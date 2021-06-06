U.S. senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China dispute

The U.S. will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden's move to share tens of millions of jabs globally, three American senators said Sunday, after the self-ruled island complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who made a three-hour stop in Taiwan with fellow Democrat Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska, said their visit underscores bipartisan U.S. support for the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own renegade territory. Taiwan faces a severe vaccine shortage and has geopolitical significance as a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.
"I'm here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone," Duckworth said at the airport after landing on a U.S. military transport plane. "We will be by your side to make sure the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of the pandemic and beyond."
Taiwan was included on a long list of places announced last week that would receive 25 million doses from the United States in what the Biden administration says is the first tranche of at least 80 million doses to be distributed globally. Most of the first tranche, including Taiwan's, will be sent through COVAX, a U.N.-backed program to distribute vaccines to low and middle-income countries.
The island of 24 million people, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China's east coast, is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise. Japan shipped 1.2 million doses to Taiwan on Friday, opting to skip the COVAX process in the interest of speed. It was unclear when the 750,000 American doses would arrive.
Taiwan has accused China of blocking its efforts to reach a deal with BioNTech to import the vaccine co-developed by the German company and Pfizer. Beijing has said it is willing to supply vaccines to Taiwan, including BioNTech, through Chinese partner Fosun, and that the island's government is to blame for putting politics above the lives of its people. Taiwanese law bans the import of Chinese-made medicines.
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, welcoming the senators at the airport, said that Taiwan is fortunate to have like-minded countries showing support, which he said is about sustaining freedom and democracy in the face of autocracy.
"Taiwan is facing unique challenges in combating the virus," he said. "While we are doing our best to import vaccines, we must overcome obstacles to ensure that these life-saving medicine are delivered free from troubles of Beijing."
He said China is trying to block Taiwan's international assistance and prevent it from participating in the World Health Organization. "We are no strangers to that kind of obstructionism," he said.
Taiwan and China split amid civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese favor maintaining the current state of de facto independence while engaging in robust economic exchanges with the mainland.
China's ruling Communist Party says Taiwan must come under its control, and has in recent months increased pressure on the island, including flying warplanes near Taiwan. The increasing activity and vast improvements in China's military capabilities have raised concern in the U.S., which is bound by its own laws to ensure Taiwan is capable of defending itself and to regard all threats to the island's security as matters of "grave concern."
Taiwan, which had weathered the pandemic virtually unscathed until the recent outbreak, is now facing its most serious flare-up with more than 10,000 new cases since late April.
President Tsai Ing-wen, meeting with the senators, expressed gratitude to the Biden administration for including Taiwan in the first group to receive vaccines and said the doses will arrive at a critical time for the island.
"I hope that through cooperation with the United States, Japan and other countries, Taiwan will be able to overcome the immediate challenges and ... and move towards recovery," she said.
Both Duckworth, who was born in Thailand, and Sullivan said the American donation also reflects gratitude for Taiwan's support for the U.S., as Taiwan donated millions of masks and other supplies to the U.S. in the early days of the pandemic.
"This is love from America in return," Sullivan said, wearing a mask that he noted had "Love from Taiwan" written on it.
The three senators arrived at 7:30 a.m. from South Korea, where they met senior officials including the foreign and defense ministers on Friday and Saturday to discuss COVID-19 cooperation, the U.S.-South Korea military alliance and North Korea. They departed Taiwan at 10.30 a.m. the same morning, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
31 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
Kissinger planned this back in 73 with Nixon handing over manufacturing to Mao. Make China the aggressor and have WW3, its in he post now!
SuperLib
Bravo to this group of Democrats and Republicans!
bass4funk
I agree
Blacklabel
assuming they admit Taiwan is a country, this is great.
They are Democrats, so not really sure how they feel about Taiwan yet.
kyushubill
Hey China,
Taiwan is a country. Does not need your permission.
Defined border.
Constitution with set executive, parliament, and judiciary.
Population that approves nationality.
