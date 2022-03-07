Ukraine says Russia stepping up shelling of residential areas

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine's center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to take to the streets to fight, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow's attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”
The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.
The attacks dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia's plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance. Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.
Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.
“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.
A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallied his people to remain defiant, especially those in cities occupied by Russians.
“You should take to the streets! You should fight!” he said Saturday on Ukrainian television. “It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”
Zelenskyy also asked the United States and NATO countries to send more warplanes to Ukraine, though that idea is complicated by logistical questions about how to provide aircraft to Ukrainian pilots.
He later urged the West to tighten its sanctions on Russia, saying that “the audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal" that existing sanctions are not enough.
The war, now in its 12th day, has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the U.N. refugee agency called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."
A senior US defense official said Sunday that the U.S. assesses that about 95% of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official said Russian forces continue to advance in an attempt to isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said the convoy outside Kyiv continues to be stalled.
As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia."
Putin launched his invasion with a string of false accusations against Kyiv, including that it is led by neo-Nazis intent on undermining Russia with the development of nuclear weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that its forces intend to strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons. A ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass that Ukrainian personnel were being forced to repair damaged military equipment so that it could be sent back into action.
Zelenskyy criticized Western leaders for not responding to Russia's latest threat.
“I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelenskyy said Sunday evening.
The Russian Defense Ministry also alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian forces are plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and to blame it on a Russian missile strike.
Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday about the nuclear situation in Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants and was the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
The men agreed in principle to a “dialogue” involving Russia, Ukraine and the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, according to a French official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with the presidency’s practices. Potential talks on the issue are to be organized in the coming days, he said.
Putin also blamed the fire last week at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Ukrainian officials said was caused by Russian attackers, on a “provocation organized by Ukrainian radicals."
International leaders, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Putin to negotiate.
In a highly unusual move, the pope said he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine to try to end the conflict.
“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing,” the pontiff said in his traditional Sunday blessing.
The death toll remains unclear. The U.N. says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.
About eight civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin, on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin. The dead included a family.
Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family.
The handful of residents who managed to flee Mariupol before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.
“We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements,” said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. “No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.”
British military officials compared Russia’s tactics to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pulverized by airstrikes and artillery.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.
Zelenskyy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would lead to a far wider war.
“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Zelenskyy said Sunday in a video address.
Ukraine’s military is greatly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity. In Kyiv, volunteers lined up Saturday to join the military.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapon shipments and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine.
Ukraine is planning to create an international legion of volunteer fighters from dozens of countries. More than 20,000 people have volunteered, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
"The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side, not only in words but in deeds,” he said on Ukrainian television Sunday night.
Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Azov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.
Russia has become increasingly isolated in the days since the invasion began, closing itself off to outside sources of information as sanctions bite deeply into its economy. The ruble has plunged in value, and dozens of multinational companies ended or dramatically scaled back their work in the country.
On Sunday, American Express announced it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus. Also, two of the so-called Big Four accounting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, said Sunday they would end their relationships with their Russia-based member firms.
TikTok announced Sunday Russian users would not be able to post new videos or see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. The company blamed Moscow’s new “fake news” law, which makes it illegal, among other things, to describe the fighting as an invasion. Netflix also cut its service to Russia but provided no details.
TikTok announced Sunday Russian users would not be able to post new videos or see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. The company blamed Moscow's new "fake news" law, which makes it illegal, among other things, to describe the fighting as an invasion. Netflix also cut its service to Russia but provided no details.

Facebook and Twitter have already been blocked in Russia, along with access to the websites of a number of major international media outlets. TikTok is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance.
klausdorth
Threatening, bombing, blackmailing, shelling residential areas .....
.... the list could go on and on.
End this senseless war, let peace prevail!
mammamia
We must stop these criminals murderers now!! China must pay massive consequences too for supporting this genocide! Unfortunately things are gonna get much worse as the man is now completely insane and out of control! We must be prepared for an horrific escalation where anything could be happening! Stay strong everyone!
Monty
But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor
There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom
About eight civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin
We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements
Here you can see how evil the Russians are, and what is the real intention of the insane Putin and his mass murderer Mob.
Putin said what? He wants to demilitarilized Ukraine?
What A lie!
