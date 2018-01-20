U.S. gov't shutdown begins as spending bill fails in Senate

The U.S. government shut down at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a last-minute deal to fund its operations, divided in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security.
In a dramatic late-night session, senators blocked a bill to extend government funding through Feb. 16. The bill needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate but fell short, with only 50 supporting it.
Most Democrats opposed the bill because their efforts to include protections for hundreds of thousands of mostly young immigrants known as Dreamers failed.
Huddled negotiations by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in the last minutes before midnight were unsuccessful, and the U.S. government technically ran out of money at midnight.
The shutdown formally began on Saturday, the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump immediately sought to blame Democrats.
"Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans," the White House said in a statement.
It also said it would not discuss immigration until the government is up and running again.
"We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators."
In return, Schumer pointed the finger directly at Trump.
"It's almost as if you were rooting for a shutdown and now we'll have one and the blame should crash entirely on President Trump's shoulders," he said.
Until a funding deal is worked out, scores of federal agencies across the country will be unable to operate, and hundreds of thousands of "non-essential" federal workers will be put on temporary unpaid leave.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding measure on Thursday. But Republicans then needed the support of at least 10 Democrats to pass the bill in the Senate. While five Democrats ended up voting for the measure, five Republicans voted against it.
Democratic leaders demanded that the measure include protections from deportation for about 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers who arrived in the United States as children.
Despite bipartisan negotiations, Republican leaders refused to include those protections, and neither side was willing to back down. McConnell and Schumer insisted they were still committed to finding an agreement that restores government funding as soon as possible.
Trump, who had made strict measures on immigration a cornerstone of his presidential campaign, last week rejected a bipartisan proposal, saying he wanted to include any deal for Dreamers in a bigger legislative package that also boosts funding for a border wall and tighter security at the U.S. border with Mexico.
Schumer met with Trump on Friday afternoon and later said he had reluctantly agreed to include the border wall in the negotiations but that it still was not enough to persuade Trump to find a compromise.
Schumer also called on Trump and leaders of both parties to resume negotiations on Saturday.
McConnell said he would seek a new funding bill through to Feb 8 but a Senate Democratic source said that was too far out. Democrats had argued for an extension of four or five days to force both sides into serious negotiations on the immigration issue.
In a shutdown, "essential" employees who deal with public safety and national security would keep working. That includes more than 1.3 million people on active duty in the military who would be required to work but would not be paid until funding is renewed or handled with separate legislation.
Although past government shutdowns have done little lasting damage to the U.S. economy, they can rattle financial markets.
This impasse follows a months-long struggle in Congress to agree on government funding levels and protections for Dreamers, most of whom are originally from Mexico and Central America.
They were given temporary legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started by former President Barack Obama.
In September, Trump announced he was ending the program and gave Congress until March 5 to come up with new legislation.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
34 Comments
Login to comment
Laguna
Still have mixed feelings about the Dems insisting on DACA in this particular bill, but I understand their logic: they've already compromised plenty and are sure the Repubs will not fold on the issue unless their feet are held over a fire sufficiently hot. My guess is, with some face-saving measures, the GOP will cave over the weekend.
katsu78
It takes a special breed of incompetence to control all three branches of government and yet be unable to pass a budget.
Madverts
Wake me up in November.
The reckless Republican party is insane. It makes perfect sense that a crank like Donald Trump is their leader.
meija
As an outsider looking in, I'm not sure if I completely understand what has happened. I distinctly remember seeing President Trump on TV in a meeting saying he'll sign whatever the two parties agree on, and then he rejected the bipartisan bill not once but twice. On top of that, the Republicans control the house, senate and presidency, so all they have to do is get their own party to vote for a bill and it's clear sailing... yet we're here at a government shutdown and it's ALL the Democrat's fault..? Really?
Laguna
Trump's demands were:
protections for Dreamers;
funding for a border wall;
restrictions on immigration by family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents;
Democrats agreed. Then came Trump's“sh!thole” comment, and he announced there would be no deal.
