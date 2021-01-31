U.S. to require mask-wearing on all public transportation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a sweeping order requiring the wearing of masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 on virtually every form of public transportation throughout the country.
The order, issued late Friday, extends to travel on airplanes, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, subways, ferries and ships.
It expands on one of the first executive orders signed by President Joe Biden, which required masking for interstate travel as part of a larger strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The new order, which also covers intrastate travel, takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
"Wearing masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," the order states. "Therefore, requiring masks will help us control this pandemic and aid in reopening America's economy."
The CDC order covers passengers and transportation operators both during travel and while waiting in transportation hubs.
It says operators must make "best efforts" to enforce mask-wearing, and if necessary should disembark anyone refusing to comply.
It says, without providing much detail, that enforcement will ultimately be the responsibility of the federal Transportation Security Administration, as well as of "cooperating state and local authorities."
Noncompliance will constitute "a violation of federal law," according to the order.
Exemptions to mask-wearing are allowed for people eating, drinking or taking medication, as well as those communicating with the hearing-impaired. Masks can also be briefly removed during identity checks.
The United States has the world's worst COVID-19 statistics, but the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have declined for the past two weeks, with some experts partly crediting improved adherence to masking and social-distancing measures.
One of Biden's first official acts after his inauguration January 20 was to order mask-wearing on federal property. He has said consistent mask-wearing could save 50,000 American lives by April.
But former President Donald Trump frequently mocked the practice -- and was rarely seen wearing a mask -- making enforcement of the new standard more problematic in some parts of the country.© 2021 AFP
Burning Bush
Better to take your own car,
No mask and no exposure to germs.
vanityofvanities
In the early stage of the epidemic, many doubted efficacy of wearing masks in the west. It seems things have totally changed.
PTownsend
Good to read more Americans might have accepted they need to take responsibility and that the virus is more than 'just another flu' like the wack right and some 'foreign' governments have tried to get the intellectually vulnerable to believe.
A motto used by global big oil and big oil nations.
Reckless
I just arrived in Florida. Everyone everywhere is wearing masks properly. Biden set the tone thank ghosh!
Zoroto
I don't think the federal government has authority over this, hence the first order only covering "interstate" travel.
This will be very quickly blocked by the courts.
Burning Bush
Very easy to legally ignore this rule, just hold a bottle of water or cup of coffee in the your hand.
Monty
Masks are the Number one basic prevention.
I can not understand why people are still walking around without it.
PTownsend
Remember among those not wearing masks are individuals who actually believe shape shifting alien reptiles are running things, that the reptiles have put mind control chips in vaccines, and that California wildfires started after aliens fired a laser. These same individuals are part of audiences far right American groups, including the Republican Party and encouraged by 'foreign' trolls, have selectively targeted.
Mr Kipling
A good idea..... but at least 10 months too late!
vanityofvanities
They say COVID-19 is not air infectious but via droplets or splays which fly when people coughs hard or speak loudly. While a size of a virus is said one tenth of the holes of the masks meaning the viruses pass through the masks through holes. Why then the masks can prevent infections. People are emitting viruses through masks by breathing.
AG
Masks along with social distancing, whicH is more than often forgotten.
Alex
Well I guess that’s good after a year ....
Elvis is here
Hurray for masks.
P. Smith
When worn correctly.
funkymofo
@vanityofvanities
As far as I know, masks allow the capture of droplets exhaled before they can evaporate into smaller droplets that can travel farther. Don’t take my word for it though, reading a little research provided by medical experts on your own is probably a better strategy than asking people in a news forum.
Wolfpack
Wearing a mask in public is a sensible thing to do - especially if you live in America and haven’t received a vaccination yet. I am a little concerned that their will be a insurrection against it.
bass4funk
That could well happen, but this is why a lot of people are moving to places like Florida, Texas and Tennessee where mask wearing rules are less stringent depending on where you live and what industry you work in.
Tokyo-Engr
Masks are one of the tools used to reduce the risk (not eliminate the risk) of infection. I always wear one - now I just do when walking out the door. I do not like it but I believe it has some effectiveness, primarily reducing the spread from an infected person.
