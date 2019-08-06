U.S. labels China a currency manipulator; China halts U.S. farm purchases

China decided Monday to meet President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat with defiance, letting its currency drop to an 11-year low and halting purchases of U.S. farm products.
The moves, which came four days after Trump threatened more taxes on Chinese imports, knocked stock markets worldwide into a tailspin. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 850 points by mid-afternoon.
Earlier, stocks tumbled from Shanghai to London on fears the escalation in U.S.-China trade tension will drag down a global economy that is already weakening.
Raising worries that China will wield its currency as a weapon in a trade war, Beijing let the Chinese yuan weaken to the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar for the first time since February 2008.
After financial markets closed Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it was labeling China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994.
Also Monday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. farm products - a direct shot at Trump supporters in rural America.
Together, the currency devaluation and suspension of farm purchases suggest that China has decided to stand tough, rather than cave in Trump's threats.
"The Chinese side won't submit to the US," tweeted Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's hardline Global Times newspaper.
The weaker yuan makes Chinese exports less expensive in foreign markets. It also helps offset the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.
The Chinese currency hit 7.0391 to the dollar by late afternoon, making one yuan worth 14.2 cents. The level of seven to the dollar has no economic significance but carries significant symbolic weight.
"The thought of a currency war is crossing more than a few traders' minds," Stephen Innes of VM Markets said in a report.
Trump promptly took to Twitter to denounce the move as "currency manipulation." He added, "This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time."
China's central bank blamed the yuan's drop on "trade protectionism" - an apparent reference to Trump's threat last Thursday to impose tariffs Sept. 1 on the $300 billion in Chinese imports to the United States in addition to the $250 billion he's already targeted.
The U.S. and China are engaged in a bitter dispute over allegations that Beijing steals trade secrets and pressures foreign companies to hand over technology as part of an aggressive campaign to make Chinese companies world leaders in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
The weakness of the yuan, also known as the renminbi, or "people's money," is among U.S. grievances against Beijing. American officials complain that a weak yuan gives Chinese exporters an unfair price edge in foreign markets and helps swell the massive U.S. trade deficit with China.
The U.S. Treasury Department declined in May to label China a currency manipulator but urged Beijing to take steps "to avoid a persistently weak currency" and warned that it would be watching closely.
China's central bank sets the exchange rate each morning and allows the yuan to fluctuate by 2% against the dollar during the day. The central bank can buy or sell currency - or order commercial banks to do so - to dampen price movements.
It appears "the currency is now also considered part of the arsenal to be drawn upon," Robert Carnell of ING said in a report. He said Monday's move might be part of "a concerted series of steps aimed at pushing back at the latest U.S. tariffs."
Until now, economists had expected the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, to intervene and put a floor under the currency if it threated to breach the seven-to-the-dollar level.
A central bank statement Monday blamed "unilateralism and trade protectionism measures," a reference to Trump's tariff hikes. But it tried to play down the significance of "breaking seven."
"It is normal to rise and fall," the statement said. It promised to "maintain stable operation of the foreign exchange market."
Chinese leaders have promised to avoid "competitive devaluation" to boost exports by making them less expensive abroad - a pledge the central bank governor, Yi Gang, affirmed in March. But regulators are trying to make the state-controlled exchange rate more responsive to market forces, which are pulling the yuan lower, partly on fears Trump's tariffs will weaken the Chinese economy.
The yuan has lost 5% since February.
Globally, a weaker yuan might lead to more volatility in currency markets and pressure for the dollar to strengthen, Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report. That would be "unwelcome in Washington," where Trump has threatened to weaken the dollar to boost exports.
A weaker dollar "would be bad news" for Europe and Japan, hurting demand for their exports at a time of cooling economic growth, Kuijs said.
The Chinese central bank tried to discourage speculation last August by imposing a requirement that traders post deposits for contracts to buy or sell yuan. That allows trading to continue but raises the cost.
Beijing imposed similar controls in October 2015 after a change in the exchange rate mechanism prompted markets to bet the yuan would fall. The currency temporarily steadied but fell the following year.