Basically, Trump is an albatross around the GOP's neck, making contradictory demands at erratic intervals (likely based on misunderstanding of anyway faulty reporting on cable). Word is he's ceded any pretense of leadership on this issue to Congress, the vast majority of which wish he would just shut up.
CrazyJoe
Even if the Senate could pass a bill by a simple majority of 50 votes (plus the vote of the Vice-President), they could not pass the bill because there are a handful of Republican Senators opposed to the extension and the failure to address the dreamers. Clearly the Republicans are unable to govern.
The GOP "controls" the White House, both houses of Congress, most state houses and state legislatures, and a right-leaning Supreme Court and still they cannot fund the government which "in theory" serves the American people?
And they blame the Democrats?
Northernlife
Trump had to cancel his trip to Florida what a pity.Remember when he ripped Obama for his shutdown.Trumps to blame not the dems as his supporters will cry.
375sensei
As an outsider looking in, I must say I completely agree with “meija”. The logic of blaming a party (the Democrats) that does not have control of the House, Senate and Presidency for the shutdown just sounds completely ludicrous. The Republicans should be looking at themselves and the actions of their leader for the current situation they find themselves in.
lostrune2
The last US fed government shutdown was in 2013 under the Obama admin with Democrat-led Senate and Republican-led House
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_shutdowns_in_the_United_States#List_of_federal_shutdowns
FullM3taL
CHIP has widespread popularity and as a standalone bill would pass 100-0 in the senate.
DACA has 70% popularity (give or take) in the whole country.
The Republicans could have brought a bill for these two issues at any time during the past 2-3 months and it would have sailed through.
Instead, they decided to play with the life of children and the Dreamers, and sat twiddling their thumbs for those 2-3 months. Then they attach the DACA and CHIP issue to a deeply unpopular budget and try to force it through. And when the Democrats say no to the budget, the Republicans are saying the Dems don't care for children's health and playing with their lives. I am sorry, but you don't get to play the savior of children's health when you sat twiddling your thumbs for the past few months when you could have actually dealt with that particular issue.
This is beyond cynical. It is sad that these men are playing partisan politics with issues of such importance.
And the worst part is that the Republican base will buy this hook, line and sinker. Because they just want to blame the "liberals".
Couldn't have said it better myself.
Strangerland
But the wall!!
kabukideath
The dreamers are pawns in a chess match. This is about November 2018.
Laguna
FullM3taL - good post, and that's not to mention sequestration, which requires that non-offsetting expenditure changes in either military or domestic expenses be matched by the other. GOP eagerness to boost the Pentagon while cutting other spending violates this agreement. I don't see how it's legally possible.
Northernlife
Damm eagle 810 now playing classic music over and over thanks alot Trump.
SuperLib
Well let's not forget that it was Trump who created the DACA crisis out of thin air, and now it's a stumbling block to the budget. Brilliant move.
And as FullMetal said, the CHIP issue was a slam dunk that the GOP never got around to addressing, putting that crisis directly on their shoulders as well.
Oh, and that God forsaken wall, another Trump manufactured hurdle in the process.
Talk about bad leadership. As someone keeps reminding us....all 3 branches of government and over 1,000 legislative seats....and now no government.
Tommy Jones
Wait until the con posters started mouthing off about how this is the Dems fault. Of course, those posters will overlook that 5 republicans voted against the bill. Had those 5 voted for the bill, the bill would have passed with the 5 democrats who voted for it. This means the republicans are at fault.
The con posters will also mouth off about Dems harming national security even though:
"In a shutdown, "essential" employees who deal with public safety and national security would keep working."
This means that neither the military or border patrol will be adversely affected. Kuddos!
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
And before the pro-Trump jump in, let's not forget Schumer even offered wall funding AND the full military funding requested in exchange for DACA protection.