National currency that is converted internationally.
Flag for sovereign vessels and nation.
BTW, free Tibet and Hong Kong.
Kentarogaijin
Good !!.. Protect Taiwan !!..
Bob Fosse
Great, just don’t tell Cena.
Kumagaijin
I'm curious how China will respond to US helping Taiwan. China is probably thinking "How dare America interfere in our business of making life miserable for Taiwanese people."
shogun36
I’m glad they are sending the vaccine to them.
Hey, USA, can you send some common sense and a bit of intelligence to the Japanese government too?
They really need both.
ulysses
China has done more harm than good to the WHO and needs to be punished.
Glad that real democracies are stepping in to help Taiwan.
And I can’t say it enough, Wonderful country, wonderful people!!!
Bob Fosse
Read the article. Who is Dan Sullivan?
Desert Tortoise
China didn't open to the world economically until after Mao was dead. It was Deng Xiaoping who began courting western companies. Mao was completely against anything that even resembled capitalism. However in 1969 China and the Soviets nearly went to war. The Soviets even went to a nuclear alert and Mao, wanting to protect his own infant nuclear program from destruction, backed down. On his way back from the funeral of Ho Chi Minh Alexi Kosygin stopped in Beijing. Mao refused to meet him but Zhou Enlai met him at the airport where a meeting ended the conflict. Mao, however, burned with hatred for Brezhnev and saw in the US the same sort of alliance of convenience the US saw. For the US, having the Chinese as apparent allies kept a lot of Soviet divisions tied down on the Chinese border instead of threatening NATO.
It would be well into the 1980s before western firms started to set up shop in China and even then China remained primitive.
Blacklabel
The Republican who I excluded from the “they” (Democrats) I’m not sure about.
Fighto!
Brilliant move by the US. Taiwan knows they are loved by the free world, who are helping them through this pandemic.
Next gesture from the US should be recognizing Taiwan diplomatically as an independent nation. Having Taiwan in the WHO and UN will make the whole region a better and safer place.
OssanAmerica
Democratic nations, despite sometime differences in opinions and positions, are friends in time of need. Autocracies on the other hand have no real friends, only adversaries and those subservient to their power.
Thomas Tank
China is accusing Japan and USA of pretending to be good people by sending vaccines to Taiwan - while seeking to prevent Taiwan to get the vaccines they need.
P. Smith
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Democratic Party has reaffirmed its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act in its latest party platform passed on Tuesday (Aug. 18).
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3991416
Ping An
No one hinders Taiwan from buying vaccines. Taiwan can buy BioNTech via Fosun whereas Fosun is the sole distributor for Greater China Region. Fosun has invested USD50 million at BioNTech on March 2020 and secured this right. The co-operation between Biotech and Fosun was even earlier than Pfizer US.
WilliB
....the "self-ruled island" is it now. We can´t upset our overlords by speaking the verboten word "country" can we. The CCP is indeed on a roll.
P. Smith
Save the faux outrage, it’s always been the “self-rules island.”
Sven Asai
Yes, a nice and friendly gesture…but someone also provide simplest education. 750,000 vaccine doses are by far not even sufficient for the biggest city Taipei. And yes, that’s still valid if you add the help from Japan.
Numan
China planned to make it difficult for Taiwan to acquire vaccines, so they could swoop in and save the day with some conditions. China has been trying to extort other countries and in Western Europe, Africa and Central/South America, too!
China has been trying the same soft-power/PR stunt since this pandemic started. They have been giving away their ineffective vaccine, and now, they will produce Sputnik, too!
This is the reason why China has refused to publish anything about their vaccine! Using China's vaccine is no different than letting my children play with lead-based painted toys from China.
Wealthy Chinese are traveling to the US for medical tourism to get vaccinated. Once again, it is supported by the CCP.
Numan
@Ping An
Unfortunately, your logic does not make since because Taiwan does not consider nor claim to be apart of the Greater China Region or mainland China! That is why Taiwanese have their own passports and Chinese visitors need one and visa to visit Taiwan.
