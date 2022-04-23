Ukraine says Russia has shifted elite units to new battleground

Russia shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country's industrial heartland.
Russian state TV showed the Russian flag raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also displayed what it said was the tallest building at Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames.
The Kremlin has thrown over 100,000 troops and mercenaries from Syria and Libya into the fight in Ukraine and is deploying more forces in the country every day, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
“We have a difficult situation, but our army is defending our state,” he said.
Cities came under bombardment in the Donbas — the industrial region in the east that the Kremlin has declared the new, main theater of war — as well as in the Kharkiv region just to the west, and in the south, authorities said.
Russian forces pummeled an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up inside the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last known pocket of resistance inside the strategic southern port city, the mayor's office reported.
“Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop.”
A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the battle for Mariupol despite the steel-mill holdouts. He ordered his forces not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders but to seal it off instead in an apparent bid to force them to surrender.
Mariupol has taken on outsize importance in the war. Capturing it would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port and complete a land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which seized from Ukraine in 2014.
It would also enable Putin to throw more of his forces into the potentially climactic battle for the Donbas and its coal mines, factories and other industries, or what the Kremlin has now declared to be its main objective.
Danilov reported that some 12 to 14 of Russia’s elite military units have, in fact, left Mariupol and begun moving to the east to take part in the fighting there.
“It will now be difficult for our forces, because our guys in Mariupol were taking (those units) on themselves. It is their courage and feat,” he said.
Danilov also said Kyiv was able to deliver weapons via helicopter at great risk under cover of night to the Mariupol steelworks, which have been bombarded for weeks.
Putin said Russia gave Ukrainian forces inside the plant the option to surrender, with guarantees to keep them alive, and offered “decent treatment and medical care,” according to an account of a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, provided by the Kremlin.
“But the Kyiv regime does not allow them to take this opportunity,” Putin charged.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed trapped in the city with little food, water or heat, and over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly two-month siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Repeated attempts to evacuate civilians from the city have failed because of what the Ukrainians said was continued Russian shelling.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations would be open in Ukraine on Friday because it was too dangerous. She urged civilians to “be patient” and “hang in there.”
Days into the Russian offensive to take the east, the campaign has yet to become a full-out assault, with military analysts saying Moscow's forces are still ramping up and have yet to achieve any major breakthroughs in the Donbas or gain any significant ground.
But scattered towns in the east have experienced the thud of incoming shells that drive citizens out in panic.
Slovyansk, a city of about 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, came under fire during the night, according to the mayor, who said no injuries were reported but urged residents to leave via bus convoy. In Rubizhne, Russian fire prevented attempts to bring buses in, the regional governor said.
Intensive shelling was also heard overnight in Kharkiv, a northeastern city that lies outside the Donbas but is seen as one of the gateways the Russians intend to use to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas from the north, south and east.
In other developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said talks between the two countries have “ground to a halt” because Moscow hasn’t received a response from Kyiv to its latest proposals, the details of which have not been released.
Putin’s lead negotiator at the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, said he held several lengthy conversations Friday with the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no further details.
Also, Rustam Minnekayev, a senior Russian military official, publicly outlined Russian war aims that appeared to be wider than what the Kremlin has stated in recent weeks. He said Russia's forces aim to take full control of not just eastern Ukraine but southern too.
He said such a move would open the way to the nation of Moldova, where Russia backs the breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldovan officials are warily watching Putin’s actions in Ukraine.
On Thursday, satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol, prompting accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians taking place in the city.
Initial estimates from the Ukrainians said the graves could hold 9,000 bodies.
There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin on the satellite pictures.
The U.N. Human Rights office again condemned the Russian invasion.
“Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
Fisch reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
JeffLee
Russian "elite" units?! LOL. Gimme a break. The Ukes' regular forces ousted the Spetsnaz from their Irpin base a while back, (which is why the frightened Orcs have to rely so much on on long range artillery.)
Putin has given up on the holdouts in Maripul, figuring that no Russia soldiers are capable of mixing it up with the dug-in Ukes. Elsewhere, he's been relying on the Chenchens, who are known for their savagery, not their skills. And they are in no way "elite." More like "bottom of the barrel."
