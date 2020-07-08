U.S. tops 3 million known infections as coronavirus cases surge

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim new milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, and Florida faced an impending shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.
Authorities have reported alarming upswings of daily caseloads in roughly two dozen states over the past two weeks, a sign that efforts to control transmission of the novel coronavirus have failed in large swaths of the country.
California, Hawaii, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday shattered their previous daily record highs for new cases. About 24 states have also reported disturbingly high infection rates as a percentage of diagnostic tests conducted over the past week.
In Texas alone, the number of hospitalized patients more than doubled in just two weeks.
The trend has driven many more Americans to seek out COVID-19 screenings. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday it was adding short-term "surge" testing sites in three metropolitan areas in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
In Houston, a line of more than 200 cars snaked around the United Memorial Medical Center as people waited for hours in sweltering heat to get tested. Some had arrived the night before to secure a place in line at the drive-through site.
"I got tested because my younger brother got positive," said Fred Robles, 32, who spent the night in his car. "There's so many people that need to get tested, there's nothing you can do about it."
Dean Davis, 32, who lost his job due to the pandemic, said he arrived at the testing site at 3 a.m. on Tuesday after he waited for hours on Monday but failed to make the cutoff.
"I was like, let me get here at three, maybe nobody will be here," Davis said. "I got here, there was a line already."
In Florida, more than four dozen hospitals across 25 of 67 counties reported their intensive care units had reached full capacity, according to the state's Agency for Health Care Administration. Only 17% of the total 6,010 adult ICU beds statewide were available on Tuesday, down from 20% three days earlier.
Additional hospitalizations could strain healthcare systems in many areas, leading to an uptick in deaths from the respiratory illness that has killed more than 131,000 Americans to date.
A widely cited mortality model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projected on Tuesday that U.S. deaths would reach 208,000 by Nov. 1, with the outbreak expected to gain new momentum heading into the fall.
A hoped-for summertime decline in transmission of the virus never materialized as previously predicted, the IHME said.
“The U.S. didn’t experience a true end of the first wave of the pandemic,” IHME Director Dr Christopher Murray said in a statement. “This will not spare us from a second surge in the fall, which will hit particularly hard in states currently seeing high levels of infections.”
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for restarting the U.S. economy and urged Americans to return to their normal routines, said on Tuesday he would lean on state governors to open schools in the fall.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said some people wanted to keep schools closed for political reasons. "No way, so we're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools."
New COVID-19 infections are rising in 42 states, based on a Reuters analysis of the past two weeks. By Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed U.S. cases had surpassed 3 million, affecting nearly one of every 100 Americans and a population roughly equal to Nevada's.
In Arizona, another hot spot, the rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive rose to 26% for the week ended July 5, leading two dozen states with positivity rates exceeding 5%. The World Heath Organization considers a rate over 5% to be troubling.
The surge has forced authorities to backpedal on moves to reopen businesses, such as restaurants and bars, after mandatory lockdowns in March and April reduced economic activity to a virtual standstill and put millions of Americans out of work.
The Texas state fair, which had been scheduled to open on Sept. 25, has been canceled for the first time since World War Two, organizers announced on Tuesday.
In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said the state was ordering people in seven counties to wear face coverings in public starting on Wednesday evening.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
SimondB
Remind me again how many states there are in total. Fortunately trump has everything under control which is why (according to his press secretary), the "world" sees the US as a leader in the fight against Covid 19. I'd agree they are leading in many areas - most cases, most deaths and no ideas on how to stop it increasing.
David Varnes
It's so out of control now in the Southeast USA that the government's basically given up on the idea of contact tracing. Critical mass has already been reached, and now the only way to deal with the disease is to isolate.
Of course, with the governors of those states mostly beholden to the White House, they won't do what's necessary and proper. They'll just wring their hands, bloviate, and feed more BS into the air about 'we've flattened the curve' and 'it's because of more testing' and a supposed fall in death rates. Even though the Surgeon General himself stated that the death rate is often the most lagging indicator, usually by 2 weeks after the surge of cases.