I am a big believer in the Bill of Rights / Constitution but I agree with this mandate, even though I am living here in Japan.
One issue, which was brought up above, is there is a small possibility it will be challenged by certain states as a violation of the 10th Amendment (impeding on States rights) but I think it would be foolish for anyone to challenge this considering the current situation and I do not think it is likely it will happen.
Agree with it or not it shows leadership on the issue which was lacking during the end of Trump's presidency.
BigYen
I seem to remember Trump-supporting Covid-deniers defending Trump's miserable record in fighting the pandemic by saying that this kind of nationwide action was beyond the scope of any US President, thanks to the nature of the Federation itself - a limitation they defended as though it were essential to democracy itself.
And here Biden comes in and lo and behold, within 11 days the US has a nationwide, enforceable requirement to wear masks on public transport throughout the entire country, including on intrastate transport. How many tens of thousands of people, or more, would still be alive today if Trump had done something similar when the virus first began to impact on Americans, all those months ago?
I guess the next step, given America's deep and dark social schisms, is for the Freedumb riders to start protesting and ignoring the requirement and for hostile local government authorities to resist what they'll no doubt call interference in their affairs. Let's hope that the inevitable expressions of up-yours self-centredness don't descend into violence and anarchy, even though that might be a forlorn hope in the woeful circumstances that America finds itself in.
Tokyo-Engr
@Bass
I think you and I disagree on many things but there are likely areas we would agree as well.
Regarding the masks (and the "lockdowns") there were certainly times when states went overboard. In California they arrested and fined a guy for paddleboarding in the ocean by himself which I thought was a bit foolish. They also had lockdowns extended to rural counties (i.e. Siskyou county etc.) for a while. I am willing to concede that was certainly over the top.
However I think we should all be able to at least agree that for public transportation this is a good idea. If it helps reduce risk to others and it attenuates the spread of the virus this is a good thing.
I think we are now far beyond the point where it is even rational to compare this to the flu.
bass4funk
I disagree. I think the lawsuit has merit to it in that some people just can’t wear a mask and breath with one on that’s just a fact so in that case they would have a good argument to challenge the 10th amendment. Expect to watch lawsuits like this emerge.
bass4funk
I think so at this point. I’m not objecting to it. I’m just saying you will have people at least on a medical respiratory grounds bring up a lawsuit that will happen I’m sure.
I wouldn’t disagree with that.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Won’t work. Americans seem to have a dumb idea about “freedom” and “rights”. This is why they are getting kicked by the virus
Tokyo-Engr
@Bass
Your point about people with issues with masks is well taken. It is something which would have to be dealt with somehow.
@foreignbrotherhoodarmy
"freedom" and "rights" - haha what a crazy concept. We all know that it is better to be ruled by elites than to be governed by our peers.
The concepts of freedom and rights......well those are just reactionary 20th century concepts.....
Mocheake
Uh oh. Hope the CDC has barricades around their offices. Those nutter far righties might soon be storming the place carrying their patriotic swastikas, Stars and Bars and Smith and Wessons while complaining about freedom of (whatever) being infringed upon by the authorities.
Jimizo
Nothing dumb about believing in freedom and rights, but a lot of the pushback against wearing masks was fueled by anti-science idiots and conspiracy theorists. That is extraordinarily dumb.
I see wearing masks in the current situation as common courtesy to others who may be vulnerable or in contact with the vulnerable. For those who shouldn’t wear masks for medical reasons, there are alternatives.
No excuses for being inconsiderate or discourteous. Grow up.
BigYen
If what you're talking about is a medical condition that prevents a person from wearing a mask safely, then as well as the exemption already quoted in the article for those taking medication, the CDC's updated guidelines offer, among others, the following get-out clause:
The following categories of people are exempt from the requirement to wear a mask...
A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, for reasons related to the disability;
Other countries with public transport mask-wearing regulations successfully accommodate the requirements of those who genuinely can't wear masks. What anyone enforcing these mandates need to be aware of is the capacity of some people to exaggerate or invent bogus conditions in order not to comply. In the absence of any accompanying medical condition or disability, "I just can't wear a mask and breathe with one on" is not a statement of fact, it's an attitude.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/face-masks-public-transportation.html
(updated Jan 29 2021)
Tokyo-Engr
@BigYen
Thanks for the link...it is good to see that is already written into this.