The same reason why other asian countries like Taiwan are purchasing vaccine from US Pfizer and BioNTech directly. They do not trust China!
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Desert TortoiseToday 01:46 pm JST
China didn't open to the world economically until after Mao was dead. It was Deng Xiaoping who began courting western companies. Mao was completely against anything that even resembled capitalism. However in 1969 China and the Soviets nearly went to war. The Soviets even went to a nuclear alert and Mao, wanting to protect his own infant nuclear program from destruction, backed down. On his way back from the funeral of Ho Chi Minh Alexi Kosygin stopped in Beijing. Mao refused to meet him but Zhou Enlai met him at the airport where a meeting ended the conflict. Mao, however, burned with hatred for Brezhnev and saw in the US the same sort of alliance of convenience the US saw. For the US, having the Chinese as apparent allies kept a lot of Soviet divisions tied down on the Chinese border instead of threatening NATO.
It would be well into the 1980s before western firms started to set up shop in China and even then China remained primitive.
The likes of kissinger and brzezinski plan not in 5 or 10 yrs but in 50,60,100 yrs. Read brzezinski the grand chessboard and game plan. They know average jo won’t read it so the are scarily honest.
Mark
China is beginning to look like an apartheid state, if it's not already one.
Zaphod
I am not convinced of the merit of taking any of these vaccines (I still think treatment options should be explored more), but if it have has to be a vaccine, certainly the CCP produced Sinovax is the last thing I would want in my body.
If that is the choice, give me Pfizer or Sputnik anytime.
Numan
Sputnik is being produced in China!
I'll pass on that, too!
Desert Tortoise
First of all the US cannot recognize anyplace as an independent nation if they are not themselves seeking independence. The Chinese have made it very clear that any such declaration would immediately lead to war, and from the Chinese point of view it would be gloves off, all hands on deck and every weapon available including nuclear weapons kind of war. It would not be a geographically constrained limited war. Regardless of who eventually won, Taiwan would be burned to a crisp and most Taiwanese would be dead. Nobody wants to go there most of all the Taiwanese. That is reality, not wishful thinking. Taiwan understands their limits and for now maintains the position that the ROC is the true legitimate government of all of China as they are the heirs of Sun Yat-sen's revolution against the Xing. It is a balancing act.
What the US could do is start rotating USAF fighter squadrons, even bomber squadrons and US Navy patrol squadrons through Taiwan as part of their deployment cycle. Not permanent basing, just US forces rotating through Taiwanese bases. The US Navy should start rotating its battle groups and amphibious groups through Taiwanese ports. A PLA General said about two years ago that if a US CSG dropped anchor in a Taiwanese port China would attack immediately. Challenge that. I don't think they would really do it. Their air force should be invited to some Red Flag exercises (Taiwan Air Force trains their F-16 pilots in Arizona btw right alongside Singapore Air Force) with the consent of the other nations that would participate. In fact a Red Flag exercise with several US allies and the Taiwanese would make a huge statement of international support for Taiwan. The US sent a US Navy transport aircraft to Taiwan last year to test the waters. We may see more.
In the end however I am betting Taiwan and the ROC outlives the CCP. In another 20 years China's demographics and its many economic distortions plus their alienation of foreign investors is going to take the fire out of the dragon's breath. They won't be able to afford to cash the checks Mr. Xi is writing. China is a pressure cooker of pent up anger among the general population. It is going to blow and probably in my life time. When that happens you just might see the ROC return to Beijing.
Desert Tortoise
My wife and I are vaccinated and by now fully immune. We were given the Moderna vaccine. Aside from a sore arm for a few days nothing bad happened. Now we don't have to worry so much. More people need to be vaccinated so a normal life can resume.
Desert Tortoise
All you offer are conspiracy mongering.
Commodore Perry
The positive Trump legacy lives on, as now other countries gain benefits as a result of his vaccine program.