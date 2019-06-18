U.S. to send 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, citing concerns over Iran

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were"defensive purposes," citing concerns about a threat from Iran.
"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," Shanahan said in a statement.
Iran said on Monday it would soon breach limits on how much enriched uranium it can stockpile under the deal, which a White House National Security Council spokesman said amounted to"nuclear blackmail."
The 2015 accord, which Iran and the other signatories have maintained following Trump's decision, caps Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium at 300 kg enriched to 3.67 percent.
Fears of a confrontation increased last Thursday when two oil tankers in the Gulf were attacked, which the United States has blamed on Tehran. The U.S. military on Monday released images that it says show Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the tankers.
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday: "We have quadrupled the rate of enrichment (of uranium) and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days it will bypass the 300 kg limit."
"Iran's reserves are every day increasing at a more rapid rate," he told state TV, adding that "the move will be reversed once other parties fulfill their commitments."
The move further undermines the nuclear pact also signed by Russia, Britain, Germany, China and the European Union, but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the collapse of the deal would not be in the interests of the region or the world.
A White House National Security Council spokesman said Iran's plan amounted to "nuclear blackmail" and must be met with increased international pressure.
The nuclear deal seeks to head off any pathway to an Iranian nuclear bomb in return for the removal of most international sanctions.
Britain said if Iran breached agreed limits then London would look at "all options."
Israel, Iran's arch foe, urged world powers to step up sanctions against Tehran swiftly should it exceed the enriched uranium limit.
However, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the EU would only react to any breach if the International Atomic Energy Agency formally identified one.
Trump's administration has accused Iran of being behind the explosions on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil shipping route.
Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, on Monday denied Tehran was behind the attacks and said if the Islamic Republic decided to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane it would do so publicly.
The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said Tehran was responsible for security in the Gulf and urged U.S. forces to leave the region, state TV said.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Britain and other countries to share evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks on the Norwegian and Japanese tankers, a senior State Department official said.
Iran on Monday accused its main regional rival Saudi Arabia a close U.S. ally - of adopting a "militaristic, crisis-based approach" for accusing Tehran of carrying out the tanker attacks.
In May, Tehran said it would reduce compliance with the nuclear pact in protest at the U.S. decision to unilaterally pull out of the agreement and reimpose sanctions.
The accord requires Iran to curb its uranium enrichment capacity, capping Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium at 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride enriched to 3.67 percent or its equivalent for 15 years. That is far below the 90 percent needed for weapons grade uranium and also below the 20 percent level to which Iran enriched uranium before the deal.
A series of U.N. inspections under the deal have verified that Iran has been meeting its commitments.
Iran's Rouhani said on Monday that European nations still had time to save the accord.
"It's a crucial moment, and France can still work with other signatories of the deal and play an historic role to save the deal in this very short time," Rouhani was quoted as saying during a meeting with France's new ambassador in Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he regretted Iran's announcement but that Paris would hold talks with Iran and its partners to avoid any further escalation in the region.
Kamalvandi, in a news conference at Iran's Arak heavy water nuclear reactor which has been reconfigured under the deal, said Tehran could rebuild the underground facility to make it functional. Heavy water can be employed in reactors to produce plutonium, a fuel used in nuclear warheads.
In January, Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV that "despite pouring concrete in pipes within the core of the Arak reactor ... Iran had purchased pipes for replacement in case the West violated the deal."
The United States and the IAEA believe Iran had a nuclear weapons program that it abandoned. Tehran denies ever having had one.
Pompeo said on Sunday the United States did not want to go to war with Iran but would take every action necessary, including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation through Middle East shipping lanes.
14 Comments
Chip Star
Hilarious that Donny's whining because Iranis acting as a soveirgn nation. Iran wasn't enriching uranium past the limits after the successful negotiator Obama got most interested parties to sign into a deal that limited Iran's capacity to enrich uranium.
Donny sure is ineffective on Iran. Add it to the list of his ineffectiveness: Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, the DPRK.