I do think there are in fact people who have conditions which makes it not possible or advisable for them to wear a mask and it is a valid point. Yes, I would certainly concede some people may exaggerate conditions but there is no perfect solution.
In the end I still hold firm the mask mandate for public transportation is a good idea and it is good to see some leadership on this which is really needed at this point.
bass4funk
Well, again that would depend. Yes and No. If you can’t wear a mask for certain medical reason or condition it doesn’t mean you have to be excluded from life or your daily work activities or blocking you from making your daily income and again this is why the 10th amendment will be challenged in a court of law especially for those that just can’t wear a mask and this not about choice at all. So this should never be a one thought closed and shut case if an individual has difficulties wearing a mask.
SuperLib
Republicans are uprooting their entire lives and moving to states that will increase their chances of getting COVID? This is incredible news to me. Thanks for sharing it.
rainyday
Really? People are uprooting their lives in order to take advantage of differing levels of enforcement of a rule that likely won’t exist anywhere 6 months from now anyway?
Well, OK given the insanity going on down there maybe that isn’t such a stretch.
Peter Neil
Medical reasons for not wearing a mask? One valid medical reason is a facial deformity. Those with respiratory problems should be wearing two masks.
Bass has not been right about anything, so why start now?
zichi
Read no cases about people who can’t medically wear a mask filing a court case. In my case even recovering from a serious op and low blood oxygen levels I still wore a mask when outside. Those people could get a letter from a doctor. Masks designed for athletes work better. There are masks for those with breathing difficulties.
William Mirrielees
I don't think the federal government has authority over this, hence the first order only covering "interstate" travel.
This will be very quickly blocked by the courts.
Intra State can be controlled by withholding federal highway and transportation funding. How do you think the Feds forced the states to implement the seat belt laws.
bass4funk
Democrats are moving in vastly large numbers to States like Texas and Florida where the mask laws are more lax so..
No worries
1glenn
How many lives would have been saved if the last president had taken this simple step?
bass4funk
And? It doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist or there aren’t people that can’t wear them.
Again, it depends and even then, some just can’t wear them and thus the 10th will be challenged as bad and as quickly as our rights are eroding in this new administration, we still have the right to dissent and challenge any law under the constitution if we feel there is a valid medical reason and an impediment on our civil liberties.
zichi
bass4funk
you previously posted you refuse to wear a mask. Is that still your position?
500,000 dead Americans and increasing daily. Far from the end of the road.
expat
Back for more pain?
bass4funk
People are now mandated to wear a mask and still the numbers are rising so that’s just not a logical question. Even in Japan literally almost everyone is wearing a mask and the numbers are still going up not to mention a lot of deaths are not all COVID based deaths, every death now is being labeled a COVID death and that’s just not the case. Some can be attributed to the virus, some cannot. A lot an too much of the final cause of death reports are overstating the cause of death and doing so irresponsibly.
bass4funk
Yes, I also live in the countryside so...
And even this administration can’t do anything about it.
Redbear
"How many lives would have been saved if the last president had taken this simple step?"
Why could not the American people do the right thing without being told? This is the difference between the west and Japan. The Japanese are smart enough to do the right thing without being told. In contrast, the west has to pass a law to get people to do the right thing and if then, they will break the law. Watch how fast this law gets ignored, just like every other law in the west.
Tokyo-m
I went for a walk along the river bank again yesterday, and, once again, the vast majority of joggers, puffing and panting all over the place, weaving in and out of people walking, were not wearing masks. I wish Japan would get serious and give the police powers to stop and spot-fine these anti-social idiots.
