Vaccinated Sydney residents get 'blueprint for freedom'

Vaccinated Sydney residents will finally emerge from a lengthy COVID lockdown by mid-October, Australian officials said Monday, outlining a "blueprint for freedom" as case numbers fell in the city.
Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted in Sydney and surrounding New South Wales when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, with state Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying "quite confidently" that was now expected to occur on Oct 11.
Shuttered pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to reopen to the vaccinated while friends and families living across Australia's biggest city will be able to reunite for the first time in more than three months.
"It is just this week and next week that we have to hang in there for," Berejiklian said. "We are nearly, nearly there, and let's not give up at the last minute."
Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the "blueprint for freedom" would allow travel across New South Wales once 80 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated, which is likely by the end of October.
Restrictions on guest numbers at funerals and weddings would be lifted at the same time, while sporting fixtures would also be permitted to resume.
However, unvaccinated adults will need to wait until at least Dec 1 to enjoy the same freedoms, when it is predicted that around 90 percent of the eligible population will be vaccinated, officials said.
The announcement came as new daily cases dipped below 800 to 787 in New South Wales on Monday -- down from peaks of around 1,500 earlier in September -- and the number of adults with at least one vaccine dose reached 85 percent.
Berejiklian warned that hospitals still faced being overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
"We know that once we start reopening at 70 percent double dose that the case numbers will go through the roof," she said. "But what will protect us is the fact that so many people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and those people will have that extra layer of protection against ending up in hospital or worse."
Australia has been grappling with a winter spike in the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant that forced its two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, into months-long lockdowns.
But a once-sluggish vaccine rollout has picked up pace across the country, prompting leaders to outline cautious reopening plans including the mooted resumption of international travel by the end of this year.
Authorities also announced Monday that stay-at-home orders for Canberra residents will be lifted on Oct 15 with bars, beauty salons and gyms among the businesses set to reopen.
About 400,000 people in the nation's capital have been under lockdown since mid-August as officials struggled to quash a small but sustained virus outbreak.© 2021 AFP
daito_hak
What a disgusting country.
Blacklabel
So the government gets to dictate to you the conditions of your freedom now, huh?
where is the science that supports these 70%, 80% and 90% numbers?
Matej
'blueprint for freedom'
it says it all
get your country back Aussies!
Vreth
Talk to any healthcare worker and they'll tell you why lockdowns have been necessary.
Peter14
I am an Australian who actually lives here. I am much more qualified to comment on Australia and what is going on here than individuals who live elsewhere and who's only window into Australia is media articles.
prionking
Surprisingly enough, some of us have family and friends back in Australia who tell us what it's really like, unfiltered through a mainstream media that doesn't waste an opportunity to smear anyone who opposes the current regime as "anti-vaxxers." When you're out of arguments, go straight for the ad hom. That's the media's approach.
And some of us eventually want to go home and visit family and friends, and grab a meal without having to show our papers like prisoners in the open prison of the old Soviet Bloc.
Bob Fosse
Are you familiar with the concept of government? It’s been around a while.
Paint your face blue if it makes you feel better.
jeffb
What do healthcare workers know that we don't? Do they have some hidden knowledge? Because they went to medical school or a nursing program they are all equally expert on public policy? Lockdowns are necessary if you need to enforce undemocratic control over a demoralized and terrorized populace.
Simian Lane
Australians will never forget this
Peter14
Absolutely correct. Australians will remember government working hard and keeping public safety as a priority. Keeping the country economy running as well as possible during a global medical emergency. Keeping Australia a country we can all be proud of.
Awesome job Australia. Very proud to be Australian.
Sam Watters
And there it is: you must now apply for freedoms and they will be granted as the government sees fit. That was the main goal all along for some governments.
Bob Fosse
It’s been quite a ride seeing the more right wing and conservative leaning folk drift towards anarchism and socialism without realising it. Whatever next?
SteveinJapan
Australia will experience a huge brain drain over the upcoming years. The young people of the country are starting to wake up to the terrible hand that they have been dealt, and that a better quality of life can be had elsewhere. Australia is only a livable country for property-owning boomers and third-world immigrants who consider it a slight step up from where they have moved from.
Peter14
Hahaha so funny.
Australia is a much sought after destination for freedom loving people the world over wanting a better life. Once the pandemic is under control, those intelligent fully vaccinated familys will once again crowd Australian embassies around the world to continue the migratory wave moving to Australia. There is no shortage of skilled workers wanting to make Australia home, and with very good reason.
Blacklabel
woukd feel better if someone could explain the “science” of these random 70/80/90 percentages or why a 16 year old is at risk but not a 15 yr 11 month old.
where did these numbers come from?
SteveinJapan
I fully agree that the politicians will turn the immigration taps back on at full force ASAP. Have to keep the ponzi scheme flowing. I just hope there are enough food-delivery services to employ all those new "skilled workers"
Bob Fosse
Who said a 15 yr 11 month old is not at risk?
Where did that number come from? Who made that random distinction?
Oh, wait…you did. Doh!
Bob Fosse
Think about that for a second longer.
Blacklabel
the government did, as per this article. unless over 16s means from 17.
What science has indicated this age and these percentages?
none, right? its just made up.
Blacklabel
the "science" doesnt indicate a believable percentage like 71.12%?
the "science" sees no difference between over-16s male and over-16s females? what about the other 69 genders?
people here actually perfectly fine with giving their freedoms away to a government based on made up numbers and ages.
unironically the same people who claim actual freedom loving politicians are dictators and authoritarians- for a narrative, of course.
Paul
You want to see your family and friends, get vaccinated.
You want to enjoy freedoms, get vaccinated.
joffy
What a gross, over-reaching government in Australia.
Life will never be the same there.
prionking
Go to hell.
Happy Day
Did you guys see the video of the girl without her mask getting choked and tossed around like a rag doll by the big cop? Are all cops in Australia sissies?
ozellis
When your mortgage rules your life, you get in line with all the other hyper-indebted people and just cope with it all as best you can.
Just do not do anything that may jeopardize your work existence and consequently your ability to repay that massive mortgage.
Who can afford to be honest here?
Just hoping this doesn't get deleted.
BurakuminDes
@ SteveinJapan - you seem to have a real chip on your shoulder. Couldnt make it in Australia, couldn't get a decent job and have the discipline to afford property. You now "hate" the place, yet feel the need to dump on the country whenever ANY news comes up. If you truly hate the place, why bother focussing so much on Australia?
BTW - I guess Japan will also need to turn those taps on soon - for the "skilled" gaijins like you. I guarantee most immigrants to Australia are doing more important jobs than you are in Japan.
Jimizo
I think so. Someone has been winding up the alternative media crowd with 1984/Stasi/authoritarian/scamdemic slogans and they do tend to get a bit febrile.
Bob Fosse
The Golden age of debate lives on.
Blacklabel
5 quick downvotes. Yeah, they saw it.
prionking
So you support a 2 tier society based on de facto forced injection with experimental medicines?
GBR48
-I am an Australian who actually lives here. I am much more qualified to comment on Australia.
So, the most insightful and pertinent comments on North Korean politics are posted by North Korean citizens, then?
Bob Fosse
I have no idea what he’s talking about. I just always automatically downvote him.