He wants to destroy the Ukraine, and to reach his insane Goal, he is killing innocent men, women and children and draw the Ukrainians and also probably the rest of the world in a never seen sorrow and pain.
I can not believe that there are still people out there who support and defend this madman Putin and what he is doing.
Unbelievable!
dagon
Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said Moscow's invasion could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is fake news. The Ukrainian forces a Russian movie production. The bodies are props. The humanitarian convoy is only responding to Ukrainian aggression. It is all Zelensky filming a sequel to the movie that got him into office...
PTownsend
The classic 'other-guy' line from a thug caught doing a crime. Someone else did it, Russia has long done the same thing in Syria, and Putin's media pushed the other-guy defense there, too. At this point Putin claiming his invasion can be stopped with some form of i'f', might be believed by those as insane as he has shown to be.
Putin's military commanders are a disgrace, as are his troops. But reasonable people around the world might believe the madman when he brings his killing machines back into Russian territory, and Ukraine is a sovereign nation so nowhere in Ukraine is there any Russian territory. The blood is on your hands, Putin and your murderous military troops, and And yes, I am well aware the US has done hideous things, too. Sick that so many anti-west, anti-democracy Putin followers cannot recognize the Ukraine invasion is a horror, can only continue their 'it's the media that's the problem'. Talk about being brainwashed.
Russia leave Ukraine! and leave other nearby nations alone. The USSR died long ago, Putin's attempting to make it a zombie state, and take his Russian people, modern day serfs, obeying their master down with him, but I doubt he will allow any of them to even enter one of his palaces.
savethegaijin
only if Kyiv ceases hostilities
Rather rich statement, given the fact it's the Russians who have invaded.
Wobot
He should go on the front line since he's the one that antagonised Russia
BigYen
Really telling photographs, especially the one at top of page. Photographers do an irreplaceable job of showing us what war really looks like, and at personal great risk - even to the extent of sometimes becoming casualties of war themselves.
bass4funk
Putin is pretty much done. He can never recover from this. Even if he stopped the invasion, apologized, gave billions in restitution, went to the UN on his knees and begged for forgiveness, it wouldn’t matter. He did what no leader of any country should ever do. He’s a pariah, a lone wolf and exiled from the world community. Without China, he has nothing, absolutely nothing. Hope he thinks all the world condemnation was worth it. I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.
peterl
Says the mad dictator who is the one invading. If someone invades or attacks me in my home, I have every right to defend myself, just as the Ukrainians have every right to defend their homeland.
And yet, he doesn't and can't provide any evidence of his claims. He is using well-known propaganda to cover up his real agenda of expanding Russia's territory by forcefully taking Ukraine away from its people. He wants to use that land as a buffer against NATO.
Cognac
lol
Russia cleaned Syria from Isis, what movie did you see sir ???
PTownsend
The above must be what the anti-democracy key board warriors call 'fake news', because according to them it's the UK/US/NATO and the west, that are war criminals, not their favorite authoritarian state. And of course Biden is bad, because he's a warmonger, not their Putin, Putin is just a savvy businessman according to one flailing and failing American politician.
Mr Kipling
About 20-30% of the Ukraine population are pro Russia.... you wouldn't believe that watching TV news. Draw a line across the south and east... actually, a line that will be the new Russian border when all is finished. Odessa will be a Russian port.
BigYen
He is on the front line. He's in a country that's being invaded and bombed. He's refused offers from Western countries to be personally flown out of Ukraine to safety. Which front line is Putin on? The one around his gargantuan office desk?
Mr Kipling
PTownsend....
British military officials are not exactly the most honest commentators on conflict.
Bronco
Is this Zelensky's only strategy?
Handing out Ak-47s to grannies and school kids and teaching them how to make molotovs?
Ukraine has over 1 million trained soldiers in uniform.
Where are they?
And why aren't they attacking the "stalled" sitting duck convoy of Russians on Kiev's doorstep?
Are we getting the full story here?
Ah_so
@Bass - I don't often upvote your posts, but your position on Ukraine shows that when it really comes down to the big issues, most rational and humane people thing alike.
It also shows more clearly that those members of this forum who are still supporting Putin for what they are (and what has been long suspected) - Russian troll farm agents or genuine paid up fascists.
