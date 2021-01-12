UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules; Johnson says nation in race against time

By James Davey and Michael Holden

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.

With infection numbers rising sharply, the UK government has expressed concern about the spread of the virus in supermarkets, with people breaching rules by not wearing masks while shopping in them.

Non-essential retail, restaurants and bars are shut across Britain, leading to a high level of demand for supermarkets and other food stores.

"People have got to follow the guidance in supermarkets, people need to be keeping their distance, making sure that they're wearing masks, doing the right thing," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

Morrisons Chief Executive David Potts said the supermarket was tightening the rules.

"Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt," he said. "Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind."

Sainsbury's later took similar action, saying it would deploy security guards to challenge people who were not wearing masks and ensure that people do not shop in groups.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents more than 170 major retailers including the big supermarket groups, called for the police to do more after interventions by staff led to a sharp rise in incidents of abuse.

"While enforcement of face coverings is the responsibility of the police, retailers continue to do what they can to encourage their use throughout stores," Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food & sustainability, said.

"Sadly, this has led to a sharp rise in incidents of violence and abuse against shop workers, which is why it is essential police support the work being done by retailers."

Opie also said that data from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) had highlighted that retail was a safe environment, and noted that firms had spent hundreds of millions of pounds on safety measures including perspex screens, additional cleaning and social distancing.

"Supermarkets continue to follow all safety guidance and customers should be reassured that supermarkets are COVID-secure and safe to visit during lockdown and beyond," he said.

Race against time

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was in "a race against time" to roll out COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals ran out of oxygen, and his top medical adviser said the pandemic's worst weeks were imminent.

A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is now surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected, threatening to overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS) as hospitals fill up with patients.

The death toll in the United Kingdom has been soaring and now stands in excess of 81,000 - the world's fifth-highest official toll - while more than three million people have tested positive.

In a bid to get on top of the pandemic and to try to restore some degree of normality by the spring, Britain is rushing out its largest ever vaccination program, with shots to be offered to about 15 million people by the middle of next month.

"It's a race against time because we can all see the threat that our NHS faces, the pressure it's under, the demand in intensive care units, the pressure on ventilated beds, even the shortage of oxygen in some places," Johnson said on a visit to a vaccination centre in Bristol, in southwest England.

"This is a very perilous moment. The worst thing now for us is to allow success in rolling out a vaccine program to breed any kind of complacency about the state of the pandemic."

The government's chief medical adviser Chris Whitty earlier said the situation was set to deteriorate.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS," he told BBC TV.

"Anybody who is not shocked by the number of people in hospital who are seriously ill at the moment and who are dying over the course of this pandemic, I think, has not understood this at all. This is an appalling situation," he told BBC TV.

VACCINATION TARGET

Health minister Matt Hancock said there were now more than 32,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, far more than the roughly 18,000 hospitalised during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April.

Johnson's government is pinning its hopes on a mass vaccination program after Britain became the first country to approve vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and by Pfizer/BioNTech. It also approved Moderna's shot last Friday.

Its plan, announced on Monday, envisages two million shots being delivered to around 2,700 centers a week in England by the end of January, with the aim of immunizing tens of millions of people by the spring and all adults offered a vaccine by the autumn.

The first daily vaccination statistics showed that nearly 2.3 million people had so far received their first doses of a COVID vaccine and nearly 400,000 had received a second dose.

Johnson said more had received the vaccine in Britain than in any other European country but admitted that inoculating 15 million people in the four highest risk levels, including those over 70 and frontline health workers, by a Feb. 15 target was "a huge ask".

"We believe it's achievable, we're going throw absolutely everything at it, to get it done," he said.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has repeatedly accused Johnson of being too slow to respond to the pandemic, said the prime minister's indecision had cost lives and worsened the economic impact

Ministers and health chiefs have pleaded with Britons to stay at home, amid fears that some people are not adhering to the rules strictly enough, along with concern that the virus is being spread in supermarkets.

Hancock said that support bubbles, where households can"bubble" with another if they are single-person or fit other criteria, would be maintained, but that rules on exercising with someone else could be restricted.

"Where we have to tighten them, we will," Johnson said of the rules.

