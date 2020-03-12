U.S. suspends all travel from Europe, excluding UK, for next 30 days

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday.
The president, who faces re-election in November, took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responds to criticism that he has not taken the coronavirus threat seriously enough.
“We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," he said.
"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," he said.
Trump, whose re-election bid on Nov 3 could hinge on how well he responds to the crisis, stopped short of declaring a national emergency.
But he pulled no punches in saying Europe was partly to blame for the virus' spread in the United States, where it has killed at least 37 people and infected 1,281. His travel restrictions on Europe were similar to what he declared on travel from China when the illness was spreading wildly there.
“The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe," he said.
The restrictions do not apply to legal permanent residents of the United States, nor does it generally apply to immediate family members of American citizens, DHS said in a statement.
As the U.S. stock market took another hit from the virus on Wednesday, Trump said he would take emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the illness.
He said he was instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain businesses and individuals affected.
Trump added he was also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the virus.
SuperLib
Good to see he's taking it more seriously than "the common flu" which he often uses to downplay the virus. But I'm curious as to why the Chinese, Japanese, and Koreans can fly in but those from France cannot.
Chicanoinjapan
If you didn't watch his address I can summarize it for you. The coronavirus is Obama's fault. the economy is the best it's been in 1000 years, I am the greatest most informed, most stable genius in history so the coronavirus will go away next week, and where is Hillary's emails.
rainyday
its like the only thing he knows how to do is close the border and cut taxes.
The Coronavirus is already spreading in the American population, this is like closing the barn doors after the horses have escaped.
This idiot better get off the golf course and start doing his bloody job, or better yet let people who know what they are doing handle it.
otherworldly
I watched it and I didn't get that impression.
Carcharodon
Homeland security website.
zichi
This will hit business and trade.
Luis David Yanez
Bye bye global economy.
As things are going this can become an even worst economic recession than the 2008 one.
This is a gross overreaction with no real risk management thought put into it, but people in complete panic will be thrilled.
I can already see a few years from now people asking themselves why there was much panic and overreaction from this.
JCosplay
@carcharodon thank you for providing the information from the website. So it’s the Schengen area, huh? Obviously that makes sense, considering of the whole freedom of travel aspect of the Schengen area.
@SuperLib I agree, The travel restrictions should apply to China, South Korea and Japan as well. Maybe that will be the next part.
bass4funk
Yeah, I’m a bit mystified about that one myself....
nakanoguy01
and yet china hasn't been completely banned even though that's where the darn thing originated. this makes absolutely no sense, but considering the source, it makes beautiful sense. smgdfh.