Bob Fosse
No but avalanche of accounts spamming propaganda won’t divert from it. The only people supporting this war are supporters of putin and bored contrarians. All a decreasing minority.
Hiro
So the reason none of the European nations willing to send war planes is because they fear they won't have enough for themselves and want US to promise to compensate them with f16. Waw, so much much for unity. The fact that they aren't even willing give up a few % of the air force is just sad. How about the ones who are further away from the conflict, i doubt they would miss their planes if they give 10%-20% of them up.
All they could do so far is protest and sanction. What a joke NATO is.They always need the US to come to their aid and want them to send the weapons and military gear too. US is also their biggest contributor of funds( a damn waste of money if you ask me).
Michael Machida
How do we stop Vlad?!
Ah_so
@Cognac - you are conveniently blurring lines here. The Russians were attacking te Free Syrian Army that came out if the Arab Spring and which was a threat to Assad's fascist dictatorship and Russia's influence. The Russians indiscriminately bombed Syrian towns which were not ISIS held or supported, but just wanted to be done with Assad.
But you knew that.
The Avenger
The Little Fuhrer is paying blood money for Russian corpses. In his televised speech, the evil ***** told Russians that he would pay families of the dead $62,668 for each dead family member. At this rate, Putin will bankrupt Russia paying blood money for the bodies of the dead.
https://cvvnews.com/the-decadent-compensation-that-putin-will-pay-to-the-families-of-the-russian-dead-in-the-war/
Mad Vlad has a history of agreeing to a ceasefire and then firing on the poor folks who were hoping to reach safety.
Ah_so
You might be hearing this on your TV in Moscow, but in the real world we have access to a wide range of news sources and have a much better picture of what's going on, so posts like this are just laughable.
This level of propaganda is like the old days of the Soviet Union, where black can be white.
Bob Fosse
There is a news item about Syria today on this very same website, about IS in Syria. Go there and comment.
purple_depressed_bacon
Was it really necessary to post those pictures of the fallen? It's disrespectful.
Putin has crossed a line - he's murdering civilians trying to escape from a hell he created. Clearly, the sanctions imposed on Russia are not enough of a motive to get him to cease and desist. NATO and the rest of the international community needs to take harsher action at this point.
Mark
A taste of the the HELL Syrian's Chechens, Georgian's, Crimean's endured in the past 15 years , while the world so called super powers made business deals and had dinners with Putin.
Bob Kunihiro
Putin is a psychopathic idiot and needs to be taken out.
Bungle
@Hiro
NATO exists to protect NATO, of which Ukraine is not a part. Japanese could stop hiding behind the pacifist constitution and assist militarily if they were so inclined.
In any case, if you are correct about NATO being a paper tiger, I think we will find out soon enough.
The Avenger
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/6/russian-attack-destroys-airport-as-zelenskyy-urges-no-fly-zone
Dango bong
how could anyone be proud to be Russian
N. Knight
Putin is now fully insane. A paranoid madman who is scared of his own shadow in the Kremlin as he knows there's more and more of his people ready to topple him. Someone needs to put a bullet in his brain. I hope they do it soon.
V.M.
"airplanes...give us...money where is the money? No-fly zone pls ...we need to recruit terrorists from abroad please come and die for us"
Christopher J. Thomas
Putin will pay dearly for what he forced his army to do. WAR CRIMINAL! You can be assured he will pay Russia will pay.
The Avenger
https://fortune.com/2022/03/06/russian-banks-turn-to-china-as-visa-mastercard-suspend-business/
Peter14
Yeah, not today. It is more likely they are deeply ashamed of their nation killing their close neighbors and removing their freedom based on nothing but lies and Russia being condemned by almost the entire planet. Also they will be sad for their lost sons wasted on one mans hubris.
A truly futile endeavor with deadly consequences for those involved.
Michael Machida
Putin cannot win this. He has about three weeks of fighting at most in terms of his military power and the Russian economy is going to implode. Putin is isolated around the world and I for one am happy to know that Putin will not get what he wants.
Kumagaijin
War is just legalized murder. Absolutely sickening this is happening.