SuperLib
Good job, Obama.
Good job, Trump.
Sh1mon M4sada
Your preoccupation with Trump is clouding your judgement.
So here's AK, quoted in his own words as saying Iran has quadruppled uranium enrichment. Whilst not so long ago he was saying Iran will keep its side of the deal and urges other signatory to lobby USA to come back to the table.
Completely contradictory statements and you focussed on Trump?
Chip Star
You complete misunderstand my posts. There is zero reason to focus on the substance of anything given Trumpophiles aren't interested in facts and other people on here don't need convincing.
Uhh, yes, because it's Donny who pushed Iran to this point by withdrawing from the nuclear deal and then trying to strangle the Iranian economy. Keep in mind that Donny didn't do this for any principled reason, but simply to undo what Obama did.
Sh1mon M4sada
there you go again, I haven't disputed who caused what, I merely pointed out that the lying, contradictory AK is equally untrustworthy. To have unclouded judgement, you have to see everything.
Chip Star
You're saying that "AK" is untrustworthy because he reacted to Donny. Did you expect Iran to sit on its hands as Donny continued to isolate it and choke its economy because Donny has an Obama-complex? Let's do discuss this clouded judgment issue.
marcelito
Th e hypocrisy is astounding....so the Trump administration unilaterally rips up the agreement, slaps tough sanctions on Iran, sends its military on Iran,s doorstep , accuses Iran of attacking tankers without credible proof , calls on the world to ' unite against ' Iran threat ' and when Iran responds its Iran thats doing the blackmailing?.......Yeah, right on neocons.
Wallace Fred
The cajones. Simply speechless
PTownsend
GoTrumpers should be speechless (i.e. silent), especially those who cheered Trump ripping up the sensible agreement between Iran and the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China and Germany.
Now the world's at even greater risk because of Trump's ineptness.
And his and his backer's support for their oil and gas industries.
And his and his backer's opposition to alternatives to burning so much oil, gas and coal.
nishikat
No, it's Trump's preocupation and revenge with Obama since Obama roasted Trump in 2011 at the WH.
zichi
Trump brought this on himself, America, and all the countries which signed the nuclear deal.
Bintaro
I'm not surprised by American hypocrisy anymore.
Toasted Heretic
The drums of war are beating. Just what the region needs, the US destabilising it even further.
Blacklabel
So how do you know Iran wasn’t already exceeding the cap? They obviously had the capability to do it because they are doing it now.
Amazing that liberals will signal support for Iran just to be anti-Trump.
bass4funk
I find it hilarious that liberals think that Iran who was caught on video indisputable and irrefutable of them removing unexploded mines from the tankers is allowed to do what it is doing now and think that act won’t be challenged.
Not true. 4 reasons why the Obama Iran deal was a disaster from the beginning.
Here are the four most dangerous problems with the deal:
The whole neighborhood will race to go nuclear. This deal most likely will accelerate nuclear proliferation. Because if regional powers feel threatened by the possibility of Iran getting a weapon and the penalty for producing nuclear weapons decreases, then why wouldn’t they?
(That would be Saudi Arabia)
**Tehran gets to keep its vast nuclear infrastructure and its missile program.** And the promises from Iran only confirm the obvious: that the regime definitely has nuclear-weapons ambitions. After all, why have a massive ballistic-missile program and secret military nuclear facilities if the plan isn’t to build nuclear weapons?
Sanctions relief will make the region far less safe. The sanctions relief and the renewed ability to sell more oil on the open market could wind up bringing $300-400 billion into the Iranian economy, bolstering the Iranian government. Essentially, this means the deal will pay for undermining U.S. policy and interests throughout the region.
The deal is temporary, by design. Even the White House doesn’t claim it will permanently keep Iran from getting a bomb. So, what’s the point?
(Obama never could in anyway prove it could or would)
Yeah, that’s the latest liberal echo chamber talking points.