The Chinese are well aware of the pain the trade war is causing American farmers, a loyal part of Trump's political base. Their retaliatory tariffs on $110 billion in U.S. products targeted soybeans and other key agricultural products. To ease the pain in rural America, Trump has rolled out two packages of farm aid worth a combined $27 billion.
Monday's Xinhua report said that Beijing would "not rule out the possibility of levying additional tariffs" on U.S. farm imports. Xinhua said Trump's plan to tax another $300 billion in Chinese imports "seriously violated" a cease-fire agreed to in June by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
David Varnes
Quite frankly, Trump's in over his head.
While the US and China might have similar levels (if differing types) of 'ammo' for this war, Trump's a weekend warrior paintball player going up against experienced Special Forces.
What's he going to do next, complain that he's being treated 'unfairly?'
TrevorPeace
@ David Varnes, you hit the nail on the head. China owns so much US treasury debt that they're jamming it down Trump's throat. And if he thinks he can win this currency war, he's got the IQ of an ant.
CrazyJoe
Trade wars are easy to win.
Health care is easy to fix.
Mexico will pay for the wall.
I'm the only one who can fix it.
Had enough yet, America?
TumbleDry
So much for “trade wars are easily won”.
quercetum
China clearly just had enough of these stupid threats and games. Xi’s style is not to jump on twitter and sprout bs. He just stops importing US produce and drops the yuan.
Chip Star
Treasury debt is the Achilles heel of the US.
Jimizo
I remember that one.
Has he added another “Who knew?” yet?
Strangerland
This is true. He's a wannabe master negotiator, they actually are master negotiators. If he had competent advisors, and knew how to listen to them, it wouldn't be so much a problem that he's in over his head. But his advisors got him into this, and his ineptitude has made it worse, and the just keeps trying to wield the only tools he knows - rhetoric and tariffs.
The problem is, he's actually right about China on a lot of things. They've already been on a war-like tear economically, taking steps to make their economy the dominant one, with everyone dependent upon them. Realistically, that's coming, particularly with Trump removing America from it's place in the world. Other countries would be well off to look at their agreements with China with more of an eye to their national security, and support America in some ways. But America needs to put someone competent in place to do this on America's part. Trump is just messing it up.
Chip Star
The content of this statement should be a truism by now.
PTownsend
Twitter diplomacy again. Trump’s in so far over his head. But that’s to be expected from a person whose knowledge of business was limited to real estate. He was a serial bankrupter (sic) who failed in other ventures. (Trump U? Vodka? Steaks, etc.) His wealth (has anyone seen his current tax info) was inherited. He’s needed armies of high paid lawyers, accountants and fixers (where’s Michael Cohen now?) to bail him out while he was out playing golf and chasing porn stars.
He’s been unable to get the best business and economics minds to work for him. Instead he’s only been able to get sycophants from questionable backgrounds who’ll go along with him.
While he’s playing golf on the taxpayer’s dollars. He’s also kept busy looking out for Ivanka, Inc. and his brand name around the globe.
Strangerland
The real question is, how will he react when his so-called booming economy collapses? That's been the only thing he and his Trumpets have been able to rely upon - 'but the economy is booming'. What will they switch to when it isn't?
Haaa Nemui
"bout time China had some freedom!!" maybe?
IloveCoffee
I'll quote one of the best economists of our time, Peter Schiff, who tweeted on this news the following:
bass4funk
Thank god they’re still pushing the President to not give in. With all the socialists that have zero answers or care about the flyover states, now they care, these farmers are not stupid and China hopes that one of these fools will get nominated to fall back into the typical status quo and continue to screw the farmers more and more, slowly, but methodically. If Trump wins (more than likely) re-election then China really has very little choice but to come back and deeply pursue talks to make a deal.
Jimizo
Do you socialist think that Trump socialist was socialist wrong to socialist say that winning a trade war socialist would be socialist easy to win?
klausdorth
"Oh yes, he's the great pretender"!
The master of disaster, the Obamaphobia negotiator!
He has achieved little to nothing at all so far.
But in his little world all this doesn't count.
China got enough other options than relying on the US.
