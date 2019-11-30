UK police say bridge attacker had been jailed for terror crimes

A man imprisoned six years for terrorism offenses before his release last year stabbed several people in London on Friday, two fatally, before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge.
Neil Basu, London’s police counterterrorism head, said 28-year-old Usman Khan was attending a program that works to educate prisoners when he launched the attack, killing a man and a woman and injuring three others just yards from the site of a deadly 2017 van and knife rampage. Basu said the suspect appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be “a hoax explosive device."
Health officials said one of the injured was in critical but stable condition, one was stable and the third had less serious injuries.
The attack raises difficult questions for Britain’s government and security services. Police said Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offenses and released in December 2018 “on license,” which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison. Several British media outlets reported that he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "long argued" that it was a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early.”
"It is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see,” he said.
Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee late Friday, said more police would be patrolling the streets in the coming days “for reassurance purposes.” Police said they were treating the stabbings as a terrorist attack and were not actively looking for any other suspects.
The violence erupted less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election Dec. 12. The main political parties temporarily suspended campaigning in London as a mark of respect.
Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick said officers were called just before 2 p.m. to Fishmongers’ Hall, a conference venue at the north end of London Bridge. The pedestrian and vehicle bridge links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.
Learning Together, a Cambridge University-backed prison education program, was holding a conference there Friday. Cambridge Vice Chancellor Stephen Toope said he was “devastated to learn that today's hateful attack on London Bridge may have been targeted at staff, students and alumni attending an event organized by the University of Cambridge's Institute of Criminology.”
Minutes after the stabbings, witnesses saw a man with a knife being wrestled to the ground by members of the public on the bridge before officers shot him dead.
Video images showed people spraying the fleeing suspect with a fire extinguisher, while another passer-by held what appeared to be a long white stick. Witness Amy Coop, who was at the Fishmongers’ Hall, said it was a narwhal tusk the man had grabbed from a wall before going to confront the attacker.
One video posted on social media showed two men struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground. Gunshots followed. Another depicted a man in suit and overcoat holding a long knife that apparently had been taken from the attacker.
Karen Bosch, who was on a bus crossing the bridge, said she saw police “wrestling with one tall, bearded man” and then heard “gunshots, two loud pops.”
She said the man "pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it's a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.”
Another bus passenger, Amanda Hunter, told the BBC that the vehicle “all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and I looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man.”
"It seemed like there was something in his hand, I'm not 100% sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”
Police confirmed that the man died at the scene.
Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the “breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted him.”
“They are the best of us,” Khan said.
Cars and buses on the busy bridge stood abandoned after the shooting, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes. Video footage showed police pointing guns at the truck before moving to check its container.
London Bridge station, one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, was closed for several hours after the attack.
Scores of police, some armed with submachine guns, ushered office workers and tourists out of the area packed with office buildings, banks, restaurants and bars. Staff in nearby office blocks were told to stay inside.
As police cleared the streets, staff in shops and restaurants ushered customers into storerooms and basements. Some had been through similar traumatic events in June 2017, when eight people died in the van and knife attack launched by three people inspired by the Islamic State group. The attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before fatally stabbing several people in nearby Borough Market.
Political leaders expressed shock and sorrow at Friday’s attack.
“We will not be cowed by those who threaten us,” Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said. “We must and we will stand together to reject hatred and division."
Both Labour and the Conservatives suspended campaigning in the city after the attack and the prime minister was also canceling political events for Saturday.
Security officials earlier this month downgraded Britain's terrorism threat level from "severe" to "substantial," which means an attack is seen as "likely" rather than "highly likely." The assessment was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, an independent expert body that evaluates intelligence, terrorist capability and intentions.
The UK's terror threat was last listed as "substantial" in August 2014; since then it has held steady at "severe," briefly rising to "critical" in May and September 2017.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CrazyJoe
The only reason this is news is that it happened in the UK.
ANY gunshots in the UK are front page news - because it is so rare.
It's business as usual in Anytown, US.
In the US this would have involved an assault weapon and 20 people would be dead by now.
(Pssst - the UK has sensible gun laws.)
zichi
Black Friday really did become Black Friday for the victims and their families. Brave by-standers attacked and took his knife but the fake suicide vest was enough for the quickly on the scene police to fire two shots and kill him.
In America, the cops would have kept shooting the attack many more times.
The news deadline is because it was a terrorist attack on a very busy bridge.
ulysses
The people who fought this lunatic at heroes!
ulysses
*are heroes!