So the timeline's like this:
Lockdown eased... infections start... mass infections rise... overwhelming of health system... mass deaths.
Many states are now at step 3.5 on this 5 step scale. And I don't see anyone doing too much to stop the march to step 5.
PTownsend
The pandemic deniers and others in the far right pushing to maintain their faction of 'elite's' global controls will say 'fewer people are dying, so no problem'.
While choosing to ignore that the virus continues to decimate the physical and financial health of huge numbers of people.
'Wartime' Cadet Trump has opted to return to his bunker and surrender to the virus. He, his family and his fellow 'elite' have the money and healthcare if they get sick. Unlike most of the 'others' he was elected to represent.
Silvafan
trump is stupid, and so are his followers! The US is in this mess because of his mismanagement and handling of the situation!
Like his older sister said of trump:
The family knew what the country is starting to realize!
The Avenger
Gee, who could have predicted that when you let people start congregating in indoor spaces again you'd get more transmission of the disease?
Oh, that's right. EVERYONE!
Wait another 14 days for the real spike after the 4th. That's when the fireworks really start.
David Varnes
Yet again today, Trump in an interview with Greta Van Sustren is just surrendering and burying his head in the sand:
https://us.cnn.com/2020/07/06/politics/fauci-coronavirus-us-response/index.html
The words of a man who's given up, and can only pray for a miracle.
Silvafan
Wait until flu season starts! It will really get crazy!
PTownsend
Waiting for 'it was BLM and the protestors who caused the spike' repeatedly said by so many far right followers of Trump and Putin. But then like their idols, the far right parrots care zip about truth. They know parroting their 'side's' memes is the best way to reach their intended audience of 'poorly educated'.
Ah_so
And deaths are on their way up too. Looks like there'll be over a thousand today. It's sadly it if control. We saw what happened in NY and now other parts of the country could end up the same. Very sad for all those caught in this.
Aly Rustom
Its a cruel summer... leaving me here on my own
Bob Fosse
Depends on the weather, if it’s sunny it’ll just disappear according to some. Just 34 minutes of sunlight and zap, you’re in the clear.
zichi
There is so much misinformation with Covid-19.
Blacklabel
that what the scientific study said, that 90% of the impact of corona will be negated by 34 mins of sunlight per day.
But yeah, mock it just because you dont want to hear it politically.
David Varnes
No, that isn't what the study said. It said that virus on the surface/clothes/etc would be killed by expose to the equivalent of 34 mins of summer UV sun. Nothing about any virus already in the body, on surfaces indoors, in the body, or anything not touched by the UV light.
Blacklabel
Yes, so this is still a good thing, no?
Blacklabel
your basic complaint is that it cant go inside the body, cant do anything where the light cant go, and doesnt work inside, where the light also cant go. Yeah, that makes sense.
So there are some restrictions, just like every other solution so far. You just mad because liberals spent months mocking sunlight/UV as being made up fantasy, for politics. Its not, it does have some application. so you are mad.
You also hoping hydroxychloroquine doesnt work, for politics. Its sad to see such hope that someone will NOT be helped by something.
Surfaces are now covered by Lysol products. and no, no one will be injecting or inhaling those. Surfaces.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/07/health/epa-lysol-disinfectant-covid-19-trnd/index.html
yakyak
Sounds like you're speaking of the left.
Blacklabel
look who has coronavirus now, from the protests. Look who isnt wearing a mask either.
Atlanta mayor addresses crowd of chanting protesters
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/06/05/keisha-lance-bottoms-atlanta-mayor-protest-bts-vpx.cnn
Blacklabel
first hand account of a protester who works at a hospital, yet cant even stay home from a protest. Even though he knew it was wrong and dangerous. Got reinfected, then went back to work at a hospital,
https://www.foxla.com/news/koreatown-man-reinfected-with-covid-19-after-attending-several-protests
