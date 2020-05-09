U.S. unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

The coronavirus crisis has sent U.S. unemployment surging to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Depression and President Franklin D. Roosevelt was assuring Americans that the only thing to fear was fear itself.
And because of government errors and the particular way the Labor Department measures the job market, the true picture is even worse. By some calculations, the unemployment rate stands at 23.6%, not far from the Depression peak of nearly 25%.
The Labor Department said Friday that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record, triggered by the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses.
The breathtaking collapse is certain to intensify the push-pull across the U.S. over how and when to ease the stay-at-home restrictions. And it robs President Donald Trump of the ability to point to a strong economy as he runs for reelection.
“The jobs report from hell is here,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, “one never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the Earth.”
On Wall Street, stocks pushed higher as investors reckoned that the worst of the job losses are over. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 455 points, or close to 2%.
Worldwide, the virus has infected at least 3.9 million people and killed over 270,000, including more than 76,000 in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on official data.
The unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of those laid off in April — roughly 75% — consider their job loss temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.
Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public deal with the health crisis. Economists worry it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.
The meltdown has occurred with startling speed. In February, unemployment was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5%, and the economy had added jobs every month for a record 9 1/2 years. In March, unemployment was 4.4%.
“In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.
Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.
Leslie Calhoun lost his job cleaning Atlantic City, New Jersey, casinos after 20 years. He, his wife, their two daughters and his sister-in-law are surviving on his wife’s paycheck from a medical facility as he wrestles with an unemployment system that has paid him nothing since he applied in March.
“The bills are piling up,” he said. “We’re eating a lot of ramen noodles and hot dogs. What I wouldn’t give for a nice meal of baked chicken and steak, some fresh vegetables.”
The last time unemployment was this high was in 1939 at the tail end of the Depression, before the U.S. entered World War II.
Trump, who faces the prospect of high unemployment rates through the November elections, said the figures were “no surprise.”
“What I can do is I’ll bring it back,” he said. “Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon. And next year we’ll have a phenomenal year.”
However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that the jobless rate will still be 9.5% by the end of 2021.
As bad as Friday's numbers were, they don't capture the full magnitude of the devastation.
In a sort of footnote, the Labor Department acknowledged that its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers had closed down. If they had been counted correctly, unemployment would have been nearly 20%, the government said.
However, the Labor Department doesn't change the results submitted by its survey-takers because that could be seen as political manipulation.
Also, people who are out of work but aren't actually looking for a new job are not officially counted as unemployed. An estimated 6.4 million people lost jobs last month but did not search for new ones, probably because they saw little prospect of finding work with the economy shut down.
Counting them as unemployed would push the rate up further, to almost 24%, according to calculations by Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute.
Though some businesses are beginning to reopen in certain states, factories, hotels, restaurants, resorts, sporting venues, movie theaters and many small businesses are still largely shuttered. The government is dispensing nearly $3 trillion to help households and businesses pull through, including $1,200-per-person relief checks and an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits.
Trump has pushed aggressively to get businesses up and running again amid warnings from health experts that easing up too soon could lead to a deadly second wave of infections. As Election Day nears, the president will be judged on how he handles not just the economic crisis but the health one.
Just months ago, the Trump campaign planned to hammer its Democratic opponent this spring with negative ads while touting the strong economy. But since the outbreak, the re-election team has grown increasingly worried about the president’s standing in key states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. More than one-fifth of Michigan’s workers are on unemployment.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has seized on the crisis as part of his overall attempt to cast Trump as caring only about the wealthiest Americans.
The health scourge has taken such a heavy economic toll around the world that economists have had to break out the history books.
This week, the Bank of England projected that Britain will see its biggest annual economic decline since 1706, when the European powers were embroiled in the War of the Spanish Succession.
Unemployment in the 19-country eurozone is expected to surpass 10% in coming months as more people are laid off. That figure is expected to remain lower than the U.S. rate, in part because millions of workers in places such as France and Germany are staying on the payrolls with the help of government aid that covers a large portion of their salaries.
Over the past seven weeks, an estimated 33.5 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits. Friday's job-loss report captures just five weeks, it is based on a mid-April survey of businesses and households, and it is a net figure — that is, it takes into account the offsetting effects of the hiring surge at companies like Amazon and many grocery stores
Harvard economist Raj Chetty said the economy’s health will hinge on when the outbreak has subsided enough that most Americans feel comfortable returning to restaurants, bars, theaters and shops.