PTownsend
"the slaughter of civilians", will continue as long as Russian people and others favoring the destruction of democracies continue to be believe a MADman like Putin who thinks this is stage1 of his personal unholy crusade to take lands that the myths he believes say belong to Russia. Putin's religion and his beliefs in his religion and what he has called the Russian 'race' and his paranoia which has caused him to think that NATO was planning a war have turned the world upside down. And because Putin controls such an important gas station the global fossil powers do not want o upset him too much.
And making things worse the extremists who idolize Putin, and other far right authoritarian leaders, cheer him on, parroting his and the Kremlin's disinformation, saying Zelensky and Ukranians are Nazis who are killing their own people and blaming it on the Russians who are just on a special operation. Until Russia is denazified the rest of the world will need to be prepared to defend itself against MADmen like Putin. If people really believe in a world led by Putin/Modi/Bolsonaro/Xi, they should stay in the counties those despots control, or else move to one of the BRIC countries to see whether the 'west' or the BRIC states are better. Not surprisingly many opposing all things 'western' and anything connected with NATO have been some who'd shouted loudest they want 'freedom', well move to a BRIC state and see how 'free' you'll be.
The Avenger
Technically Putin already lost the war.
The faster dead Russian soldiers pile up in Ukraine, the better for the world.
Mr Kipling
Strangely this article didn't mention the 40 villages taken by Russian advances on Wednesday and Thursday.
But "according to Ukrainian authorities." did come up how many times? Ukrainian authorities haven't been exactly very reliable reporters in this conflict.
Yrral
PT,the US is Nato, everybody want the US protecting now
UChosePoorly
Mr K, happy to check out your source for that if you have one.
tooheysnew
strange that you’re always sticking up for Putin & his Russian invasion, & the indiscriminate killing of civilians.
tooheysnew
For all the Russian apologists who keep using ‘deNazification’ as an excuse for the invasion ;
https://newslanc.com/tsukerman-russian-nazi-volunteers-in-donbas/
https://bitterwinter.org/nazism-in-ukraine-separating-facts-from-fiction/#Pro-Russian_Nazi_Fighters_in_the_Ukrainian_War
UChosePoorly
Looks like Moldova may be getting a taste of a de-nazification special operation soon. Ugh.
Rob
The liberation of massively pro-Russian and anti-Nazi Odessa is the logical next step. That by default opens a land corridor between Russia and Moldova.
Mr Kipling
Rob...
I think that after the entire Dombas area has been secured and Crimea's water supply guaranteed, The Russians will offer Odessa to the Ukrainians as part of the peace deal.
UChosePoorly
Mr K, do you think the Ukrainians will accept that? I am starting to think that they may never accept Russian occupation of their lands.
Yrral
I think Zelensky is losing his mind under stress,his rambling about the world owe Ukraine, because Russian invaded Ukraine,and Russia will invade other European countries,if the world do not support Ukraine
Mr Kipling
Take a look at where the opposing forces are and which way they are moving....
Hint... the Ukrainians are using their reverse gears.
UChosePoorly
So kind of you guys to keep Ukraine in your thoughts, Rob and Mr. K.
Do you think if Russia gets what they want in Ukraine that their territorial ambitions will be satisfied and that we will never have to worry about Russian invasions again?
tooheysnew
this must make you so proud
so Russia are going to ‘offer’ something that doesn’t belong to them, to the Ukraine, who actually does own it
klausdorth
Mercenaries from Libya and Syria ...
Trying to replace those marauders who have been sent back to Russia in body bags?
And Mariupol, at least Asovstal is still holding on, despite the hardship and misery imposed on them.
As is the whole of Ukraine, united in their will and strength to defend their homeland, to defeat those Russian marauders.
ATTABOY and KUDOS!
tooheysnew
I doubt too many body bags are returning home, for two reasons ;
one, the true number of deaths will be known.
two, if a soldier is killed in battle, his family receives a payout or pension. However, if he is MIA, the family receives nothing.