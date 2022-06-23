Vienna ranked world's most liveable city; Osaka 10th

The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was not included this year after Russia invaded the country in late February, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over "censorship" and the impact of Western sanctions.
Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, according to the report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
"Vienna, which slipped to 12th place in our rankings in early 2021 as its museums and restaurants were closed, has since rebounded to first place, the position it held in 2018 and 2019," it said.
"Stability and good infrastructure are the city's main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment."
Europe boasted six out of the top 10 cities.
The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland's Zurich. Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany's Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands' Amsterdam ninth.
Canada also did well. Calgary came in joint third position, followed by Vancouver in fifth place and Toronto in eighth.
Japan's Osaka and Australia's Melbourne shared the 10th place. France's capital Paris came 19th, 23 places up from last year. The Belgian capital Brussels was 24th, just behind Canada's Montreal.
London was the world's 33rd most liveable city, while Spain's Barcelona and Madrid came 35th and 43rd respectively.
Italy's Milan ranked number 49, the U.S. city of New York 51, and China's Beijing came 71st.
Lebanon's capital Beirut, which was ravaged by a 2020 port explosion and is battling a crippling financial crisis, was not included in the ranking of business destinations.
Neither was the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after the Russian invasion on February 24 forced the the EIU to abort its survey of the city.
Russia's capital Moscow saw its liveability ranking fall by 15 places, while St Petersburg slipped by 13 places.
"Increased censorship accompanies the ongoing conflict," the report noted. "Russian cities are additionally seeing restrictions on culture and environment as a result of Western economic sanctions."
Other cities in eastern Europe cities were considered less stable following "raised diplomatic tensions" due to the war in Ukraine.
The capital of war-torn Syria, Damascus, retained its place as least liveable city on the planet.© 2022 AFP
Lord Dartmouth
Osaka has virtually no buildings of architectural interest. Its waterways are ugly, and the centre is a jumble of ghastly steel, concrete and glass. Livable? Well, yes, in the sense of convenient, but the people are noisy and pushy and good luck if you fancy a quiet drink somewhere; your evening will be wrecked by hysterical 'high-tension' shouting, screaming and clapping, guaranteed.
Chico3
Let me guess - Are you in Tokyo, with too many apartments and buildings close together and stressful looking, where people on the morning commutes are squished in and look like they had the life sucked out of them. I can keep going. Crowds in most places in Tokyo.
Reckless
I visited Vienna as a backpacker in college and could barely afford to buy lunch. Does this index consider affordability? Having lived in San Francisco, the major demerit is that you will be paying 40% or more of your income for rent, and there is a state sales tax of 8-9% as well as a state income tax, with a further punch from the highest gas prices in the country. When I moved to Osaka, in spite of its bad points, my rent in a nice area was about 15% of my income and left a lot of money for other things that I could not do in San Francisco. Now I live in Tokyo and rent is closer to 20% of income so not so bad, but the salaries are higher than Osaka. Subjectively, I felt most secure in Osaka considering I had more money to spare and it is a MUCH more relaxed atmosphere than Tokyo.
Fighto!
Osaka may be a bit rough around the edges and run down in parts. Guilty as charged. But there is no doubt it is a gourmet paradise. Great food! Only Tokyo, Kyoto and Paris have more Michelin starred restaurants!
Mr Kipling
This is a report for "business people" who will have relatively short term stays. (less than 5 years)
Vienna wouldn't make my top 100. London 33? Really? Osaka in the top 10? Its just a dirty version of Tokyo with poor manners. Frankfurt? Germany's most boring city.... The list is nonsense or a list for those with exceedingly poor taste.