Minorities and poor people have suffered the most from the shutdown. Job losses were especially severe among Latinos, whose unemployment rate leaped to 18.9% from 6% in March. The African-American rate jumped to 16.7%, while for whites it rose to 14.2%.
SuperLib
Bad news for Trump.
Chip Star
Very bad news for Trump as it’s going to take far longer than a few months for demand to increase for anything, which will lead to re-employment.
While economics did not cause the collapse of the economy, it sure has heck will play a part in its recovery.
The last time we saw a collapse in the economy even approaching this magnitude was because of zagged previous republican president’s gutting of banking regulations. That requires Dodd and Frank to create a law to reimpose regulations and a democratic president to fix the economy. Will democrats have to save the economy once again from Republican incompetence?
regulations
PTownsend
This is on Trump and the now clearly shown to be flimsy American political-economic system unprepared for and unable to stand a pandemic that had long been predicted to happen.
The Avenger
None of this was inevitable. The GOP wants you to blame China for not being open about how bad it was there. Don't buy it. It's Trump's fault. Wholly Trump's fault. The US Intelligent agencies warned him. He ignored the warnings. He dismantled the pandemic response team because it was an Obama thing. He pulled CDC monitors out of China. And he populated agencies with sycophants who are more interested in keeping him happy by echoing his dementia-addled fantasies than being straight with the public.
And the GOP had a chance to rid the country of him, but they bent over backwards, every last member save one, to keep him in office to do the damage to the country he's now doing.
Northernlife
If Obama was president he would have handled this better he had the framework in place until Donny ripped it apart in 2018..Just shows you what you get when you put a snake oil salesman as your leader.
Wolfpack
The Left and President Trump don’t believe the intelligence agencies because of the missing weapons of mass destruction.
bass4funk
I don’t think so, he probably would have injected trillions of aid or what we call printing more money, surpassing all of Trump’s debt and his own previous debt. This is what Obama had in place and as most Democrats think, spending your way and increasing entitlements is the answer and it never is, never was for CA and NY where even making 80K a year won’t get you much, these fools believe throwing Fed money Will fix all our woes, increasing taxes and regulations will help and it never does.
Chip Star
Unless it’s about the coronavirus escaping the lane in Wuhan, then Donny and his fans are the utmost cheerleaders of the intelligence agencies.
Donny and his fans live by a simple rule: When it supports them, it’s credible; when it doesn’t support them, it lacks credibility. This holds true for polls, news sources, and the intelligence agencies.
PTownsend
Are you referring to Trump's current program to bailout his fellow 'elite' running global corporations, those with the power to continue to skew politics and government funds for their personal benefit?
Chip Star
Donny has injected trillions in aid into the economy, just like Obama was forced to do to pull the economy out of the abyss into which republicans pushed it into. Obama’s subsidies were temporary, just like Donny’s, so no problem at all.
bass4funk
Here’s the difference, now with high unemployment and the 15% and basically we’re just printing money, with no real revenue, because multiple states won’t even allow people to go back to work, we don’t really have enough money left for entitlements or even for Democrats to massively overhaul the country after two massive trillion stimulus packages, that is completely unsustainable and will never work, because there isn’t really any revenue left to draw from, so the best thing to do is for people to get back to work and Democrats don’t have anything to siphon off with anymore to start a massive entitlement overhaul.
bass4funk
that provide means of jobs to people with high wages, so that people can get back to work in that rely on the federal government, so people can spend money and pay taxes that the federal government can get? Seems like a win, win to me. People can work and make money and the feds get the money that they need.
zichi
An estimated 33.5 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits.
The rate is more than 20%.
bass4funk
Just what Trump has done more than $3.5 trillion so far. But you don't include that? National debt more than $25 trillion under Trump. An increase of $5 trillion. Under Obama it increased $8 trillion over 10 years.
dagon
The leaps in logic , or more precisely illogic divorced from history and facts sustain Trump and his supporters and what make them prey to baseless conspiracy. So, "money to people with "high wages"(which usually are not from wages but rents and dividends on capital) are a win", when all this has been shown to do is lead to stock buybacks, more job cuts to boost stock valuations in a recovering market, and offshoring of gains by capitalists as a shelter in times of economic uncertainty. Then complaining about "free money handouts" and fiscal responsibility when it comes to basic income support to workers in an economic crisis which would almost immediately go back into the economy.
The hypocrisy is almost religious in its intensity as long as they keep believing they are "winning".