The Avenger
https://fbnglobalnews.com/markets/credit-agency-cuts-russias-rating-again-pushes-country-to-brink-of-default/
Slayer
The inevitable is coming, Time for the U.S. to start embarrassing the Russian military, Couple of dog fights in the sky should do it. The U.S. can finish this mess we call Putin's Russia in a few short days. It will be a horror story, but it's already a horror story. all the pundits are saying WWIII could start at any time. Hate to break it to those folks, but WWIII started with the pandemic, the war is just an extension of that.
Zoroto
Something strange about these photos:
On the overhead shot there is what appears to be plastic bag on the bottom right under the hand of the bodyOn the wide shot the same plastic bag appears to be partially under a suitcase
Did the photographer who took the overhead shot move the suitcase away, or was the suitcase placed there later for the wide shot, e.g. is this body really a person civilian with a suitcase or is it perhaps a soldier?
I don't know what conclusions to draw, but why would you alter the scene one way or the other?
Zoroto
What's going to happen if they don't pay (default?). The West will stop buying US oil? I highly doubt it. Apple will stop selling overpriced iPhones? They already did.
u_s__reamer
That photo of two dead bodies , Ukrainians lying at the foot of a WW2 memorial to soldiers of the Russian Red Army who liberated their country from the barbaric occupation of the Nazis is so sadly ironic, symbolizing how history repeats itself as (bloody) farce. And what we have seen so far is just the "First Act" in this latest tragedy of war: the worst is surely yet to come. That one cruel man and a small cabal of henchmen can inflict such shocking violence on a civilian population, destroying families and their lives and causing so much suffering for so many should be a wake -up call for a new international order that will outlaw war for good and punish ALL leaders responsible for wars of aggression with imprisonment in perpetuity.
Tokyo-m
No, it's called journalism. The world needs to see these awful pictures.
GBR48
Around the world, people will celebrate the death of Putin the way they celebrated the death of Hitler.
rainyday
Yeah, that really does sound like something Putin would say.
Zoroto
We don't know what these pictures are showing.
It could be civilians as they say, but it's also very possible that this is a soldier with a suitcase (in seemingly very good condition) placed next to it for propaganda reasons.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its very innapropriate, gruesome and not necessary to post photos of dead bloodied civilians on the public news.
This needless war is disturbing enough already without the photo of dead civilians.
My sincere condolences to the deceased civilians and to greater success at safely evacuating.
The Ukraine president asking the civilians to take to the streets and fight the Russia army is not wise advice.
I respect their bravery but they are not trained soldiers and iam concerned too many civilians will perish .
The war does not need to continue escalating.
Ukraine just stop fighting the Russian army and stop involving other countries.
Ukraine become neutral .
Surrender !
We don't need WW3 to start .
Look at what fighting the Russians is doing to the world that's already struggling.
Ukraine your not NATO for a reason !
War is nasty business and nobody is a winner !
It's not comedy .
There's a much bigger picture unfolding of a hidden agenda by the west and it has absolutely nothing to do with Ukrainian sovereignty.
Sorry to say .
Christopher Lowery
This is happening because we are ignoring fact over profits. Fact Putin has chosen a scorched earth policy because Ukraine is not surrendering, and the west continues sanctions, that do little but say a lot, which inflicts a backlash for his constituents and creates a negative image for him. So in order to save face he's truly taken the tyrannical road. We will all pay in some way, be it for inaction, indecisiveness, miscalculation, or just flat fear, and cowardliness. God help us all.
Mark
Someday Putin and his general will face judgement day and the ultimate judge.
kiwi07
No! It’s because Ukraine has asked for Russian warplanes as that is what the Ukrainian pilots are used to flying, and have trained for war in. But, many of the NATO former USSR countries that still have them, have them serviced by a Russian service team in an old agreement. Maintaining a bunch of old Mig 29s without replacement parts, or a proper service team during a war won’t last long.
A better compromise would be supplying Ukraine with more Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which they already have and use.
Slayer
Direct conflict is inevitable, Shut down Russia now or pay a much bigger price later.
snowymountainhell
Ukraine doctor telling journalists to continue filming their efforts in vain to save a grieving mother’s dying girl: “Keep filming and show this to Putin”.
UChosePoorly
Would you not fight if it were your homeland being invaded?
I disagree that we shouldn't be showing the casualties of war. The world needs to see what happens when one country invades another.
UChosePoorly
Zoroto, the source footage is out there is you would care to look.