And they are using those options smartly!
PTownsend
What happened to the capitalist's 'let the market determine without government interference.' Is the 'temporary socialism' (alt right term), i.e. taxpayers funding farmers hurt by Trump's measures, OK? Or is it the start of some domino effect; something else feared by the alt right.
Blacklabel
the USA will come out ahead in the end. Then all the liberals will claim they never said the USA wouldn’t win, then move on to the next talking point.
bass4funk
Not in the long run and China knows this un-smartly.
https://youtu.be/-ubtJhhTYyg
https://www.msn.com/ja-jp/news/opinion/cramer-remix-china-needs-us-more-than-we-need-china/vp-AAAZ8Cy
Yup.
Blacklabel
i remember when liberals were complaining that Trump didn’t “call out” China for currency manipulation.
You can add that to the “promises kept” list now.
FizzBit
Good luck commies. China’s pig population is dying. Things will change once Xi rolls the tanks into Hong Kong.
bass4funk
What? Are you serious? Lol! I’m not even going give that a dignified response.
This is different from “cradle to grave” of government entitlement for millions of people funded by the tax payer
Not at all, but the alt leftists desperate mumblings that temporary subsidizing these farmers until a deal with China can be made. It’s in the word temporary compared to the socialists that want a lifetime commitment from the tax payer. As always, nice try. Lol
Blacklabel
Which liberals will also support once Trump is against it.
ThePBot
Well, it's official. China is now a "currency manipulator", according to the US.
Prepare for some tariffs China, you asked for it!
nishikat
Trump people, the market is falling. Trump is running the USA like his casinos. I understand you don't want a Hillary socialist, but Trump is worse with multiple bankruptcies. If you wanted a real billionaire businessman to run the USA should have elected Bill Gates. Again the market is falling and failing like NO OTHER PRESIDENT. Bill Gates has better experience with MARKET GAINS
PTownsend
Someone's 'liberal' obsessed. LOL
klausdorth
This from one out of many who are affected by Trump's policies and trade war:
“It’s certainly proof that the administration recognizes their tariff policies have been doing financial harm to farmers and rural America".
Black Sabbath
How about that? China has trade weapons other than tariffs at its disposal. Who knew?
Black Sabbath
Sorry, I find few things to laugh about the near total collapse of the American right into stupidity and madness
nishikat
Stocks plunge on Wall Street over escalating trade war
(News source)
This would not be happening if a competent billionaire like Bill Gates were president. This is on Trump's watch and a recession is coming with the racist president who can't even profit from a casino that his daddy bought for him (unlike Bill Gates who is self made and many 10s of billions richer)
jack o helen
This is a blow to Trump's reelection hopes. He largely won because of the backing from the rural voters in America. Now, even farmers and their families are losing confidence and are feeling the effect of losing their markets. Trump's so-called assistance package is simply a Band-aid and will not help solve farmers' problems one bit.
talaraedokko
We're in an economic war which originally had its base on stolen technology among other factors. If the US & other economies are suffering, it pales to the melt down in China which for reasons of news blackout laws we hear nothing. Hong Kong is Kids game compared to the social unrest in the bamboo curtain. It's a war. We must expect these losses. The implosion under Xi is taking place as we read and write.
SuperLib
An entirely predictable result.
Bintaro
So, the US labelled China a "currency manipulator". And ?
Does anyone know what that does ?
Northernlife
Trump will send the US into a recession by the end of the year...blame it all on China maybe Obama and throw in Hilary..After that he will probably resign claiming medical issues after that he will say he was the best POTUS ever..that way can look at it as a win but in reality hes the biggest loser so will be the American people.
China on the other hand does not need the US they have plan b and c in place while Trump is tweeting away playing golf they are making deals.It was stupid of Trump to underestimate the Chinese in the first place.
China hasn't even started retaliating and all little Donald can do is scream and cry wolf..Trump supporters when your investments and your 401 goes down the toilet just remember you own this mess...
Blacklabel
Stock market goes down one day and liberal glee can’t be contained. Just overjoyed at all those “rich people” losing money! Socialism rules!