Jsapc
Why is it that the only place we hear of human beings rebelling because they "can't breathe with a mask" is the US? I haven't heard that point being controversial in any other country. What medical condition do you need to have for you to not be able to breathe with a millimeter thin piece of cloth in front of your nose and mouth? (Apart from one that would actively keep you in a hospital bed anyway).
bass4funk
That is true to an extent, but the numbers are still rising even though everyone is wearing a mask in this country. But also Japan is. Conformist society and the West isn’t even though the new administration wants it to be. The West doesn’t have the history of conformity so you will always see people bucking the system at some point or another.
ulysses
How many lives could have been saved if defendant trump had issued this order instead of asking people to inject bleach.
ulysses
The dumbization of American society is the last GOP hope to stay in power.
Someone as delusional as marjorie taylor greene getting elected is the rotten fruit of the diseased GOP tree.
zichi
If people can’t breathe from wearing a mask sounds like they shouldn’t be driving down a highway or on public transport systems and should be at home with an oxygen mask. Old people here wear those dragging an oxygen bottle along but I guess they have the best protection against the virus. I sometime use an oxygen airosol.
zichi
bass4funk
we do too but the pandemic does not stop at the city border.
bass4funk
Well, but you really don’t get to make that call.
.
bass4funk
Greene is just not going to bow down to the leftist mob nor should she and to her credit, the GOP should definitely try and get some backbone for once and she as well as a few others are and won’t take this crap and seeing where the currently of where this administration is taking us, a lot of Dems already are looking at retirements especially in the gubernatorial and state local offices.
ulysses
Greene can spew all the crap she wants, the only ones consuming it are the ones too stupid to know better.
It just means another step closer to the destruction of the GOP.
zichi
it’s unlawful to drive in an unfit condition.
Numan
It seems the competent adults are in charge of the White House now!
Jimizo
Is the QAnon stuff to her credit?
By the way, would you wear a mask if you used public transport?
bass4funk
That’s ok, we are getting hourly doses from the left, so better to take it from someone that has some backbone and the woman isn’t going anywhere so we have to deal with AOC, the left can deal with Greene.
Like with the Dems In it’s current Washington establishment form, probably.
bass4funk
I don’t use public transport. I drive everywhere.
Harry_Gatto
Surely you would need a far better reason than that to move to Tennessee?
therougou
It's sad that while kids around the world have been wearing masks for a year, they need to pass a law like this to force some jerk "adults" to comply.
Lazarus Knows
I’m sorry to hear that you’re losing so much money. Perhaps one day Fukuoka will have adequate public transport.
Moderator
Back on topic please.
ulysses
Greene not going anywhere is the truest statement yet.
paranoid dimwits like her don’t get too far.
Though the next time and insurrection happens she might end up in prison.
Richard Gallagher
Ah. All the on-line attorneys-at-law citing the Bill of Rights. The more demented have shifted the 'conversation' to the mentally-ill Greene or maybe she is, as she would deem it: retarded. As for masks, there is still a debate which speaks ill of the voting-age population of the City on a Hill.
bass4funk
As well as AOC, but she’s allowed to have and voice her opinions
Dunno, Dems thinking that the GOP is out to murder them is a preeetty delusional statement to make, even by their standards. The arguments for pushing people or some people to comply with this mandate that some won’t already drawing strong condemnation going forward.
Somehow their memories are so short....
https://reason.com/2020/05/26/liberals-have-rediscovered-the-value-of-the-10th-amendment-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Moderator
All readers back on topic please. Posts that do not focus on the story will be removed.
GdTokyo
It’s sad that this has to made a law. Seems as thought the Freedum cult seems to have forgotten about the responsibilities part of “Rights and Responsibilities”.
Bob Fosse
Are you conspiring online to circumvent Federal law?
bass4funk
No, it’s not about him, people can make up their own minds and now it’s about Joe and if he can force people by a mandate that everyone has to wear a mask. And depending on where you live some States will enforce the rule and some won’t and others will try and argue this in a court of law and people have the right to challenge the 10th amendment if they feel they need to.
ulysses
Not wearing masks is sign of the dimwits disease afflicting the low intellect faction of the GOP.
No surprise no one with brains wants to be anywhere close to nut jobs like Greene.
ulysses
Difference between AOC is the GOP dimwits feel threatened by her intelligence.
With Greene, even her own party members feel threatened by her lack of intelligence.