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Ok enough is enough Mr. Putin. It was a long stretch just to take the eastern regions you declared as independent. I could somewhat get that you were trying to get NATO out of your backyard or that you were trying to defend ethnic Russians from the oppression of the Ukrainian government (not innocent in this matter). A farce as that was, there is absolutely positively no valid or imaginary justification going beyond the point of the eastern regions. (Even that was rather ridiculous, but I tried to see both sides). However, I just can’t chalk this continued military advance up to Russian security defense interests any longer. You’re getting greedy, and as with most aggressors in history, I feel this is the fatal mistake of your reign.
Putin, NATO, AND the Ukrainian government all had a hand in bringing this to where it is. It’s a bloody travesty, and the common folk are paying the price for a few that refuse to compromise for the sake of the masses. It’s pathetic really. In this day and age, leaders that are too bloody stubborn or greedy to do the right thing for their nation.
RGao
"China must pay massive consequences too....."
Super correct! Also don't forget the BRICKs which still want to be neutral especially India. Their population exceeded China and need to take more responsibility. And other Asian countries except for SK, Japan, Singapore cannot keep silence. Latin America is as well. The whole world is condemning Russia. We need to sanction them who didn't follow our value. Boycott Shell! They purchased a lot of oil from Russia! God bless Ukraine people!
UChosePoorly
How can one compromise with someone who denies their right to exist? How would one even open up those negotiations?
BigYen
No, I think it's absolutely vital that the world should see pictures like this. There's no point in sanitising a bloody and a dirty business. Pictures like these can help sway public opinion, which is why we already have pro-Putin posters here trying to discredit these photographs.
drlucifer
People are dying, not a joking matter. The U.S. couldn't even handle the Taliban.
Express sister
Have you ever met a conspiracy theory you didn't like?
u_s__reamer
We don't know what these pictures are showing.
It could be civilians as they say, but it's also very possible that this is a soldier with a suitcase (in seemingly very good condition) placed next to it for propaganda reasons.
Possibly, but the human brain of will have each one of us believe only what we want to believe, a fact that makes possible lies, self/deception and disinformation ultimately helping to create a technology-based propaganda paradise for the powerful to control the minds of multitudes. Only an individual's intelligence, knowledge and ability to discriminate between the wheat and the chaff, the fake and the real, can provide the intellectual self-defense to protect us from those malignant folk who would gaslight us into obedience and submission. This is the dilemma facing the Russian people whose freedoms are being threatened as never before by Putin's propaganda machine.
Bronco
There are plenty to people in the Eastern side who consider the current government to be illegitimate and are happy to see Russian forces coming in.
The Russians are taking many areas without a shot being fired.
It looks like the endgame is to carve out a Russian side in the east and a Ukrainian side in the west.
Because Zelensky is refusing to negotiate, the eastern side will get
1: All the main power plants
All the sea portsKiev
The western side will be required to be a neutral state.
In the long run, it may end up being the most peaceful arrangement.
The longer Zelensky refuses to negotiate and sticks with his strategy of handing out AK-47s to civilians willy nilly the smaller and weaker the western side will be.
Antiquesaving
So let's get this straight.
People are upset, appalled, surprised, schocked, etc..at the civilian deaths and devastation.
Hey geniuses, nearly everyone has agreed that Putin is off his rocker so why is anyone surprised?
The Ukrainian government is making propaganda points by showing how they are arming civilians the hold up in major cities and go " how can the Russians fire in civilians".
Honestly they are both off there rocker at this point Suri Putin more than the rest but common, if I put my troops in the middle of a city is the opposition just going to go " oh let's just go around" ? Leaving a fully armed group behind them?
In WW2 some devastation of certain cities was avoided by the military evacuating the city proper and declaring them "open cities" in this way the 2 armies fight elsewhere in a less populated area.
But at this point anyone surprised by the cruelty, devastating and stupidity of war has not lived in reality long.
I don't understand the thinking, why evacuate ten/hundreds of thousands of civilians? Live them there get the military to leave elsewhere outside the city.
Seems far more practical and humane.
Yes in theory the enemy goes in but the enemy army is not interested in dealing with caring for civilians so like in WW2 they chase after the opposing army leaving the civilians alone for the most part.
