U.S. Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board, the American military said Saturday.
The strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street marks the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli officials alleged Tehran launched the drone strike.
While Iran did not directly acknowledge the attack, the strike comes as Tehran now appears poised to take an even tougher approach with the West as the country prepares to inaugurate a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as president.
The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher now escort the Mercer Street as it heads to a safe port, the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said in a statement early Saturday.
“U.S. Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack,” the 5th Fleet said. “Initial indications clearly point to a (drone)-style attack."
The 5th Fleet statement did not explain how it determined a drone caused the damage, although it described its explosive experts finding “clear visual evidence that an attack had occurred” aboard the Mercer Street. The U.S. military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a questions on the evidence.
The Mercer Street is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group. The firm said the attack killed two crew members, one from the United Kingdom and the other from Romania. It did not name them, nor did it describe what happened in the assault. It said it believed no other crew members on board were harmed.
The Mercer Street, empty of cargo, had been on its way from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, at the time of the attack, Zodiac Maritime said.
Zodiac Maritime described the Mercer Street’s owners as Japanese, without naming them. Shipping authority Lloyd’s List identified the vessel’s ultimate owner as Taihei Kaiun Co., which belongs to the Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen Group.
Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to the media, blamed Tehran for the attack. They offered no evidence to support their claim.
Other Israel-linked ships have been targeted in recent months as well amid a shadow war between the two nations, with Israeli officials blaming the Islamic Republic for the assaults.
Israel meanwhile has been suspected in a series of major attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Also, Iran saw its largest warship recently sink under mysterious circumstances in the nearby Gulf of Oman.
Thursday’s attack comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. The series of ship attacks suspected to have been carried out by Iran began a year after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018.
The attack on the Mercer Street also came the night after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Kuwait, warned Iran that talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal “cannot go on indefinitely.”
This is the second time this month a ship tied to Ofer apparently has been targeted. In early July, the Liberian-flagged container ship CSAV Tyndall, once tied to Zodiac Maritime, suffered an unexplained explosion on board while in the northern Indian Ocean, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.
Desert Tortoise
The ridiculous thing about the attack is that the ship in question is owned by a Japanese firm and is registered in Liberia. A UK based firm owned by an Israeli business man provided crew for the ship and managed their pay, benefits, rotation ashore and the like but did not own the ship in question. His company provided a service to the ships owners. That is all. The Iranians are apparently not too smart.
P. Smith
What evidence, beyond Israel’s naked assertion, is there that this was an Iranian operation?
Desert Tortoise
The maritime security firm Dryad Global was nearby and reported the drones of a type used by Iran and the Houthis. Dryad Global is a UK firm headquartered in London that provides private security and security consulting / intelligence for shipping companies. The UK Maritime Trade Organization reported another similar incident the same day close by.
The Avenger
My sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent UK and Romanian victims.
I would guess that all oil tankers are connected to at least one billionaire.
RichardPearce
When bad things happen to those making money off Apartheid, the democracy of Iran is blamed.
When the antidemocratic, war mongering Israeli regime attacks Iran, Iran is blamed.
When the population of the Israeli regime tries to overthrow the harshly repressive Israeli regime, Iran is blamed for that, and the mass killings by the Israeli regime of the part of its population it insists aren't part of the population because of their ethnicity, the country with the second largest Jewish population in the region is blamed and portrayed as hating Jews, not oppression.
You'll note that though Orwell's book about a society where the media portrays propaganda as reality, and the population literally refuses to acknowledge even their own memories that conflict with the propaganda was set in 1984, and includes notes that the society eventually collapsed, it didn't say it collapsed soon after the events described.
The tanker was attacked in a place where all sorts of vessels have been attacked by pirates only caring about being able to feed their families, where even the Iranian Navy conducts antipiracy patrols, but, well, Iran is blamed.
nandakandamanda
This attack has none of the marks of piracy.
Madverts
Iran is as much of a democracy as your mother Russia.
RichardPearce
Some people think that the US is the copyright holder for the term 'democracy' and no country can be a democracy unless the US declares it to be so.
They are as wrong as the people who think that Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him are right because he was the sitting President when he made them.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 09:00 am JST
News report on Iranian tv, plus an assessment by a British security firm; kind of called circumstantial evidence.
Try that word in class-students would love it.
RichardPearceToday 06:16 pm JST
Iran is a democracy? In which century?
nandakandamanda
Fro Arab News, https://www.arabnews.com/node/1903181/middle-east
mmwkdw
I know some Iranian's, they're actually nice people.
Countries in the West learnt that mixing Politics and Religion always ended up in a mess. Eventually Iran Country will sort itself out.
albaleo
I hope so. It was doing not bad back in the early 1950s until a couple of countries (mine included) decided to remove the democratically elected government. Like you, all Iranians I've known have been nice people.