Blacklabel
Are the hurried deflections back to the USA because liberals know “who” did this? Likely.
this has nothing to do with the USA or guns.
zichi
Just an example to the free gun law countries that death from stabbings is much less than an assault rifle.
This week there was a gang shooting in Kansai, with what was descripted has a machine gun. The suspect was quickly picked up in Kyoto who had something like five bullets. Even owning guns is also restricted by the amount of ammuno available.
Americans could learn much from these two events.
But I guess some non American care more about the mass shootings than their own citizens who always put the 2nd amendent above the right to life.
BigYen
Definitely a terrorist incident, the man was known to police and had links to Islamic terrorist groups. Just goes to show, you can destroy those maniacs in their so-called 'Caliphate' and elsewhere but you're still not rid of them. They're a curse on our times.
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/shot-london-bridge-knifeman-had-terror-links-was-known-to-police-before-attack
Blacklabel
Media at it again. The picture of “a man holding a knife” is not the killer but the bystander who took it away. That’s a kind of important detail to not emphasize.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7740295/Knife-attacker-shot-dead-London-Bridge-known-police-security-sources-reveal.html
Mr Kipling
Classic British..... guys jump out of a white van and get stuck into the attacker.
Well done lads!
zichi
The event was accurately reported by the British media including the bystander who took the knife away. It was also recorded by members of the public who for instance were on stopped buses alongside the attack even showing the attacker being disarmed and then shot.
bass4funk
Glad they shot the guy. Thank God for the cops and them using the right judgment to take this crazy guy out. This is why guns matter.
zichi
bass4funk.
Yes by highly trained police officers but not civilians which has in American have caused an unequalled number of deaths, including little school children, in mass shootings unknown to the same extend in any other developed country, including Britain.
zichi
The guys who took down the attacker where in the nearby Fishmongers Hall where a conference was taking place and the attacker had also entered before running out on to London Bridge. They were also ex convicts, and one is on license day release for murder. The conference was for ex convicts.
ulysses
Not a bright comment.
If the lunatic had the gun, it would have been a disaster.
Jimizo
I hope this doesn’t spark off other Jihadis screaming about god being great while killing people.
The people who had a go at him are truly top drawer.
bass4funk
Stop! That’s NOT the point! The point is, a gun was used to end this thugs life. Without it, we don’t know how the outcome would have been, guns can end lives, but in this case it saved them as well, this is why I’m pro gun and always will be, today was proof why in my country I would fight to keep that right.
.
Jimizo
What would have happened if this Jihadi had been able to get hold of the kind of filthy assault weapon available in the US?
UK gun laws must remain strict if we are to avoid the kind of carnage we see in the US with firearms.
That is the point.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims. As a former Londoner, it's no surprise that members of the public stepped up. That's what they do. And all without the help of filthy guns.
nandakandamanda
They must have been able to ascertain that there was no detonator switch in his hand. Shooting can be the wrong thing to do sometimes... but in this case it seems to have been correct. Well done on the guys who got stuck in to this loser!
nandakandamanda
Please gentlemen, we get the message about guns. Respect.
Meanwhile Turkey is threatening to send back each country's IS fighters, even if such countries have cancelled their citizenship and disowned them.
The theory is great, but how do you go about re-educating, i.e. getting such a person to realize what harm they are doing, to themselves, to humanity, to the world and to the good name of their own religion?
Toasted Heretic
You can't. It's impossible to stop an ideology. Just look at how the world is still blighted by Nazis and suchlike.
indigo
perhaps a set up to enforce new laws or whatever...
bass4funk
Like I said, good on the police to take this guy out, excellent work, kudos to them.
zichi
Maybe it would be better not to shoot the terrorists and learn if any more attacks are planned. Kill the bird kill the source. Reminds me some decades ago when anti terrorist police on the underground shot dead a Brazilian electrician without question because they thought he was a terrorists in front of the very shocked passengers. They were hauled over the coals for that very tragic mistake.
Zaphod
Europes globalist politicians now have to sleep in the bed they made for themselves. The demographic replacement policies bring the predicted (by critics, not by the globalists) results.
bass4funk
That’s option A, but I also like the option B equally.
Brazilian intelligence is not known for being extremely accurate.
Oh, most definitely. Couldn’t agree more.
zichi
The event I described had nothing to do with Brazilian intelligence.
zichi
Globalism is antisemitic!
Zaphod
nandakamanda
It is impossible, since they are following their own religion to the letter. And to top it off, we have decided that criticizing the scripture is taboo.
bass4funk
Then your overall point on Brazil had no significance either.