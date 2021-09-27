Vaccinated Sydney residents gets 'blueprint for freedom'

Vaccinated Sydney residents will finally emerge from a lengthy COVID lockdown by mid-October, Australian officials said Monday, outlining a "blueprint for freedom" as case numbers fell in the city.
Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted in Sydney and surrounding New South Wales when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, with state Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying "quite confidently" that was now expected to occur on Oct 11.
Shuttered pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to reopen to the vaccinated while friends and families living across Australia's biggest city will be able to reunite for the first time in more than three months.
"It is just this week and next week that we have to hang in there for," Berejiklian said. "We are nearly, nearly there, and let's not give up at the last minute."
Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the "blueprint for freedom" would allow travel across New South Wales once 80 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated, which is likely by the end of October.
Restrictions on guest numbers at funerals and weddings would be lifted at the same time, while sporting fixtures would also be permitted to resume.
However, unvaccinated adults will need to wait until at least Dec 1 to enjoy the same freedoms, when it is predicted that around 90 percent of the eligible population will be vaccinated, officials said.
The announcement came as new daily cases dipped below 800 to 787 in New South Wales on Monday -- down from peaks of around 1,500 earlier in September -- and the number of adults with at least one vaccine dose reached 85 percent.
Berejiklian warned that hospitals still faced being overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
"We know that once we start reopening at 70 percent double dose that the case numbers will go through the roof," she said. "But what will protect us is the fact that so many people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and those people will have that extra layer of protection against ending up in hospital or worse."
Australia has been grappling with a winter spike in the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant that forced its two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, into months-long lockdowns.
But a once-sluggish vaccine rollout has picked up pace across the country, prompting leaders to outline cautious reopening plans including the mooted resumption of international travel by the end of this year.
Authorities also announced Monday that stay-at-home orders for Canberra residents will be lifted on Oct 15 with bars, beauty salons and gyms among the businesses set to reopen.
About 400,000 people in the nation's capital have been under lockdown since mid-August as officials struggled to quash a small but sustained virus outbreak.© 2021 AFP
daito_hak
What a disgusting country.
prionking
Just remember, Aussies, that governments don't own your freedom and its not theirs to dole out if you're good little children. Australia started out as a nation of convicts and jailers and is heading back there now. But it doesn't;t have to be that way.
Show 'em who's the boss and take it back.
Blacklabel
So the government gets to dictate to you the conditions of your freedom now, huh?
where is the science that supports these 70%, 80% and 90% numbers?
Matej
'blueprint for freedom'
it says it all
get your country back Aussies!
Vreth
Talk to any healthcare worker and they'll tell you why lockdowns have been necessary.
Peter14
I am an Australian who actually lives here. I am much more qualified to comment on Australia and what is going on here than individuals who live elsewhere and who's only window into Australia is media articles.
prionking
Surprisingly enough, some of us have family and friends back in Australia who tell us what it's really like, unfiltered through a mainstream media that doesn't waste an opportunity to smear anyone who opposes the current regime as "anti-vaxxers." When you're out of arguments, go straight for the ad hom. That's the media's approach.
And some of us eventually want to go home and visit family and friends, and grab a meal without having to show our papers like prisoners in the open prison of the old Soviet Bloc.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Just get a jab you slimy cowards.
If not, then stop whining about it.
You aren't being forced.
Matej
I did not know that partly disagree with some other guy here is "off topic"?
are you really OK?
or just one sided "media" who cant accept slightly different opinion?
Burning Bush
Not even the former USSR was this condescending to its own citizens.
Bob Fosse
Are you familiar with the concept of government? It’s been around a while.
Paint your face blue if it makes you feel better.
Matej
Australia heading to very bad direction and really feel sorry abt my fellow everyday Aussies who are opressed by their "loved" government...
My comment is "on topic" and its solely my private opinion.
I dont understand what is wrong with you?
Why this is "off topic"?
Do we have freedom of speech here or not?
jeffb
What do healthcare workers know that we don't? Do they have some hidden knowledge? Because they went to medical school or a nursing program they are all equally expert on public policy? Lockdowns are necessary if you need to enforce undemocratic control over a demoralized and terrorized populace.