rightly so, but what is the opposite of your above reasoning? That Trump needs to reassert more US power into a sovereign country?
We’ll just have to accept that in a globalist system, controlling energy resources is a top priority.
stormcrow
In a nutshell:
"ISIS will re-surge."
Former Sec. of Def. James Mattis
Trump is so ignorant and inept when it comes to basic history and U.S. foreign policy.
PTownsend
Your interpretation; I have no idea how that can be asked or assumed from what I said. I have zero idea what Trump's doing, what his geopolitical policies might be. I have zero idea who all in the US and 'abroad' might be influencing him while he's out playing golf, and in tweeting celebrities and looking after his family businesses.
Globalist? Used the same way the term was used in the 1930's? But I agree controlling energy resources is a top priority for the various factions around the globe vying for their control. Another reason to support conservation efforts and alternatives to burning so much fossil fuel.
lincolnman
The Putin-Trump partnership doing all it can to make Russia great again...
Meanwhile, our former allies in hospitals are being bombed by Russian warplanes and no doubt the gas attacks on women and children are coming...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/russia-syria-bomb-hospitals-war-kurds-putin-assad-idlib-a9153786.html
https://www.npr.org/2019/02/17/695545252/more-than-300-chemical-attacks-launched-during-syrian-civil-war-study-says
And our treaty partners look on and wonder if Trump will abandon them too...
So they hedge their bets with Russia - today Putin is visiting Saudi Arabia...
Welcome to Trump and Putin's third-world Amerika...
Raw Beer
Nice to see the the Syrians gradually regaining control of their country.
zichi
Putin on a visit to Saudi who is the big gainer out of the current situation.
lincolnman
I assume you are thanking President Putin for all those gas attacks on women and children too, and for bombing those hospitals yesterday...
And Trumpers adoration of Putin continues...when they say President Putin, I wonder if they mean President of Russia or the US?
Kestrel
Anyone disagreeing with Trump on this is exposing themselves as pro war, pro the industrial military complex, and pro the endless quagmire in the middle east.
Kaerimashita
The Kurds' best chance of some degree of autonomy and protection from Turkey lies with Assad. And he will be happy to give them a degree of autonomy in exchange for their support against his majority Arab and Sunni populace who led the rebellion.
Trump is doing what he said he would. Likewise in Afghanistan.
elephant200
The Kurds deserve this, they were just "Little Puppet Army" and now they saw what is coming for them! The Kurds were naïve enough to believe USA will protect them forever! Donald Trump is a businessman and he knows what is : Use and Disposal!
SuperLib
I don't remember him saying he would leave Syria, let Turkey invade and kill our allies, humiliate ourselves on the world stage, then toss the keys to Assad, Putin, and Iran.
I think we all just kind of assumed he wouldn't do anything drastically counterproductive when he gave his promise. Looks like we were all wrong.
Hubert Gulletchip
The US has no business being in the Middle East period. Get them all out. Let the people and countries of the ME deal with their own problems. The US should have nothing to do with it.
wtfjapan
Trump inherited this bad decision and has made the right move in withdrawing.
basically Trump has handed Syria to Russia Assad will never move against Russia as its Putin who saved his butt. Now the Kurds have dumped the US as a allie and sided with Assad and Putin. Why would anybody want to support the US in any future engagement their promises of US support is worth shite while Trump is in control. All those lives lost was worth nothing. Trump has turned Syria into another mini Vietnam and another war lost. Tired of winning yet
darknuts
I couldn't have said this better myself. The sad part is these people's Trump derangement syndrome is so intense that they would throw away thier own principles just to rag on this man.
ReturningGrace
The US and the Kurds use each other for their own agendas. This is not a Trump policy but a US policy and it's not just starting now. I'm highly amused at how Trump can manipulate and swing his anti camp's opinions so easily.
lincolnman
Given his history, I wouldn't recommend using the words "Trump" and "exposing themselves" in the same sentence...
And as for those disagreeing with Trump, that includes almost every Repub in the Senate...guess they have TDS too....
Hung Nguyen
Trump is the disaster and embarrassment to the US and the free world. The way in which both the GOP and Democrat politicians strongly condemned his immoral and moronic decision is a significant development. I hope that commonsense will prevail and that these conscious politicians should impeach and remove Trump from office.
Kobe White Bar Owner
He really is Donnie Fiasco.
PTownsend
Similar to Bush 43's 'you're for us or you're for the terrorists', a partisan extremist's perspective, only one pole or its opposite, nothing in between, A or Z, and a perspective typical of those in troll armies fanning flames.
RichardPearce
EIGHT, count them, 8, paragraphs before the first hint that the 'Russian backed forces' are the legitimate Syrian government's professional army entering Syrian territory to protect Syrians from foreign invaders.
And even 8 paragraphs deep, nothing actually says that, you still have to be someone who has taken the time to inform themselves, rather than let articles like this one fill them with misinformation, to have a chance at reading the article and getting an accurate read on what is happening.
Wesley
Watch how the media blames Trump instead of the Russians & the Syrians for the onslaught.
Also watch how they never mention US's European allies who are standing by the sidelines.
dbsaiya
ISIS will regroup and if the world is not careful, ISIS will make their presence known at the next big international venue...aka Olympics. Thanks donnie, you really are a stable genius.