No not perfect not 100% guaranteed but holding up in a city full of civilians is 100% guaranteed to results in far more deaths.
goldnugget
Of course, it's not a joking matter, maybe you're reading it wrong.
snowymountainhell
Are you saying we should have access to all information and most importantly, lessons are best learned from looking at history *@UChosePoorly 9:52am ***?**:
zichi
This is all so terrible. Civilians targeted and mowed down while fleeing to safety. 38 hospitals bombed or shelled. Schools attacked. Putin is a war criminal and when it's over won't be able to leave Russia again for fear of arrest.
stormcrow
Well, what has Vlad the Bad killed or destroyed needlessly today. Just the same ol’ thing, raining death down upon mothers, children and elderly people. Oh, and for dessert, level a number of children’s hospitals, schools, houses and apartment buildings. Russia must be so proud of itself. Hey, China! Are you watching your friend and ally?
spinningplates
As long Putin has access to his Nuclear Arsenal, there is nothing we can do about him from the outside.
I think the poorer Russia becomes through sanctions the more Putin will push, and the more countries he will demolish in his redrawing of the map.
It's going to take a large group of courageous people inside the Kremlin to remove Putin and all his enablers.
UChosePoorly
Bronco, I don't think Ukraine is interested in accepting this offer any more than your country would accept a similar "offer" from Putin.
otherworldly
This is the most passive the U.S. has ever been in my lifetime. Do you honestly think Putin is building Hypersonic missiles to conquer Ukraine? Taiwan is not a part of NATO, will NATO defend Taiwan if China tries to take it? What about South Korea? Wake up, there is something much bigger going on here.
Bungle
@Antiquesavings
I can answer that one for you. In the Second World War during the Burma campaign, a town’s aldermen implored General William Slim of the British 14th army not to fight in their town. Slim was sympathetic, and he remarked something along the lines of “We [British] will not fight in your town, but we cannot promise you that the Japanese will not.”.
Your assumption is a naive one.
Antiquesaving
BungleToday 10:23 am JST
Except it worked in hundreds of other all over Europe in WW2 especially as the allied advanced!
UChosePoorly
Maybe because the occupying German forces weren't as interested in dying in a foreign city? Someone whose homeland is being invaded will usually fight harder than an invading occupier. You would fight harder for your own city than for someone else's, wouldn't you?
yakyak
And let's not forget Iran!
Antiquesaving
UChosePoorlyToday 10:34 am JST
So are you saying the civilians are part of the opposition to Russian military and combatants?
If so that makes them "legitimate" targets. But what I think you mean is the Army prefers dead civilians over losing land.
itsonlyrocknroll
As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia."
Unless Ukraine agrees to capitulate, the carnage will continue.
As concerning, as military analysts are reviewing threats made by President Putin in 2016 to Rumania and Poland over a missile defence shield necessary to counter threats from Iran ballistic missile programme
From Greece, Putin warns Romania and Poland
https://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/from-greece-putin-warns-romania-and-poland/
President Putin promised/pledged to anyone prepared to listen the so called invasion was a concocted fairy story.
Then the promised humanitarian evacuation ceasefire.
This is how War creeps across boarders.
Which Putin promise is valid, what pledge can be trusted?
8T
I think the entire world now understands that the "Peace through strength" policy was very effective.
zichi
Train carrying children with cancer, special needs, medical treatments for their young fragile lives are going to Poland on a 30-hour trip and many will be taken to hospitals in Germany.
British PM Johnson is trying to gather other European leaders to attack Putin.
https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-05-22/h_9845eb646e8375d67916ec5be8f7b703
PM article on Ukraine: 6 March 2022
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-article-on-ukraine-6-march-2022
Zoroto
You give Putin too much credit. Even if he wanted to, he could not invade NATO countries. He has a) not enough resources, b) he knows Russia would be destroyed if not by nuclear weapons, but by conventional NATO forces.
This is nowhere similar to the situation to WW2 where Germany was undoubtedly the largest military power in Europe, and there was no alliance in place that would have drawn the US into the war immediately. The US took 2+ years to get pulled into the war and that was the doing of the Japanese, and not the Germans.
zichi
Wars are ugly but Putin's war will be very ugly and destructive until the society is destroyed and turned into a wasteland.