They seemed to agree, until they didn't. Hardly the Dem's fault.
bjohnson23
No pity, the Dreamers need to go thru the process like every other immigrant, the legal way, no special privileges deport them out of the US. Put in the paperwork and do legally, as they do in Japan or get deported. Shutting the government down is good, this way they can clean up and find out once and for all see how much the Obama administration destroyed the US by not passing a 5 yr budget during the last 8 yrs in,office...That is not way to run a government year after year...Shut it down, shrink the non-essentials or out source them out. Pass a 5 yr budget once and for all.
Blacklabel
Why can libs do math? It would not have passed with all Repubs and 5 Dems.
Blacklabel
Yeah schumer conveniently left out the details of what he offered concerning the wall and the military. also didn’t mention what was on his new list of demands that he showed up with. His statement is truthful even if he offered just $1 so obviously what he offered was not enough to get what he wanted in return.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Less whining and more deal-making.
Same goes for Republicans. Less whining and more deal-making.
Blacklabel
More truthful statements. Does 51+5=60 in liberal math?
Dems the ones who want special treatment for illegals aliens. Repubs don’t need a deal on that. Enjoy your schumer shutdown
bones
I think it's time for a third party!Clearly neither party is capable of doing anything that actually benefits the country they claim to serve.
Tommy Jones
My math was incorrect.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Oh, I will :)
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/1/19/16910380/poll-americans-blame-republicans-for-shutdown
What kind of inept leadership can have both houses AND the whitehouse and still can't get a deal?The GOP dogs finally caught their tail and have no idea what to do with it. Hilarious!
Madverts
Republicans don't do arithmetic.
Massive tax cuts always solve ballooning deficits. Fzzzt, fzzzzt......welcome to Republiworld where the insane party have their insane leader in the Whitehouse. It's probably time to start calling it the Madhouse.
Northernlife
@blacklabel Dems the ones who want special treatment for illegals aliens. Repubs don’t need a deal on that.We are talking about children that were brought to America by their parents arnt we. You call them illegal aliens when the reality is they are really the victims being play by this disgraceful administration.Its all in Trumps court hes the leader and remember in his own statements it comes from the top.
Para Sitius
I await the resident Trumpeteer's opinion on how it's all the lefts fault (his cut & paste argument for everything), how Trump is such the brilliant strategist whilst also conveniently forgetting what happened in 2013. Funny thing is, 5 Dem's actually voted for the bill I believe yet 5 Rep's didn't so what does that say?
Madverts
The talking points are in from our Russian paid agiteur . I'm not really sure there's any real Trump voters still defending him.
Blacklabel
Yes the DACA people are being used as pawns in all of this. Mostly by the Dems who are fake pretending they care about them when they just trying to get political points.
My personal feeling is that if someone illegally breaks into my house with their kids I’m not obligated to allow any of them to stay when I catch them.
If others expect me to allow that, they need to give me something else that I want (security to prevent the next family from breaking into my place with their kids cause they heard I allowed the last ones to stay)
if you sneak into Disneyland do they give you lifetime passes and stock options (voting) when you are caught?
zichi
Just when Trump was about to spend the weekend at his Florida club, which would have been his 39th weekend in his private properties. Shutdown down comes on his first anni, he'll be tearing his golden locks out.
borscht
With Corn Chip supposedly the greatest dealer maker on the planet and his moron minions aka Republicans in control of everything maybe it’s a blessing the government has to shut down. Less damage to the people who make less than a billion a year aka 99% of the population.
To quote the Moron in Chief, a shut down is a big black mark against the president; he’s in charge, he’s to blame, he has to lead. (Said when the Republicans shut down the gov’t under Obama.)
Madverts
May I suggest you dumb your comments down at least 40 IQ? It will make you more convincing. You owe me for that advice.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Wrong. Donny made them pawns when the chucklehead took away their legal protection. He knew what he was doing.
Fortunately for Dems. most people disagree with you.